Johnny Cueto | Starting Pitcher | #47 Team: San Francisco Giants Age / DOB: (30) / 2/15/1986 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 220 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2004 / UDFA / CIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $15 million, 2017: $17 million, 2018: $17 million, 2019: $17 million, 2020: $17 million, 2021: $17 million, 2022: $22 million club option

Latest News Recent News

Johnny Cueto is "very likely" to pitch for the Dominican Republic in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, reports Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Cueto has yet to make a final decision. The Dominican Republic squad is loaded with big names, including the likes of Carlos Martinez, Dellin Betances, and Jeurys Familia on the pitching side. Source: Jon Morosi on Twitter

Johnny Cueto suffered a tough-luck loss in Game 1 of the NLDS on Friday, allowing just one run on three hits over eight strong innings against the Cubs. Cueto racked up 10 strikeouts in the impressive outing and didn't walk a batter. He went toe-to-toe with Jon Lester, trading zeroes into the eighth inning where Javier Baez launched a full count pitch into the basket in left field for a game-changing home run. Cueto threw 118 pitches in the complete game loss. He'll get the ball again if the Giants wind up forcing a fifth game in the series.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy said that there will be no pitch limits placed on Johnny Cueto or Jeff Samardzija in Wednesday's Wild Card Game. Madison Bumgarner draws Wednesday's pivotal start. Beyond that, all hands on deck. Bochy said that both Cueto and Samardzija will be available at any point -- he is not necessarily saving them for the later innings. The obvious hope here, though, is that Mad-Bum will be able to give them a lengthy performance, allowing them to rest their arms for a potential NLDS showdown with the Cubs. Source: Henry Schulman on Twitter