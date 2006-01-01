Jon Jay | Outfielder | #30 Team: Chicago Cubs Age / DOB: (32) / 3/15/1985 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 195 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: Miami (FL) Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 2 (0) / STL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $8 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Jon Jay put the Cubs on his back with a go-ahead double Thursday in Chicago's thrilling comeback win over the Nationals. Stepping to the plate with two on and two out in the ninth inning, Jay sent Blake Treinen’s offering into right center field for a two-run double. That gave the Cubs, who were trailing 4-2 when the inning began, a 5-4 advantage. Jay went hitless in four other at-bats but he came through when the Cubs needed him most. The 32-year-old has hit an impressive .301 over 168 at-bats for the defending World Champs.

Jon Jay went 3-for-4 and scored a run during Wednesday's loss to the Mets. All three hits were singles and he was able to ride home on a Kyle Schwarber home run in the fourth inning. Jay has always been able to hit for a good batting average but has very little power or speed to go with it. He has a .301 batting average with zero home runs, 20 runs, 10 RBI and one steal in 130 plate appearances as a part-time outfielder.

Jon Jay (back) is starting in right field and batting ninth on Wednesday night against the Reds. Jay has been bothered by back spasms for about a week, though he did pinch-hit on Tuesday night and he'll get a start on Wednesday with the Reds throwing right-hander Scott Feldman. Ian Happ is in center field and batting cleanup for the Cubs. Source: Rotoworld Daily Lineups