Jon Niese | Starting Pitcher | #49

Niese will get a look as both a starter and reliever in spring camp. The club had been in the market for a left-handed setup man, but found the cost of Jerry Blevins and Boone Logan to be too prohibitive.

Yankees signed LHP Jon Niese to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that Jon Niese is taking a physical for the Yankees and will sign a minor league deal with the club if all goes well.

The veteran southpaw threw a bullpen session for interested teams earlier in the month in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Niese registered a 5.50 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 88/47 K/BB ratio across 121 innings between the Pirates and Mets in 2016.