Player Page

Weather | Roster

Brett Anderson | Starting Pitcher | #35

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 2/1/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 230
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 2 (0) / ARZ
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that Brett Anderson has agreed to a contract with the Cubs, pending a physical.
We can't consider Anderson passing the physical a slam dunk given all his previous physical issues. Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan says the contract is worth $3.5 million and contains incentives that could push the total to $10 million. Anderson didn't have any arm problems in 2016, but he was limited to just 11 1/3 innings with the Dodgers due to back, wrist and blister issues. He's made more than eight big league starts just once in his last five campaigns. However, Anderson has mostly pitched well when able to take the mound, and Rosenthal says the Cubs were impressed by a bullpen session the southpaw threw recently in Arizona. He'll be an option for their rotation, although he might be on the outside looking in as it stands right now. Jan 23 - 9:51 PM
Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
More Brett Anderson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
LA43120011.1251515450011.912.56
Brett Anderson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Brett Anderson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Brett Anderson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Brett Anderson's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Oklahoma City(PCL)AAA11010562202003.6001.200
Rancho Cucamonga(CAL)A3201091796210006.0002.111
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yasmani Grandal
2Austin Barnes
3Bobby Wilson
4Kyle Farmer
1B1Adrian Gonzalez
2Darin Ruf
2B1Logan Forsythe
SS1Corey Seager
2Chris Taylor
3B1Justin Turner
2Rob Segedin
LF1Andrew Toles
2Scott Van Slyke
CF1Joc Pederson
2Trayce Thompson
3Enrique Hernandez
RF1Yasiel Puig
2Andre Ethier
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Clayton Kershaw
2Rich Hill
3Kenta Maeda
4Scott Kazmir
5Brandon McCarthy
6Julio Urias
7Hyun-Jin Ryu
8Brock Stewart
9Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kenley Jansen
2Pedro Baez
3Grant Dayton
4Alex Wood
5Luis Avilan
6Josh Fields
7Chris Hatcher
8Vidal Nuno
9Adam Liberatore
10Josh Ravin
11Carlos Frias
12Jacob Rhame
13Patrick Schuster
 

 