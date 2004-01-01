J.A. Happ | Starting Pitcher | #33 Team: Toronto Blue Jays Age / DOB: (34) / 10/19/1982 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 203 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: Northwestern Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 3 (0) / PHI Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $10 million, 2017: $13 million, 2018: $13 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

J.A. Happ was pulled from his start Sunday against the Orioles after suffering an apparent injury. Happ hopped off the mound in pain after throwing a pitch to Adam Jones in the top of the fifth. He had worked 4 1/3 innings of shutout ball with no walks and three strikeouts. Look for an update from Rogers Centre within the hour. Source: Gregor Chisholm on Twitter

J.A. Happ struck out eight batters but lasted just 4 2/3 innings versus the Brewers Tuesday, yielding four runs on nine hits. The peripherals are going to like this game for Happ, as he didn’t walk anyone to go along with his eight punchouts. The Brew Crew didn’t have any trouble squaring the left-hander up, however, cranking a pair of home runs, a double and a triple among their nine base knocks. Happ now has a 17/0 K/BB ratio over 11 2/3 innings this season but also a 5.40 ERA. He’ll be looking for his first victory on Sunday against the Orioles.

J.A. Happ punched out nine batters but took a loss after giving up three runs in seven innings against the Orioles on Wednesday. The veteran southpaw gets his regular season off to a so-so start after putting up an impressive 1.76 ERA in spring training. He was burned by the longball today -- an Adam Jones two-run shot in the third inning followed by a Chris Davis solo jack in the fourth frame. His fantasy owners will be thrilled if he can come anywhere close to repeating his numbers from last season. He finished sixth in the Cy Young voting with 20 wins, four losses and a sterling 3.18 ERA.