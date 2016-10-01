Gerardo Parra | Outfielder | #8 Team: Colorado Rockies Age / DOB: (29) / 5/6/1987 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 210 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2004 / UDFA / ARZ Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $10 million, 2018: $10 million, 2019: $12 million club option ($1.5 million buyout) Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Gerardo Parra had three hits -- including a bases-clearing double -- in Tuesday's win over the Brewers. Parra gave the Rockies an early 4-1 lead in the third inning when he doubled to center with three ducks on the pond. He also added a couple singles and a run scored. The veteran outfielder is off to a fine start as he fills in in left field for the injured David Dahl (rib), as he's gone 5-for-9 with four RBI.

Gerardo Parra enjoyed a nice day at the plate in the Rockies’ 16-7 victory over the Indians on Friday, going 3-for-3 with an RBI single and two runs scored. He had two singles and a double. Parra currently projects to serve as a fourth outfielder this season, but he could begin the year with a bigger role if David Dahl’s back injury continues to linger. The 29-year-old batted just .253/.271/.399 with seven homers and 39 RBI over 102 games during his first season with Colorado.

Gerardo Parra said he's over the high ankle sprain that plagued him throughout 2016. Parra hopped around for local reporters Tuesday during a Winter Caravan stop at the Rockies Dugout Store in Colorado Springs. "I'm jumping," he said. "My ankle is not bad anymore." Parra is aiming to reclaim a starting job in the Rockies' outfield for 2017, but the 29-year-old was dreadful last season and that part of the Colorado depth chart is awfully crowded. A utility role seems more likely. Source: Rockies.mlb.com