Jeremy Jeffress | Relief Pitcher | #23

Team: Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:  (29) / 9/21/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 206
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (16) / MLW
Contract: view contract details
Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports that the Brewers have acquired Jeremy Jeffress from the Rangers.
Or, we should say reacquire. Of course, the Brewers flipped Jeffress to the Rangers in the Jonathan Lucroy trade just one year ago. The 29-year-old has scuffled with a 5.31 ERA over 39 appearances this season, but the Brewers are hoping for a return to form. He's just a year removed from a 2.33 ERA and still carries two more years of team control. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the Rangers will acquire right-hander Tayler Scott in return. Jul 31 - 1:58 PM
Source: Jerry Crasnick on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
TEX390120440.24925241929005.311.67
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jul 30BAL100002.232211006.751.50
Jul 26MIA100002.121113003.861.29
Jul 24MIA100002.011122004.501.50
Jul 20@ BAL100001.2522020010.803.00
Jul 19@ BAL10000.10000100.00.00
Jul 17@ BAL100001.12000200.001.50
Jul 8LAA10000.10001000.003.00
Jul 7LAA10000.10000100.00.00
Jun 20TOR10000.21000100.001.50
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Robinson Chirinos
2Brett Nicholas
1B1Mike Napoli
2B1Rougned Odor
SS1Elvis Andrus
2Hanser Alberto
3B1Adrian Beltre
2Joey Gallo
LF1Delino DeShields
CF1Carlos Gomez
RF1Nomar Mazara
2Drew Robinson
DH1Shin-Soo Choo
2Prince Fielder
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Yu Darvish
2Cole Hamels
3Martin Perez
4Andrew Cashner
5A.J. Griffin
6Tyson Ross
7Austin Bibens-Dirkx
8Chi Chi Gonzalez
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jose Leclerc
2Alex Claudio
3Keone Kela
4Matt Bush
5Jason Grilli
6Jeremy Jeffress
7Tony Barnette
8Jake Diekman
 

 