Jordan Walden | Relief Pitcher | #53 Team: Atlanta Braves Age / DOB: (29) / 11/16/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 250 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Grayson (TX) JC Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 12 (0) / LAA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $3.5 million, 2017: $5.25 million club option ($250,000 buyout) Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jordan Walden's minor league contract with the Braves has been voided. There was apparently a clause in the contract that allowed Atlanta to rip it up if Walden's shoulder rehabilitation had not progressed. And it has not progressed. Walden is now a free agent and clearly not over the arm troubles that have limited him to 10 1/3 innings since 2014. The 29-year-old right-hander was headed for a bright career as a late-inning reliever. Source: Mark Bowman on Twitter

Braves signed RHP Jordan Walden to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. The 28-year-old hurler became a free agent last week after the Cardinals declined his $5.25 million option for 2017. Walden missed most of the last two seasons due to shoulder injuries, but he's a legitimate late-inning reliever when healthy. The Braves are also familiar with his work, having pitched in Atlanta in 2013 and 2014. It's another nice low-risk signing for the Braves.

Cardinals declined Jordan Walden's $5.25 million club option for 2017. The right-hander missed significant time in both 2015 and 2016 due to shoulder injuries. Still just 28-years-old, he shouldn't have much difficulty finding another team willing to take a shot on him this winter.