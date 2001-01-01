Alejandro De Aza | Outfielder | #57 Team: Oakland Athletics Age / DOB: (32) / 4/11/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 195 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2001 / UDFA / LA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $5.75 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Athletics released OF Alejandro De Aza. Mark Canha and Jaff Decker are projected to open the season as the A's backup outfielders, so De Aza will try to find work elsewhere. The soon-to-be 32-year-old was in camp this spring on a non-guaranteed minor league deal, and he should be able to find another one. De Aza is a .261/.328/.398 career hitter in the major leagues.

Alejandro De Aza is expected to opt out of his contract with the Athletics. De Aza signed a non-guaranteed minor league deal in January that would have paid him a $1.75 million salary if he were to crack the A's major league roster, but it looks like Mark Canha and Jaff Decker will be the backup outfielders in Oakland. There should be something more official by Monday afternoon. Source: San Francisco Chronicle

Alejandro De Aza would make a $1.75 million salary for 2017 if he's in the majors with the Athletics. De Aza signed a minor league deal with the Athletics earlier this month. He's turning 33 in April and batted just .205/.297/.321 across 267 plate appearances with the Mets last season, but he gives the A's a potential depth option across all three outfield spots. Odds are he ends up making the Opening Day roster as a bench player. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter