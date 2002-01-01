Player Page

Brandon McCarthy | Starting Pitcher | #38

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:  (33) / 7/7/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'7" / 226
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Lamar (CO) CC
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 17 (0) / CWS
Contract: view contract details
Brandon McCarthy's (shoulder) turn in the Dodgers' rotation will be skipped.
McCarthy was pushed back from Saturday to Sunday after hurting his left (non-throwing) shoulder in the weight room, and then Sunday's game was rained out. Rather than have him take the ball Monday, the Dodgers have decided to just keep everyone else on turn and let McCarthy heal. For what it's worth the righty his shoulder is fine and he'll throw a simulated game in a day or two. He could be placed on the disabled list but would be eligible to return later this week. Alex Wood will face the Pirates on Monday. May 8 - 5:44 PM
Source: J.P. Hoornstra on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
LA55300029.0261010925003.101.21
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 29PHI110005.084413007.201.80
Apr 23@ ARZ111007.052216002.57.86
Apr 17ARZ110005.052238003.601.60
Apr 12@ CHC111006.04003400.001.17
Apr 6SD111006.042214003.00.83
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yasmani Grandal
2Austin Barnes
1B1Adrian Gonzalez
2Cody Bellinger
3Rob Segedin
2B1Logan Forsythe
2Chase Utley
SS1Corey Seager
2Chris Taylor
3B1Justin Turner
LF1Andrew Toles
2Franklin Gutierrez
3Andre Ethier
CF1Joc Pederson
2Enrique Hernandez
3Cody Bellinger
RF1Yasiel Puig
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Clayton Kershaw
2Rich Hill
3Kenta Maeda
4Hyun-Jin Ryu
5Brandon McCarthy
6Julio Urias
7Alex Wood
8Scott Kazmir
9Brock Stewart
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kenley Jansen
2Sergio Romo
3Pedro Baez
4Grant Dayton
5Luis Avilan
6Chris Hatcher
7Ross Stripling
8Josh Ravin
9Yimi Garcia
