Steve Pearce | Outfielder | #28 Team: Toronto Blue Jays Age / DOB: (34) / 4/13/1983 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 200 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: South Carolina Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 8 (0) / PIT Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $6.25 million, 2018: $6.25 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Steve Pearce went 4-for-4 and knocked his first two home runs of the season on Tuesday against the Yankees. The beginning of Pearce's Blue Jays career hasn't gone as hoped, but he showed up in this one. The 34-year-old singled in the second inning, took Masahiro Tanaka deep with a solo shot in the fifth, got to Tanaka with another solo blast in the seventh and concluded his night with a double in the eighth. Hopefully the big night will get Pearce going.

Steve Pearce is absent from the Blue Jays' lineup Sunday. The Jays are going with Ezequiel Carrera in left field and Justin Smoak at first base. Pearce is off to a 3-for-17 start at the plate. Source: Rotoworld Daily Lineups

Steve Pearce is making his first start in the outfield on Saturday in an exhibition against the Canadian junior team. It isn't quite Grapefruit League action, but it's a very encouraging sign. Pearce is hitting cleanup and playing left field in that lineup. Barring any setbacks, he should be able to play the outfield on Opening Day as he has been targeting. Source: Shi Davidi on Twitter