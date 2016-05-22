Mark Lowe | Relief Pitcher | #21 Team: Detroit Tigers Age / DOB: (33) / 6/7/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 210 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: Texas-Arlington Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 5 (0) / SEA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $5.5 million, 2017: $5.5 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Tigers released RHP Mark Lowe. Lowe signed a two-year, $11 million contract with the Tigers last winter but won't make it to the end of the deal (although the Tigers will still pay him). The veteran reliever struck out a batter per inning for Detroit last season but also posted an ugly 7.11 ERA over 54 appearances. He's put up a 5.19 ERA over nine appearances this spring. Lowe should be able to catch on elsewhere pretty quickly now that he can be had at the veteran minimum.

Mark Lowe picked up his seventh hold of the season in Sunday's win over the Rays. After starter Jordan Zimmermann went down with a strained groin in the sixth inning, the Tigers had to piece together the rest of the game via the bullpen. Lowe came on in the eighth inning. Things started out poorly enough for the veteran reliever, as he allowed back-to-back singles to Evan Longoria and Steve Pearce to open the inning. He settled down to strike out the next two batters and induced a Corey Dickerson foul-out to close the frame. In 18 appearances (15 1/3 innings), Lowe holds an uncomfortable 7.04 ERA and a 14/7 K/BB ratio. More reliable sources for holds can be found elsewhere.

Mark Lowe surrendered two runs and three hits in two-thirds of an inning against the Phillies on Saturday. The Tigers gave Lowe a two-year, $11 million contract to take over as their primary setup man, but he's 32 and never had consecutive healthy and effective seasons in his career. Today's outing pushed his spring ERA up to 9.82. However, he does have an excellent 11/1 K/BB ratio in 7 1/3 innings.