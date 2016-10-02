Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
A.J. Achter
(R)
Jeff Ferrell
(R)
Myles Jaye
(S)
Efren Navarro
(1B)
Kyle Ryan
(R)
Jim Adduci
(OF)
Dominic Ficociello
(1B)
Joe Jimenez
(R)
Daniel Norris
(S)
Anibal Sanchez
(S)
Ruben Alaniz
(S)
Jeff Frazier
(OF)
JaCoby Jones
(3B)
Mike Pelfrey
(S)
Nate Schierholtz
(OF)
Alex Avila
(C)
Michael Fulmer
(S)
Logan Kensing
(R)
Juan Perez
(OF)
Ryan Strieby
(1B)
Sandy Baez
(S)
Michael Gerber
(OF)
Ian Kinsler
(2B)
Brett Pill
(1B)
Daniel Stumpf
(R)
Chad Bell
(S)
Miguel Gonzalez
(C)
Jason Krizan
(OF)
Alex Presley
(OF)
Brad Thomas
(R)
Jeremy Bonderman
(R)
Austin Green
(C)
Mark Lowe
(R)
Josh Prince
(OF)
Justin Upton
(OF)
Matt Boyd
(S)
Shane Greene
(R)
Mikie Mahtook
(OF)
Luke Putkonen
(R)
Drew VerHagen
(R)
Miguel Cabrera
(1B)
Grayson Greiner
(C)
J.D. Martinez
(OF)
Adam Ravenelle
(R)
Justin Verlander
(S)
Nick Castellanos
(3B)
Joel Hanrahan
(R)
Victor Martinez
(DH)
Evan Reed
(R)
Robbie Weinhardt
(R)
Tyler Collins
(OF)
Blaine Hardy
(R)
James McCann
(C)
Francisco Rodriguez
(R)
Alex Wilson
(R)
Trevor Crowe
(OF)
John Hicks
(1B)
Dustin Molleken
(R)
Andrew Romine
(3B)
Josh Wilson
(2B)
William Cuevas
(R)
Jose Iglesias
(SS)
Steven Moya
(OF)
Bruce Rondon
(R)
Justin Wilson
(R)
Brad Eldred
(1B)
Omar Infante
(2B)
Edward Mujica
(R)
Brendan Ryan
(SS)
Jordan Zimmermann
(S)
Buck Farmer
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Justin Verlander | Starting Pitcher | #35
Team:
Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 2/20/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Old Dominion
Drafted:
2004 / Rd. 1 (2) / DET
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $28 million, 2016: $28 million, 2017: $28 million, 2018: $28 million, 2019: $28 million, 2020: $22 million vesting option
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Dodgers "asked" about Justin Verlander this offseason but ultimately thought his price tag was too high.
Verlander owns a home in Beverly Hills with fiancee Kate Upton and it sounds like he would have been willing to waive his no-trade clause to join the Dodgers. However, the Dodgers are trying to get under the luxury tax and weren't willing to pay Verlander's $28 million salary. Though a deal for Verlander was never close, the two sides could resume talks at a later date. Verlander enjoyed a resurgent 2016 campaign, finishing second in AL Cy Young voting behind former teammate Rick Porcello.
Feb 23 - 6:49 PM
Source:
FanRag Sports
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus announced at TigerFest on Saturday that Justin Verlander will start on Opening Day.
It comes as no surprise that the club's ace will start on Opening Day against the White Sox, but now it's official. The runner-up in the American League Cy Young voting, Verlander compiled a 3.04 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 254/57 K/BB ratio over 227 2/3 innings in 2016. He has been a popular commodity in early fantasy drafts, going inside the top ten starting pitchers.
Jan 21 - 12:23 PM
Source:
Anthony Fenech on Twitter
Justin Verlander pitched another gem in his final start of the season on Sunday, but still wound up on the losing end of the decision after allowing one run on six hits over seven innings.
Verlander punched out eight on the day while issuing only one free pass. He allowed a sacrifice fly to Freddie Freeman in the first inning, and that was the extent of the damage in the ballgame as the Tigers' offense was held in check by Julio Teheran and company. Verlander finishes a tremendous 2016 season 16-9 with a 3.04 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 254/57 K/BB ratio over 227 2/3 innings. He'll certainly garner strong consideration for the American League Cy Young award.
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 06:16:00 PM
Justin Verlander faced little resistance from the Indians on Tuesday, punching out a season-high 12 batters over 7 2/3 shutout frames in a 12-0 victory.
The Indians sent out their "hangover" lineup a day after clinching the American League Central, but Verlander and the Wild Card-hunting Tigers aren't going to complain. The righty yielded just four singles and one walk on the day, as the Tribe reached second base just once all night. Of course, Verlander could have easily done this against any lineup with the way he's been pitching. He boasts a 1.93 ERA and 48/9 K/BB ratio over 32 2/3 innings in September and easily leads the American League with his 246 strikeouts. Assuming the Tigers still need a start from him, Verlander will get the Braves in Atlanta on Sunday.
Tue, Sep 27, 2016 10:51:00 PM
Report: Dodgers 'asked' about Justin Verlander
Feb 23 - 6:49 PM
Verlander tabbed to start on Opening Day
Jan 21 - 12:23 PM
Verlander pitches another gem as Tigers fall
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 06:16:00 PM
Verlander dominates Indians' hangover lineup
Tue, Sep 27, 2016 10:51:00 PM
More Justin Verlander Player News
Detroit Tigers Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
DET
34
34
16
9
0
0
227.2
171
81
77
57
254
2
0
3.04
1.00
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
James McCann
2
Alex Avila
3
John Hicks
4
Miguel Gonzalez
1B
1
Miguel Cabrera
2
Efren Navarro
3
Brett Pill
2B
1
Ian Kinsler
2
Omar Infante
SS
1
Jose Iglesias
2
Andrew Romine
3
Brendan Ryan
3B
1
Nick Castellanos
LF
1
Justin Upton
2
Juan Perez
3
Jim Adduci
CF
1
Tyler Collins
2
Mikie Mahtook
3
JaCoby Jones
4
Alex Presley
RF
1
J.D. Martinez
2
Steven Moya
DH
1
Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Justin Verlander
2
Michael Fulmer
3
Jordan Zimmermann
4
Anibal Sanchez
5
Daniel Norris
6
Matt Boyd
7
Sandy Baez
8
Myles Jaye
9
A.J. Achter
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Francisco Rodriguez
2
Mark Lowe
3
Justin Wilson
4
Alex Wilson
5
Shane Greene
6
Drew VerHagen
Sidelined
Drew VerHagen (shoulder) will work as a starter in Tigers' camp.
VerHagen served as a relief last season, but he's more comfortable in a starting role. The 26-year-old underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last August and will likely begin the year in Triple-A.
Feb 14
7
Bruce Rondon
8
Kyle Ryan
9
Blaine Hardy
10
Buck Farmer
11
Chad Bell
12
Daniel Stumpf
13
Mike Pelfrey
14
Edward Mujica
