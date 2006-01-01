Player Page

Weather | Roster

Jon Jay | Outfielder | #30

Team: Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:  (32) / 3/15/1985
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 195
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Miami (FL)
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 2 (0) / STL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jon Jay put the Cubs on his back with a go-ahead double Thursday in Chicago's thrilling comeback win over the Nationals.
Stepping to the plate with two on and two out in the ninth inning, Jay sent Blake Treinen’s offering into right center field for a two-run double. That gave the Cubs, who were trailing 4-2 when the inning began, a 5-4 advantage. Jay went hitless in four other at-bats but he came through when the Cubs needed him most. The 32-year-old has hit an impressive .301 over 168 at-bats for the defending World Champs. Jun 29 - 8:05 PM
More Jon Jay Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final51.200020001001010
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
67141438101224153310.305.389.376.765
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700000540
201600000860
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Jun 29@ WAS15110020010000.200.200.400
Jun 28@ WAS12000000110000.000.333.000
Jun 27@ WAS13000000000000.000.000.000
Jun 26@ WAS11000000000000.000.000.000
Jun 25@ MIA13100000110000.333.500.333
Jun 24@ MIA15200001010000.400.400.400
Jun 23@ MIA13000000000000.000.000.000
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Willson Contreras
2Victor Caratini
1B1Anthony Rizzo
2B1Ben Zobrist
2Javier Baez
SS1Addison Russell
3B1Kris Bryant
2Tommy La Stella
3Jeimer Candelario
LF1Ian Happ
2Mark Zagunis
CF1Albert Almora
2Jon Jay
RF1Jason Heyward
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jon Lester
2Jake Arrieta
3Kyle Hendricks
4John Lackey
5Brett Anderson
6Eddie Butler
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Wade Davis
2Carl Edwards Jr.
3Pedro Strop
4Koji Uehara
5Hector Rondon
6Mike Montgomery
7Brian Duensing
8Justin Grimm
9Felix Pena
 

 