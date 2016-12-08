Clay Buchholz | Starting Pitcher | #11 Team: Philadelphia Phillies Age / DOB: (32) / 8/14/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 190 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: Angelina (TX) JC Drafted: 2005 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / BOS Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $13 million club option, 2017: $13.5 million club option ($500,000 buyout), 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Phillies acquired RHP Clay Buchholz from the Red Sox for INF Josh Tobias. The deal is now official. The Phillies will cover all of Buchholz's $13.5 million salary for 2017 as part of the deal. The 32-year-old Buchholz lost his rotation spot for a stretch this past season and finished with a 4.78 ERA and 93/55 K/BB ratio over 139 1/3 innings, but the Phillies are banking on some improvement with the move to the National League. Health has been an issue for him at times, but a rebound isn't out of the question here.

Matt Gelb of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the Phillies have acquired right-hander Clay Buchholz from the Red Sox. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports first reported that a deal was close. According to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, the Red Sox will receive second base prospect Josh Tobias in return. It was mostly a salary dump for Boston, as the Phillies are picking up his $13.5 million salary for 2017. Buchholz will join a rotation which is also set to include Jeremy Hellickson, Jerad Eickhoff, Aaron Nola, and Vincent Velasquez. Buchholz had issues with the home run ball in 2016, but this is a worthwhile gamble by the Phillies. Moving to the National League could be a good thing for him. He could be flipped to a contender at the trade deadline if he enjoys a strong first half. Source: Matt Gelb on Twitter

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports hears that the Red Sox could trade Clay Buchholz soon. It's unclear who the Red Sox are talking to right now, but Heyman mentions that the Phillies were trying for him. There's been speculation about a deal involving a starter ever since the Red Sox acquired Chris Sale from the White Sox, though WEEI's Rob Bradford reported earlier this month that the team "prioritized" moving Buchholz over Drew Pomeranz. Buchholz posted a disappointing 4.78 ERA and 93/55 K/BB ratio over 139 1/3 innings this past season, but he saw better results during the second half. The Red Sox picked up his $13.5 million club option for 2017 in November. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter