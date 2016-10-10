Player Page

Freddie Freeman | First Baseman | #5

Team: Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:  (27) / 9/12/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 225
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 2 (0) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Freddie Freeman is "increasingly likely" to play for Team Canada in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.
Freeman was born in the United States, but his parents were born in Canada and he has said in the past that he would like to honor his late mother. Joey Votto has already said that he won't participate in the WBC, so securing Freeman would provide a big boost to Canada's lineup. Jan 10 - 11:39 AM
Source: Jon Morosi on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
15858917843634911028917161.302.400.569.968
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016015800000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Flowers
2Anthony Recker
3Tuffy Gosewisch
1B1Freddie Freeman
2B1Jace Peterson
2Sean Rodriguez
SS1Dansby Swanson
2Chase d'Arnaud
3Johan Camargo
3B1Adonis Garcia
2Rio Ruiz
LF1Matt Kemp
2Mallex Smith
CF1Ender Inciarte
2Emilio Bonifacio
RF1Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Julio Teheran
2Bartolo Colon
3R.A. Dickey
4Jaime Garcia
5Michael Foltynewicz
6Aaron Blair
7Matt Wisler
8John Danks
9Max Fried
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jim Johnson
2Arodys Vizcaino
3Mauricio Cabrera
4Ian Krol
5Jose Ramirez
6Daniel Winkler
7Josh Collmenter
8Chaz Roe
9Shae Simmons
10Armando Rivero
11Paco Rodriguez
12Jacob Lindgren
13Jordan Walden
14Sam Freeman
 

 