Brandon McCarthy | Starting Pitcher | #38

Batters

Pos Role Name

C 1 Yasmani Grandal

2 Austin Barnes

1B 1 Adrian Gonzalez 10-Day DL

Dodgers placed 1B Adrian Gonzalez on the 10-day disabled list with right elbow soreness. It's the first time in Gonzalez's career that he has gone on the disabled list, which is a mighty impressive achievement. Cody Bellinger should see everyday at-bats at first base in his absence.

2 Cody Bellinger

3 Rob Segedin 10-Day DL

Dodgers placed INF Rob Segedin on the 10-day disabled list with a right big toe strain. Segedin was just called up on Monday, but has been shuttled off to the disabled list just two days into his stay in the bigs. There is no current timetable for his return. This counts as a depth blow for the Dodgers, as Segedin was expected to receive his fair share of starts against southpaws.

2B 1 Logan Forsythe 10-Day DL

Logan Forsythe (hamstring) has been shut down for a few days after experiencing lingering tightness in his hamstring during a minor league rehab game on Wednesday. He'll resume his minor league rehab assignment once he's cleared again for baseball activities. It's looking like he won't be rejoining the Dodgers until next weekend at the earliest now.

2 Chase Utley

SS 1 Corey Seager

2 Chris Taylor

3B 1 Justin Turner

LF 1 Andrew Toles

2 Franklin Gutierrez Sidelined

Franklin Gutierrez left Saturday's game against the Padres with an apparent leg injury. Gutierrez pulled up at third base during the fifth inning and didn't come back out for the bottom half of the frame. He went 0-for-1 with a pair of walks before exiting. Gutierrez spent time on the disabled list with a strained hamstring earlier this year and this could be a recurrence of that injury. Andrew Toles replaced Gutierrez in left field.

3 Andre Ethier 10-Day DL

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he doesn't expect Andre Ethier (back) to return before June. Ethier still hasn't been cleared for baseball activities and will basically need to complete spring training all over again before the Dodgers activate him. The veteran outfielder appeared in just 16 games last season because of a fractured tibia, and he's currently working through a lingering back issue.

CF 1 Joc Pederson

2 Enrique Hernandez

3 Cody Bellinger

RF 1 Yasiel Puig

Starting Pitcher

Pos Role Name

S 1 Clayton Kershaw

2 Rich Hill 10-Day DL

Rich Hill (blister) is hoping to rejoin the Dodgers' rotation on May 16 in San Francisco. Hill's rehab start with High-A Rancho Cucamonga has been pushed back from Tuesday to Wednesday, but it looks like it's the Dodgers simply lining him up as they want. The left-hander lasted just two-thirds of an inning in his first rehab outing but is hoping to get his pitch count up to around 75 on Wednesday.

3 Kenta Maeda

4 Hyun-Jin Ryu 10-Day DL

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Hyun-Jin Ryu (hip) will be able to return to the team's rotation without making a minor league rehab start. Ryu landed on the disabled list with a bruised hip earlier this week but it looks like he'll only have to miss one start. The left-hander has boasted a solid strikeout rate in his five starts this year (9.79 K/9) but owns a disappointing 1-4 record to go with an equally lackluster 4.05 ERA.

5 Brandon McCarthy Sidelined

Brandon McCarthy's (shoulder) turn in the Dodgers' rotation will be skipped. McCarthy was pushed back from Saturday to Sunday after hurting his left (non-throwing) shoulder in the weight room, and then Sunday's game was rained out. Rather than have him take the ball Monday, the Dodgers have decided to just keep everyone else on turn and let McCarthy heal. For what it's worth the righty his shoulder is fine and he'll throw a simulated game in a day or two. He could be placed on the disabled list but would be eligible to return later this week. Alex Wood will face the Pirates on Monday.

6 Julio Urias

7 Alex Wood

8 Scott Kazmir 10-Day DL

Scott Kazmir (hip) has been sent back to extended spring training to continue building arm strength. Kazmir will be there for at least two weeks before hopefully embarking on a minor league rehab assignment. The veteran left-hander has been on the disabled list all season because of a hip injury and his rehab continues to stall. We wouldn't be counting on him to produce meaningful fantasy value in 2017.

9 Brock Stewart 10-Day DL

Brock Stewart (shoulder) has been playing catching from around 75 feet out this week. Stewart was shut down with right shoulder tendinitis in mid-March. The 25-year-old right-hander still has a fair bit of work ahead of him before he regains full health. There is no current timetable for his recovery.

Relief Pitcher

Pos Role Name

R 1 Kenley Jansen

2 Sergio Romo

3 Pedro Baez

4 Grant Dayton

5 Luis Avilan

6 Chris Hatcher

7 Ross Stripling

8 Josh Ravin 10-Day DL

Josh Ravin (groin) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Monday. Ravin has been out all season with a strained right groin. He should need a handful of rehab appearances before being activated and isn't a given to join the big league bullpen once ready.

9 Yimi Garcia 60-Day DL

Yimi Garcia played catch Monday for the first time since Tommy John surgery. Garcia had the reconstructive elbow procedure last October and will miss the entire 2017 season. The reliever should be 100 percent for Opening Day in 2018.