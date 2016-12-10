Mark Reynolds | First Baseman | #12

Reynolds is headed back to Colorado after hitting .282 with 14 homers for the Rockies in 2016. He won't see as much playing time as he did last year now that the Rockies have Ian Desmond to man first base. Reynolds will probably be limited to pinch-hitting and the occasional spot start, assuming he makes the big league roster. The 33-year-old hit .310 at Coors Field last year but only .255 in other parks.

Alex Pavlovic of CSN Bay Area reports the Giants have reached out to Mark Reynolds in their search for a powerful bench bat.

The Giants' payroll has reached $200 million for the first time ever. Because they are subject to the luxury tax they would have to pay a 50 percent penalty on top of any free agent salary. The 33-year-old Reynolds' season ended early after he broke his hand in mid-September. He hit .282/.356/.450 with 14 home runs and 53 RBI in 118 games with the Rockies. Moving from Coors Field to AT&T Park would likely put a dent in his power output.