Chris Tillman | Starting Pitcher | #30 Team: Baltimore Orioles Age / DOB: (28) / 4/15/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'5 / 200 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 2 (0) / SEA Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $10.05 million, 2018: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Orioles and RHP Chris Tillman avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $10.05 million contract. It was the right-hander's final year of arbitration eligibility, as he'll be going into his walk year in 2017. Tillman has made at least 30 starts each of the last four seasons for the Orioles, posting a 3.91 ERA over that time. Source: Dan Connolly on Twitter

Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun writes that "all signs point" to Chris Tillman testing out free agency next offseason. The Orioles began preliminary contract extension talks with Tillman last month, but evidently they didn't get far. Encina notes that Tillman, who turns 29 in April, will likely want at least a four-year deal and the O's have only given one four-year contract to a pitcher in their history (and that was to Ubaldo Jimenez, which hasn't really worked out). Tillman is projected by MLB Trade Rumors to make $10.6 million in his final year of arbitration eligibility. Source: Baltimore Sun

According to Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun, the Orioles have begun extension talks with starter Chris Tillman. Encinca calls them "introductory" negotiations. Tillman is set for a big payday in his final turn through salary arbitration after registering a cool 3.77 ERA (118 ERA+), 1.285 WHIP, and 140/66 K/BB ratio across 172 innings (30 starts) for the O's in 2016. He is scheduled to become a free agent next offseason. Source: Baltimore Sun