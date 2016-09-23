Brett Anderson | Starting Pitcher | #35

Welcome,
Brett Anderson agrees to terms with Cubs
Dodgers get Forsythe from Rays for De Leon
Rangers, Rays 'in the mix' for Chris Carter
Report: Jae-gyun Hwang to sign with Giants
Yordano Ventura dies in car accident in D.R.
Darvish and Rangers have had extension talks
Report: Tim Lincecum has no plans to retire
Braves have deal in place with Kurt Suzuki
Rangers sign James Loney to minor league deal
Padres sign Trevor Cahill to one-year deal
Miami considering Chris Carter, Mark Reynolds
Orioles announce three-year deal with Trumbo
Report: Jets interested in Godsey for OC job
Report: Browns 'very likely' to tag Pryor
Steelers sign Karlos Williams to future deal
Browns reel in Collins with 4-year, $50M deal
Ladarius Green not considering retirement
Groin injury limits Bell to 11 snaps in AFCCG
Big Ben throws for 314 yds as Steelers fall short
Edelman erupts as Pats advance to Super Bowl
Hogan pulls out all the stops in win over PIT
Brady dominates, heads to seventh Super Bowl
Hobbled Julio Jones scorches Pack for 9/180/2
Rodgers' amazing run ends in NFCCG blowout
Isaiah Whitehead scores career-high 19 points
Dewayne Dedmon scores 10 on 4-of-5 FGs
Austin Rivers (ankle) available to return
Terrence Jones starting for Anthony Davis
Marvin Williams (toe) returns to game
Steven Adams (concussion) will play Monday
Dewayne Dedmon starting, Lee to bench
Kyle Anderson starting for Kawhi Leonard
C.J. Miles starting, Glenn Robinson to bench
Jon Leuer starting, Tobias Harris to bench
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope starting Monday
Anthony Davis (quad) officially out Monday
G Henrik Lundqvist makes 36 saves in NYR win
G Henrik Lundqvist makes 36 saves in NYR win
D Dmitry Orlov scores twice to lead Capitals
D Dmitry Orlov scores twice to lead Capitals
Matt Duchene (illness) won't face SJ on Mon
Sami Vatanen scratched on Monday night
Jonathan Bernier starts vs. Winnipeg on Mon
Jeff Zatkoff starts vs. NYR on Monday night
Conor Sheary receives 1st star of the week
Senators ink Zack Smith to 4-year extension
Johnny Gaudreau back on a line with Monahan
Thomas Vanek (LBI) is out Tuesday night
Kumpen to enter two XFINITY events in 2017
Chase Briscoe pilots BKR's No. 29 Ford truck
Cindric teams with Doug Randolph at BKR
Liberty U. returns with Byron to JRM in 2017
Blaine Perkins returns To NASCAR K&N Pro West
Reed Sorenson returns to Premium Motorsports
Hooters to sponsor Chase Elliott in two races
Kligerman competing for Henderson Motorsports
GFR names crew chief for Matt DiBenedetto
Hill attempting Daytona 500 with Rick Ware
Gaunt Brothers Racing new Cup Series team
L3 Yrs.: Matt Kenseth has 4th–most top-10s
Hossler hopes to kick-start career at Farmers
Kaymer: search for elusive win reaches Doha
Hadwin settles for career-best solo 2nd @ CBC
Swafford claims CBC for first PGA TOUR title
Cauley ties career best in 100th TOUR start
Fleetwood wins Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
Lovemark among notable MCs at CareerBuilder
Bozzelli 1 back at CareerBuilder w/ 69 in R3
Hadwin vaults to top spot with 13-birdie 59
Swafford eats inward 38 en route to 71 in R3
Weather forecast changes R4 tee times at CBC
Hatton holds 54-hole lead in Abu Dhabi HSBC
Watson's camp lashes out at Senior Bowl rumor
UCLA lands four-star CB Elijah Gates
Reports: Cal to hire Tim DeRuyter as DC
FSU swipes four-star S Nasirildeen from SC
Michigan heading to Rome for spring practice
Bovada installs Mayfield as '17 Heisman fave
Jackson won't hold Senior Bowl against Watson
Scout: Njoku is a more athletic Bubba Franks
Ex-Arkansas, USC QB Town transfers to a JUCO
Barrett on OC changes: I think it was needed
Transferring Ex-Vols RB Jalen Hurd visits Cal
Norris views T Garcia as top Senior Bowler
Leicester reject bid for Leonardo Ulloa
Chelsea "target" Traore shines in defeat
Ranieri: "Change in shape proved difficult"
Another day, another rejected bid for Payet
Chelsea youngster joins Brighton on loan
Sims signs on for Saints until end of 2019/20
Claude Puel discusses possible transfers
Dyche fears the worst over Marney injury
Martinez joins Oxford United on loan
More news about Ryan Mason released
Hull nab Lazar Markovic on loan until June
Impending ban for Sunderland defender
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ryan Acosta
(R)
Carl Crawford
(OF)
Rich Hill
(S)
Joc Pederson
(OF)
Eric Stults
(S)
Alfredo Amezaga
(2B)
Grant Dayton
(R)
J.P. Howell
(R)
Yasiel Puig
(OF)
Chris Taylor
(3B)
Brett Anderson
(S)
Chase De Jong
(S)
Anthony Jackson
(OF)
Josh Ravin
(R)
Trayce Thompson
(OF)
Luis Avilan
(R)
Andre Ethier
(OF)
Kenley Jansen
(R)
C.J. Retherford
(C)
Andrew Toles
(OF)
Pedro Baez
(R)
Kyle Farmer
(C)
Scott Kazmir
(S)
Jacob Rhame
(R)
Chin-Hui Tsao
(R)
James Baldwin
(OF)
Josh Fields
(R)
Clayton Kershaw
(S)
Antoan Richardson
(OF)
Justin Turner
(3B)
Austin Barnes
(C)
Logan Forsythe
(2B)
Adam Liberatore
(R)
Darin Ruf
(1B)
Julio Urias
(S)
Brandon Beachy
(S)
Carlos Frias
(S)
Nook Logan
(OF)
Hyun-Jin Ryu
(S)
Chase Utley
(2B)
Joe Blanton
(R)
Yimi Garcia
(R)
Kenta Maeda
(S)
Adrian Salcedo
(S)
Scott Van Slyke
(OF)
Brooks Brown
(R)
Robbie Garvey
(OF)
Brandon McCarthy
(S)
Patrick Schuster
(R)
Zach Walters
(1B)
Alberto Callaspo
(3B)
Adrian Gonzalez
(1B)
Fu-Te Ni
(R)
Corey Seager
(SS)
Matt West
(R)
Alberto Castillo
(R)
Yasmani Grandal
(C)
Bud Norris
(S)
Rob Segedin
(OF)
Bobby Wilson
(C)
Ramon Castro
(C)
Chris Hatcher
(R)
Vidal Nuno
(R)
Brock Stewart
(S)
Brian Wilson
(R)
Randy Choate
(R)
Enrique Hernandez
(OF)
Rudy Owens
(S)
Ross Stripling
(S)
Alex Wood
(S)
Full Depth Charts
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Brett Anderson | Starting Pitcher | #35
Team:
Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 2/1/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 230
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 2 (0) / ARZ
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $15.8 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that Brett Anderson has agreed to a contract with the Cubs, pending a physical.
We can't consider Anderson passing the physical a slam dunk given all his previous physical issues. Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan says the contract is worth $3.5 million and contains incentives that could push the total to $10 million. Anderson didn't have any arm problems in 2016, but he was limited to just 11 1/3 innings with the Dodgers due to back, wrist and blister issues. He's made more than eight big league starts just once in his last five campaigns. However, Anderson has mostly pitched well when able to take the mound, and Rosenthal says the Cubs were impressed by a bullpen session the southpaw threw recently in Arizona. He'll be an option for their rotation, although he might be on the outside looking in as it stands right now.
Jan 23 - 9:51 PM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Brett Anderson pitched relatively well in Thursday's no-decision against the Rockies, yielding four runs on six hits over five innings.
This was Anderson's first start since hitting the disabled list with a blister near the end of August. He struck out two and walked one on the evening. The majority of the damage on his line touched home in a three-run second inning. Anderson has made three starts this season and has given up at least four runs in every one of them. He is scheduled to make one more start this season, on the road against the Padres next Wednesday.
Fri, Sep 23, 2016 01:08:00 AM
Dodgers activated LHP Brett Anderson from the 15-day disabled list.
The veteran southpaw has been sidelined the past few weeks due to a blister on his pitching hand. He has made just two starts for the Dodgers this season, allowing 11 earned runs in only four innings of work (24.75 ERA). He can be avoided for fantasy purposes on Thursday.
Thu, Sep 22, 2016 07:24:00 PM
Brett Anderson (finger) will start for the Dodgers on Thursday at home against the Rockies.
It will be just his third appearance for Los Angeles in 2016. Anderson threw five innings of one-run ball Friday in a rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City, but he's not a very trustworthy fantasy streaming option against a good Colorado offense. The left-hander has officially yielded 11 earned runs in four major league innings this season.
Tue, Sep 20, 2016 07:19:00 PM
Source:
Bill Plunkett on Twitter
Brett Anderson agrees to terms with Cubs
Jan 23 - 9:51 PM
Jan 23 - 9:51 PM
Anderson allows four runs in return from DL
Fri, Sep 23, 2016 01:08:00 AM
Dodgers activate Anderson for Thursday start
Thu, Sep 22, 2016 07:24:00 PM
Brett Anderson (finger) to start on Thursday
Tue, Sep 20, 2016 07:19:00 PM
More Brett Anderson Player News
1
T. Ross
TEX
(3151)
2
M. Trumbo
BAL
(3053)
3
L. Valbuena
HOU
(2602)
4
J. Bautista
TOR
(2600)
5
M. Napoli
CLE
(2415)
6
C. Carter
MLW
(2364)
7
J. Johnson
SF
(2338)
8
Y. Ventura
KC
(2207)
9
D. Straily
MIA
(2011)
10
M. Saunders
PHI
(1947)
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
LA
4
3
1
2
0
0
11.1
25
15
15
4
5
0
0
11.91
2.56
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Oklahoma City(PCL)
AAA
1
1
0
1
0
5
6
2
2
0
2
0
0
3.600
1.200
Rancho Cucamonga(CAL)
A
3
2
0
1
0
9
17
9
6
2
10
0
0
6.000
2.111
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yasmani Grandal
2
Austin Barnes
3
Bobby Wilson
4
Kyle Farmer
1B
1
Adrian Gonzalez
2
Darin Ruf
2B
1
Logan Forsythe
SS
1
Corey Seager
2
Chris Taylor
3B
1
Justin Turner
2
Rob Segedin
LF
1
Andrew Toles
2
Scott Van Slyke
CF
1
Joc Pederson
2
Trayce Thompson
3
Enrique Hernandez
RF
1
Yasiel Puig
2
Andre Ethier
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Clayton Kershaw
2
Rich Hill
3
Kenta Maeda
4
Scott Kazmir
Sidelined
Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that Scott Kazmir did not exercise the opt-out clause in his contract with the Dodgers.
That means that he'll remain with the Dodgers and earn $32 million over the next two seasons. Given the scarcity of quality starting pitchers in the free agent market this winter, he could become an attractive trade chip for the Dodgers.
Nov 6
5
Brandon McCarthy
6
Julio Urias
7
Hyun-Jin Ryu
8
Brock Stewart
9
Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kenley Jansen
2
Pedro Baez
3
Grant Dayton
4
Alex Wood
5
Luis Avilan
6
Josh Fields
7
Chris Hatcher
8
Vidal Nuno
9
Adam Liberatore
Sidelined
Adam Liberatore will undergo a left elbow debridement on Tuesday.
Liberatore posted a 0.61 ERA in the first half but had elbow issues in the second half and posted a 9.45 ERA. He's expected to be ready to go at the beginning of next season. Grant Dayton is a lock for the NLDS roster now.
Oct 3
10
Josh Ravin
11
Carlos Frias
12
Jacob Rhame
13
Patrick Schuster
