Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Samardzija fires five shutout innings Friday
Anderson tosses five shutout one-hit frames
Hamels fires six shutout innings vs Royals
Tyler Glasnow named as Pirates fifth starter
Reds release outfielder Desmond Jennings
Matt Cain earns final spot in Giants rotation
Kipnis (shoulder) says he's 'turned a corner'
Tito confirms Brantley will be on OD roster
Rockies designate Jason Motte for assignment
Drew Smyly (arm) to be sidelined 6-8 weeks
Rendon (leg) might not be ready for opener
Tigers place OF J.D. Martinez (foot) on DL
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Ex-Rams QB Case Keenum lands with Vikings
Dolphins finally pull the plug on Dion Jordan
Dolphins sign banned ex-Rams S T.J. McDonald
Teams concerned about Kaepernick's vegan diet
Drew Brees thinks he can play until he's 45
Coleman would play slot if Gordon returns?
Steelers expect 'another leap' from Coates
Report: Sharrif Floyd's career in jeopardy
Pederson: Matthews 'big part of what we do'
Payton has 'exact vision' of how to use Ginn
Report: Ravens 'love' Leonard Fournette
Andy Reid wants Tyreek Hill more involved
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Andre Iguodala shines again, scores 14
James Harden struggles again in loss
Kawhi Leonard scores 28 points in win vs. OKC
Pau Gasol scores 17 points, makes 2 treys
Russell Westbrook scores 32 in triple-double
Zach Randolph scores 22 with 12 boards
Giannis scores 28 w/ 14 boards, nine dimes
Boogie's Revenge: Cousins scores 37 vs. Kings
Maker's Mark: Thon scores career-high 23 pts
Isaiah Thomas scores 35 points vs. Magic
Aaron Gordon erupts for 32 points, 16 boards
Harden, Bev, Gordon, Ariza & Capela starting
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Artemi Panarin scores twice in win over CBJ
Anders Lee scores PPG in win over Devils
Sidney Crosby nets 1G, 1A in shootout win
Louis Domingue will get the nod on Friday
Coyotes will get Shane Doan (LBI) back Friday
Panthers will start Reto Berra on Saturday
Jake Guentzel (concussion) is probable Friday
Rangers won't have Ryan McDonagh on Friday
Flyers land NCAA prospect Michael Vecchione
Tyson Jost poised for first NHL game Friday
Patrik Elias decides to hang up his skates
Connor McDavid extends points streak to nine
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Whitt has positive place diffs at M’ville
The good news is Ku Busch has 2 M’ville wins
5 Martinsville top-20s for Austin Dillon
Martinsville was Stenhouse’s worst short
Jeffrey Earnhardt: 3 of 5 DNFs in 2017
Bell leads Martinsville Truck Practice 1
Hamlin fastest in Martinsville practice 1
One last 2017 ride for Joe Nemechek
Daniel Suarez destroys Martinsville primary
John H. Nemechek: Alpha Energy Solutions 250
Bobby Measmer Jr.: Spring Explosion 125 notes
Harvick has the 5th-most segment points
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Odds-fave Spieth among notable MCs; MDF looms
Tiger Woods officially OUT @ the 2017 Masters
Fowler fades to solo fourth after R2 of SHO
Baddeley blemish-free thru 36 at Houston Open
Si Woo Kim WD during R2 of Houston Open
Kang posts 16-under w/ course-record-tying 63
Sung Kang sits one back at the Houston Open
Fowler leads the way early at Houston Open
K. Bradley circles seven birdies in R1 of SHO
V. Taylor takes it low in R1 of Houston Open
Spieth pre-tourney fave at Shell Houston Open
Holmes back at SHO for delayed title defense
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Idaho State HC Mike Kramer stepping down
Mahomes turns in mostly positive pro day work
Report: Barnett dealing with hamstring strain
ODU hands HC Wilder extension through 2021
Wyoming S Andrew Wingard breaks hand
McAdoo meets w/ Mahomes in advance of pro day
Dolphins put McDowell through private workout
Cordrea Tankersley visiting DAL on Monday
Edholm: Entire NFC East hosts Chad Williams
Packers brought in Joe Mixon for a visit
O.J. Howard to meet with Jags and Bears
Former Wisconsin S Caputo joins LSU's staff
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Conte says Hazard will start vs. Stoke City
Schneiderlin, McCarthy out for Everton
Kone cleared for Sunderland return
Costa, Courtois and Moses late calls for GW30
Morgan to miss GW30 and possibly GW31
Mendy in jeopardy of missing two more matches
Friend, Chambers to miss GW30
Mourinho: Smalling has a long term injury
Jones ruled out with “long-term” toe issue
Nacer Chadi questionable for Old Trafford
Matt Phillips injury continues to linger
Rooney, Valencia, and Rojo available for GW30
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Brandon Belt
(1B)
Kevin Frandsen
(OF)
Hak-Ju Lee
(SS)
Josh Osich
(R)
Michael Roth
(R)
Ty Blach
(S)
Cory Gearrin
(R)
Chris Marrero
(1B)
Angel Pagan
(OF)
Justin Ruggiano
(OF)
Brett Bochy
(R)
Conor Gillaspie
(3B)
Mark Melancon
(R)
Joe Panik
(2B)
Jeff Samardzija
(S)
Trevor Brown
(C)
Slade Heathcott
(OF)
Nestor Molina
(S)
Jarrett Parker
(OF)
Will Smith
(R)
Madison Bumgarner
(S)
Gorkys Hernandez
(OF)
Matt Moore
(S)
Jake Peavy
(S)
Denard Span
(OF)
Matt Cain
(S)
Aaron Hill
(2B)
Bryan Morris
(R)
Hunter Pence
(OF)
Hunter Strickland
(R)
Brandon Crawford
(SS)
Nick Hundley
(C)
Michael Morse
(1B)
Buster Posey
(C)
Albert Suarez
(S)
Johnny Cueto
(S)
Jae-gyun Hwang
(3B)
Eduardo Nunez
(3B)
Neil Ramirez
(R)
Kelby Tomlinson
(2B)
Edgmer Escalona
(R)
George Kontos
(R)
Steven Okert
(R)
Matt Reynolds
(R)
Mac Williamson
(OF)
Wendell Fairley
(OF)
Derek Law
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jeff Samardzija | Starting Pitcher | #29
Team:
San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 1/23/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Notre Dame
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 5 (0) / CHC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $10.8 million, 2017: $19.8 million, 2018: $19.8 million, 2019: $19.8 million, 2020: $19.8 million, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jeff Samardzija held the Athletics off the board for five innings on Friday, holding them to just one base hit and one walk in a 2-1 victory.
He struck out six batters as he made his second stellar start in a row. It was a very nice ending to what has been a poor spring overall for Samardzija. He carries a 6.20 ERA through 20 1/3 innings. After a bad 2015 season with the White Sox, he returned to fantasy relevance last year as a Giant by registering 12 wins and a 3.81 ERA in 32 starts.
Apr 1 - 1:50 AM
Jeff Samardzija gave up two hits over four scoreless innings against the Rockies on Friday.
It was a big improvement from his most recent outings. Samardzjia was efficient, throwing 31 out of 47 pitches for strikes while striking out three and walking none. He got some extra work in the bullpen after leaving the game. The 32-year-old compiled a 3.81 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over 32 starts during his first season with the Giants and should continue to be a useful fantasy starter in that environment.
Mar 24 - 7:32 PM
Jeff Samardzija was hammered for six earned runs over just four innings Sunday in a rough Cactus League start against the Braves.
Milwaukee tagged him for nine hits, including two home runs. Samardzija now holds an 11.12 ERA in 11 1/3 innings (four starts) this spring, though it's probably not worth freaking out over given the small sample size and the nature of Cactus League competition. He'll look for better results in his next appearance, which should run five or six innings.
Mar 19 - 6:00 PM
Jeff Samardzija was lit up for seven runs -- five earned -- over 3 2/3 innings against the Rangers on Monday.
Samardzija at least managed to strike out four batters, but he surrendered a whopping eight hits while also walking two. The right-hander hasn't been sharp so far in Cactus League play with a 9.82 ERA and 16 baserunners allowed across 7 1/3 frames.
Mar 13 - 10:56 PM
Samardzija fires five shutout innings Friday
Apr 1 - 1:50 AM
Samardzija goes four scoreless vs. Rockies
Mar 24 - 7:32 PM
Samardzija hammered for six earned runs
Mar 19 - 6:00 PM
Jeff Samardzija knocked around on Monday
Mar 13 - 10:56 PM
More Jeff Samardzija Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Francisco Giants Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
SF
32
32
12
11
0
0
203.1
190
88
86
54
167
1
0
3.81
1.20
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Buster Posey
2
Nick Hundley
3
Trevor Brown
1B
1
Brandon Belt
2
Michael Morse
2B
1
Joe Panik
2
Kelby Tomlinson
3
Aaron Hill
SS
1
Brandon Crawford
2
Jimmy Rollins
3B
1
Eduardo Nunez
Sidelined
Eduardo Nunez (shoulder) is back in the Giants' lineup Sunday.
Nunez has been dealing with soreness in his right shoulder all camp and had a cortisone shot Wednesday. He's in the designated hitter spot Sunday but hopefully should be ready to resume third base duties soon. Nunez is optimistic he'll be ready to go on Opening Day, but it probably can't be considered a given.
Mar 26
2
Conor Gillaspie
3
Jae-gyun Hwang
LF
1
Jarrett Parker
2
Mac Williamson
Sidelined
Mac Williamson (quad) is expected to miss a couple weeks of action.
So, he won't be ready for Opening Day, obviously. Williamson was having a nice spring, going 11-for-34 with two homers, but now it looks like he could be out for much of April. He was competing with Jarrett Parker for at-bats in left field.
Mar 21
3
Chris Marrero
4
Justin Ruggiano
CF
1
Denard Span
2
Gorkys Hernandez
3
Slade Heathcott
RF
1
Hunter Pence
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Madison Bumgarner
2
Johnny Cueto
3
Jeff Samardzija
4
Matt Moore
5
Matt Cain
6
Albert Suarez
7
Ty Blach
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Mark Melancon
2
Hunter Strickland
3
Will Smith
Sidelined
Will Smith underwent successful Tommy John surgery Tuesday in Los Angeles.
He's hoping to be recovered and big-league ready by next May. The 27-year-old pitched to a 3.35 ERA over 53 outings for the Brewers and Giants last year. Smith is under team control through 2019.
Mar 30
4
Derek Law
5
Steven Okert
6
Cory Gearrin
7
George Kontos
8
Josh Osich
9
Bryan Morris
10
Neil Ramirez
11
Matt Reynolds
12
Michael Roth
Headlines
Clearing Out The Notebook
Mar 31
Matthew Pouliot goes through the entire league, providing last-minute tidbits for weekend drafts and pickups.
More MLB Columns
»
Clearing Out The Notebook
Mar 31
»
Week Ahead: Greinke Worries
Mar 31
»
ST Daily: Treinen to Close
Mar 31
»
Podcast: Opening Day is Near
Mar 31
»
Draft a Champion
Mar 30
»
Podcast: Cubs Check-In
Mar 30
»
ST Daily: Familia Suspended
Mar 30
»
The 2017 Closer Tiers
Mar 29
MLB Headlines
»
Samardzija fires five shutout innings Friday
»
Anderson tosses five shutout one-hit frames
»
Hamels fires six shutout innings vs Royals
»
Tyler Glasnow named as Pirates fifth starter
»
Reds release outfielder Desmond Jennings
»
Matt Cain earns final spot in Giants rotation
»
Kipnis (shoulder) says he's 'turned a corner'
»
Tito confirms Brantley will be on OD roster
»
Rockies designate Jason Motte for assignment
»
Drew Smyly (arm) to be sidelined 6-8 weeks
»
Rendon (leg) might not be ready for opener
»
Tigers place OF J.D. Martinez (foot) on DL
