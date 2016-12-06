Welcome,
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Winston Abreu
(R)
Oliver Drake
(R)
Tommy Hunter
(R)
Darren O'Day
(R)
Seth Smith
(OF)
Pedro Alvarez
(DH)
Ryan Flaherty
(3B)
Paul Janish
(3B)
Logan Ondrusek
(R)
Drew Stubbs
(OF)
Jayson Aquino
(S)
Lew Ford
(OF)
Ubaldo Jimenez
(S)
Francisco Peña
(C)
Aneury Tavarez
(OF)
Michael Bourn
(OF)
Eric Fornataro
(R)
Adam Jones
(OF)
Felix Perez
(OF)
Chris Tillman
(S)
Brad Brach
(R)
Steve Garrison
(R)
Caleb Joseph
(C)
Chris Pettit
(OF)
Mark Trumbo
(OF)
Zach Britton
(R)
Kevin Gausman
(S)
Hyun Soo Kim
(OF)
Nolan Reimold
(OF)
Logan Verrett
(S)
Dylan Bundy
(S)
Mychal Givens
(R)
Chris Lee
(S)
Joey Rickard
(OF)
Adam Brett Walker
(OF)
Welington Castillo
(C)
Tom Gorzelanny
(R)
Jesus Liranzo
(S)
Wandy Rodriguez
(S)
Matt Wieters
(C)
Zach Clark
(R)
Joe Gunkel
(S)
Manny Machado
(3B)
Billy Rowell
(OF)
Tyler Wilson
(S)
Chris Davis
(1B)
J.J. Hardy
(SS)
Trey Mancini
(DH)
Anthony Santander
(OF)
Vance Worley
(S)
Kelvin De La Cruz
(S)
Donnie Hart
(R)
T.J. McFarland
(R)
Logan Schafer
(OF)
Mike Wright
(S)
Julio DePaula
(R)
Matthew Hauser
(S)
Wade Miley
(S)
Jonathan Schoop
(2B)
Delmon Young
(OF)
Terry Doyle
(S)
Anthony Hewitt
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Chris Tillman | Starting Pitcher | #30
Team:
Baltimore Orioles
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 4/15/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'5 / 200
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 2 (0) / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $10.05 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Orioles and RHP Chris Tillman avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $10.05 million contract.
It was the right-hander's final year of arbitration eligibility, as he'll be going into his walk year in 2017. Tillman has made at least 30 starts each of the last four seasons for the Orioles, posting a 3.91 ERA over that time.
Jan 13 - 3:14 PM
Source:
Dan Connolly on Twitter
Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun writes that "all signs point" to Chris Tillman testing out free agency next offseason.
The Orioles began preliminary contract extension talks with Tillman last month, but evidently they didn't get far. Encina notes that Tillman, who turns 29 in April, will likely want at least a four-year deal and the O's have only given one four-year contract to a pitcher in their history (and that was to Ubaldo Jimenez, which hasn't really worked out). Tillman is projected by MLB Trade Rumors to make $10.6 million in his final year of arbitration eligibility.
Jan 13 - 9:57 AM
Source:
Baltimore Sun
According to Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun, the Orioles have begun extension talks with starter Chris Tillman.
Encinca calls them "introductory" negotiations. Tillman is set for a big payday in his final turn through salary arbitration after registering a cool 3.77 ERA (118 ERA+), 1.285 WHIP, and 140/66 K/BB ratio across 172 innings (30 starts) for the O's in 2016. He is scheduled to become a free agent next offseason.
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 06:45:00 PM
Source:
Baltimore Sun
Chris Tillman allowed two earned runs over 4 1/3 innings Tuesday in the Orioles' loss to the Blue Jays in the American League Wild Card Game.
Tillman gave up a solo homer to Jose Bautista in the bottom of the second and an RBI single to Ezequiel Carrera in the bottom of the fifth. He was otherwise pretty sharp at a stadium that has been a house of horrors for him in the past, striking out four and issuing only one walk. Ubaldo Jimenez surrendered a walkoff three-run homer to Edwin Encarnacion in the bottom of the 11th.
Tue, Oct 4, 2016 11:42:00 PM
Chris Tillman settles with Orioles at $10.05M
Jan 13 - 3:14 PM
Orioles unlikely to extend Chris Tillman
Jan 13 - 9:57 AM
Orioles, Tillman have opened extension talks
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 06:45:00 PM
Tillman pitches into fifth in WC Game
Tue, Oct 4, 2016 11:42:00 PM
More Chris Tillman Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Baltimore Orioles Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
BAL
30
30
16
6
0
0
172
155
73
72
66
140
0
0
3.77
1.28
Chris Tillman's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Chris Tillman's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Chris Tillman's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Chris Tillman's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Welington Castillo
2
Caleb Joseph
3
Francisco Peña
1B
1
Chris Davis
2B
1
Jonathan Schoop
SS
1
J.J. Hardy
3B
1
Manny Machado
2
Ryan Flaherty
LF
1
Hyun Soo Kim
2
Aneury Tavarez
CF
1
Adam Jones
2
Logan Schafer
RF
1
Seth Smith
2
Joey Rickard
3
Adam Brett Walker
4
Anthony Santander
DH
1
Trey Mancini
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Tillman
2
Kevin Gausman
3
Dylan Bundy
4
Ubaldo Jimenez
5
Wade Miley
6
Chris Lee
7
Joe Gunkel
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Zach Britton
2
Darren O'Day
3
Brad Brach
4
Mychal Givens
5
Donnie Hart
6
Oliver Drake
7
Mike Wright
8
Logan Verrett
9
Tyler Wilson
10
Logan Ondrusek
11
Jayson Aquino
12
Jesus Liranzo
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
Nate Grimm analyzes the Drew Smyly-Mallex Smith trade and discusses Santiago Casilla's impact on the A's bullpen in Friday's Offseason Lowdown.
