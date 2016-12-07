Welcome,
[X]
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Dustin Ackley
(1B)
David DeJesus
(OF)
Alex Meyer
(S)
Brooks Pounders
(R)
Tyler Skaggs
(S)
Austin Adams
(R)
Yunel Escobar
(3B)
Keynan Middleton
(S)
Albert Pujols
(1B)
Nate Smith
(S)
Jose Alvarez
(R)
Danny Espinosa
(SS)
Justin Miller
(R)
J.C. Ramirez
(S)
Huston Street
(R)
Andrew Bailey
(R)
Nolan Fontana
(SS)
Mike Morin
(R)
Ben Revere
(OF)
Nick Tropeano
(S)
Manny Banuelos
(S)
Andrew Heaney
(S)
Ricky Nolasco
(S)
Garrett Richards
(S)
Mike Trout
(OF)
Cam Bedrosian
(R)
Ryan LaMarre
(OF)
Bud Norris
(S)
Shane Robinson
(OF)
Luis Valbuena
(3B)
Kole Calhoun
(OF)
John Lamb
(S)
Eduardo Paredes
(R)
Francisco Rodriguez
(R)
C.J. Wilson
(S)
Ysmael Carmona
(R)
Tim Lincecum
(S)
Blake Parker
(R)
Tony Sanchez
(C)
Daniel Wright
(S)
Jesse Chavez
(S)
Martin Maldonado
(C)
Cliff Pennington
(2B)
Matt Shoemaker
(S)
Kirby Yates
(R)
Kaleb Cowart
(3B)
Jefry Marte
(3B)
Carlos Perez
(C)
Andrelton Simmons
(SS)
Eric Young Jr.
(DH)
C.J. Cron
(1B)
Cameron Maybin
(OF)
Yusmeiro Petit
(R)
Huston Street | Relief Pitcher | #16
Team:
Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 8/2/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Texas
Drafted:
2004 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / OAK
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $8 million, 2017: $9 million, 2018: $10 million club option ($1 million buyout)
Latest News
Recent News
Huston Street will undergo an MRI on Friday after departing a Cactus League appearance due to right triceps irritation.
We'll obviously know more once the results of the exam are in, but even if Street receives good news there would seem to be a good chance he'll begin the season on the disabled list. It could open the door for Cam Bedrosian to win the Angels' closer job, although he's dealing with a groin injury himself at the moment. Andrew Bailey is also an option for saves in Anaheim.
Mar 3 - 5:24 PM
Source:
Jeff Fletcher on Twitter
Huston Street left a Cactus League appearance versus the Brewers with an apparent injury.
Street had faced just two batters before departing in the middle of an inning. It's unclear at this point what the veteran reliever injured, but he has had a laundry list of ailments over the years. The Angels should have an update on Street's status soon.
Mar 3 - 4:05 PM
Source:
Maria I. Guardado on Twitter
Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Wednesday that he's planning to have Huston Street, Cam Bedrosian, and Andrew Bailey compete for the closer job in spring training.
Street would seem to have the edge, but he isn't going to have the job handed to him after an injury-plagued season where he posted an ugly 6.45 ERA and 14/12 K/BB ratio over 22 1/3 innings. The 33-year-old required minor knee surgery in August, but he's expected to be ready for spring training. Bedrosian is the closer of the future here, but Bailey had a strong finish in the role.
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 02:45:00 PM
Source:
Jerry Crasnick on Twitter
Angels general manager Billy Eppler said Tuesday that Huston Street has been told he'll need to win the closer role next spring.
And that's probably how it should be. Street was limited to just 26 appearances this season due to injury and struggled miserably with a 6.45 ERA and 14/12 K/BB ratio over 22 1/3 innings when he was healthy enough to actually pitch. The 33-year-old had minor knee surgery in August, but is expected to be ready for spring training. He should be considered the favorite to win the job, but Eppler mentioned that closer-in-waiting Cam Bedrosian will also be in the mix.
Tue, Nov 8, 2016 04:01:00 PM
Source:
Jeff Fletcher on Twitter
More Huston Street Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
LAA
26
0
3
2
9
0
22.1
31
16
16
12
14
0
0
6.45
1.93
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Martin Maldonado
2
Carlos Perez
3
Tony Sanchez
1B
1
Luis Valbuena
2
C.J. Cron
2B
1
Danny Espinosa
2
Cliff Pennington
3
Kaleb Cowart
4
Dustin Ackley
SS
1
Andrelton Simmons
3B
1
Yunel Escobar
2
Jefry Marte
LF
1
Cameron Maybin
2
Ben Revere
CF
1
Mike Trout
2
Eric Young Jr.
RF
1
Kole Calhoun
2
Ryan LaMarre
DH
1
Albert Pujols
Sidelined
Albert Pujols (foot) hinted Thursday that he is close to making his Cactus League debut.
Pujols, who underwent surgery in December for right plantar fasciitis, has already made it through several days of hitting, fielding, and defensive drills in Angels camp. "It’s feeling good," Pujols said Thursday morning. "I'm progressing ... You’ll see me in the lineup. I’m just trying to progress every day, one day at a time." It sounds like the veteran slugger is going to be somewhere close to full health on Opening Day.
Mar 2
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Garrett Richards
Sidelined
Garrett Richards (elbow) threw his first live batting practice session of the spring on Sunday.
Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports that Richards "seemed to be fine" and "probably" will be ready to pitch in a Cactus League game by next weekend. The right-hander opted for rest and stem cell treatment for a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament and his rehab has come along well to this point. Richards will obviously be a huge health risk heading into 2017, but he should shoot up draft boards this spring if he looks like his pre-injury self.
Feb 26
2
Ricky Nolasco
3
Matt Shoemaker
4
Tyler Skaggs
5
Jesse Chavez
6
Nick Tropeano
Sidelined
Angels activated RHP Nick Tropeano from the 60-day disabled list.
He's now back on the 40-man roster. Tropeano had Tommy John surgery in August and is likely out until 2018.
Nov 7
7
Bud Norris
8
Andrew Heaney
Sidelined
Angels manager Mike Scioscia confirmed Thursday that there are no plans for Andrew Heaney (elbow) to pitch in 2017.
Heaney underwent Tommy John surgery in the middle of last season and the Angels aren't going to try to rush him back. The young left-hander should be in Anaheim's Opening Day rotation in 2018.
Feb 16
9
Alex Meyer
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Huston Street
Sidelined
Huston Street will undergo an MRI on Friday after departing a Cactus League appearance due to right triceps irritation.
We'll obviously know more once the results of the exam are in, but even if Street receives good news there would seem to be a good chance he'll begin the season on the disabled list. It could open the door for Cam Bedrosian to win the Angels' closer job, although he's dealing with a groin injury himself at the moment. Andrew Bailey is also an option for saves in Anaheim.
Mar 3
2
Cam Bedrosian
Sidelined
Cam Bedrosian (groin) is expected to resume throwing off a mound early this week.
Bedrosian has been on the shelf for nearly a week with a strained groin, but he's apparently making progress. The reliever is competing for the Angels' closer job this spring, although the gig figures to go to Huston Street as long as the veteran is healthy.
Feb 26
3
Andrew Bailey
4
J.C. Ramirez
5
Jose Alvarez
6
Mike Morin
7
Austin Adams
8
Justin Miller
9
Brooks Pounders
10
Yusmeiro Petit
11
Kirby Yates
12
Eduardo Paredes
13
Keynan Middleton
14
Blake Parker
Podcast: Dodgers Check-In
Mar 3
D.J. Short talks Los Angeles Dodgers with Eric Stephen of True Blue LA in the latest episode of the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast.
