Mat Latos | Starting Pitcher | #38

Team: Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:  (29) / 12/9/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'6" / 245
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Broward (FL) CC
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 11 (0) / SD
Contract: view contract details
Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports that the Blue Jays are "far along in discussions" with Mat Latos.
Nicholson-Smith notes that the two sides have been discussing a potential contract over the past few weeks. In the last two seasons alone, Latos has played for five separate teams. The 2016 campaign saw him split time between the White Sox and Nationals. Between those two squads, he posted a disappointing 4.89 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 42/30 K/BB ratio over 70 innings. Should he eventually put pen to paper with the Blue Jays, his role would likely be that of a swingman/long reliever -- Toronto's rotation is essentially locked, with Aaron Sanchez, J.A. Happ, Marco Estrada, Marcus Stroman and Francisco Liriano all set to toe the mound as starters. Feb 15 - 4:57 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
WAS17127300707440383042004.891.49
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Gulf Coast(GULF)R3300011422318001.636.636
Syracuse(INT)AAA33100171642710001.0591.353
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Derek Norris
2Jose Lobaton
3Pedro Severino
4Spencer Kieboom
5Raudy Read
1B1Ryan Zimmerman
2Clint Robinson
3Jose Marmolejos
2B1Daniel Murphy
2Wilmer Difo
3Corban Joseph
4Emmanuel Burriss
5Grant Green
SS1Trea Turner
2Stephen Drew
3B1Anthony Rendon
2Matt Skole
3Brandon Snyder
LF1Jayson Werth
CF1Adam Eaton
2Michael Taylor
3Brian Goodwin
4Rafael Bautista
RF1Bryce Harper
2Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Max Scherzer
2Stephen Strasburg
3Tanner Roark
4Gio Gonzalez
5Joe Ross
6A.J. Cole
7Austin Voth
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Shawn Kelley
2Blake Treinen
3Sammy Solis
4Oliver Perez
5Koda Glover
6Trevor Gott
7Enny Romero
8Rafael Martin
9Michael Broadway
10Matt Grace
11Jimmy Cordero
12Austin Adams
13Joe Nathan
14Matt Albers
 

 