J.A. Happ | Starting Pitcher | #33

Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:  (34) / 10/19/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 203
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Northwestern
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 3 (0) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
J.A. Happ was pulled from his start Sunday against the Orioles after suffering an apparent injury.
Happ hopped off the mound in pain after throwing a pitch to Adam Jones in the top of the fifth. He had worked 4 1/3 innings of shutout ball with no walks and three strikeouts. Look for an update from Rogers Centre within the hour. Apr 16 - 2:29 PM
Source: Gregor Chisholm on Twitter
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
6th14.00002.251.0001140300000
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
TOR22020011.21477017005.401.20
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 11MLW110104.294408007.711.93
Apr 5@ BAL110107.053309003.86.71
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Russell Martin
2Jarrod Saltalamacchia
1B1Justin Smoak
2B1Devon Travis
2Ryan Goins
SS1Troy Tulowitzki
2Darwin Barney
3B1Josh Donaldson
LF1Steve Pearce
2Ezequiel Carrera
CF1Kevin Pillar
2Dalton Pompey
RF1Jose Bautista
DH1Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Marco Estrada
2Aaron Sanchez
3Marcus Stroman
4J.A. Happ
5Francisco Liriano
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Roberto Osuna
2Jason Grilli
3Joe Smith
4Joe Biagini
5Aaron Loup
6Ryan Tepera
7J.P. Howell
8Glenn Sparkman
9Bo Schultz
10Dominic Leone
11Matt Dermody
 

 