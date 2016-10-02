Justin Verlander | Starting Pitcher | #35 Team: Detroit Tigers Age / DOB: (34) / 2/20/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 225 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Old Dominion Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (2) / DET Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $28 million, 2016: $28 million, 2017: $28 million, 2018: $28 million, 2019: $28 million, 2020: $22 million vesting option Share: Tweet

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Dodgers "asked" about Justin Verlander this offseason but ultimately thought his price tag was too high. Verlander owns a home in Beverly Hills with fiancee Kate Upton and it sounds like he would have been willing to waive his no-trade clause to join the Dodgers. However, the Dodgers are trying to get under the luxury tax and weren't willing to pay Verlander's $28 million salary. Though a deal for Verlander was never close, the two sides could resume talks at a later date. Verlander enjoyed a resurgent 2016 campaign, finishing second in AL Cy Young voting behind former teammate Rick Porcello. Source: FanRag Sports

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus announced at TigerFest on Saturday that Justin Verlander will start on Opening Day. It comes as no surprise that the club's ace will start on Opening Day against the White Sox, but now it's official. The runner-up in the American League Cy Young voting, Verlander compiled a 3.04 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 254/57 K/BB ratio over 227 2/3 innings in 2016. He has been a popular commodity in early fantasy drafts, going inside the top ten starting pitchers. Source: Anthony Fenech on Twitter

Justin Verlander pitched another gem in his final start of the season on Sunday, but still wound up on the losing end of the decision after allowing one run on six hits over seven innings. Verlander punched out eight on the day while issuing only one free pass. He allowed a sacrifice fly to Freddie Freeman in the first inning, and that was the extent of the damage in the ballgame as the Tigers' offense was held in check by Julio Teheran and company. Verlander finishes a tremendous 2016 season 16-9 with a 3.04 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 254/57 K/BB ratio over 227 2/3 innings. He'll certainly garner strong consideration for the American League Cy Young award.