Brett Anderson | Starting Pitcher | #35 Team: Los Angeles Dodgers Age / DOB: (28) / 2/1/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 230 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 2 (0) / ARZ Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $15.8 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that Brett Anderson has agreed to a contract with the Cubs, pending a physical. We can't consider Anderson passing the physical a slam dunk given all his previous physical issues. Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan says the contract is worth $3.5 million and contains incentives that could push the total to $10 million. Anderson didn't have any arm problems in 2016, but he was limited to just 11 1/3 innings with the Dodgers due to back, wrist and blister issues. He's made more than eight big league starts just once in his last five campaigns. However, Anderson has mostly pitched well when able to take the mound, and Rosenthal says the Cubs were impressed by a bullpen session the southpaw threw recently in Arizona. He'll be an option for their rotation, although he might be on the outside looking in as it stands right now. Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter

Brett Anderson pitched relatively well in Thursday's no-decision against the Rockies, yielding four runs on six hits over five innings. This was Anderson's first start since hitting the disabled list with a blister near the end of August. He struck out two and walked one on the evening. The majority of the damage on his line touched home in a three-run second inning. Anderson has made three starts this season and has given up at least four runs in every one of them. He is scheduled to make one more start this season, on the road against the Padres next Wednesday.

Dodgers activated LHP Brett Anderson from the 15-day disabled list. The veteran southpaw has been sidelined the past few weeks due to a blister on his pitching hand. He has made just two starts for the Dodgers this season, allowing 11 earned runs in only four innings of work (24.75 ERA). He can be avoided for fantasy purposes on Thursday.