Justin Verlander | Starting Pitcher | #35

Team: Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:  (34) / 2/20/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 225
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Old Dominion
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (2) / DET
According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Dodgers "asked" about Justin Verlander this offseason but ultimately thought his price tag was too high.
Verlander owns a home in Beverly Hills with fiancee Kate Upton and it sounds like he would have been willing to waive his no-trade clause to join the Dodgers. However, the Dodgers are trying to get under the luxury tax and weren't willing to pay Verlander's $28 million salary. Though a deal for Verlander was never close, the two sides could resume talks at a later date. Verlander enjoyed a resurgent 2016 campaign, finishing second in AL Cy Young voting behind former teammate Rick Porcello. Feb 23 - 6:49 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
DET343416900227.2171817757254203.041.00
Batters
PosRoleName
C1James McCann
2Alex Avila
3John Hicks
4Miguel Gonzalez
1B1Miguel Cabrera
2Efren Navarro
3Brett Pill
2B1Ian Kinsler
2Omar Infante
SS1Jose Iglesias
2Andrew Romine
3Brendan Ryan
3B1Nick Castellanos
LF1Justin Upton
2Juan Perez
3Jim Adduci
CF1Tyler Collins
2Mikie Mahtook
3JaCoby Jones
4Alex Presley
RF1J.D. Martinez
2Steven Moya
DH1Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Justin Verlander
2Michael Fulmer
3Jordan Zimmermann
4Anibal Sanchez
5Daniel Norris
6Matt Boyd
7Sandy Baez
8Myles Jaye
9A.J. Achter
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Francisco Rodriguez
2Mark Lowe
3Justin Wilson
4Alex Wilson
5Shane Greene
6Drew VerHagen
7Bruce Rondon
8Kyle Ryan
9Blaine Hardy
10Buck Farmer
11Chad Bell
12Daniel Stumpf
13Mike Pelfrey
14Edward Mujica
 

 