Huston Street | Relief Pitcher | #16 Team: Los Angeles Angels Age / DOB: (33) / 8/2/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 205 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Texas Drafted: 2004 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / OAK Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $8 million, 2017: $9 million, 2018: $10 million club option ($1 million buyout) Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Huston Street will undergo an MRI on Friday after departing a Cactus League appearance due to right triceps irritation. We'll obviously know more once the results of the exam are in, but even if Street receives good news there would seem to be a good chance he'll begin the season on the disabled list. It could open the door for Cam Bedrosian to win the Angels' closer job, although he's dealing with a groin injury himself at the moment. Andrew Bailey is also an option for saves in Anaheim. Source: Jeff Fletcher on Twitter

Huston Street left a Cactus League appearance versus the Brewers with an apparent injury. Street had faced just two batters before departing in the middle of an inning. It's unclear at this point what the veteran reliever injured, but he has had a laundry list of ailments over the years. The Angels should have an update on Street's status soon. Source: Maria I. Guardado on Twitter

Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Wednesday that he's planning to have Huston Street, Cam Bedrosian, and Andrew Bailey compete for the closer job in spring training. Street would seem to have the edge, but he isn't going to have the job handed to him after an injury-plagued season where he posted an ugly 6.45 ERA and 14/12 K/BB ratio over 22 1/3 innings. The 33-year-old required minor knee surgery in August, but he's expected to be ready for spring training. Bedrosian is the closer of the future here, but Bailey had a strong finish in the role. Source: Jerry Crasnick on Twitter