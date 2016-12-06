Player Page

Chris Tillman | Starting Pitcher | #30

Team: Baltimore Orioles
Age / DOB:  (28) / 4/15/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'5 / 200
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 2 (0) / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Orioles and RHP Chris Tillman avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $10.05 million contract.
It was the right-hander's final year of arbitration eligibility, as he'll be going into his walk year in 2017. Tillman has made at least 30 starts each of the last four seasons for the Orioles, posting a 3.91 ERA over that time. Jan 13 - 3:14 PM
Source: Dan Connolly on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
BAL303016600172155737266140003.771.28
Chris Tillman's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Chris Tillman's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Chris Tillman's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Chris Tillman's player profile.
