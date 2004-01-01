J.A. Happ | Starting Pitcher | #33

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Happ removed from start with apparent injury
Forsythe (hamstring) expected back Monday
Carlos Correa (hand) expects to return Mon.
Astros and A's postponed Sunday due to rain
Marcus Semien undergoing CT scan on wrist
Dozier (knee) returns to Twins lineup Sunday
Todd Frazier (flu) out of lineup again Sunday
LAD activate Rich Hill (hand) for Sun. start
Marcus Semien (wrist) lands on disabled list
Orioles place Zach Britton (forearm) on DL
Jackie Bradley (knee) could return on Friday
Trea Turner tests out hamstring on Sunday
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Broncos concerned with Lynch's work habits?
Jags WR Robinson eyeing contract extension
Door closing on Blount to re-sign with Pats?
Martavis Bryant met with management council
Bills undecided on Watkins' 5th-year option?
Raiders in agreement with Marshawn Lynch
Longtime Falcon Roddy White calls it a career
Report: Hue Jackson wants Myles Garrett at 1
4th-rounder the price for Sheldon Richardson?
Patriots, CB Jason McCourty an 'ideal match'?
Free agent CB Jerraud Powers retires from NFL
NFL Sr. VP of Officiating Blandino leaves job
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Damian Lillard (foot) good to go for Game 1
Jusuf Nurkic (leg) ruled out for Game 1
Pistons to match any offer for Caldwell-Pope?
Report: Rudy Gobert (knee) has a bone bruise
Playoff Joe Johnson beats Clippers at buzzer
Derrick Favors plays 32 minutes, scores 15
Chris Paul scores 25 points in loss to Jazz
Kawhi Leonard drops 32 points with five dimes
Marc Gasol scores postseason career-high 32
Giannis Antetokounmpo dominates in win
LeBron James scores 32 in Game 1 victory
Kyrie Irving scores 23 points vs. Pacers
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
J. Toews playoff scoring drought continues
Galchenyuk moving up depth chart
Ryan Getzlaf enjoys another multi-point night
Roman Polak (LBI) will miss rest of playoffs
Kasperi Kapanen unlikely hero in 2OT victory
Pekka Rinne posts second straight SO over CHI
Ducks don't have Sami Vatanen for Game 2
Matt Calvert suspended 1 game for cross-check
Dion Phaneuf scores OT winner vs. Bruins
Sens announce Mark Borowiecki won't return
Bruins announce Miller out for Game 2
Oscar Klefbom absent from practice
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kasey Kahne is on downward slide
Paul Menard: no top-15s since Daytona
One top-30 for Reed Sorenson in 2017
Johnson stills struggles despite 1 strong run
Ty Dillon goes the distance
D. Patrick has been consistent in last four
Corey LaJoie looking for 2nd top-25
Erik Jones has 9th-best six-week average
Was Texas predictive for Matt Kenseth?
Kyle Busch starts 2nd in Easter Bunny 150
Gray Gaulding: 1 top-30 in six starts
Tommy Joe Martins moving to XFINITY Series
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Edoardo Molinari wins 2017 Trophee Hassan II
Donald labors to 72; hits just five greens
Simpson treads water; stays 2 adrift w/ 68
DeLaet heads to RBC finale 1 back after 69
Dufner ups the ante to -13 after day-low 65
Kisner posts 11-under with bogey-free 66
Dunne eyes up maiden Euro Tour win in Rabat
2-time champ Furyk among notable MCs at RBC
Kisner cards round-low 64 on Friday @ the RBC
Donald joins top spot at RBC with 4-under 67
W. Bryan blemish-free in R2 of the Heritage
DeLaet grabs early 36-hole lead at the RBC
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Reuben Foster checks out Motor City Kitties
Nebraska lands four-star receiver Allen
Kansas State hires Iowa's Taylor as AD
Report: Hue Jackson favors Myles Garrett
Saints welcome RB Fournette for local day
Bears get bonus workout out of ND QB Kizer
Randy Moss’ son to transfer from NC State
CB Jones (Achilles) to be a top-50 pick?
DL Hester (shoulder) works out for 13 teams
Clemson transfer DT Pagano chooses Oregon
Utah T Bolles is visiting the Bengals Friday
Dolphins hosting Obi Melifonwu on Friday
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Courtois injured while filming NBA commercial
Jones leaves hospital following concussion
Rashford and Herrera impressive as United win
Reds grind out win at WBA with Firmino goal
Uninspired performance leads to Baggies loss
Begovic ready to replace injured Courtois
Foxes unable to hold off Crystal Palace
Benteke earns precious point for Palace
Jones carried off at the Stadium of Light
Kompany scores, City top S'hampton 3-0
Gabbiadini returns in home defeat
West Ham blows hold leads against Sunderland
Player Page
Roster
David Aardsma
(R)
Josh Donaldson
(3B)
Dominic Leone
(R)
Roberto Osuna
(R)
Joe Smith
(R)
Darwin Barney
(3B)
Marco Estrada
(S)
Francisco Liriano
(S)
Steve Pearce
(OF)
Justin Smoak
(1B)
Jose Bautista
(OF)
Gavin Floyd
(R)
Aaron Loup
(R)
Kevin Pillar
(OF)
Glenn Sparkman
(S)
Joe Biagini
(R)
Ryan Goins
(3B)
Luke Maile
(C)
Dalton Pompey
(OF)
Marcus Stroman
(S)
Mark Buehrle
(S)
Jason Grilli
(R)
Russell Martin
(C)
Jarrod Saltalamacchia
(C)
Ryan Tepera
(R)
Ezequiel Carrera
(OF)
J.A. Happ
(S)
Franklin Morales
(R)
Aaron Sanchez
(S)
Devon Travis
(2B)
Brett Carroll
(OF)
Clinton Hollon
(S)
Kendrys Morales
(DH)
Ramon Santiago
(SS)
Troy Tulowitzki
(SS)
Chris Coghlan
(3B)
J.P. Howell
(R)
Dioner Navarro
(C)
Bo Schultz
(R)
Lance Zawadzki
(2B)
Matt Dermody
(R)
Arnold Leon
(R)
Juan Oramas
(S)
J.A. Happ | Starting Pitcher | #33
Team:
Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 10/19/1982
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 203
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Northwestern
Drafted:
2004 / Rd. 3 (0) / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $10 million, 2017: $13 million, 2018: $13 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
J.A. Happ was pulled from his start Sunday against the Orioles after suffering an apparent injury.
Happ hopped off the mound in pain after throwing a pitch to Adam Jones in the top of the fifth. He had worked 4 1/3 innings of shutout ball with no walks and three strikeouts. Look for an update from Rogers Centre within the hour.
Apr 16 - 2:29 PM
Source:
Gregor Chisholm on Twitter
J.A. Happ struck out eight batters but lasted just 4 2/3 innings versus the Brewers Tuesday, yielding four runs on nine hits.
The peripherals are going to like this game for Happ, as he didn’t walk anyone to go along with his eight punchouts. The Brew Crew didn’t have any trouble squaring the left-hander up, however, cranking a pair of home runs, a double and a triple among their nine base knocks. Happ now has a 17/0 K/BB ratio over 11 2/3 innings this season but also a 5.40 ERA. He’ll be looking for his first victory on Sunday against the Orioles.
Apr 11 - 11:59 PM
J.A. Happ punched out nine batters but took a loss after giving up three runs in seven innings against the Orioles on Wednesday.
The veteran southpaw gets his regular season off to a so-so start after putting up an impressive 1.76 ERA in spring training. He was burned by the longball today -- an Adam Jones two-run shot in the third inning followed by a Chris Davis solo jack in the fourth frame. His fantasy owners will be thrilled if he can come anywhere close to repeating his numbers from last season. He finished sixth in the Cy Young voting with 20 wins, four losses and a sterling 3.18 ERA.
Apr 5 - 9:40 PM
J.A. Happ pitched four innings of one-run ball Wednesday against the Yankees.
Happ allowed two hits, walked none and struck out two to finish the spring with a 1.76 ERA. His season debut will come next Wednesday against the Orioles.
Mar 29 - 4:13 PM
Happ removed from start with apparent injury
Apr 16 - 2:29 PM
Happ only goes 4 2/3 against Brewers
Apr 11 - 11:59 PM
Happ yields three runs in seven innings Wed.
Apr 5 - 9:40 PM
J.A. Happ strong for four innings
Mar 29 - 4:13 PM
More J.A. Happ Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
6th
1
4.0
0
0
0
2.25
1.000
1
1
4
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
TOR
2
2
0
2
0
0
11.2
14
7
7
0
17
0
0
5.40
1.20
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 11
MLW
1
1
0
1
0
4.2
9
4
4
0
8
0
0
7.71
1.93
Apr 5
@ BAL
1
1
0
1
0
7.0
5
3
3
0
9
0
0
3.86
.71
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Russell Martin
2
Jarrod Saltalamacchia
1B
1
Justin Smoak
2B
1
Devon Travis
2
Ryan Goins
SS
1
Troy Tulowitzki
2
Darwin Barney
3B
1
Josh Donaldson
D.L.
Blue Jays placed third baseman Josh Donaldson on the 10-day disabled list with a strained calf.
Darwin Barney likely will get most of the starts at third base for at least the next 10 days. The Jays badly need Jose Bautista to step it up with Donaldson out.
RotoGrinders.com
Daily Slant:
Steve Pearce will be one of the primary beneficiaries of Donaldson's absence, at least from a lineup placement perspective. Pearce slots into the two-hole tonight against a foe he's fairly familiar with - Wade Miley. In 12 career ABs, Pearce has five hits including two HRs, and his numbers against LHP last year (.428 wOBA, .305 ISO, 45.2 hard%) suggest he should be far more expensive across the industry.
Apr 14
LF
1
Steve Pearce
2
Ezequiel Carrera
CF
1
Kevin Pillar
2
Dalton Pompey
7-Day DL
Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said Monday that they are hoping Dalton Pompey (concussion) will be back on the field "within weeks."
Pompey suffered a concussion on a slide during the recent World Baseball Classic and was placed on the 7-day disabled list on Sunday. The Blue Jays are naturally going to be cautious as he makes his way back.
Apr 3
RF
1
Jose Bautista
DH
1
Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Marco Estrada
2
Aaron Sanchez
10-Day DL
Blue Jays placed RHP Aaron Sanchez on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to March 15, with a right middle finger blister.
Sanchez first started dealing with a blister in his final spring training start, and it evidently must have been bothering him on Friday when the Orioles touched him up for five runs over 5 1/3 innings. He'll visit with a hand specialist in hopes that they'll have an idea how to get rid of the blister for good. Toronto has an off day Monday, so they can put off a decision on their fifth starter for a little while if they want.
Apr 16
3
Marcus Stroman
4
J.A. Happ
Sidelined
J.A. Happ was pulled from his start Sunday against the Orioles after suffering an apparent injury.
Happ hopped off the mound in pain after throwing a pitch to Adam Jones in the top of the fifth. He had worked 4 1/3 innings of shutout ball with no walks and three strikeouts. Look for an update from Rogers Centre within the hour.
Apr 16
5
Francisco Liriano
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Roberto Osuna
2
Jason Grilli
3
Joe Smith
4
Joe Biagini
5
Aaron Loup
6
Ryan Tepera
7
J.P. Howell
10-Day DL
Blue Jays placed LHP J.P. Howell on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to April 8, with left shoulder soreness.
Howell didn't retire a batter in his last appearance Friday, but he apparently wasn't feeling 100 percent. It's unclear at this point how much time he might miss.
Apr 9
8
Glenn Sparkman
60-Day DL
Blue Jays transferred RHP Glenn Sparkman from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Ty Kelly. Sparkman is sidelined with a fractured right thumb.
Apr 10
9
Bo Schultz
60-Day DL
Blue Jays transferred RHP Bo Schultz from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move frees up a 40-man roster spot. Schultz is out for the season following Tommy John surgery.
Apr 9
10
Dominic Leone
11
Matt Dermody
