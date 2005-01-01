Player Page

Jon Niese | Starting Pitcher | #49

Team: New York Yankees
Age / DOB:  (30) / 10/27/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 215
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 7 (0) / NYM
Contract: view contract details
Yankees signed LHP Jon Niese to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Niese will get a look as both a starter and reliever in spring camp. The club had been in the market for a left-handed setup man, but found the cost of Jerry Blevins and Boone Logan to be too prohibitive. Feb 19 - 6:27 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
NYM2920870012114577744788005.501.59
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Gary Sanchez
2Austin Romine
3Kyle Higashioka
1B1Greg Bird
2Chris Carter
3Tyler Austin
4Ji-Man Choi
2B1Starlin Castro
2Rob Refsnyder
SS1Didi Gregorius
3B1Chase Headley
2Ronald Torreyes
LF1Brett Gardner
CF1Jacoby Ellsbury
2Mason Williams
RF1Aaron Judge
2Aaron Hicks
DH1Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Masahiro Tanaka
2Michael Pineda
3CC Sabathia
4Luis Severino
5Adam Warren
6Chad Green
7Luis Cessa
8Bryan Mitchell
9Domingo German
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Aroldis Chapman
2Dellin Betances
3Tyler Clippard
4Tommy Layne
5Chasen Shreve
6Ben Heller
7Jonathan Holder
8Giovanny Gallegos
 

 