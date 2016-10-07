Player Page

Johnny Cueto | Starting Pitcher | #47

Team: San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:  (30) / 2/15/1986
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 220
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2004 / UDFA / CIN
Contract: view contract details
Johnny Cueto is "very likely" to pitch for the Dominican Republic in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, reports Jon Morosi of MLB Network.
Cueto has yet to make a final decision. The Dominican Republic squad is loaded with big names, including the likes of Carlos Martinez, Dellin Betances, and Jeurys Familia on the pitching side. Jan 31 - 10:30 AM
Source: Jon Morosi on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
SF323218500219.2195716845198522.791.09
