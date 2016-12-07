Player Page

Weather | Roster

Huston Street | Relief Pitcher | #16

Team: Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:  (33) / 8/2/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 205
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Texas
Drafted: 2004 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / OAK
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Huston Street will undergo an MRI on Friday after departing a Cactus League appearance due to right triceps irritation.
We'll obviously know more once the results of the exam are in, but even if Street receives good news there would seem to be a good chance he'll begin the season on the disabled list. It could open the door for Cam Bedrosian to win the Angels' closer job, although he's dealing with a groin injury himself at the moment. Andrew Bailey is also an option for saves in Anaheim. Mar 3 - 5:24 PM
Source: Jeff Fletcher on Twitter
More Huston Street Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
LAA260329022.13116161214006.451.93
Huston Street's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Huston Street's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Huston Street's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Huston Street's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Martin Maldonado
2Carlos Perez
3Tony Sanchez
1B1Luis Valbuena
2C.J. Cron
2B1Danny Espinosa
2Cliff Pennington
3Kaleb Cowart
4Dustin Ackley
SS1Andrelton Simmons
3B1Yunel Escobar
2Jefry Marte
LF1Cameron Maybin
2Ben Revere
CF1Mike Trout
2Eric Young Jr.
RF1Kole Calhoun
2Ryan LaMarre
DH1Albert Pujols
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Garrett Richards
2Ricky Nolasco
3Matt Shoemaker
4Tyler Skaggs
5Jesse Chavez
6Nick Tropeano
7Bud Norris
8Andrew Heaney
9Alex Meyer
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Huston Street
2Cam Bedrosian
3Andrew Bailey
4J.C. Ramirez
5Jose Alvarez
6Mike Morin
7Austin Adams
8Justin Miller
9Brooks Pounders
10Yusmeiro Petit
11Kirby Yates
12Eduardo Paredes
13Keynan Middleton
14Blake Parker
 

 