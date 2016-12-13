Player Page

Mark Melancon | Relief Pitcher | #41

Team: San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:  (32) / 3/28/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 210
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Arizona
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 9 (0) / NYY
Contract: view contract details
Mark Melancon blew a save on Opening Day against the Diamondbacks.
Melancon retired the first two batters he faced with relative ease, but Jeff Mathis doubled and Daniel Descalso, A.J. Pollock, and Chris Owings followed with three consecutive singles as the Diamondbacks rallied for a 6-5 win at Chase Field. This is the stuff of nightmares for the Giants, who had major bullpen issues in the second half of the 2017 season and signed Melancon to a four-year, $62 million free agent contract this winter. Apr 2 - 7:45 PM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final00.200027.006.0002240110000
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
WAS7502247071.15216131265001.64.90
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 2@ ARZ10010.2422010027.006.00
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Buster Posey
2Nick Hundley
3Trevor Brown
1B1Brandon Belt
2B1Joe Panik
2Aaron Hill
SS1Brandon Crawford
3B1Eduardo Nunez
2Conor Gillaspie
LF1Jarrett Parker
2Chris Marrero
3Mac Williamson
CF1Denard Span
2Gorkys Hernandez
RF1Hunter Pence
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Madison Bumgarner
2Johnny Cueto
3Jeff Samardzija
4Matt Moore
5Matt Cain
6Ty Blach
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Mark Melancon
2Hunter Strickland
3Derek Law
4Cory Gearrin
5George Kontos
6Ty Blach
7Neil Ramirez
8Will Smith
 

 