FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: Rockies bringing back Mark Reynolds
Update: TEX not actively pursuing Quintana
Josh Bell undergoes minor knee operation
Report: Orioles to sign 2B Johnny Giavotella
Report: Rangers pushing for Jose Quintana
Royals finalize 2-year deal with Brandon Moss
Khris Davis wins arbitration case over A's
Cubs acquire RHP Eddie Butler from Rockies
Tribe ink Wily Mo Pena to minor league deal
Mets open to two-year deal with Jerry Blevins
FA slugger Chris Carter may consider Japan
Jays reach $3 mil deal with lefty J.P. Howell
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Cristhian Adames
(SS)
Bobby Cassevah
(R)
Dustin Garneau
(C)
Boone Logan
(R)
Chad Qualls
(R)
Yency Almonte
(S)
Tyler Chatwood
(S)
Carlos Gonzalez
(OF)
Jordan Lyles
(R)
Ryan Raburn
(OF)
Alexi Amarista
(2B)
Manny Corpas
(R)
Rayan Gonzalez
(R)
German Marquez
(S)
Mark Reynolds
(1B)
Tyler Anderson
(S)
David Dahl
(OF)
Jon Gray
(S)
Jake McGee
(R)
Brendan Rodgers
(SS)
Nolan Arenado
(3B)
Jorge De La Rosa
(S)
Jason Gurka
(R)
Sam Moll
(R)
Chris Rusin
(S)
Jeremy Barfield
(OF)
Chris Denorfia
(OF)
Pedro Hernandez
(S)
Jason Motte
(R)
Brian Schlitter
(R)
Chad Bettis
(S)
Daniel Descalso
(SS)
Jeff Hoffman
(S)
Tom Murphy
(C)
Kyle Simon
(S)
Charlie Blackmon
(OF)
Ian Desmond
(OF)
Greg Holland
(R)
Scott Oberg
(R)
Trevor Story
(SS)
Domonic Brown
(OF)
Jairo Diaz
(R)
Brett Jacobson
(S)
Adam Ottavino
(R)
Raimel Tapia
(OF)
Matt Carasiti
(R)
Mike Dunn
(R)
Zach Jemiola
(S)
Gerardo Parra
(OF)
Pat Valaika
(3B)
Stephen Cardullo
(1B)
Carlos Estevez
(R)
C.C. Lee
(R)
Jordan Patterson
(OF)
Tony Wolters
(C)
Shane Carle
(S)
Yohan Flande
(R)
DJ LeMahieu
(2B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Mark Reynolds | First Baseman | #12
Team:
Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 8/3/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Virginia
Drafted:
2004 / Rd. 16 (0) / ARZ
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $2.6 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Rockies signed 1B Mark Reynolds to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Reynolds is headed back to Colorado after hitting .282 with 14 homers for the Rockies in 2016. He won't see as much playing time as he did last year now that the Rockies have Ian Desmond to man first base. Reynolds will probably be limited to pinch-hitting and the occasional spot start, assuming he makes the big league roster. The 33-year-old hit .310 at Coors Field last year but only .255 in other parks.
Feb 1 - 8:10 PM
Source:
FanRag Sports
Alex Pavlovic of CSN Bay Area reports the Giants have reached out to Mark Reynolds in their search for a powerful bench bat.
The Giants' payroll has reached $200 million for the first time ever. Because they are subject to the luxury tax they would have to pay a 50 percent penalty on top of any free agent salary. The 33-year-old Reynolds' season ended early after he broke his hand in mid-September. He hit .282/.356/.450 with 14 home runs and 53 RBI in 118 games with the Rockies. Moving from Coors Field to AT&T Park would likely put a dent in his power output.
Sat, Dec 10, 2016 08:54:00 PM
Source:
Alex Pavlovic on Twitter
Mark Reynolds (hand) will not require surgery.
Reynolds suffered a fractured left hand when he was hit by a pitch on Sunday. The good news is that he won't need surgery, but his season is over. The 33-year-old finishes with a .282/.356/.450 batting line to go along with 14 homers over 118 games. He's due to be a free agent this winter.
Mon, Sep 19, 2016 09:04:00 PM
Source:
Thomas Harding on Twitter
Mark Reynolds suffered a fractured left hand Sunday and is out for the season.
Reynolds previously missed a few weeks with a broken hamate bone. His absence will put Gerardo Parra and Stephen Cardullo at first base for the Rockies the rest of the way.
Sun, Sep 18, 2016 10:35:00 PM
Rockies ink Reynolds on minor league deal
Feb 1 - 8:10 PM
Reynolds receives interest from the Giants
Sat, Dec 10, 2016 08:54:00 PM
Reynolds (hand) won't need surgery
Mon, Sep 19, 2016 09:04:00 PM
Mark Reynolds fractures left hand
Sun, Sep 18, 2016 10:35:00 PM
More Mark Reynolds Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Colorado Rockies Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
118
393
111
24
0
14
53
61
42
112
1
2
.282
.356
.450
.806
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
115
1
0
0
0
0
Mark Reynolds's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Mark Reynolds's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Mark Reynolds's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Mark Reynolds's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tony Wolters
2
Tom Murphy
3
Dustin Garneau
1B
1
Ian Desmond
2
Gerardo Parra
2B
1
DJ LeMahieu
2
Alexi Amarista
SS
1
Trevor Story
2
Cristhian Adames
3
Pat Valaika
3B
1
Nolan Arenado
LF
1
David Dahl
2
Stephen Cardullo
3
Chris Denorfia
CF
1
Charlie Blackmon
2
Raimel Tapia
RF
1
Carlos Gonzalez
2
Jordan Patterson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Gray
2
Chad Bettis
3
Tyler Anderson
4
Tyler Chatwood
5
Jeff Hoffman
6
German Marquez
7
Yency Almonte
8
Shane Carle
9
Zach Jemiola
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Adam Ottavino
2
Jake McGee
3
Mike Dunn
4
Jason Motte
5
Chad Qualls
6
Scott Oberg
7
Chris Rusin
8
Jordan Lyles
9
Carlos Estevez
10
Jairo Diaz
Sidelined
Rockies activated RHP Jairo Diaz from the 60-day disabled list.
Diaz missed the entire 2016 season following Tommy John surgery in March. He'll likely get a late start on the 2017 campaign.
Nov 8
11
Rayan Gonzalez
12
Sam Moll
13
Matt Carasiti
Headlines
Podcast: Diamondbacks Check-In
Feb 1
Drew Silva continues the Team Check-In Series by talking Arizona Diamondbacks in the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast.
More MLB Columns
»
Podcast: Diamondbacks Check-In
Feb 1
»
Lowdown: This is 40
Feb 1
»
Podcast: Oakland A's Check-In
Jan 31
»
Rays Keep Shuffling The Deck
Jan 30
»
Podcast: Red Sox Team Check-In
Jan 30
»
Lowdown: Holland In Colorado
Jan 27
»
Offseason Fantasy Roundtable
Jan 26
»
Lowdown: Dodgers Add Forsythe
Jan 25
MLB Headlines
»
Report: Rockies bringing back Mark Reynolds
»
Update: TEX not actively pursuing Quintana
»
Josh Bell undergoes minor knee operation
»
Report: Orioles to sign 2B Johnny Giavotella
»
Report: Rangers pushing for Jose Quintana
»
Royals finalize 2-year deal with Brandon Moss
»
Khris Davis wins arbitration case over A's
»
Cubs acquire RHP Eddie Butler from Rockies
»
Tribe ink Wily Mo Pena to minor league deal
»
Mets open to two-year deal with Jerry Blevins
»
FA slugger Chris Carter may consider Japan
»
Jays reach $3 mil deal with lefty J.P. Howell
