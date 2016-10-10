Freddie Freeman | First Baseman | #5 Team: Atlanta Braves Age / DOB: (27) / 9/12/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 225 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: None Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 2 (0) / ATL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $12 million, 2017: $20.5 million, 2018: $21 million, 2019: $21 million, 2020: $22 million, 2021: $22 million, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Freddie Freeman is "increasingly likely" to play for Team Canada in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. Freeman was born in the United States, but his parents were born in Canada and he has said in the past that he would like to honor his late mother. Joey Votto has already said that he won't participate in the WBC, so securing Freeman would provide a big boost to Canada's lineup. Source: Jon Morosi on Twitter

FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that Braves interim manager Brian Snitker is the front-runner for the team's full-time manager job. It confirms previous reports from ESPN's Jerry Crasnick, MLB.com's Mark Bowman and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's David O'Brien. The Braves had narrowed their search down to Snitker, Bud Black and Ron Washington, and it looks like the interim skipper is going to get a shot to stick around. Snitker led the Braves to a 37-35 record in the second half this season. Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Braves have narrowed their manager search to three candidates in interim skipper Brian Snitker, former Padres manager Bud Black and former Rangers manager Ron Washington. Heyman says that the club is expected to make a decision this week. Snitker has been praised for leading the Braves to a 37-35 record in the second half to earn a legitimate opportunity at the full-time job. Of course, he can't come close to matching Black's and Washington's experience, as the two have combined to manage over 2,500 games in the majors. Source: TodaysKnuckleball.com