Mat Latos | Starting Pitcher | #38

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Showdown: Belt vs. Thames
Feb 15
Lowdown: St. Louis Blues
Feb 15
Podcast: White Sox Check-In
Feb 14
Lowdown: Braves Get Phillips
Feb 13
Showdown: Sanchez vs. Lucroy
Feb 11
Bailey, Perkins Hit Roadblocks
Feb 10
Podcast: Mets Check-In
Feb 10
Podcast: Reds Check-In
Feb 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: Blue Jays closing in on Latos deal
Sean Rodriguez undergoes shoulder surgery
Brantley won't play early Cactus League games
Gattis (shoulder) gets anti-inflammatory shot
Wheeler (elbow) felt tenderness after bullpen
Ramos (knee) still hoping for return in May
Hanley Ramirez to DH against right-handers
Royals finalize contract with LHP Travis Wood
Alex Reyes to undergo Tommy John surgery
Mets finalize one-year deal with RHP Salas
O's sign Juan Francisco to minors contract
Wacha expected to be in Cardinals' rotation
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Why Receiver Air Yards Matter
Feb 15
Giants Turn the Page
Feb 14
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 14
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 14
NFL Team Needs
Feb 13
Fantasy MVPs
Feb 9
The Greatest Super Bowl
Feb 7
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Feb 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Broncos not discussing Victor Cruz
Jags do 4-year, $16M deal with NT Abry Jones
Chiefs expected to decline Foles' 2017 option
Steelers expected to keep TE Ladarius Green
Rams RB coach: Gurley pass pro must improve
Browns QBs coach likes Tyrod Taylor 'a lot'
Bengals take flier on CB Bene Benwikere
Report: Cousins, 'Skins yet to make progress
Report: Coates didn't undergo hand surgery
Cost for Bears to tag Alshon again: $17.5M
QBs coach thinks Goff's ceiling 'really high'
Colin Kaepernick 'open to returning' to 49ers
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Matchups by Play-Type Update
Feb 15
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 15
Feb 15
Dose: Stir Frye Cooks!
Feb 15
Deal Breakdown: Serge for Ross
Feb 14
Dose: No Jokic! Nikola's hot
Feb 14
Season Long Pod for Feb. 13
Feb 13
NBA Power Rankings: Week 17
Feb 13
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Feb 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Serge Ibaka hopeful to play Wednesday vs. CHA
Update: Wilson Chandler is now questionable
Al-Farouq Aminu (knee) out for Wednesday
Nikola Mirotic (back) practices on Wednesday
Dwyane Wade (wrist) questionable for Thursday
Lance Stephenson (ankle) out Wednesday
Mason Plumlee could get 'big minutes' vs. MIN
Ryan Anderson (thumb) will play Wednesday
Report: Denver could move Emmanuel Mudiay
Terrence Ross goes through shootaround
Vogel says Orlando will play more small ball
Noah (hamstring) out, Hernangomez starting
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Duchene's Upside
Feb 15
Expectation For Expected Goals
Feb 15
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Feb 15
Laine has dominated the Stars
Feb 15
Line Changes: Robbed of Paul
Feb 14
Dose: Smith douses the Flames
Feb 14
Roman Josi's Big Week
Feb 13
Dose: Brent Burns
Feb 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Joonas Korpisalo to play Wednesday vs. TOR
Jamie Benn surpasses 500 career points
McElhinney will face former team Wednesday
Antoine Vermette gets automatic 10-game ban
1G, 2A for Leon Draisaitl in win over Yotes
Tyler Seguin scores 1G, 1A in loss to Jets
Patrik Laine scores hat trick in win over DAL
John Gibson stops 37 shots in shutout of Wild
Ryan O'Reilly scores in comeback win over OTT
Auston Matthews scores 2G in win over NYI
Evgeni Malkin scores 1G, 1A in win over VAN
Evander Kane (illness) won't play on Tuesday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
1. Joey Logano
Feb 14
Restrictor-plate superspeedway
Feb 12
2017 Rookie Class
Feb 10
2017 Daytona 500 in 15 days
Feb 10
2. Kevin Harvick
Feb 6
Allocation Management
Feb 2
Green flag for 500 in 24 days
Feb 1
3. Jimmie Johnson
Jan 30
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Gilliland: K&N-East Jet Tools 150 advance
Tyler Dippel: K&N-East Jet Tools 150 advance
Spencer Davis: K&N-East Jet Tools 150 advance
Collin Cabre: K&N-East Jet Tools 150 advance
Harrison Burton: K&N-East Jet Tools 150 notes
Bassett Jr.: K&N-East Jet Tools 150 advance
Hunter Baize: K&N-East Jet Tools 150 advance
Joey Gase returning to Jimmy Means full-time
Big Tine back with Cunningham, Lee at Daytona
C Buescher: Crash DNFs in both Daytona starts
Kevin Harvick 3rd-best at Richmond
Brendan Gaughan to attempt Daytona 500
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Genesis Open
Feb 14
Genesis Open: Power Ranking
Feb 13
Spieth wins AT&T Pebble Beach
Feb 13
World Super 6 Perth Preview
Feb 13
Pebble Beach: Preview & Ranks
Feb 7
Expert Picks: AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 7
Matsuyama wins WMPO; AGAIN
Feb 6
Maybank Championship Preview
Feb 6
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Noren readies for Perth; embracing new format
B. Watson back @ Riviera CC for title defense
Olesen back at scene of second Euro Tour win
Uihlein has all the ingredients for Perth 6
Kevin Tway medals at Genesis Open Monday Q
Oosthuizen faces new task on return to Perth
Kraft snares career-best 2nd at Pebble Beach
Spieth cruises to 4-shot win at AT&T Pro-Am
Woodland twirls 65 w/ career-best 10 birdies
Zanotti wins Maybank with birdie-eagle finish
Simpson among notable MCs at AT&T; 12 MDFs
Kraft vaults to T3 after 8-birdie 66 in R3
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 10
Podcast: Davis, Dalvin & Alvin
Feb 10
Podcast: Mock Draft Talk
Feb 9
Rookie Dynasty Mock Draft
Feb 7
NFL Mock Draft 2.0
Feb 6
Weekly News Recap
Feb 3
Podcast: Fournette & Company
Feb 3
Winners and Losers of NSD
Feb 2
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Exec comps QB Trubisky to Derek Carr
LSU edge rusher Key to take leave of absence
Kelly was invited, then uninvited, to Combine
WMU transfers 'Row the Boat' to Fleck
UNC contacts transferring LSU QB Harris
Off-field issues cost Kelly a Combine invite
Jabrill Peppers invited to the Combine as LB
List of 330 NFL Combine participants released
Georgia approves $63 million renovation
Casserly: Garoppolo bests 2017 QB class
Foreman fought through broken hand in 2016
Irish grab pledge from four-star S Allen
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 25
Feb 11
Sean's Super Subs - GW25
Feb 10
Late Fitness Check GW25
Feb 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW25
Feb 10
DFS Soccer: Week 25
Feb 10
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 25
Feb 9
AM's Perfect XI - Week 25
Feb 9
The Bargain Hunter-Week 25
Feb 8
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Aguero set for second chance at City
Gabriel Jesus to miss months with broken foot
Koeman cautious with Mirallas, McCarthy
Spurs tie down Winks to new contract
Aguero off the bench after Jesus is crocked
Howe hopeful Wilshere injury is not serious
Lukaku left behind as Everton travel to Dubai
Luiz unlikely to feature in the FA Cup
England hopeful continues to shine for Boro
Bilic: Carroll can impress Southgate anytime
Improved Cherries bite the dust vs Man City
Magic man Lanzini shines against West Brom
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Austin Adams
(S)
Stephen Drew
(2B)
Devin Ivany
(C)
Derek Norris
(C)
Sammy Solis
(R)
Matt Albers
(R)
Adam Eaton
(OF)
Reed Johnson
(OF)
Will Ohman
(R)
Daniel Stange
(R)
Dustin Antolin
(R)
Derek Eitel
(R)
Taylor Jordan
(R)
Jonathan Papelbon
(R)
Stephen Strasburg
(S)
Aaron Barrett
(R)
Christian Garcia
(R)
Corban Joseph
(2B)
Oliver Perez
(R)
Michael Taylor
(OF)
Rafael Bautista
(OF)
Koda Glover
(R)
Shawn Kelley
(R)
Raudy Read
(C)
Blake Treinen
(R)
Michael Broadway
(R)
Gio Gonzalez
(S)
Spencer Kieboom
(C)
Anthony Rendon
(3B)
Jacob Turner
(S)
Emmanuel Burriss
(2B)
Michael Gonzalez
(R)
Braulio Lara
(S)
Tanner Roark
(S)
Trea Turner
(SS)
A.J. Cole
(S)
Brian Goodwin
(OF)
Mat Latos
(S)
Clint Robinson
(1B)
Dan Uggla
(2B)
Tim Collins
(R)
Trevor Gott
(R)
Jose Lobaton
(C)
Enny Romero
(R)
Jose Valverde
(R)
Jimmy Cordero
(S)
Matt Grace
(R)
Jose Marmolejos
(1B)
Joe Ross
(S)
Austin Voth
(S)
Neal Cotts
(R)
Grant Green
(2B)
Rafael Martin
(R)
Max Scherzer
(S)
Kris Watts
(C)
Manny Delcarmen
(R)
Jeremy Guthrie
(S)
Nate McLouth
(OF)
Pedro Severino
(C)
Jayson Werth
(OF)
Wilmer Difo
(2B)
Bryce Harper
(OF)
Daniel Murphy
(2B)
Matt Skole
(3B)
Ryan Zimmerman
(1B)
Greg Dobbs
(1B)
Chris Heisey
(OF)
Joe Nathan
(R)
Brandon Snyder
(3B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Mat Latos | Starting Pitcher | #38
Team:
Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 12/9/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'6" / 245
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Broward (FL) CC
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 11 (0) / SD
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $3 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports that the Blue Jays are "far along in discussions" with Mat Latos.
Nicholson-Smith notes that the two sides have been discussing a potential contract over the past few weeks. In the last two seasons alone, Latos has played for five separate teams. The 2016 campaign saw him split time between the White Sox and Nationals. Between those two squads, he posted a disappointing 4.89 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 42/30 K/BB ratio over 70 innings. Should he eventually put pen to paper with the Blue Jays, his role would likely be that of a swingman/long reliever -- Toronto's rotation is essentially locked, with Aaron Sanchez, J.A. Happ, Marco Estrada, Marcus Stroman and Francisco Liriano all set to toe the mound as starters.
Feb 15 - 4:57 PM
Source:
sportsnet.ca
Mat Latos (hamstring) allowed two runs in 1 1/3 innings and took the loss in his return to action Monday against the Marlins.
Latos exited a start last Monday against the Mets due to right hamstring tightness, but he felt well enough to pitch in relief against his former team on Monday. After tossing a scoreless fifth inning, he allowed a couple of baserunners in the sixth before being pulled for Blake Treinen. Both baserunners eventually came around to score and put the Marlins in front.
Tue, Sep 20, 2016 08:50:00 AM
Mat Latos exited his start Monday against the Mets due to right hamstring tightness.
Latos allowed one run over 4 1/3 innings before exiting. He also slugged his fourth career homer. The expectation is that he'll be fine moving forward.
Mon, Sep 12, 2016 10:49:00 PM
Source:
Jamal Collier on Twitter
Mat Latos exited Monday's game against the Mets in the fifth inning with an apparent injury.
Latos appeared to be favoring his leg as he walked off the field, but the Nationals should have more information after the game. While the veteran right-hander ended up finishing two outs shy of qualifying for the win, he was solid in the spot-start, allowing one run on three hits and three walks. He also homered.
Mon, Sep 12, 2016 09:04:00 PM
Report: Blue Jays closing in on Latos deal
Feb 15 - 4:57 PM
Latos (hamstring) back in action Monday
Tue, Sep 20, 2016 08:50:00 AM
Latos left start with hamstring tightness
Mon, Sep 12, 2016 10:49:00 PM
Latos exits start with apparent leg injury
Mon, Sep 12, 2016 09:04:00 PM
More Mat Latos Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
T. Wood
KC
(2630)
2
G. Perkins
MIN
(2013)
3
B. Phillips
ATL
(1952)
4
B. Park
MIN
(1813)
5
N. Syndergaard
NYM
(1765)
6
J. Smith
TOR
(1761)
7
C. Utley
LA
(1721)
8
P. Alvarez
BAL
(1579)
9
F. Gutierrez
SEA
(1520)
10
A. Reyes
STL
(1489)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Washington Nationals Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
WAS
17
12
7
3
0
0
70
74
40
38
30
42
0
0
4.89
1.49
Mat Latos's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Mat Latos's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Mat Latos's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Mat Latos's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Gulf Coast(GULF)
R
3
3
0
0
0
11
4
2
2
3
18
0
0
1.636
.636
Syracuse(INT)
AAA
3
3
1
0
0
17
16
4
2
7
10
0
0
1.059
1.353
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Derek Norris
2
Jose Lobaton
3
Pedro Severino
4
Spencer Kieboom
5
Raudy Read
1B
1
Ryan Zimmerman
2
Clint Robinson
3
Jose Marmolejos
2B
1
Daniel Murphy
2
Wilmer Difo
3
Corban Joseph
4
Emmanuel Burriss
5
Grant Green
SS
1
Trea Turner
2
Stephen Drew
3B
1
Anthony Rendon
2
Matt Skole
3
Brandon Snyder
LF
1
Jayson Werth
CF
1
Adam Eaton
2
Michael Taylor
3
Brian Goodwin
4
Rafael Bautista
RF
1
Bryce Harper
2
Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Max Scherzer
2
Stephen Strasburg
3
Tanner Roark
4
Gio Gonzalez
5
Joe Ross
6
A.J. Cole
Suspended
A.J. Cole dropped the appeal of his five-game suspension on Saturday.
He appealed so that he could start Friday, but he'll serve two games of the suspension this season and three next year. It won't affect Cole at the beginning of next season if he is part of the Nationals' rotation.
Oct 2
7
Austin Voth
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Shawn Kelley
2
Blake Treinen
3
Sammy Solis
4
Oliver Perez
5
Koda Glover
6
Trevor Gott
7
Enny Romero
8
Rafael Martin
9
Michael Broadway
10
Matt Grace
11
Jimmy Cordero
12
Austin Adams
13
Joe Nathan
14
Matt Albers
Headlines
Showdown: Belt vs. Thames
Feb 15
Brandon Belt or Eric Thames? Two Rotoworld writers take sides and debate.
More MLB Columns
»
Showdown: Belt vs. Thames
Feb 15
»
Lowdown: St. Louis Blues
Feb 15
»
Podcast: White Sox Check-In
Feb 14
»
Lowdown: Braves Get Phillips
Feb 13
»
Showdown: Sanchez vs. Lucroy
Feb 11
»
Bailey, Perkins Hit Roadblocks
Feb 10
»
Podcast: Mets Check-In
Feb 10
»
Podcast: Reds Check-In
Feb 9
MLB Headlines
»
Report: Blue Jays closing in on Latos deal
»
Sean Rodriguez undergoes shoulder surgery
»
Brantley won't play early Cactus League games
»
Gattis (shoulder) gets anti-inflammatory shot
»
Wheeler (elbow) felt tenderness after bullpen
»
Ramos (knee) still hoping for return in May
»
Hanley Ramirez to DH against right-handers
»
Royals finalize contract with LHP Travis Wood
»
Alex Reyes to undergo Tommy John surgery
»
Mets finalize one-year deal with RHP Salas
»
O's sign Juan Francisco to minors contract
»
Wacha expected to be in Cardinals' rotation
MLB Links
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Transitioning from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved