Luis Valbuena | Third Baseman | #18 Team: Houston Astros Age / DOB: (31) / 11/30/1985 Ht / Wt: 5'10" / 217 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: None Drafted: 2002 / UDFA / SEA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $6.125 million, 2017: Free Agent

According to Venezuelan reporter Efraín Zavarce, the Angels are close to a multi-year deal with Luis Valbuena. No word yet on the terms involved. The Angels already have Yunel Escobar projected to play third base and C.J. Cron lined up for first base, so Valbuena will presumably take on a part-time role around the infield. The 31-year-old posted a career-high .816 OPS with the Astros last season while putting up 13 homers and 40 RBI over 90 games. Source: Orange County Register

ESPN's Jerry Crasnick reports that the Orioles have "discussed" Luis Valbuena. Crasnick says the Orioles are "intent" on adding a left-handed bat and would prefer the player be an outfielder. Valbuena is one of the better lefty-swinging free agents still on the market, but his outfield experience is very limited so he's not the best fit. Baltimore has also been connected to Michael Saunders, Colby Rasmus, Michael Bourn and Brandon Moss, and Seth Smith and Jay Bruce are options on the trade front. Source: Jerry Crasnick on Twitter

ESPN's Jerry Crasnick reports that the Dodgers are "aggressively" checking into third base alternatives to Justin Turner. The Dodgers have previously been connected to Yangervis Solarte, and Crasnick also mentions Luis Valbuena and Todd Frazier as potential fits. The club's preference remains to re-sign Justin Turner, but they are doing their due diligence in case they're unable to work something out for him. Source: ESPN.com