Player Page

Weather | Roster

Luis Valbuena | Third Baseman | #18

Team: Houston Astros
Age / DOB:  (31) / 11/30/1985
Ht / Wt:  5'10" / 217
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2002 / UDFA / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

According to Venezuelan reporter Efraín Zavarce, the Angels are close to a multi-year deal with Luis Valbuena.
No word yet on the terms involved. The Angels already have Yunel Escobar projected to play third base and C.J. Cron lined up for first base, so Valbuena will presumably take on a part-time role around the infield. The 31-year-old posted a career-high .816 OPS with the Astros last season while putting up 13 homers and 40 RBI over 90 games. Jan 19 - 8:11 PM
Source: Orange County Register
More Luis Valbuena Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
9029276171134038448111.260.357.459.816
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201608108100
Luis Valbuena's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Luis Valbuena's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Luis Valbuena's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Luis Valbuena's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Brian McCann
2Evan Gattis
3Max Stassi
4Juan Centeno
1B1Yulieski Gurriel
2Marwin Gonzalez
3Tyler White
4A.J. Reed
2B1Jose Altuve
SS1Carlos Correa
3B1Alex Bregman
2Colin Moran
LF1Nori Aoki
2Teoscar Hernandez
3Tony Kemp
CF1George Springer
2Jake Marisnick
RF1Josh Reddick
DH1Carlos Beltran
2Preston Tucker
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Dallas Keuchel
2Collin McHugh
3Lance McCullers
4Charlie Morton
5Mike Fiers
6Joe Musgrove
7Brad Peacock
8Reymin Guduan
9David Paulino
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Ken Giles
2Will Harris
3Luke Gregerson
4Tony Sipp
5Chris Devenski
6Michael Feliz
7James Hoyt
8Jandel Gustave
9Ashur Tolliver
10Brady Rodgers
11Kevin Chapman
12C.J. Riefenhauser
 

 