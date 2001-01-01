Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Athletics release outfielder Alejandro De Aza
Familia to meet with Rob Manfred on Monday
Beltre out Monday because of tight right calf
Royals' Soler diagnosed with strained oblique
Raul Mondesi to start at 2B for Kansas City
Gausman named Opening Day starter for O's
Nats to sort out closer role on Monday night
Matz (elbow) working on altering mechanics?
Luis Robert has showcase in D.R. on Thurs.
Joe Nathan opts out of deal with Washington
Arenado slugs two-run homer against Padres
Scott Kazmir won't open season in rotation
Roster
Raul Alcantara
(S)
Daniel Coulombe
(R)
Ryan Dull
(R)
Seong-Min Kim
(C)
Trevor Plouffe
(3B)
Yonder Alonso
(1B)
Bobby Cramer
(R)
Sam Fuld
(OF)
Jed Lowrie
(2B)
Donn Roach
(R)
Henderson Alvarez
(S)
Khris Davis
(OF)
Kendall Graveman
(S)
Ryan Madson
(R)
Adam Rosales
(2B)
John Axford
(R)
Rajai Davis
(OF)
Sonny Gray
(S)
Sean Manaea
(S)
Marcus Semien
(SS)
Chris Bassitt
(S)
Alejandro De Aza
(OF)
Miles Head
(3B)
Daniel Mengden
(S)
Jake Smolinski
(OF)
Mark Canha
(1B)
Jaff Decker
(OF)
Ryon Healy
(3B)
Frankie Montas
(R)
Andrew Triggs
(S)
Santiago Casilla
(R)
Ross Detwiler
(R)
Liam Hendriks
(R)
Yairo Munoz
(SS)
Stephen Vogt
(C)
Simon Castro
(R)
Sean Doolittle
(R)
Matt Joyce
(OF)
Josh Phegley
(C)
Joe Wendle
(2B)
Jharel Cotton
(S)
Alejandro De Aza | Outfielder | #57
Team:
Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 4/11/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2001 / UDFA / LA
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $5.75 million, 2017: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Athletics released OF Alejandro De Aza.
Mark Canha and Jaff Decker are projected to open the season as the A's backup outfielders, so De Aza will try to find work elsewhere. The soon-to-be 32-year-old was in camp this spring on a non-guaranteed minor league deal, and he should be able to find another one. De Aza is a .261/.328/.398 career hitter in the major leagues.
Mar 27 - 12:08 PM
Alejandro De Aza is expected to opt out of his contract with the Athletics.
De Aza signed a non-guaranteed minor league deal in January that would have paid him a $1.75 million salary if he were to crack the A's major league roster, but it looks like Mark Canha and Jaff Decker will be the backup outfielders in Oakland. There should be something more official by Monday afternoon.
Mar 27 - 8:45 AM
Source:
San Francisco Chronicle
Alejandro De Aza would make a $1.75 million salary for 2017 if he's in the majors with the Athletics.
De Aza signed a minor league deal with the Athletics earlier this month. He's turning 33 in April and batted just .205/.297/.321 across 267 plate appearances with the Mets last season, but he gives the A's a potential depth option across all three outfield spots. Odds are he ends up making the Opening Day roster as a bench player.
Jan 31 - 1:03 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Athletics signed OF Alejandro De Aza to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
De Aza hit only .205/.297/.321 last season with the Mets and will turn 33 just after Opening Day, but he's been plenty useful in a part-time role before. He should have a pretty decent chance to win a bench job with Oakland.
Jan 20 - 1:13 PM
Athletics release outfielder Alejandro De Aza
Mar 27 - 12:08 PM
Mar 27 - 12:08 PM
De Aza expected to opt out of deal with A's
Mar 27 - 8:45 AM
Mar 27 - 8:45 AM
De Aza would make $1.75M in majors
Jan 31 - 1:03 PM
Jan 31 - 1:03 PM
A's ink Alejandro De Aza to minors deal
Jan 20 - 1:13 PM
Jan 20 - 1:13 PM
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
130
234
48
9
0
6
25
31
26
67
4
3
.205
.297
.321
.618
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
76
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Stephen Vogt
2
Josh Phegley
3
Bruce Maxwell
1B
1
Ryon Healy
2B
1
Jed Lowrie
Sidelined
Jed Lowrie went 3-for-4, scored one run and drove in two in a spring win over the Reds on Thursday.
He now has a .357 batting average and .900 OPS in 14 at-bats in Cactus League play. He is penciled in as the starter at second base on the Athletics' depth chart. Lowrie hit just .263/.314/.322 with two home runs in 87 games last year.
Mar 9
2
Adam Rosales
3
Joe Wendle
Sidelined
Joe Wendle (shoulder) is scheduled to play catch Thursday for the first time in more than a week.
Wendle has been held out of Cactus League action since March 7 because of a shoulder injury. A recent MRI showed no structural issues, but the 26-year-old probably won't make Oakland's roster anyway.
Mar 23
SS
1
Marcus Semien
2
Yairo Munoz
3B
1
Trevor Plouffe
Sidelined
Trevor Plouffe said Sunday that his abductor muscle isn't bothering him anymore.
Plouffe was lifted from Saturday's game after tweaking the muscle, but it looks to be a very minor injury. He'll be held out until at least Wednesday just to be safe, but it appears he'll be fine.
Mar 26
LF
1
Khris Davis
2
Jaff Decker
CF
1
Rajai Davis
2
Jake Smolinski
Sidelined
Jake Smolinski had his labrum repaired and a bursectomy procedure during his shoulder surgery Thursday.
Smolinski will be in a sling for four weeks and probably won't be an option in the A's outfield until June at the earlier. He was a favorite to win the last spot on the team's bench. Alejandro De Aza is one option there now, but the A's could grab someone on waivers at the end of the month.
Mar 17
3
Alejandro De Aza
RF
1
Matt Joyce
DH
1
Yonder Alonso
2
Mark Canha
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Sonny Gray
Sidelined
Sonny Gray (lat) will make around 20 throws from 60 feet and 15 from 75 feet on Wednesday.
Gray strained his lat on March 7. While he was initially expected to be shut down completely for three weeks, he received the all-clear to start a throwing program after undergoing his two-week check-up. Gray was making tosses from 60 and 75 feet on Tuesday and will do likewise on Wednesday. These are clear positive steps, but he is unlikely to make his regular-season debut until mid-April at the earliest.
Mar 22
2
Kendall Graveman
3
Sean Manaea
4
Jharel Cotton
5
Andrew Triggs
6
Raul Alcantara
7
Daniel Mengden
Sidelined
Daniel Mengden will have the walking boot on his right foot removed on Monday.
Mengden had surgery on his fractured right medial tibial sesamoid bone last month. It's unclear when he might be game-ready, but obviously it will be a while.
Mar 24
8
Chris Bassitt
Sidelined
Chris Bassitt (elbow) threw all of his pitches in a bullpen session Tuesday for the first time since Tommy John surgery.
Bassitt had the operation last May and has progressed without any setbacks so far during his rehab. He hopes to be an option for the A's around midseason.
Mar 21
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Ryan Madson
2
Sean Doolittle
Sidelined
Sean Doolittle (shoulder) will make his Cactus League debut on Tuesday.
Doolittle has been brought along slowly this spring due to his past shoulder issues, but he was cleared for game action after getting through a 25-pitch live batting practice session Saturday. The left-hander will likely begin the campaign in a setup role but is a threat to possibly nab some saves if he can stay healthy.
Mar 12
3
Santiago Casilla
4
John Axford
5
Ryan Dull
6
Liam Hendriks
7
Daniel Coulombe
8
Simon Castro
9
Frankie Montas
