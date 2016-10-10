Welcome,
[X]
Roster
Andrew Albers
(S)
Tyler Flowers
(C)
Jim Johnson
(R)
Jace Peterson
(2B)
Lucas Sims
(S)
Zoilo Almonte
(OF)
Michael Foltynewicz
(S)
Thomas Keeling
(S)
A.J. Pierzynski
(C)
Mallex Smith
(OF)
Jesse Biddle
(S)
Jason Frasor
(R)
Matt Kemp
(OF)
Jose Ramirez
(R)
Dansby Swanson
(SS)
Aaron Blair
(S)
Freddie Freeman
(1B)
Ian Krol
(R)
Anthony Recker
(C)
Julio Teheran
(S)
Emilio Bonifacio
(OF)
Sam Freeman
(R)
Jacob Lindgren
(R)
Elmer Reyes
(SS)
Dale Thayer
(R)
Mauricio Cabrera
(R)
Max Fried
(S)
Nick Markakis
(OF)
Armando Rivero
(R)
Luis Vasquez
(R)
Johan Camargo
(SS)
Adonis Garcia
(3B)
Cristhian Martinez
(R)
Paco Rodriguez
(R)
Arodys Vizcaino
(R)
Josh Collmenter
(S)
Jaime Garcia
(S)
Wil Nieves
(C)
Sean Rodriguez
(1B)
Jordan Walden
(R)
Bartolo Colon
(S)
Yean Carlos Gil
(S)
Eric O'Flaherty
(R)
Chaz Roe
(R)
Joe Wieland
(S)
Chase d'Arnaud
(SS)
Tuffy Gosewisch
(C)
Carlos Perez
(S)
Rio Ruiz
(3B)
Daniel Winkler
(R)
John Danks
(S)
Cory Harrilchak
(OF)
Williams Perez
(S)
Shae Simmons
(R)
Matt Wisler
(S)
R.A. Dickey
(S)
Ender Inciarte
(OF)
Freddie Freeman | First Baseman | #5
Team:
Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 9/12/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 2 (0) / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
Latest News
Recent News
According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Freddie Freeman is "increasingly likely" to play for Team Canada in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.
Freeman was born in the United States, but his parents were born in Canada and he has said in the past that he would like to honor his late mother. Joey Votto has already said that he won't participate in the WBC, so securing Freeman would provide a big boost to Canada's lineup.
Jan 10 - 11:39 AM
Source:
Jon Morosi on Twitter
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that Braves interim manager Brian Snitker is the front-runner for the team's full-time manager job.
It confirms previous reports from ESPN's Jerry Crasnick, MLB.com's Mark Bowman and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's David O'Brien. The Braves had narrowed their search down to Snitker, Bud Black and Ron Washington, and it looks like the interim skipper is going to get a shot to stick around. Snitker led the Braves to a 37-35 record in the second half this season.
Mon, Oct 10, 2016 04:47:00 PM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Braves have narrowed their manager search to three candidates in interim skipper Brian Snitker, former Padres manager Bud Black and former Rangers manager Ron Washington.
Heyman says that the club is expected to make a decision this week. Snitker has been praised for leading the Braves to a 37-35 record in the second half to earn a legitimate opportunity at the full-time job. Of course, he can't come close to matching Black's and Washington's experience, as the two have combined to manage over 2,500 games in the majors.
Sun, Oct 9, 2016 11:12:00 AM
Source:
TodaysKnuckleball.com
The Braves have informed pitching coach Roger McDowell that they will not exercise his option for 2017.
It ends an 11-year run for McDowell with the club. The Braves, of course, will also be looking for a new manager next season and obviously the new skipper will have plenty of input in who the new pitching coach will be.
Fri, Oct 7, 2016 09:56:00 AM
Source:
Braves.mlb.com
Freeman likely to play for Canada in WBC
Jan 10 - 11:39 AM
Snitker the favorite for Braves' manager job
Mon, Oct 10, 2016 04:47:00 PM
Braves' manager search down to three
Sun, Oct 9, 2016 11:12:00 AM
Braves won't retain pitching coach McDowell
Fri, Oct 7, 2016 09:56:00 AM
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
158
589
178
43
6
34
91
102
89
171
6
1
.302
.400
.569
.968
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
158
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tyler Flowers
2
Anthony Recker
3
Tuffy Gosewisch
1B
1
Freddie Freeman
2B
1
Jace Peterson
2
Sean Rodriguez
SS
1
Dansby Swanson
2
Chase d'Arnaud
3
Johan Camargo
3B
1
Adonis Garcia
2
Rio Ruiz
LF
1
Matt Kemp
2
Mallex Smith
CF
1
Ender Inciarte
2
Emilio Bonifacio
RF
1
Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Julio Teheran
2
Bartolo Colon
3
R.A. Dickey
4
Jaime Garcia
5
Michael Foltynewicz
6
Aaron Blair
7
Matt Wisler
8
John Danks
9
Max Fried
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jim Johnson
2
Arodys Vizcaino
3
Mauricio Cabrera
4
Ian Krol
5
Jose Ramirez
6
Daniel Winkler
7
Josh Collmenter
8
Chaz Roe
9
Shae Simmons
10
Armando Rivero
11
Paco Rodriguez
12
Jacob Lindgren
Sidelined
Braves signed LHP Jacob Lindgren to a one-year contract.
This is a long-term play by the Braves, as Lindgren was non-tendered by the Yankees following Tommy John surgery in August. The left-hander has a big arm and could be an asset for the Braves starting in 2018 if his stuff returns post-op.
Dec 4
13
Jordan Walden
14
Sam Freeman
