Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Trade Deadline Tracker
Jul 31
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jul 31
Daily Dose: Adrian Beltre 3K
Jul 31
Top 10 Prospects: July 31
Jul 31
The Week Ahead: Cole Stockings
Jul 30
Lind in the Outfield
Jul 30
Daily Dose: Sonny Forecast
Jul 30
Week That Was: Trading Places
Jul 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
MIL to reacquire Jeremy Jeffress from TEX
Report: Four teams in on LHP Brad Hand
Astros close to acquiring O's Zach Britton?
Report: Astros to acquire Liriano from Jays
Report: Darvish-to-Dodgers is losing steam
Taylor (oblique) to begin rehab assignment
Twins getting 'a lot of calls' on RP Kintzler
Report: Gray-to-Yankees 'gaining traction'
Report: Tigers not talking Verlander trade
Report: Indians 'pushing hard' for Britton
Red Sox set to acquire Addison Reed from Mets
Cubs announce trade for Wilson, Avila
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Redskins Fantasy Preview
Jul 29
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 29
Podcast: Wild Wild West
Jul 28
Dose: Drama In The Steel City
Jul 28
Titans Fantasy Preview
Jul 27
Running Back Notebook
Jul 27
Training Camp Preview
Jul 27
Broncos RB Woes Continue
Jul 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
No timetable for Latavius Murray's return
Gase: Ajayi being evaluated for concussion
GM: Hackenberg has made 'good progress'
Shocker: Branden Albert decides to retire
GM: Bucs could use RB committee Weeks 1-3
Chester Rogers working as No. 3 receiver
Tyreek Hill taking game to 'another level?'
DEN wants 8-10 touches per game for Charles
Stewart: McCaffrey 'unstoppable' as receiver
Cardinals sign 34-year-old CB Tramon Williams
Ravens listening to fans about Kaepernick
Ravens pass on working out Robert Griffin III
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 Draft Class Ranks Part 3
Jul 30
Rookie and Allen Crabbe Pod
Jul 26
Top Five for 2017 Draft Class
Jul 25
Summer League Winners, Losers
Jul 19
Summer League Summary: DSJ
Jul 18
Vegas Summer League Pod
Jul 16
Free Agency Overview
Jul 14
Summer League Podcast for 7/13
Jul 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Atlanta Hawks waive Diamond Stone
Winslow expects to be 100 percent for camp
Timothe Luwawu (knee) out for Eurobasket
Danilo Gallinari (thumb) likely out 3-4 weeks
Markelle Fultz (ankle) feeling 'a lot better'
Hornets will waive Briante Weber
Ramon Sessions headed to the Knicks
Brandon Jennings will play in China
Terrance Ferguson agrees to rookie deal
JaVale McGee agrees to re-sign with Warriors
Report: Allen Crabbe likely to start at SF
Report: Wolves have interest in Ian Clark
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jackets sign Tortorella to one-year extension
Robby Fabbri ready for training camp
Wild sign Niederreiter to 5-year contract
Sources: Niederreiter, Wild close to new deal
Penguins re-sign Conor Sheary to 3-year deal
Sweden's Rasmus Dahlin turns heads at WJSS
Ryan Johansen lands 8-year, $64M contract
Report: Predators sign Ryan Johansen
Kris Letang on track to be ready for camp
McLellan not worried about Draisaitl's deal
Andrei Markov has decided to play in the KHL
Montreal won't bring back Andrei Markov
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Pocono and Iowa
Jul 30
Update: Pocono (Summer)
Jul 30
Overton’s 400 Stats
Jul 28
DFS: Pocono
Jul 27
Chasing Indy
Jul 26
Caps After Indianapolis
Jul 25
Wrapup: Eldora & Indianapolis
Jul 23
Update: Indy
Jul 22
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Bassett Jr.: K&N East-West Combined results
L.P. Dumoulin: LUXXUR 300 results
John Hunter Nemechek: Overton’s 150 results
J.J. Yeley: US Cellular 250 results
Garcia Jr.: K&N East-West Combined results
Alex Tagliani: 4th at Edmonton Int'l Raceway
Ben Rhodes: Runner-up in Pocono truck race
Ryan Truex: Third in Pocono truck race
Ryan Sieg: US Cellular 250 results
Nicole Behar: K&N East-West Combined results
J.F. Dumoulin: LUXXUR 300 results
Grant Enfinger: Overton’s 150 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Canadian Open
Jul 25
Spieth triumphs at 146th Open
Jul 24
RBC Canadian Open Preview
Jul 24
European Open Preview
Jul 24
Open Championship: Rankings
Jul 19
Expert Picks: The 146th Open
Jul 18
DeChambeau wins John Deere
Jul 17
Open Championship Sleepers
Jul 17
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Kaymer (shoulder) WDs from next two events
McIlroy & new caddie head for Firestone test
Glowing Garcia looking to find Firestone key
Garrigus first consecutive top 10s since 2012
Hoffman loses Canadian Open in sudden death
Vegas wins playoff; goes back-to-back at RBC
Hagy career-best T5 in Canadian Open debut
Poulter posts 20-under with bogey-free 64
Jordan Smith wins 2017 Porsche European Open
Chappell 1 back at RBC after third-round 66
Hoffman leads by 1 in Canada after R3 65
Garrigus posts -15; course-record-tying 62
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Top-300 Overall CFB Fantasy
Jul 29
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 94-75
Jul 25
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 114-95
Jul 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
Top-150 CFB Fantasy WRs
Jul 12
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 7
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Kansas dismisses No. 2 WR LaQuvionte Gonzalez
Cornelius to miss 'extended period of time'
LSU closes practice to the media until Aug 21
Graham: RB Ballage will run no worse than 4.4
Hampton picks up ex-VT RB Shai McKenzie
Syracuse G Roberts (knee) out for the season
Saban releases statement on DL Hand's arrest
WR Cooper leaves Arizona football team
CC HC Moglia to miss season following surgery
Pitt boots DE Blair for rules violation
Tide DL Da'Shawn Hand arrested for DUI
Pitt suspends starting G Bookser for a game
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Huddersfield Town Preview
Jul 28
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Ms
Jul 26
AM's Perfect XI 17/18 Preview
Jul 26
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Fs
Jul 25
FPL Prices Review - Part 2
Jul 24
Pre-season Draft FPL Guide
Jul 21
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Ds
Jul 21
Pl.com Draft Ranks - GKs
Jul 21
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Manchester United sign Nemanja Matic
Tottenham sweating on Wanyama fitness
Arsenal midfielder out with an ankle injury
LFC youngster likely to start at right-back
Leicester waiting on Iheanacho move
Man United closing on move for Matic
Anrie on target as Hammers draw
Arsenal wide men fire in Emirates Cup
Ashley Fletcher moves to Middlesbough
City midfielder nears a return but won't rush
Smith steps up his recovery from injury
Benitez adds to central midfield with Merino
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Hanser Alberto
(3B)
Robinson Chirinos
(C)
Joey Gallo
(3B)
Joe Jackson
(OF)
Brett Nicholas
(C)
Elvis Andrus
(SS)
Shin-Soo Choo
(OF)
Eddie Gamboa
(S)
Jeremy Jeffress
(R)
Rougned Odor
(2B)
Tony Barnette
(R)
Alex Claudio
(R)
Carlos Gomez
(OF)
Keone Kela
(R)
Juan Carlos Oviedo
(R)
Adrian Beltre
(3B)
Scott Cousins
(OF)
Chi Chi Gonzalez
(S)
Jose Leclerc
(R)
Martin Perez
(S)
Austin Bibens-Dirkx
(R)
Jordan Danks
(OF)
Sean Green
(R)
Colby Lewis
(S)
Drew Robinson
(OF)
Jordan Brown
(OF)
Yu Darvish
(S)
A.J. Griffin
(S)
Kyle Lohse
(S)
Tyson Ross
(S)
Jared Burton
(R)
Delino DeShields
(OF)
Jason Grilli
(R)
Kevin Matthews
(S)
Brad Snyder
(1B)
Matt Bush
(R)
Jake Diekman
(R)
Cole Hamels
(S)
Nomar Mazara
(OF)
Kensuke Tanaka
(OF)
Andrew Cashner
(S)
Prince Fielder
(DH)
Josh Hamilton
(OF)
Mike Napoli
(1B)
Donnie Veal
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jeremy Jeffress | Relief Pitcher | #23
Team:
Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 9/21/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 206
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 1 (16) / MLW
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $2.1 million, 2018-2019: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports that the Brewers have acquired Jeremy Jeffress from the Rangers.
Or, we should say reacquire. Of course, the Brewers flipped Jeffress to the Rangers in the Jonathan Lucroy trade just one year ago. The 29-year-old has scuffled with a 5.31 ERA over 39 appearances this season, but the Brewers are hoping for a return to form. He's just a year removed from a 2.33 ERA and still carries two more years of team control. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the Rangers will acquire right-hander Tayler Scott in return.
Jul 31 - 1:58 PM
Source:
Jerry Crasnick on Twitter
ESPN's Jerry Crasnick reports that the Rangers are shopping reliever Jeremy Jeffress.
Jeffress has struggled to a 5.21 ERA and 1.68 WHIP in 38 innings this season, but he was excellent from 2014-2016 and the 29-year-old right-hander carries two more years of arbitration eligibility. Some team might take a shot.
Jul 27 - 2:26 PM
Source:
Jerry Crasnick on Twitter
Rangers activated RHP Jeremy Jeffress from the 10-day disabled list.
Jeffress wound up missing just under two weeks with a lower back strain. He has posted an ugly 5.46 ERA and 1.69 WHIP in 31 appearances this season out of the Rangers' bullpen, but there's hope for a much better second half.
Jul 4 - 7:19 PM
Rangers placed RHP Jeremy Jeffress on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain.
Preston Claiborne will take his spot in the bullpen. Jeffress, 29, owns a rough 5.46 ERA and 1.69 WHIP in 31 appearances this season for Texas.
Jun 22 - 11:21 AM
MIL to reacquire Jeremy Jeffress from TEX
Jul 31 - 1:58 PM
Rangers shopping RP Jeremy Jeffress
Jul 27 - 2:26 PM
Rangers activate Jeffress (back) off the DL
Jul 4 - 7:19 PM
Rangers place Jeffress (back) on the DL
Jun 22 - 11:21 AM
More Jeremy Jeffress Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
S. Gray
OAK
(5065)
2
J. Wilson
CHC
(3698)
3
E. Nunez
BOS
(3553)
4
Y. Darvish
TEX
(3186)
5
J. Garcia
NYY
(2688)
6
G. Springer
HOU
(2430)
7
S. Strasburg
WAS
(2424)
8
L. Duda
TB
(2338)
9
A. Beltre
TEX
(2305)
10
J. Martinez
ARZ
(2176)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Texas Rangers Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
TEX
39
0
1
2
0
4
40.2
49
25
24
19
29
0
0
5.31
1.67
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jul 30
BAL
1
0
0
0
0
2.2
3
2
2
1
1
0
0
6.75
1.50
Jul 26
MIA
1
0
0
0
0
2.1
2
1
1
1
3
0
0
3.86
1.29
Jul 24
MIA
1
0
0
0
0
2.0
1
1
1
2
2
0
0
4.50
1.50
Jul 20
@ BAL
1
0
0
0
0
1.2
5
2
2
0
2
0
0
10.80
3.00
Jul 19
@ BAL
1
0
0
0
0
.1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Jul 17
@ BAL
1
0
0
0
0
1.1
2
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
1.50
Jul 8
LAA
1
0
0
0
0
.1
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
.00
3.00
Jul 7
LAA
1
0
0
0
0
.1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Jun 20
TOR
1
0
0
0
0
.2
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
1.50
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Robinson Chirinos
2
Brett Nicholas
1B
1
Mike Napoli
2B
1
Rougned Odor
SS
1
Elvis Andrus
2
Hanser Alberto
60-Day DL
Hanser Alberto is scheduled to undergo surgery on his right shoulder Monday.
Alberto has been sidelined since spring training due to lingering shoulder discomfort. The 24-year-old infielder can probably be ruled out for the remainder of the season.
Jun 16
3B
1
Adrian Beltre
2
Joey Gallo
LF
1
Delino DeShields
CF
1
Carlos Gomez
RF
1
Nomar Mazara
2
Drew Robinson
DH
1
Shin-Soo Choo
2
Prince Fielder
60-Day DL
Rangers placed DH Prince Fielder on the 60-day disabled list.
Fielder's professional baseball career ended last season due to serious neck issues. He has a new food competition show coming out in March on Hulu and Netflix called "Fielder's Choice."
Feb 14
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Yu Darvish
2
Cole Hamels
3
Martin Perez
4
Andrew Cashner
5
A.J. Griffin
60-Day DL
A.J. Griffin (intercostal) could rejoin the Rangers' rotation as soon as Saturday against the Orioles.
The club has a rotation spot open with Tyson Ross (blister) going on the disabled list. They could choose to go with Austin Bibens-Dirkx or Nick Martinez for a spot start, but Griffin looks ready after tossing five scoreless innings Monday with Double-A Frisco in his latest rehab start. He's been out since late May with an intercostal strain.
Jul 24
6
Tyson Ross
10-Day DL
Rangers placed RHP Tyson Ross on the 10-day disabled list with a blister on his right index finger.
Ross may very well have a blister, but the Rangers could be making up a phantom injury here in order to get the righty and his 7.52 ERA out of the rotation. It's unclear who will take his rotation spot, but Austin Bibens-Dirkx is a candidate and A.J. Griffin (intercostal) is nearing a return.
Jul 24
7
Austin Bibens-Dirkx
8
Chi Chi Gonzalez
60-Day DL
Chi Chi Gonzalez (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery next week.
Gonzalez had been working his way back from a slight UCL tear in his throwing elbow but Tommy John surgery became necessary after a recent setback. His surgery will be performed by Dr. Keith Meister. This will knock Gonzalez out for all of 2017 and probably most of next year as well. The right-hander holds a 4.54 ERA over 17 big league appearances including 13 starts.
Jul 22
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jose Leclerc
2
Alex Claudio
3
Keone Kela
4
Matt Bush
5
Jason Grilli
6
Jeremy Jeffress
7
Tony Barnette
8
Jake Diekman
60-Day DL
Jake Diekman (colon) threw a successful 21-pitch bullpen session on Thursday.
It was his first time on a mound since last October. Diekman has required three different surgeries to remove and rebuild his colon, but he is aiming to return to the Rangers' bullpen before the end of the 2017 season.
Jul 20
Headlines
Trade Deadline Tracker
Jul 31
Follow along with every rumor and transaction leading up to the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.
More MLB Columns
»
Trade Deadline Tracker
Jul 31
»
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jul 31
»
Daily Dose: Adrian Beltre 3K
Jul 31
»
Top 10 Prospects: July 31
Jul 31
»
The Week Ahead: Cole Stockings
Jul 30
»
Lind in the Outfield
Jul 30
»
Daily Dose: Sonny Forecast
Jul 30
»
Week That Was: Trading Places
Jul 29
MLB Headlines
»
MIL to reacquire Jeremy Jeffress from TEX
»
Report: Four teams in on LHP Brad Hand
»
Astros close to acquiring O's Zach Britton?
»
Report: Astros to acquire Liriano from Jays
»
Report: Darvish-to-Dodgers is losing steam
»
Taylor (oblique) to begin rehab assignment
»
Twins getting 'a lot of calls' on RP Kintzler
»
Report: Gray-to-Yankees 'gaining traction'
»
Report: Tigers not talking Verlander trade
»
Report: Indians 'pushing hard' for Britton
»
Red Sox set to acquire Addison Reed from Mets
»
Cubs announce trade for Wilson, Avila
MLB Links
»
Play FanDuel Golf for $4, win up to $50,000!
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved