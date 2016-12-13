Mark Melancon | Relief Pitcher | #41 Team: San Francisco Giants Age / DOB: (32) / 3/28/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 210 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Arizona Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 9 (0) / NYY Contract: view contract details [x] 12/5/2016: Signed a four-year, $62 million contract. Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Mark Melancon blew a save on Opening Day against the Diamondbacks. Melancon retired the first two batters he faced with relative ease, but Jeff Mathis doubled and Daniel Descalso, A.J. Pollock, and Chris Owings followed with three consecutive singles as the Diamondbacks rallied for a 6-5 win at Chase Field. This is the stuff of nightmares for the Giants, who had major bullpen issues in the second half of the 2017 season and signed Melancon to a four-year, $62 million free agent contract this winter.

Mark Melancon will join the United States for the Championship Round of the World Baseball. And he might serve as their closer even as Luke Gregerson has done a fine job to this point. Melancon signed a four-year, $62 million contract with the Giants over the offseason. Source: Henry Schulman on Twitter

Mark Melancon tossed a scoreless inning in his second Cactus League appearance Tuesday versus the Padres. He entered in the bottom of the third and worked an easy 1-2-3 inning, picking up one strikeout. Melancon also worked a hitless frame in his spring debut Saturday against the Cubs. The veteran closer looks ready for the regular season here on February 28.