Jeff Samardzija | Starting Pitcher | #29

Team: San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:  (32) / 1/23/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 225
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Notre Dame
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 5 (0) / CHC
Jeff Samardzija held the Athletics off the board for five innings on Friday, holding them to just one base hit and one walk in a 2-1 victory.
He struck out six batters as he made his second stellar start in a row. It was a very nice ending to what has been a poor spring overall for Samardzija. He carries a 6.20 ERA through 20 1/3 innings. After a bad 2015 season with the White Sox, he returned to fantasy relevance last year as a Giant by registering 12 wins and a 3.81 ERA in 32 starts. Apr 1 - 1:50 AM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
SF3232121100203.1190888654167103.811.20
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Buster Posey
2Nick Hundley
3Trevor Brown
1B1Brandon Belt
2Michael Morse
2B1Joe Panik
2Kelby Tomlinson
3Aaron Hill
SS1Brandon Crawford
2Jimmy Rollins
3B1Eduardo Nunez
2Conor Gillaspie
3Jae-gyun Hwang
LF1Jarrett Parker
2Mac Williamson
3Chris Marrero
4Justin Ruggiano
CF1Denard Span
2Gorkys Hernandez
3Slade Heathcott
RF1Hunter Pence
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Madison Bumgarner
2Johnny Cueto
3Jeff Samardzija
4Matt Moore
5Matt Cain
6Albert Suarez
7Ty Blach
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Mark Melancon
2Hunter Strickland
3Will Smith
4Derek Law
5Steven Okert
6Cory Gearrin
7George Kontos
8Josh Osich
9Bryan Morris
10Neil Ramirez
11Matt Reynolds
12Michael Roth
 

 