Jon Jay | Outfielder | #30

Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mike Trout (thumb) begins taking BP
Welington Castillo (knee) scratched Thursday
Corey Seager (hamstring) returns Thursday
Trea Turner suffers broken wrist Thursday
Jay seals Cubs comeback with clutch double
Treinen blows saves as Cubs come from behind
Avisail Garcia to be out a 'couple days'
Dustin Fowler hitting sixth in Yankees debut
Braves may wait to activate Freddie Freeman
Yankees to place Tyler Austin on 10-day DL
Report: Mets to 'consider' Bartolo reunion
Yankees call up Chris Carter from Triple-A
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: No Khalil Mack extension this year
Gabe Jackson gets five-year, $56M extension
Agent: Ravens conflicted on re-signing Orr
Donald on holdout: 'We'll see what happens'
Jonathan Williams will not face suspension
Report: Mike Pouncey will be ready for Week 1
Jamaal Charles (knees) 'doing everything'
Cowboys DT Irving officially banned 4 games
Retired ILB Zach Orr contemplating comeback
Crowder will be see more targets than Pryor?
Schefter: Rams, Johnson will not reach deal
Schefter: Cousins deal 'long shot' right now
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Clippers to meet with Griffin's agent Friday?
Report: Paul Millsap will meet with the Suns
Report: Blake Griffin to meet with PHX on Sat
Report: Gordon Hayward officially becomes UFA
Jrue Holiday to meet with the Pelicans first
Mo Williams working towards an NBA comeback
Bulls extend qualifying offer to Lauvergne
Woj: Knicks still want to trade Carmelo
Chandler Parsons (knee) says he's pain free
Report: Knicks interested in UFA Jeff Teague
Report: HOU looking to add another All-Star
Rockets acquire nine-time all-star Chris Paul
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Eddie Lack traded to CGY in multi-player deal
Report: Keith Kinkaid, Devils agree to terms
Report: Kris Versteeg close to re-signing
Columbus have bought out Scott Hartnell
Ilya Kovalchuk might end up staying in KHL
Rangers officially re-sign Brendan Smith
Avs agree to 2-year contract with Andrighetto
Mike Condon agrees to 3-year deal with Sens
Patrik Berglund (shoulder) out until December
Report: McDavid could make over $13M per year
NCAA FA Spencer Foo will sign with Calgary
Penguins, Schultz working on long-term deal
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Ray Black Jr. tops XFINITY Final Practice
Scott Lagasse Jr.: Firecracker 250 advance
Joey Logano: Daytona Double Duty
'Big Money' hits big jackpot for 3rd time
Jeb Burton paces Daytona XFINITY Practice 1
Harrison Rhodes ready for Daytona
Garrett Smithley looks for Daytona repeat
Ross Chastain rides momentum into Daytona
Self tests with MDM at LOR; Iowa up next
Weatherman to make 50th ARCA career start
Almirola cleared to test in next 2 weeks
Ryan Sieg: Daytona Double Duty
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Lingmerth leaps into the lead at TPC Potomac
Wagner catches fire in R1 of the QL National
Kang strikes his way to the top @ QL National
Merritt one off the pace after bogey-free 66
Leishman blemish-free to kick off QL National
Henley blemish-free at tough TPC Potomac
Waring fires 64 in Paris; leads after day one
Boo Weekley WDs during R1 of QL National
Fleetwood makes fast start at Open de France
Top-ranked and odds-fave Fowler headlines QLN
Hurley III heads home for QL National defense
Rahm debuts at 2018 Ryder Cup Paris course
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Duke hires ex-Purdue interim HC Parker
North Texas loses WR Tyler Wilson to transfer
Sam Darnold not at USC player run practice
Woo: Tanner Lee impressed at Manning Academy
EMU signs HC Creighton to contract extension
Sunderland turns himself in on felony charge
Michigan WR Perry pleads guilty to a felony
Sooners land four-star 2019 QB Rattler
CB Brown fails to qualify for national team
4-star Auburn DT Jackson transfers to a JUCO
Jeremiah likens Luke Falk to Kirk Cousins
Guice draws comps to Frank Gore, Tomlinson
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
West Ham aim to bring in new strikers
Aston Villa lead chase for ex-Chelsea captain
WHU defender to join Bolton on loan
Real President claims no Morata talks with MU
Martial repudiates transfer request reports
Aké close to £20M move to Bournemouth
Defoe's delayed Bournemouth deal not derailed
Saints aim to hold onto key personnel
AFC midfielder likely to miss pre-season tour
Fabinho transfer still on the cards for Utd
Crystal Palace hires de Boer as new manager
Hammers reject bid for Valencia
Weather |
Weather |
Roster
Albert Almora
(OF)
Gerardo Concepcion
(R)
Ian Happ
(OF)
John Lackey
(S)
Addison Russell
(SS)
Brett Anderson
(S)
Willson Contreras
(C)
Jim Henderson
(R)
Jon Lester
(S)
Alex Sanabia
(S)
Jake Arrieta
(S)
Luis Cruz
(S)
Kyle Hendricks
(S)
James McDonald
(S)
Pedro Strop
(R)
Javier Baez
(2B)
Wade Davis
(R)
Jason Heyward
(OF)
Mike Montgomery
(R)
Taylor Teagarden
(C)
Kris Bryant
(3B)
Brian Duensing
(R)
Tommy Hottovy
(R)
David Patton
(R)
Koji Uehara
(R)
Eddie Butler
(S)
Carl Edwards Jr.
(R)
Jon Jay
(OF)
Felix Pena
(R)
Shane Victorino
(OF)
Jeimer Candelario
(3B)
Justin Grimm
(R)
Ryan Kalish
(OF)
Anthony Rizzo
(1B)
Mark Zagunis
(OF)
Victor Caratini
(OF)
Jesus Guzman
(1B)
Tommy La Stella
(3B)
Hector Rondon
(R)
Ben Zobrist
(2B)
Maikel Cleto
(R)
|
Full Depth Charts
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jon Jay | Outfielder | #30
Team:
Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 3/15/1985
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Miami (FL)
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 2 (0) / STL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $8 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jon Jay put the Cubs on his back with a go-ahead double Thursday in Chicago's thrilling comeback win over the Nationals.
Stepping to the plate with two on and two out in the ninth inning, Jay sent Blake Treinen’s offering into right center field for a two-run double. That gave the Cubs, who were trailing 4-2 when the inning began, a 5-4 advantage. Jay went hitless in four other at-bats but he came through when the Cubs needed him most. The 32-year-old has hit an impressive .301 over 168 at-bats for the defending World Champs.
Jun 29 - 8:05 PM
Jon Jay went 3-for-4 and scored a run during Wednesday's loss to the Mets.
All three hits were singles and he was able to ride home on a Kyle Schwarber home run in the fourth inning. Jay has always been able to hit for a good batting average but has very little power or speed to go with it. He has a .301 batting average with zero home runs, 20 runs, 10 RBI and one steal in 130 plate appearances as a part-time outfielder.
Jun 14 - 10:41 PM
Jon Jay (back) is starting in right field and batting ninth on Wednesday night against the Reds.
Jay has been bothered by back spasms for about a week, though he did pinch-hit on Tuesday night and he'll get a start on Wednesday with the Reds throwing right-hander Scott Feldman. Ian Happ is in center field and batting cleanup for the Cubs.
May 17 - 3:07 PM
Source:
Rotoworld Daily Lineups
Jon Jay, who has been troubled by back spasms, lined out as a pinch-hitter Tuesday against the Reds.
It was Jay's first action in four days. It's unclear whether he'll return to the outfield and get a start within the next couple of days.
May 16 - 11:57 PM
Jay seals Cubs comeback with clutch double
Jun 29 - 8:05 PM
Jay goes 3-for-4 with a run scored vs Mets
Jun 14 - 10:41 PM
Jay (back) returns to Cubs' lineup Wed.
May 17 - 3:07 PM
Jon Jay appears off bench
May 16 - 11:57 PM
More Jon Jay Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Seager
LA
(4454)
2
M. Trout
LAA
(3294)
3
A. Pollock
ARZ
(3094)
4
A. Hechavarria
TB
(2961)
5
R. Braun
MLW
(2933)
6
F. Barreto
OAK
(2879)
7
B. Finnegan
CIN
(2775)
8
C. Gonzalez
COL
(2751)
9
C. Rodon
CWS
(2541)
10
K. Bryant
CHC
(2513)
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Cubs Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
5
1
.200
0
2
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
1
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
67
141
43
8
1
0
12
24
15
33
1
0
.305
.389
.376
.765
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
54
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
86
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Jun 29
@ WAS
1
5
1
1
0
0
2
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.200
.200
.400
Jun 28
@ WAS
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.333
.000
Jun 27
@ WAS
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jun 26
@ WAS
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jun 25
@ MIA
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
.333
.500
.333
Jun 24
@ MIA
1
5
2
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.400
.400
.400
Jun 23
@ MIA
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Willson Contreras
2
Victor Caratini
1B
1
Anthony Rizzo
2B
1
Ben Zobrist
10-Day DL
Ben Zobrist (wrist) will begin a minor league rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on Thursday.
Zobrist has been out of action with left wrist inflammation since June 13. Now that he is ready for a rehab assignment, it might not be long before he is able to return to the team. That could potentially come at some point next week.
Jun 28
2
Javier Baez
SS
1
Addison Russell
3B
1
Kris Bryant
Sidelined
Kris Bryant (ankle) is optimistic that he will be able to avoid the disabled list.
Bryant rolled his right ankle on the third base bag Wednesday night at Nationals Park and had to be helped off the field, but he told reporters Thursday afternoon that he feels "a ton" better already. Jeimer Candelario is starting at third base and batting sixth for the Cubs in Thursday's series finale against the Nats. Look for Bryant to return to action at some point this weekend, or maybe early next week.
Jun 29
2
Tommy La Stella
3
Jeimer Candelario
Sidelined
Jeimer Candelario suffered a left knee contusion Thursday in the Cubs' win over the Nationals.
His X-rays came back negative. Candelario was hit by a pitch from Blake Treinen in the ninth inning but stayed in the game. With Kris Bryant (ankle) also banged up, the Cubs are suddenly looking thin at third base. Tommy La Stella would likely man the hot corner if neither of them can play Friday night against Cincinnati.
Jun 29
LF
1
Ian Happ
2
Mark Zagunis
CF
1
Albert Almora
2
Jon Jay
RF
1
Jason Heyward
10-Day DL
Jason Heyward took some light swings Monday, but the cut on his right hand still felt tender.
Heyward progressed to hitting off a tee Sunday, but it sounds like the Cubs are backing him off a little bit. He's eligible to return Thursday and it doesn't appear he'll be ready by then.
Jun 26
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Lester
2
Jake Arrieta
3
Kyle Hendricks
10-Day DL
Kyle Hendricks (hand) threw from 90 feet with no issues Tuesday.
Hendricks will need 3-4 more throwing sessions and to expand them out to 150 feet before he's cleared for mound work. The Cubs will proceed cautiously here, as Hendricks isn't expected back before the All-Star break.
Jun 27
4
John Lackey
5
Brett Anderson
60-Day DL
Brett Anderson (back) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on Sunday.
Anderson is slated to throw four innings and/or 60-65 pitches. The left-hander has been out since early May with a lower back strain and isn't guaranteed a rotation spot once he's deemed ready.
Jun 25
6
Eddie Butler
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Wade Davis
2
Carl Edwards Jr.
3
Pedro Strop
4
Koji Uehara
5
Hector Rondon
6
Mike Montgomery
7
Brian Duensing
8
Justin Grimm
9
Felix Pena
Waiver Wired: Tool Man Taylor
Jun 29
In this week's Waiver Wired, D.J. Short recommends the red-hot Michael A. Taylor and sees opportunity with the Yankees' latest call-ups.
