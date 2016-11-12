Player Page

Jordan Walden | Relief Pitcher | #53

Team: Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:  (29) / 11/16/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 250
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Grayson (TX) JC
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 12 (0) / LAA
Contract: view contract details
Jordan Walden's minor league contract with the Braves has been voided.
There was apparently a clause in the contract that allowed Atlanta to rip it up if Walden's shoulder rehabilitation had not progressed. And it has not progressed. Walden is now a free agent and clearly not over the arm troubles that have limited him to 10 1/3 innings since 2014. The 29-year-old right-hander was headed for a bright career as a late-inning reliever. Feb 9 - 1:41 PM
Source: Mark Bowman on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Flowers
2Kurt Suzuki
3Anthony Recker
1B1Freddie Freeman
2B1Jace Peterson
2Sean Rodriguez
3Micah Johnson
SS1Dansby Swanson
2Chase d'Arnaud
3Johan Camargo
3B1Adonis Garcia
2Rio Ruiz
LF1Matt Kemp
CF1Ender Inciarte
2Emilio Bonifacio
RF1Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Julio Teheran
2Bartolo Colon
3R.A. Dickey
4Jaime Garcia
5Michael Foltynewicz
6Aaron Blair
7Matt Wisler
8John Danks
9Max Fried
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jim Johnson
2Arodys Vizcaino
3Mauricio Cabrera
4Ian Krol
5Jose Ramirez
6Daniel Winkler
7Josh Collmenter
8Chaz Roe
9Jacob Lindgren
10Armando Rivero
11Paco Rodriguez
12Blaine Boyer
13Eric O'Flaherty
14Sam Freeman
 

 