Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports that the Brewers have acquired Jeremy Jeffress from the Rangers.

Or, we should say reacquire. Of course, the Brewers flipped Jeffress to the Rangers in the Jonathan Lucroy trade just one year ago. The 29-year-old has scuffled with a 5.31 ERA over 39 appearances this season, but the Brewers are hoping for a return to form. He's just a year removed from a 2.33 ERA and still carries two more years of team control. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the Rangers will acquire right-hander Tayler Scott in return.