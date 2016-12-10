Player Page

Mark Reynolds | First Baseman | #12

Team: Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:  (33) / 8/3/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 220
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Virginia
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 16 (0) / ARZ
Contract: view contract details
Rockies signed 1B Mark Reynolds to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Reynolds is headed back to Colorado after hitting .282 with 14 homers for the Rockies in 2016. He won't see as much playing time as he did last year now that the Rockies have Ian Desmond to man first base. Reynolds will probably be limited to pinch-hitting and the occasional spot start, assuming he makes the big league roster. The 33-year-old hit .310 at Coors Field last year but only .255 in other parks. Feb 1 - 8:10 PM
Source: FanRag Sports
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1183931112401453614211212.282.356.450.806
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016011510000
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tony Wolters
2Tom Murphy
3Dustin Garneau
1B1Ian Desmond
2Gerardo Parra
2B1DJ LeMahieu
2Alexi Amarista
SS1Trevor Story
2Cristhian Adames
3Pat Valaika
3B1Nolan Arenado
LF1David Dahl
2Stephen Cardullo
3Chris Denorfia
CF1Charlie Blackmon
2Raimel Tapia
RF1Carlos Gonzalez
2Jordan Patterson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jon Gray
2Chad Bettis
3Tyler Anderson
4Tyler Chatwood
5Jeff Hoffman
6German Marquez
7Yency Almonte
8Shane Carle
9Zach Jemiola
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Adam Ottavino
2Jake McGee
3Mike Dunn
4Jason Motte
5Chad Qualls
6Scott Oberg
7Chris Rusin
8Jordan Lyles
9Carlos Estevez
10Jairo Diaz
11Rayan Gonzalez
12Sam Moll
13Matt Carasiti
 

 