Jeff Samardzija | Starting Pitcher | #29 Team: San Francisco Giants Age / DOB: (32) / 1/23/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 225 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Notre Dame Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 5 (0) / CHC Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $10.8 million, 2017: $19.8 million, 2018: $19.8 million, 2019: $19.8 million, 2020: $19.8 million, 2021: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Jeff Samardzija held the Athletics off the board for five innings on Friday, holding them to just one base hit and one walk in a 2-1 victory. He struck out six batters as he made his second stellar start in a row. It was a very nice ending to what has been a poor spring overall for Samardzija. He carries a 6.20 ERA through 20 1/3 innings. After a bad 2015 season with the White Sox, he returned to fantasy relevance last year as a Giant by registering 12 wins and a 3.81 ERA in 32 starts.

Jeff Samardzija gave up two hits over four scoreless innings against the Rockies on Friday. It was a big improvement from his most recent outings. Samardzjia was efficient, throwing 31 out of 47 pitches for strikes while striking out three and walking none. He got some extra work in the bullpen after leaving the game. The 32-year-old compiled a 3.81 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over 32 starts during his first season with the Giants and should continue to be a useful fantasy starter in that environment.

Jeff Samardzija was hammered for six earned runs over just four innings Sunday in a rough Cactus League start against the Braves. Milwaukee tagged him for nine hits, including two home runs. Samardzija now holds an 11.12 ERA in 11 1/3 innings (four starts) this spring, though it's probably not worth freaking out over given the small sample size and the nature of Cactus League competition. He'll look for better results in his next appearance, which should run five or six innings.