Gerardo Parra | Outfielder | #8

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Roundtable: Bold Calls
Apr 4
MLB Power Rankings: Week 1
Apr 4
MLB Live Chat
Apr 4
Daily Dose: Harper's Homers
Apr 4
Prospect Roundup: Top 10
Apr 3
Daily Dose: A Giant Problem
Apr 3
Opening Day Streamers
Apr 2
Podcast: Opening Day is Near
Apr 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Gerardo Parra has big night in Rockies' win
Arrieta holds Cardinals to one unearned run
Matheny says early reports good on Piscotty
Carter Capps (elbow) works simulated inning
Barrett (shoulder) to throw live BP on Wed.
Dipoto expects Felix (groin) to go Saturday
Franklin Gutierrez at cleanup for LAD on Tue.
Verlander fans 10 in Tigers' Opening Day win
Corey Kluber (blister) expected to start Sun.
Justin Upton day-to-day with knee contusion
Counsell: Guerra (calf) out at least 6 weeks
Lynn open to extension talks with Cardinals
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Chargers
Apr 4
NFL Draft Needs: Raiders
Apr 4
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 4
NFL Draft Needs: Broncos
Apr 3
NFL Draft Needs: Chiefs
Apr 3
NFL Draft Needs: Browns
Mar 30
NFL Draft Needs: Steelers
Mar 30
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Browns still expected to part with Osweiler
Tony Romo on returning: 'Never say never'
Eagles acquire Timmy Jernigan from Ravens
Cowboys officially release retired QB Romo
Philip Rivers fine with Chargers drafting QB
C.J. Anderson may not be ready for OTAs
Report: Romo will replace Simms at CBS
LeSean McCoy sitting out voluntary work
Report: Broncos, Texans won't trade for Romo
Giants DE Odighizuwa to retire from football?
Pats did not make Peterson a contract offer
Adrian Peterson leaves Pats without a deal
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 4
Apr 4
Dose: Wolves, UNC, Guster win!
Apr 4
Apr. 3 NBA Season Long Pod
Apr 3
NBA Power Rankings: Week 24
Apr 3
Dose: Cheat Code Mode
Apr 3
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Apr 3
Roberson's Roast
Apr 2
Wired: Top NBA pickups Week 24
Apr 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Mike Conley (eye) says he's 'fine'
Danilo Gallinari scores 28 in huge win
Kawhi Leonard scores 32 w/ five 3-pointers
Jason Smith scores 17 pts w/ five 3-pointers
Manu Ginobili (quad) doubtful for Wednesday
Russell Westbrook notches 41st triple-double
Paul George leads Indy to big win with 35
Dante Exum (hip) won't return Tuesday
Evans, Galloway and Labissiere starting
Dwight Powell and Brussino starting for Mavs
LeBron James gets 12th triple-double in win
Nets score 81 first half points in blowout
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
LIve Fantasy Hockey Chat
Apr 4
Line Changes: Resting, Reeling
Apr 4
Montreal clinches first place
Apr 4
Capitals lighting lamps on PP
Apr 3
Ding Dong the Kings are Dead
Apr 3
Waiver Wired: Final Pickups
Apr 2
Dose: Connor and Cam
Apr 2
The Season Finale
Apr 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Matt Duchene gets 1G, 2A in OT win over Hawks
Julius Honka scores OT winner against ARZ
Jeff Skinner picks up three points on Tuesday
Nino Niederreiter nets 2G, 1A in win over CAR
Patrik Laine scores twice in win over STL
Kevin Shattenkirk stays hot, scores PPG vs TO
Bruins clinch playoff spot with win over TB
David Pastrnak scores twice in win over TB
Brad Marchand tossed for spearing Dotchin
Duncan Keith won't play on Tuesday night
Mikko Rantanen out against Blackhawks on Tue
Shane Doan (LBI) won't play on Tuesday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Martinsville (Sprin
Apr 4
Wrapup: Martinsville Speedway
Apr 2
Update: Martinsville (Spring)
Apr 1
STP 500 Stats
Mar 31
DFS: Martinsville (Spring)
Mar 30
Chasing Martinsville (Spring)
Mar 29
Caps After Auto Club
Mar 28
Wrapup: Auto Club Speedway
Mar 26
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Sheldon Creed: Music City 200 advance
Vinnie Miller: Music City 200 advance
Ryan Reed: My Bariatric Solutions 300 advance
Wallace: My Bariatric Solutions 300 advance
Mingus enters Nashville subbing for Fontaine
Richard Petty's grandson to make ARCA debut
Todd Gilliland continues K&N double-duty
Custer: My Bariatric Solutions 300 advance
N'ville runner-up, Fike looks for win in '17
Raphael Lessard debuts in ARCA at Nashville
Music City Auto Auction sponsoring Theriault
Eckes at familiar site for ARCA season debut
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: 81st Masters
Apr 4
Masters Preview and Power Rank
Apr 3
Henley ends drought; wins SHO
Apr 3
81st Masters Preview
Apr 3
FanDuel Focus: Houston Open
Mar 29
Shell Houston Open: Preview
Mar 28
Expert Picks: Houston Open
Mar 28
WGC-Match Play and PRO recaps
Mar 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Willett set for title defense at the Masters
Matsuyama one to watch at the 81st Masters
Campos career-TOUR-best solo 7th at SHO
Fowler salvages two-way T3 with inward 32
Kang career-best 2nd at Shell w/ even-par 72
Henley ends drought; wins SHO w/ 10-birdie 65
MDF jettisons 11 at SHO, including Walker
Final-round tee times at SHO pushed forward
List solo 4th thru three laps with day-low 65
Fowler 67 in R3 despite a disastrous finish
Kang's lead trimmed to 3 after third-round 71
Odds-fave Spieth among notable MCs; MDF looms
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Chargers
Apr 4
NFL Draft Needs: Raiders
Apr 4
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 4
Mock Draft IV
Apr 3
NFL Draft Needs: Broncos
Apr 3
NFL Draft Needs: Chiefs
Apr 3
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 31
2017 NFL Draft Order
Mar 30
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Texas Tech RB Ward carted off practice field
Jesse Ertz (shoulder) likely out for spring
Ravens trade Jernigan to Eagles for No. 74
Bill Snyder (cancer) back coaching w/ K-State
Fournette, Cook, Mixon all visiting Jaguars
Gators QB Franks pulling away in practice
Jaguars hosting presumptive No. 1 Garrett
Rosen (shoulder) a Tues. practice participant
CB Lattimore visits Titans, owners of #5 pick
Panthers work out Canes TE David Njoku
Cowboys host 18 for visits; 17 play defense
Scout: Dalvin Cook grades higher than Gurley
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 31
Apr 4
DFS Soccer: Week 31
Apr 4
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW31
Apr 4
Sean's Super Subs - Week 31
Apr 3
Late Fitness Check GW31
Apr 3
The Bargain Hunter-Week 31
Apr 3
Overreaction Monday - Week 30
Apr 3
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 31
Apr 3
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Everton comes within seconds of win v. United
Ibrahimovic penalty saves Manchester United
Nacer Chadli can't convert as Albion fall 2-0
George Boyd gets the Clarets back on track
Arnautovic form let's down Potters at Burnley
Niang leads the way for Hornets in 2-0 win
Cattermole returns in Sunderland loss
Geoff Cameron not a certainty against Foxes
Laurent Koscielny injury deemed serious
Phillips faces a late fitness check for WK31
Younes Kaboul may be out for the season
Fabio to miss time after concussion
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Cristhian Adames
(SS)
Bobby Cassevah
(R)
Yohan Flande
(R)
DJ LeMahieu
(2B)
Chad Qualls
(R)
Alexi Amarista
(2B)
Tyler Chatwood
(S)
Kyle Freeland
(S)
Jordan Lyles
(R)
Mark Reynolds
(1B)
Tyler Anderson
(S)
Manny Corpas
(R)
Dustin Garneau
(C)
German Marquez
(S)
Chris Rusin
(S)
Nolan Arenado
(3B)
David Dahl
(OF)
Carlos Gonzalez
(OF)
Jake McGee
(R)
Brian Schlitter
(R)
Jeremy Barfield
(OF)
Ian Desmond
(OF)
Jon Gray
(S)
Tom Murphy
(C)
Antonio Senzatela
(S)
Chad Bettis
(S)
Jairo Diaz
(R)
Pedro Hernandez
(S)
Scott Oberg
(R)
Kyle Simon
(S)
Charlie Blackmon
(OF)
Mike Dunn
(R)
Greg Holland
(R)
Adam Ottavino
(R)
Trevor Story
(SS)
Stephen Cardullo
(1B)
Carlos Estevez
(R)
Brett Jacobson
(S)
Gerardo Parra
(OF)
Tony Wolters
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Gerardo Parra | Outfielder | #8
Team:
Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 5/6/1987
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2004 / UDFA / ARZ
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $10 million, 2018: $10 million, 2019: $12 million club option ($1.5 million buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Gerardo Parra had three hits -- including a bases-clearing double -- in Tuesday's win over the Brewers.
Parra gave the Rockies an early 4-1 lead in the third inning when he doubled to center with three ducks on the pond. He also added a couple singles and a run scored. The veteran outfielder is off to a fine start as he fills in in left field for the injured David Dahl (rib), as he's gone 5-for-9 with four RBI.
Apr 5 - 12:05 AM
Gerardo Parra enjoyed a nice day at the plate in the Rockies’ 16-7 victory over the Indians on Friday, going 3-for-3 with an RBI single and two runs scored.
He had two singles and a double. Parra currently projects to serve as a fourth outfielder this season, but he could begin the year with a bigger role if David Dahl’s back injury continues to linger. The 29-year-old batted just .253/.271/.399 with seven homers and 39 RBI over 102 games during his first season with Colorado.
Mar 3 - 6:53 PM
Gerardo Parra said he's over the high ankle sprain that plagued him throughout 2016.
Parra hopped around for local reporters Tuesday during a Winter Caravan stop at the Rockies Dugout Store in Colorado Springs. "I'm jumping," he said. "My ankle is not bad anymore." Parra is aiming to reclaim a starting job in the Rockies' outfield for 2017, but the 29-year-old was dreadful last season and that part of the Colorado depth chart is awfully crowded. A utility role seems more likely.
Jan 24 - 8:07 PM
Source:
Rockies.mlb.com
Gerardo Parra is not in the Rockies starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Brewers.
Parra has been banged up and battled illness recently, so he'll get a breather on the penultimate day of the regular season. Expect to see him back in there for Sunday's season finale.
Sat, Oct 1, 2016 03:35:00 PM
Source:
Thomas Harding on Twitter
Gerardo Parra has big night in Rockies' win
Apr 5 - 12:05 AM
Parra has three hits in victory
Mar 3 - 6:53 PM
Parra says he is over high ankle sprain
Jan 24 - 8:07 PM
Gerardo Parra not in Rockies lineup Saturday
Sat, Oct 1, 2016 03:35:00 PM
More Gerardo Parra Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
I. Desmond
COL
(3414)
2
D. Dahl
COL
(3177)
3
J. Kipnis
CLE
(3166)
4
M. Brantley
CLE
(3050)
5
D. Price
BOS
(3012)
6
A. Beltre
TEX
(2947)
7
J. Martinez
DET
(2933)
8
E. Thames
MLW
(2923)
9
S. Gray
OAK
(2875)
10
A. Rendon
WAS
(2851)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Colorado Rockies Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
5
3
.600
0
3
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
1
4
2
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
.500
.500
.500
1.000
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
2016
0
19
0
0
0
79
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 4
@ MLW
1
5
3
1
0
0
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.600
.600
.800
Apr 3
@ MLW
1
4
2
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.500
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Albuquerque(PCL)
AAA
5
20
3
0
0
0
3
2
0
5
0
0
.150
.150
.150
Hartford(EAST)
AA
2
6
2
0
0
0
0
1
1
2
0
0
.333
.429
.333
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tony Wolters
2
Tom Murphy
10-Day DL
Rockies placed C Tom Murphy on the 10-day disabled list with a hairline fracture in his right forearm.
Murphy will miss most, if not all, of April with the injury. The Rockies will use Tony Wolters and Dustin Garneau behind the dish until then.
Apr 2
3
Dustin Garneau
1B
1
Ian Desmond
10-Day DL
Rockies placed 1B Ian Desmond on the 10-day disabled list.
Desmond fractured a bone in his left hand in mid-March and had to have surgery. The expectation is that he'll be ready to rejoin the big club before the end of April. Mark Reynolds will hold down first base until Desmond is ready.
Apr 2
2
Mark Reynolds
3
Stephen Cardullo
2B
1
DJ LeMahieu
2
Alexi Amarista
SS
1
Trevor Story
2
Cristhian Adames
3B
1
Nolan Arenado
LF
1
David Dahl
10-Day DL
Rockies placed OF David Dahl on the 10-day disabled list with a stress reaction in his rib.
Dahl hasn't been cleared to resume full baseball activities yet, but it probably won't be long. He figures to miss most, if not all, of April. Gerardo Parra will be the Rockies' left fielder in the meantime.
Apr 2
2
Gerardo Parra
CF
1
Charlie Blackmon
RF
1
Carlos Gonzalez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Gray
2
Tyler Anderson
3
Tyler Chatwood
4
Kyle Freeland
5
Antonio Senzatela
6
Chad Bettis
60-Day DL
Rockies placed RHP Chad Bettis on the 60-day disabled list with testicular cancer.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Mark Reynolds. Bettis began chemotherapy last week and is slated to miss most of the season.
Mar 26
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Greg Holland
2
Adam Ottavino
3
Jake McGee
4
Mike Dunn
5
Chad Qualls
10-Day DL
Rockies placed RHP Chad Qualls on the 10-day disabled list with right forearm inflammation.
Qualls missed most of spring with the injury, but he's throwing again and might not miss a ton of time.
Apr 2
6
Carlos Estevez
7
Chris Rusin
10-Day DL
Rockies placed LHP Chris Rusin on the 10-day disabled list with a strained oblique.
He suffered the injury a month ago. Rusin has been throwing and should be available for the big club before long.
Apr 2
8
Jordan Lyles
9
Scott Oberg
10
Jairo Diaz
10-Day DL
Rockies placed RHP Jairo Diaz on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
Diaz is still working his way back from Tommy John surgery. He could be ready by May.
Apr 2
11
German Marquez
Headlines
Roundtable: Bold Calls
Apr 4
The Rotoworld Baseball staff makes another round of bold predictions for the 2017 season in this week's Fantasy Roundtable.
More MLB Columns
»
Roundtable: Bold Calls
Apr 4
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 1
Apr 4
»
MLB Live Chat
Apr 4
»
Daily Dose: Harper's Homers
Apr 4
»
Prospect Roundup: Top 10
Apr 3
»
Daily Dose: A Giant Problem
Apr 3
»
Opening Day Streamers
Apr 2
»
Podcast: Opening Day is Near
Apr 1
MLB Headlines
»
Gerardo Parra has big night in Rockies' win
»
Arrieta holds Cardinals to one unearned run
»
Matheny says early reports good on Piscotty
»
Carter Capps (elbow) works simulated inning
»
Barrett (shoulder) to throw live BP on Wed.
»
Dipoto expects Felix (groin) to go Saturday
»
Franklin Gutierrez at cleanup for LAD on Tue.
»
Verlander fans 10 in Tigers' Opening Day win
»
Corey Kluber (blister) expected to start Sun.
»
Justin Upton day-to-day with knee contusion
»
Counsell: Guerra (calf) out at least 6 weeks
»
Lynn open to extension talks with Cardinals
MLB Links
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved