Gerardo Parra | Outfielder | #8

Team: Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:  (29) / 5/6/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 210
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2004 / UDFA / ARZ
Contract: view contract details
Gerardo Parra had three hits -- including a bases-clearing double -- in Tuesday's win over the Brewers.
Parra gave the Rockies an early 4-1 lead in the third inning when he doubled to center with three ducks on the pond. He also added a couple singles and a run scored. The veteran outfielder is off to a fine start as he fills in in left field for the injured David Dahl (rib), as he's gone 5-for-9 with four RBI. Apr 5 - 12:05 AM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final53.600030101000010
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
142000100100.500.500.5001.000
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000020
2016019000790
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 4@ MLW15310031000000.600.600.800
Apr 3@ MLW14200010010000.500.500.500
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Albuquerque(PCL)AAA5203000320500.150.150.150
Hartford(EAST)AA262000011200.333.429.333
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tony Wolters
2Tom Murphy
3Dustin Garneau
1B1Ian Desmond
2Mark Reynolds
3Stephen Cardullo
2B1DJ LeMahieu
2Alexi Amarista
SS1Trevor Story
2Cristhian Adames
3B1Nolan Arenado
LF1David Dahl
2Gerardo Parra
CF1Charlie Blackmon
RF1Carlos Gonzalez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jon Gray
2Tyler Anderson
3Tyler Chatwood
4Kyle Freeland
5Antonio Senzatela
6Chad Bettis
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Greg Holland
2Adam Ottavino
3Jake McGee
4Mike Dunn
5Chad Qualls
6Carlos Estevez
7Chris Rusin
8Jordan Lyles
9Scott Oberg
10Jairo Diaz
11German Marquez
 

 