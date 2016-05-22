Player Page

Mark Lowe | Relief Pitcher | #21

Team: Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:  (33) / 6/7/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 210
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Texas-Arlington
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 5 (0) / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Tigers released RHP Mark Lowe.
Lowe signed a two-year, $11 million contract with the Tigers last winter but won't make it to the end of the deal (although the Tigers will still pay him). The veteran reliever struck out a batter per inning for Detroit last season but also posted an ugly 7.11 ERA over 54 appearances. He's put up a 5.19 ERA over nine appearances this spring. Lowe should be able to catch on elsewhere pretty quickly now that he can be had at the veteran minimum. Mar 26 - 9:01 AM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
DET540130849.15741392149007.111.58
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
