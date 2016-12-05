Luis Valbuena | Third Baseman | #18

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Former All-Star pitcher Josh Johnson retires
Angels reportedly close to deal with Valbuena
Rangers still interested in FA Mike Napoli
Report: Trumbo gets 3 years, $37.5M from O's
Rangers finalize contract with RHP Tyson Ross
Reds, Fish finalize four-player Straily trade
Brewers sign closer Neftali Feliz for $5.35M
Yankees will go to arb hearing with Betances
Phils, Saunders finalize one-year, $9M pact
Jason Hammel was 'in talks' with Mariners
Bagwell, Raines, Pudge elected into HOF
Angels sign Calhoun to three-year extension
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Browns closing in on deal w/ Collins
Redskins interviewed John Pagano for DC job
Report: 49ers wanted Vic Fangio back as DC
Bills tap Rick Dennison to coordinate offense
Davante Adams won't guarantee he will play
Jordy Nelson (ribs) practices without pads
Ladarius Green downgraded to 'DNP' Thursday
Pack: WRs only playing because it's playoffs
Jets owner expected to be named UK ambassador
Julio not practicing, but insists he'll play
Seahawks could be docked second-round pick
Eliot Wolf pulls out of 49ers' GM search
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Report: Pau Gasol breaks bone in left hand
David Lee starting for Pau Gasol vs. DEN
Dejounte Murray will start for Parker vs. DEN
Tony Parker (foot) ruled out for Thursday
Danilo Gallinari (ankle) ruled out vs. Spurs
Tristan Thompson likely to return to game
Kristaps Porzingis coming off the bench
Jodie Meeks (right thumb) out 4-6 weeks
Jeremy Lin (hamstring) ruled out for Friday
Joakim Noah ruled out for Thursday night
Rudy Gay suffers full rupture of Achilles
Kevin Love (back) out; James Jones starting
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Logan Couture a GTD vs Tampa Bay on Thurs
GM Chayka on why Duclair was sent to AHL
Louis Domingue will get the nod on Thursday
Jonathan Huberdeau might miss rest of 2016-17
Aleksander Barkov might not return in 16-17
Flames will scratch Sam Bennett on Thursday
Hawks will start Scott Darling Friday night
Johnny Boychuk (UBI) won't play on Thursday
Al Montoya is expected to start Friday
Andrei Markov will stay off the ice for now
Mikael Granlund has flourished on the wing
Connor McDavid gets last minute GWG over FLA
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Gaunt Brothers Racing new Cup Series team
L3 Yrs.: Matt Kenseth has 4th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Larson best at Homestead, Pocono
L3 Yrs.: Denny Hamlin has 5th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: McMurray best at Homestead, RIR
Truex Jr. secures added primary sponsorship
Ryan Truex: Full Truck schedule with Hattori
Christopher Bell wins Chili Bowl in Tulsa, OK
Lee tops chart in Day 2 ARCA test at Daytona
Todd Gilliland on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson on Truck Series watch list
Kaz Grala on Truck Series watch list
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Bozzelli grabs first PGA TOUR lead at CBC
Swafford off to the races (again) at the CBC
Kizzire cruises to the top of the board @ CBC
Varner III sets early pace at CB Challenge
Stenson claims an early Abu Dhabi advantage
Mickelson (hernia) back in action at the CBC
Stenson hoping to add Abu Dhabi to collection
Dufner back in Cali for CBC title defense
Fowler returns to Abu Dhabi to defend title
Dustin Johnson ready for a Desert Swing bow
Rory McIlroy (ribs) WDs from Abu Dhabi HSBC
Rose adds Sony; records 10th career runner-up
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Kiper: Foster best ILB Alabama has produced
Del Rio (shoulder) out for spring practices
SDSU inks HC Long to 5-year extension
Former TTU 5-star DT Fehoko to transfer
LSU boots DT Valentine off team for 2nd time
Norris: Coley a healthy omission from Shrine
Corey Davis declines Senior Bowl invitation
Bruins EDGE McKinley out of the Senior Bowl
Dede Westbrook drops out of the Senior Bowl
Colorado hires away Kentucky DC D.J. Eliot
Yurcich removes name from Auburn OC search
Swinney blasts scouts for Rd. 2 Watson grades
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Antoine Griezmann to Man Utd in the summer?
Koeman yet to decide on starting keeper
Carroll expected to overcome whiplash injury
Gradel to Watford rumours losing credibility
Elabdellaoui to arrive to Hull on loan?
West Brom looking to sign Odion Ighalo
Arsenal extend Big Per for additional year
Kieran Gibbs available for Week 22
Koeman backs Baines to recover from injury
Francis Coquelin could start vs Clarets
Olivier Giroud shakes off injury for Week 22
Bilic confident WHU four will be fit.
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jose Altuve
(2B)
Mike Fiers
(S)
Teoscar Hernandez
(OF)
Colin Moran
(3B)
Jon Singleton
(1B)
Nori Aoki
(OF)
Derek Fisher
(OF)
Brian Holmes
(S)
Charlie Morton
(S)
Tony Sipp
(R)
Charles Basford
(R)
Doug Fister
(S)
James Hoyt
(R)
Joe Musgrove
(S)
Cy Sneed
(S)
Carlos Beltran
(DH)
Edison Frias
(S)
Jordan Jankowski
(S)
Ariel Ovando
(OF)
George Springer
(OF)
Alex Bregman
(3B)
Alejandro Garcia
(OF)
Jon Kemmer
(OF)
David Paulino
(S)
Max Stassi
(C)
Reid Brignac
(3B)
Evan Gattis
(DH)
Tony Kemp
(OF)
Brad Peacock
(S)
Garrett Stubbs
(C)
Edwar Cabrera
(S)
Ken Giles
(R)
Dallas Keuchel
(S)
Cionel Perez
(S)
Ashur Tolliver
(R)
Juan Centeno
(C)
Alex Gillingham
(S)
Ramon Laureano
(OF)
Tyson Perez
(R)
Preston Tucker
(DH)
Kevin Chapman
(R)
Marwin Gonzalez
(1B)
Chia-Jen Lo
(R)
Colby Rasmus
(OF)
Luis Valbuena
(3B)
Carlos Correa
(SS)
Luke Gregerson
(R)
Jake Marisnick
(OF)
Josh Reddick
(OF)
Danry Vasquez
(OF)
J.D. Davis
(3B)
Reymin Guduan
(R)
Francis Martes
(S)
A.J. Reed
(1B)
Blair Walters
(S)
Chris Devenski
(S)
Yulieski Gurriel
(3B)
Brian McCann
(C)
C.J. Riefenhauser
(R)
Aaron West
(R)
Darin Downs
(R)
Jandel Gustave
(R)
Lance McCullers
(S)
Brady Rodgers
(S)
Tyler White
(1B)
Kyle Farnsworth
(R)
Will Harris
(R)
Collin McHugh
(S)
Joe Sclafani
(2B)
Danny Worth
(2B)
Michael Feliz
(R)
Tyler Heineman
(C)
Luis Valbuena | Third Baseman | #18
Team:
Houston Astros
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 11/30/1985
Ht / Wt:
5'10" / 217
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2002 / UDFA / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $6.125 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to Venezuelan reporter Efraín Zavarce, the Angels are close to a multi-year deal with Luis Valbuena.
No word yet on the terms involved. The Angels already have Yunel Escobar projected to play third base and C.J. Cron lined up for first base, so Valbuena will presumably take on a part-time role around the infield. The 31-year-old posted a career-high .816 OPS with the Astros last season while putting up 13 homers and 40 RBI over 90 games.
Jan 19 - 8:11 PM
Source:
Orange County Register
ESPN's Jerry Crasnick reports that the Orioles have "discussed" Luis Valbuena.
Crasnick says the Orioles are "intent" on adding a left-handed bat and would prefer the player be an outfielder. Valbuena is one of the better lefty-swinging free agents still on the market, but his outfield experience is very limited so he's not the best fit. Baltimore has also been connected to Michael Saunders, Colby Rasmus, Michael Bourn and Brandon Moss, and Seth Smith and Jay Bruce are options on the trade front.
Jan 6 - 10:52 AM
Source:
Jerry Crasnick on Twitter
ESPN's Jerry Crasnick reports that the Dodgers are "aggressively" checking into third base alternatives to Justin Turner.
The Dodgers have previously been connected to Yangervis Solarte, and Crasnick also mentions Luis Valbuena and Todd Frazier as potential fits. The club's preference remains to re-sign Justin Turner, but they are doing their due diligence in case they're unable to work something out for him.
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 10:18:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the Yankees have been in contact with the representatives for free agent Luis Valbuena.
But the Yankees found his initial contract requests "too high," per Sherman's source. Valbuena wants a multi-year deal and an everyday job after batting .260/.357/.459 with 13 home runs and 40 RBI in 90 games this past season for the Astros. He started 71 games at third base and two at first base. He has also played some second base in the past.
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 03:08:00 PM
Source:
New York Post
Angels reportedly close to deal with Valbuena
Jan 19 - 8:11 PM
Orioles have considered Luis Valbuena
Jan 6 - 10:52 AM
Dodgers lining up alternatives to Turner
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 10:18:00 PM
Yankees 'in contact' with FA Luis Valbuena
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 03:08:00 PM
More Luis Valbuena Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Astros Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
90
292
76
17
1
13
40
38
44
81
1
1
.260
.357
.459
.816
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
8
1
0
81
0
0
Luis Valbuena's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Luis Valbuena's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Luis Valbuena's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Luis Valbuena's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Brian McCann
2
Evan Gattis
3
Max Stassi
4
Juan Centeno
1B
1
Yulieski Gurriel
2
Marwin Gonzalez
3
Tyler White
4
A.J. Reed
2B
1
Jose Altuve
SS
1
Carlos Correa
3B
1
Alex Bregman
2
Colin Moran
LF
1
Nori Aoki
2
Teoscar Hernandez
3
Tony Kemp
CF
1
George Springer
2
Jake Marisnick
RF
1
Josh Reddick
DH
1
Carlos Beltran
2
Preston Tucker
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Dallas Keuchel
2
Collin McHugh
3
Lance McCullers
Sidelined
Lance McCullers' agent, Scott Boras, said that there has been no medical indication that his client's elbow injury will have an effect on the 2017 season.
"There's nothing from the doctors that we've heard that would suggest that there's going to be any problem for '17," Boras said. McCullers was forced out of action in early August due to a mild elbow sprain, one which kept him on the shelf for the remainder of the regular season. He did progress to throwing a bullpen session in late September, but the Astros ultimately decided it would be best for his long-term prospects not to push the issue. GM Jeff Luhnow has said that he expects McCullers to be fully recovered by spring training.
Nov 9
4
Charlie Morton
5
Mike Fiers
6
Joe Musgrove
7
Brad Peacock
8
Reymin Guduan
9
David Paulino
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Ken Giles
2
Will Harris
3
Luke Gregerson
4
Tony Sipp
5
Chris Devenski
6
Michael Feliz
7
James Hoyt
8
Jandel Gustave
9
Ashur Tolliver
10
Brady Rodgers
11
Kevin Chapman
12
C.J. Riefenhauser
Headlines
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
The Houston Astros are casting a wide net in their search for a top starter on the trade market. Catch up on those rumors and more.
More MLB Columns
»
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
»
2017 Category Sleepers: Wins
Jan 17
»
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 16
»
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
»
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
»
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
»
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
»
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
MLB Headlines
»
Former All-Star pitcher Josh Johnson retires
»
Angels reportedly close to deal with Valbuena
»
Rangers still interested in FA Mike Napoli
»
Report: Trumbo gets 3 years, $37.5M from O's
»
Rangers finalize contract with RHP Tyson Ross
»
Reds, Fish finalize four-player Straily trade
»
Brewers sign closer Neftali Feliz for $5.35M
»
Yankees will go to arb hearing with Betances
»
Phils, Saunders finalize one-year, $9M pact
»
Jason Hammel was 'in talks' with Mariners
»
Bagwell, Raines, Pudge elected into HOF
»
Angels sign Calhoun to three-year extension
