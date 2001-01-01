Player Page

Alejandro De Aza | Outfielder | #57

Team: Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:  (32) / 4/11/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 195
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2001 / UDFA / LA
Contract: view contract details
Athletics released OF Alejandro De Aza.
Mark Canha and Jaff Decker are projected to open the season as the A's backup outfielders, so De Aza will try to find work elsewhere. The soon-to-be 32-year-old was in camp this spring on a non-guaranteed minor league deal, and he should be able to find another one. De Aza is a .261/.328/.398 career hitter in the major leagues. Mar 27 - 12:08 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
130234489062531266743.205.297.321.618
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600000760
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Stephen Vogt
2Josh Phegley
3Bruce Maxwell
1B1Ryon Healy
2B1Jed Lowrie
2Adam Rosales
3Joe Wendle
SS1Marcus Semien
2Yairo Munoz
3B1Trevor Plouffe
LF1Khris Davis
2Jaff Decker
CF1Rajai Davis
2Jake Smolinski
3Alejandro De Aza
RF1Matt Joyce
DH1Yonder Alonso
2Mark Canha
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Sonny Gray
2Kendall Graveman
3Sean Manaea
4Jharel Cotton
5Andrew Triggs
6Raul Alcantara
7Daniel Mengden
8Chris Bassitt
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Ryan Madson
2Sean Doolittle
3Santiago Casilla
4John Axford
5Ryan Dull
6Liam Hendriks
7Daniel Coulombe
8Simon Castro
9Frankie Montas
 

 