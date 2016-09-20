Mat Latos | Starting Pitcher | #38 Team: Washington Nationals Age / DOB: (29) / 12/9/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'6" / 245 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Broward (FL) CC Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 11 (0) / SD Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $3 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports that the Blue Jays are "far along in discussions" with Mat Latos. Nicholson-Smith notes that the two sides have been discussing a potential contract over the past few weeks. In the last two seasons alone, Latos has played for five separate teams. The 2016 campaign saw him split time between the White Sox and Nationals. Between those two squads, he posted a disappointing 4.89 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 42/30 K/BB ratio over 70 innings. Should he eventually put pen to paper with the Blue Jays, his role would likely be that of a swingman/long reliever -- Toronto's rotation is essentially locked, with Aaron Sanchez, J.A. Happ, Marco Estrada, Marcus Stroman and Francisco Liriano all set to toe the mound as starters. Source: sportsnet.ca

Mat Latos (hamstring) allowed two runs in 1 1/3 innings and took the loss in his return to action Monday against the Marlins. Latos exited a start last Monday against the Mets due to right hamstring tightness, but he felt well enough to pitch in relief against his former team on Monday. After tossing a scoreless fifth inning, he allowed a couple of baserunners in the sixth before being pulled for Blake Treinen. Both baserunners eventually came around to score and put the Marlins in front.

Mat Latos exited his start Monday against the Mets due to right hamstring tightness. Latos allowed one run over 4 1/3 innings before exiting. He also slugged his fourth career homer. The expectation is that he'll be fine moving forward. Source: Jamal Collier on Twitter