Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Opening Day Streamers
Apr 2
Podcast: Opening Day is Near
Apr 1
Clearing Out The Notebook
Apr 1
Week Ahead: Greinke Worries
Mar 31
ST Daily: Treinen to Close
Mar 31
Draft a Champion
Mar 30
Podcast: Cubs Check-In
Mar 30
ST Daily: Familia Suspended
Mar 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
Mark Melancon | Relief Pitcher | #41
Team:
San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 3/28/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Arizona
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 9 (0) / NYY
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
12/5/2016: Signed a four-year, $62 million contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Mark Melancon blew a save on Opening Day against the Diamondbacks.
Melancon retired the first two batters he faced with relative ease, but Jeff Mathis doubled and Daniel Descalso, A.J. Pollock, and Chris Owings followed with three consecutive singles as the Diamondbacks rallied for a 6-5 win at Chase Field. This is the stuff of nightmares for the Giants, who had major bullpen issues in the second half of the 2017 season and signed Melancon to a four-year, $62 million free agent contract this winter.
Apr 2 - 7:45 PM
Mark Melancon will join the United States for the Championship Round of the World Baseball.
And he might serve as their closer even as Luke Gregerson has done a fine job to this point. Melancon signed a four-year, $62 million contract with the Giants over the offseason.
Mar 19 - 12:13 PM
Source:
Henry Schulman on Twitter
Mark Melancon tossed a scoreless inning in his second Cactus League appearance Tuesday versus the Padres.
He entered in the bottom of the third and worked an easy 1-2-3 inning, picking up one strikeout. Melancon also worked a hitless frame in his spring debut Saturday against the Cubs. The veteran closer looks ready for the regular season here on February 28.
Feb 28 - 6:57 PM
Mark Melancon has decided that he won't pitch for Team USA in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.
Melancon signed a four-year, $62 million contract with the Giants last week and wants to spend a full spring training with his new organization. The Giants are surely appreciative that their new investment decided against participating.
Tue, Dec 13, 2016 02:39:00 PM
Source:
Jon Morosi on Twitter
Mark Melancon blows save in Giants debut
Apr 2 - 7:45 PM
Apr 2 - 7:45 PM
Mark Melancon joining U.S. for WBC
Mar 19 - 12:13 PM
Melancon throws scoreless innings vs. SD
Feb 28 - 6:57 PM
Feb 28 - 6:57 PM
Melancon won't pitch for Team USA in WBC
Tue, Dec 13, 2016 02:39:00 PM
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
0
0.2
0
0
0
27.00
6.000
2
2
4
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
WAS
75
0
2
2
47
0
71.1
52
16
13
12
65
0
0
1.64
.90
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 2
@ ARZ
1
0
0
1
0
.2
4
2
2
0
1
0
0
27.00
6.00
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Buster Posey
2
Nick Hundley
3
Trevor Brown
10-Day DL
Giants placed C Trevor Brown on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained right ankle.
He's not expected to miss much time. Brown will be sent down to Triple-A Sacramento after recovering.
Apr 2
1B
1
Brandon Belt
2B
1
Joe Panik
2
Aaron Hill
SS
1
Brandon Crawford
3B
1
Eduardo Nunez
2
Conor Gillaspie
LF
1
Jarrett Parker
2
Chris Marrero
3
Mac Williamson
10-Day DL
Giants placed OF Mac Williamson on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left quad.
He could miss much of April. The Giants will use Jarrett Parker and Chris Marrero in left field.
Apr 2
CF
1
Denard Span
2
Gorkys Hernandez
RF
1
Hunter Pence
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Madison Bumgarner
2
Johnny Cueto
3
Jeff Samardzija
4
Matt Moore
5
Matt Cain
6
Ty Blach
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Mark Melancon
2
Hunter Strickland
3
Derek Law
4
Cory Gearrin
5
George Kontos
6
Ty Blach
7
Neil Ramirez
8
Will Smith
60-Day DL
Giants placed LHP Will Smith on the 60-day disabled list with a torn ulnar collateral ligament.
Smith underwent Tommy John surgery last week. He's hoping to be ready to pitch for the Giants next May.
Apr 2
Opening Day Streamers
Apr 2
In the new Streaming Away column, Brad Johnson covers his waiver wire targets for Monday, April 3.
