Clay Buchholz | Starting Pitcher | #11

Team: Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:  (32) / 8/14/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 190
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Angelina (TX) JC
Drafted: 2005 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / BOS
Phillies acquired RHP Clay Buchholz from the Red Sox for INF Josh Tobias.
The deal is now official. The Phillies will cover all of Buchholz's $13.5 million salary for 2017 as part of the deal. The 32-year-old Buchholz lost his rotation spot for a stretch this past season and finished with a 4.78 ERA and 93/55 K/BB ratio over 139 1/3 innings, but the Phillies are banking on some improvement with the move to the National League. Health has been an issue for him at times, but a rebound isn't out of the question here. Dec 20 - 11:38 AM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
BOS372181002139.113080745593004.781.33
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Sep 28@ NYY110006.01002600.00.50
Sep 21@ BAL111007.031124001.29.71
Sep 16NYY111006.072222003.001.50
Sep 11@ TOR110003.0466430018.002.67
Sep 6@ SD111006.281106001.351.20
Aug 30TB100101.011100009.001.00
Aug 29TB100001.021111009.003.00
Aug 27KC100001.00001000.001.00
Aug 23@ TB111006.151129001.421.11
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Cameron Rupp
2Jorge Alfaro
3Andrew Knapp
1B1Tommy Joseph
2B1Cesar Hernandez
2Jesmuel Valentin
3Hector Gomez
SS1Freddy Galvis
2Pedro Florimon
3B1Maikel Franco
2Andres Blanco
LF1Howie Kendrick
2Roman Quinn
3Nick Williams
CF1Odubel Herrera
RF1Aaron Altherr
2Tyler Goeddel
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jeremy Hellickson
2Aaron Nola
3Jerad Eickhoff
4Vincent Velasquez
5Clay Buchholz
6Jake Thompson
7Zach Eflin
8Adam Morgan
9Alec Asher
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jeanmar Gomez
2Hector Neris
3Joaquin Benoit
4Pat Neshek
5Edubray Ramos
6Joely Rodriguez
7Severino Gonzalez
8Luis Garcia
9Alberto Tirado
10Sean Burnett
 

 