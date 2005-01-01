Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Brett Gardner has two-homer game for Yanks
Judge knocks two more homers, drives in four
Steve Pearce belts first two homers of 2017
Chris Sale strikes out 11 over eight vs. O's
Hanley Ramirez rips two homers on Tuesday
Tillman (shoulder) to make '17 debut Sunday
Gary Sanchez (biceps) homers in rehab debut
Travis d'Arnaud leaves game with sore wrist
Volquez diagnosed with blister on right thumb
Kluber exits start with lower back discomfort
Hamels scratched Tuesday with tight oblique
Forsythe (toe) beginning rehab games Tues.
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
David Aardsma
(R)
Josh Donaldson
(3B)
Arnold Leon
(R)
Juan Oramas
(S)
Joe Smith
(R)
Danny Barnes
(R)
Marco Estrada
(S)
Dominic Leone
(R)
Roberto Osuna
(R)
Justin Smoak
(1B)
Darwin Barney
(3B)
Gavin Floyd
(R)
Francisco Liriano
(S)
Steve Pearce
(OF)
Glenn Sparkman
(S)
Jose Bautista
(OF)
Ryan Goins
(SS)
Aaron Loup
(R)
Kevin Pillar
(OF)
Marcus Stroman
(S)
Joe Biagini
(R)
Jason Grilli
(R)
Luke Maile
(C)
Dalton Pompey
(OF)
Ryan Tepera
(R)
Mark Buehrle
(S)
J.A. Happ
(S)
Russell Martin
(C)
Aaron Sanchez
(S)
Devon Travis
(2B)
Ezequiel Carrera
(OF)
Clinton Hollon
(S)
Franklin Morales
(R)
Ramon Santiago
(SS)
Troy Tulowitzki
(SS)
Brett Carroll
(OF)
J.P. Howell
(R)
Kendrys Morales
(DH)
Bo Schultz
(R)
Lance Zawadzki
(2B)
Chris Coghlan
(3B)
Mat Latos
(S)
Dioner Navarro
(C)
Steve Pearce | Outfielder | #28
Team:
Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 4/13/1983
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
South Carolina
Drafted:
2005 / Rd. 8 (0) / PIT
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $6.25 million, 2018: $6.25 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Steve Pearce went 4-for-4 and knocked his first two home runs of the season on Tuesday against the Yankees.
The beginning of Pearce's Blue Jays career hasn't gone as hoped, but he showed up in this one. The 34-year-old singled in the second inning, took Masahiro Tanaka deep with a solo shot in the fifth, got to Tanaka with another solo blast in the seventh and concluded his night with a double in the eighth. Hopefully the big night will get Pearce going.
May 2 - 10:47 PM
Steve Pearce is absent from the Blue Jays' lineup Sunday.
The Jays are going with Ezequiel Carrera in left field and Justin Smoak at first base. Pearce is off to a 3-for-17 start at the plate.
Apr 9 - 10:47 AM
Source:
Rotoworld Daily Lineups
Steve Pearce is making his first start in the outfield on Saturday in an exhibition against the Canadian junior team.
It isn't quite Grapefruit League action, but it's a very encouraging sign. Pearce is hitting cleanup and playing left field in that lineup. Barring any setbacks, he should be able to play the outfield on Opening Day as he has been targeting.
Mar 25 - 8:34 AM
Source:
Shi Davidi on Twitter
Steve Pearce (forearm) has progressed well in his recovery and is on track to be able to play the outfield on Opening Day.
Pearce is scheduled to hit in a minor league game on Friday and will play first base on Sunday. Provided there are no setbacks in his throwing program, he could be cleared to play the outfield at the start of the regular season.
Mar 17 - 9:45 AM
Source:
Arden Zwelling on Twitter
Steve Pearce belts first two homers of 2017
May 2 - 10:47 PM
Steve Pearce not in Sunday's lineup
Apr 9 - 10:47 AM
Steve Pearce makes first start in outfield
Mar 25 - 8:34 AM
Pearce expected to be ready to play outfield
Mar 17 - 9:45 AM
More Steve Pearce Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
N. Syndergaard
NYM
(3008)
2
C. Bellinger
LA
(2823)
3
M. Cabrera
DET
(2577)
4
E. Thames
MLW
(2538)
5
J. Donaldson
TOR
(2438)
6
B. Crawford
SF
(2397)
7
A. Eaton
WAS
(2388)
8
S. Miller
ARZ
(2328)
9
B. Norris
LAA
(2309)
10
A. Beltre
TEX
(2261)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Toronto Blue Jays Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
4
1.000
2
2
0
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
3
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
17
54
9
0
0
0
1
2
3
17
0
0
.167
.211
.167
.377
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
3
0
0
0
16
0
2016
0
40
15
0
2
12
13
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 2
@ NYY
1
4
4
1
0
2
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
1.000
1.000
2.750
Apr 30
TB
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 28
TB
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.500
Apr 27
@ STL
2
5
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.200
.200
.200
Apr 25
@ STL
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 22
@ LAA
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.333
.333
.333
Apr 20
BOS
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.333
.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Russell Martin
2
Luke Maile
1B
1
Justin Smoak
2B
1
Devon Travis
2
Ryan Goins
SS
1
Troy Tulowitzki
10-Day DL
Troy Tulowitzki (hamstring) will travel to the Blue Jays' spring training complex on Sunday to resume hitting.
He shouldn't be too far off from game action. Tulowitzki was placed on the disabled list last weekend with a strained right hamstring.
Apr 28
2
Darwin Barney
3B
1
Josh Donaldson
10-Day DL
Josh Donaldson (calf) will travel to the Blue Jays' spring training complex on Sunday to resume hitting.
It's the next step in the progression as he works his way back from a strained right calf. He's two weeks into a projected 2-4 week timetable, so it shouldn't be too long before Donaldson tests things out in game action.
Apr 28
LF
1
Steve Pearce
2
Ezequiel Carrera
CF
1
Kevin Pillar
2
Dalton Pompey
60-Day DL
Blue Jays transferred OF Dalton Pompey from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move was made over the weekend and cleared a spot for Leonel Campos on the 40-man roster. Pompey suffered a concussion on a slide during the recent World Baseball Classic and still isn't back to 100 percent. He'll now be eligible to return in June.
Apr 24
RF
1
Jose Bautista
DH
1
Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Marco Estrada
2
Aaron Sanchez
10-Day DL
Aaron Sanchez (finger) could make a minor league rehab start this weekend.
Sanchez returned to the disabled list on Monday after he split the fingernail on his right middle finger during his ultimately brief start on Sunday. The Blue Jays want to make sure he's fully healed before bringing him back, but he's not expected to require an extended absence.
May 2
3
Marcus Stroman
4
J.A. Happ
10-Day DL
J.A. Happ (elbow) will not be ready to return when the Blue Jays need a fifth starter on May 11.
The Blue Jays have an opening after Aaron Sanchez (finger) was forced to return to the disabled list, but Happ was only long-tossing over the weekend and isn't close to game action. Casey Lawrence appears to be the most likely fill-in for Sanchez.
May 2
5
Francisco Liriano
6
Mat Latos
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Roberto Osuna
2
Jason Grilli
3
Joe Smith
4
Joe Biagini
5
Aaron Loup
6
Ryan Tepera
7
J.P. Howell
8
Glenn Sparkman
60-Day DL
Blue Jays transferred RHP Glenn Sparkman from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Ty Kelly. Sparkman is sidelined with a fractured right thumb.
Apr 10
9
Bo Schultz
60-Day DL
Blue Jays transferred RHP Bo Schultz from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move frees up a 40-man roster spot. Schultz is out for the season following Tommy John surgery.
Apr 9
10
Dominic Leone
11
Danny Barnes
Headlines
MLB Power Rankings: Week 5
May 2
The Nationals could do no wrong last week. See where they fall in Jesse Pantuosco's Week 5 MLB Power Rankings.
More MLB Columns
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 5
May 2
»
MLB Live Chat
May 2
»
Daily Dose: Thorny Situation
May 2
»
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 1
»
Top 10 Prospects: May 1
May 1
»
Daily Dose: National Treasure
May 1
»
One Month Down
Apr 30
»
Daily Dose: Eaton Down
Apr 30
MLB Headlines
»
Miguel Cabrera has renewed groin tightness
»
Brett Gardner has two-homer game for Yanks
»
Judge knocks two more homers, drives in four
»
Steve Pearce belts first two homers of 2017
»
Chris Sale strikes out 11 over eight vs. O's
»
Hanley Ramirez rips two homers on Tuesday
»
Tillman (shoulder) to make '17 debut Sunday
»
Gary Sanchez (biceps) homers in rehab debut
»
Travis d'Arnaud leaves game with sore wrist
»
Volquez diagnosed with blister on right thumb
»
Kluber exits start with lower back discomfort
»
Hamels scratched Tuesday with tight oblique
