Steve Pearce | Outfielder | #28

Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:  (34) / 4/13/1983
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 200
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: South Carolina
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 8 (0) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
Steve Pearce went 4-for-4 and knocked his first two home runs of the season on Tuesday against the Yankees.
The beginning of Pearce's Blue Jays career hasn't gone as hoped, but he showed up in this one. The 34-year-old singled in the second inning, took Masahiro Tanaka deep with a solo shot in the fifth, got to Tanaka with another solo blast in the seventh and concluded his night with a double in the eighth. Hopefully the big night will get Pearce going. May 2 - 10:47 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final441.000220201000030
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
175490001231700.167.211.167.377
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201703000160
201604015021213
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 2@ NYY144102220000001.0001.0002.750
Apr 30TB13000000000000.000.000.000
Apr 28TB12100000010000.500.500.500
Apr 27@ STL25100000010000.200.200.200
Apr 25@ STL12000000010000.000.000.000
Apr 22@ LAA13100000010000.333.333.333
Apr 20BOS12000000120000.000.333.000
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Russell Martin
2Luke Maile
1B1Justin Smoak
2B1Devon Travis
2Ryan Goins
SS1Troy Tulowitzki
2Darwin Barney
3B1Josh Donaldson
LF1Steve Pearce
2Ezequiel Carrera
CF1Kevin Pillar
2Dalton Pompey
RF1Jose Bautista
DH1Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Marco Estrada
2Aaron Sanchez
3Marcus Stroman
4J.A. Happ
5Francisco Liriano
6Mat Latos
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Roberto Osuna
2Jason Grilli
3Joe Smith
4Joe Biagini
5Aaron Loup
6Ryan Tepera
7J.P. Howell
8Glenn Sparkman
9Bo Schultz
10Dominic Leone
11Danny Barnes
 

 