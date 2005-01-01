Welcome,
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Miguel Andujar
(3B)
Tyler Clippard
(R)
Chad Green
(S)
Tommy Layne
(R)
Austin Romine
(C)
Tyler Austin
(1B)
Colin Curtis
(OF)
Didi Gregorius
(SS)
Zack Littell
(S)
CC Sabathia
(S)
Dellin Betances
(R)
Matt Daley
(R)
Chase Headley
(3B)
Jorge Mateo
(SS)
Gary Sanchez
(C)
Greg Bird
(1B)
Kyle Davies
(R)
Ben Heller
(R)
Bryan Mitchell
(S)
Luis Severino
(S)
Billy Butler
(1B)
Jacoby Ellsbury
(OF)
Ronald Herrera
(S)
Jon Niese
(S)
Chasen Shreve
(R)
Chris Carter
(1B)
Dietrich Enns
(S)
Aaron Hicks
(OF)
Vinnie Pestano
(R)
Masahiro Tanaka
(S)
Starlin Castro
(2B)
Giovanny Gallegos
(S)
Kyle Higashioka
(C)
Michael Pineda
(S)
Ruben Tejada
(3B)
Luis Cessa
(S)
Mat Gamel
(1B)
Jonathan Holder
(R)
Yefrey Ramirez
(S)
Ronald Torreyes
(3B)
Aroldis Chapman
(R)
Brett Gardner
(OF)
Matt Holliday
(OF)
Rob Refsnyder
(OF)
Adam Warren
(S)
Ji-Man Choi
(1B)
Domingo German
(S)
Aaron Judge
(OF)
Deibinson Romero
(3B)
Mason Williams
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jon Niese | Starting Pitcher | #49
Team:
New York Yankees
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 10/27/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2005 / Rd. 7 (0) / NYM
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $9 million, 2017: $10 million ($500,000 buyout), 2018: $10.5 million ($500,000 buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Yankees signed LHP Jon Niese to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Niese will get a look as both a starter and reliever in spring camp. The club had been in the market for a left-handed setup man, but found the cost of Jerry Blevins and Boone Logan to be too prohibitive.
Feb 19 - 6:27 PM
Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that Jon Niese is taking a physical for the Yankees and will sign a minor league deal with the club if all goes well.
The veteran southpaw threw a bullpen session for interested teams earlier in the month in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Niese registered a 5.50 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 88/47 K/BB ratio across 121 innings between the Pirates and Mets in 2016.
Feb 19 - 6:20 PM
Source:
Joel Sherman on Twitter
According to Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com, free agent left-hander Jon Niese (knee) threw a 40-pitch bullpen session for interested teams Tuesday in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
13 teams were in attendance for the throwing session. Niese struggled with a 5.50 ERA and 88/47 K/BB ratio over 121 innings before undergoing surgery last August to repair a torn meniscus, but he's ready to prove his health and effectiveness. The southpaw could contend for a rotation spot depending on where he lands.
Feb 8 - 4:06 PM
Source:
Jerry Crasnick on Twitter
Free agent Jon Niese will hold a workout for interested teams Wednesday in Florida.
It's good timing with camps opening next week. Niese hasn't generated a ton of interest since the Mets declined his club option three months ago. The left-hander missed the final month of 2016 after suffering a torn meniscus but should be trending toward 100 percent. Niese holds a 4.05 ERA over 210 big league appearances.
Feb 6 - 8:28 AM
Source:
Ken Davidoff on Twitter
Yankees sign Jon Niese to minor league deal
Feb 19 - 6:27 PM
Yankees close to minor league deal with Niese
Feb 19 - 6:20 PM
FA Niese (knee) throws bullpen session
Feb 8 - 4:06 PM
Jon Niese to hold workout Wednesday
Feb 6 - 8:28 AM
More Jon Niese Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Reyes
STL
(2704)
2
T. Wood
KC
(1984)
3
Z. Wheeler
NYM
(1744)
4
D. Wright
NYM
(1565)
5
A. Lind
WAS
(1514)
6
W. Ramos
TB
(1424)
7
M. Latos
TOR
(1419)
8
D. Betances
NYY
(1325)
9
A. Pagan
SF
(1312)
10
A. Gonzalez
LA
(1290)
Player Page
New York Yankees Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
NYM
29
20
8
7
0
0
121
145
77
74
47
88
0
0
5.50
1.59
Jon Niese's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Jon Niese's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jon Niese's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Jon Niese's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Gary Sanchez
2
Austin Romine
3
Kyle Higashioka
1B
1
Greg Bird
2
Chris Carter
3
Tyler Austin
Sidelined
Tyler Austin will be in a boot for three weeks and shut down from baseball activity for six week after being diagnosed with a small fracture in his foot.
Austin suffered the break when he fouled a ball off the foot while taking batting practice. The 25-year-old might have been squeezed off the roster following the Chris Carter signing and now he'll begin the season on the disabled list. Austin batted .241/.300/.458 in 31 games for the Yankees last season.
Feb 17
4
Ji-Man Choi
2B
1
Starlin Castro
2
Rob Refsnyder
SS
1
Didi Gregorius
3B
1
Chase Headley
2
Ronald Torreyes
LF
1
Brett Gardner
CF
1
Jacoby Ellsbury
2
Mason Williams
Sidelined
Mason Williams will be sidelined for two weeks due to inflammation of his left patella tendon.
It will push back his Grapefruit League debut but shouldn't be a huge problem as long as he can avoid a setback. However, it could affect Williams' chances of winning an Opening Day bench job.
Feb 17
RF
1
Aaron Judge
2
Aaron Hicks
DH
1
Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Masahiro Tanaka
2
Michael Pineda
3
CC Sabathia
4
Luis Severino
5
Adam Warren
6
Chad Green
Sidelined
Yankees activated RHP Chad Green from the 60-day disabled list.
Green's spot on the 40-man roster has been restored. His season ended early due to a sprained UCL, although the hope is that he can avoid Tommy John surgery.
Nov 4
7
Luis Cessa
8
Bryan Mitchell
9
Domingo German
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Aroldis Chapman
2
Dellin Betances
3
Tyler Clippard
4
Tommy Layne
5
Chasen Shreve
6
Ben Heller
7
Jonathan Holder
8
Giovanny Gallegos
