Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Cuban OF Robert works out for ChiSox, Cards
Fowler (shoulder) hopes to return Tuesday
Wei-Yin Chen (elbow) won't start this week
Rich Hill (blister) aiming for May 16 return
Braves release Ryan Howard from minors deal
Denard Span (shoulder) ready for rehab games
Brandon McCarthy (shoulder) to be skipped
Taillon has surgery due to suspected cancer
Brantley (ankle) could miss Blue Jays series
Jonathan Schoop (hand) back in O's lineup
Mike Trout (hamstring) held out again Monday
Shawn Kelley (back) throws bullpen session
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ryan Acosta
(R)
Carl Crawford
(OF)
Enrique Hernandez
(OF)
Joc Pederson
(OF)
Ross Stripling
(R)
Alfredo Amezaga
(2B)
Grant Dayton
(R)
Rich Hill
(S)
Yasiel Puig
(OF)
Eric Stults
(S)
Luis Avilan
(R)
Andre Ethier
(OF)
Anthony Jackson
(OF)
Josh Ravin
(R)
Chris Taylor
(2B)
Pedro Baez
(R)
Josh Fields
(R)
Kenley Jansen
(R)
C.J. Retherford
(C)
Andrew Toles
(OF)
James Baldwin
(OF)
Logan Forsythe
(2B)
Scott Kazmir
(S)
Antoan Richardson
(OF)
Chin-Hui Tsao
(R)
Austin Barnes
(C)
Yimi Garcia
(R)
Clayton Kershaw
(S)
Sergio Romo
(R)
Justin Turner
(3B)
Brandon Beachy
(S)
Robbie Garvey
(OF)
Nook Logan
(OF)
Hyun-Jin Ryu
(S)
Julio Urias
(S)
Cody Bellinger
(OF)
Adrian Gonzalez
(1B)
Kenta Maeda
(S)
Adrian Salcedo
(S)
Chase Utley
(2B)
Brooks Brown
(R)
Yasmani Grandal
(C)
Brandon McCarthy
(S)
Corey Seager
(SS)
Matt West
(R)
Alberto Callaspo
(3B)
Franklin Gutierrez
(OF)
Fu-Te Ni
(R)
Rob Segedin
(1B)
Brian Wilson
(R)
Alberto Castillo
(R)
Chris Hatcher
(R)
Rudy Owens
(S)
Brock Stewart
(S)
Alex Wood
(S)
Ramon Castro
(C)
Brandon McCarthy | Starting Pitcher | #38
Team:
Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 7/7/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'7" / 226
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Lamar (CO) CC
Drafted:
2002 / Rd. 17 (0) / CWS
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $10 million, 2018: $10 million, 2019: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Brandon McCarthy's (shoulder) turn in the Dodgers' rotation will be skipped.
McCarthy was pushed back from Saturday to Sunday after hurting his left (non-throwing) shoulder in the weight room, and then Sunday's game was rained out. Rather than have him take the ball Monday, the Dodgers have decided to just keep everyone else on turn and let McCarthy heal. For what it's worth the righty his shoulder is fine and he'll throw a simulated game in a day or two. He could be placed on the disabled list but would be eligible to return later this week. Alex Wood will face the Pirates on Monday.
May 8 - 5:44 PM
Source:
J.P. Hoornstra on Twitter
Brandon McCarthy (shoulder) could have his next turn in the rotation skipped.
McCarthy was pushed back from Saturday to Sunday after hurting his left (non-throwing) shoulder in the weight room, but then Sunday's game was rained out. Instead of just pushing him back to Monday, it sounds like the Dodgers could simply skip him and allow him to heal up. Alex Wood will start Monday if it's not McCarthy.
May 7 - 2:41 PM
Source:
David Vassegh on Twitter
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Brandon McCarthy will have his next start pushed back a day after injuring his non-throwing shoulder in a "weight room incident".
The injury isn't considered serious and shouldn't be an issue going forward, the club just wanted to play things safe and give him an extra day. He'll start in Sunday's series finale against the Padres.
May 5 - 8:23 PM
Source:
Bill Plunkett on Twitter
Brandon McCarthy was tagged for four runs, eight hits and a walk over just five innings in a no-decision Saturday against Philadelphia.
The Dodgers offense got McCarthy and his fantasy owners off the hook for the loss with three consecutive homers off of Phillies closer Hector Neris to give the home team a miraculous comeback victory. McCarthy has yet to take a loss in five starts. He has 25 strikeouts over 29 innings and continues to be a solid fantasy option. He faces a favorable matchup next weekend in San Diego.
Apr 30 - 2:35 AM
Brandon McCarthy (shoulder) to be skipped
May 8 - 5:44 PM
Brandon McCarthy could have start skipped
May 7 - 2:41 PM
McCarthy tweaks shoulder in weight room
May 5 - 8:23 PM
Brandon McCarthy struggles in no-decision
Apr 30 - 2:35 AM
More Brandon McCarthy Player News
Los Angeles Dodgers Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
LA
5
5
3
0
0
0
29.0
26
10
10
9
25
0
0
3.10
1.21
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 29
PHI
1
1
0
0
0
5.0
8
4
4
1
3
0
0
7.20
1.80
Apr 23
@ ARZ
1
1
1
0
0
7.0
5
2
2
1
6
0
0
2.57
.86
Apr 17
ARZ
1
1
0
0
0
5.0
5
2
2
3
8
0
0
3.60
1.60
Apr 12
@ CHC
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
4
0
0
3
4
0
0
.00
1.17
Apr 6
SD
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
4
2
2
1
4
0
0
3.00
.83
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yasmani Grandal
2
Austin Barnes
1B
1
Adrian Gonzalez
10-Day DL
Dodgers placed 1B Adrian Gonzalez on the 10-day disabled list with right elbow soreness.
It's the first time in Gonzalez's career that he has gone on the disabled list, which is a mighty impressive achievement. Cody Bellinger should see everyday at-bats at first base in his absence.
May 5
2
Cody Bellinger
3
Rob Segedin
10-Day DL
Dodgers placed INF Rob Segedin on the 10-day disabled list with a right big toe strain.
Segedin was just called up on Monday, but has been shuttled off to the disabled list just two days into his stay in the bigs. There is no current timetable for his return. This counts as a depth blow for the Dodgers, as Segedin was expected to receive his fair share of starts against southpaws.
Apr 19
2B
1
Logan Forsythe
10-Day DL
Logan Forsythe (hamstring) has been shut down for a few days after experiencing lingering tightness in his hamstring during a minor league rehab game on Wednesday.
He'll resume his minor league rehab assignment once he's cleared again for baseball activities. It's looking like he won't be rejoining the Dodgers until next weekend at the earliest now.
May 5
2
Chase Utley
SS
1
Corey Seager
2
Chris Taylor
3B
1
Justin Turner
LF
1
Andrew Toles
2
Franklin Gutierrez
Sidelined
Franklin Gutierrez left Saturday's game against the Padres with an apparent leg injury.
Gutierrez pulled up at third base during the fifth inning and didn't come back out for the bottom half of the frame. He went 0-for-1 with a pair of walks before exiting. Gutierrez spent time on the disabled list with a strained hamstring earlier this year and this could be a recurrence of that injury. Andrew Toles replaced Gutierrez in left field.
May 6
3
Andre Ethier
10-Day DL
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he doesn't expect Andre Ethier (back) to return before June.
Ethier still hasn't been cleared for baseball activities and will basically need to complete spring training all over again before the Dodgers activate him. The veteran outfielder appeared in just 16 games last season because of a fractured tibia, and he's currently working through a lingering back issue.
Apr 27
CF
1
Joc Pederson
2
Enrique Hernandez
3
Cody Bellinger
RF
1
Yasiel Puig
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Clayton Kershaw
2
Rich Hill
10-Day DL
Rich Hill (blister) is hoping to rejoin the Dodgers' rotation on May 16 in San Francisco.
Hill's rehab start with High-A Rancho Cucamonga has been pushed back from Tuesday to Wednesday, but it looks like it's the Dodgers simply lining him up as they want. The left-hander lasted just two-thirds of an inning in his first rehab outing but is hoping to get his pitch count up to around 75 on Wednesday.
May 8
3
Kenta Maeda
4
Hyun-Jin Ryu
10-Day DL
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Hyun-Jin Ryu (hip) will be able to return to the team's rotation without making a minor league rehab start.
Ryu landed on the disabled list with a bruised hip earlier this week but it looks like he'll only have to miss one start. The left-hander has boasted a solid strikeout rate in his five starts this year (9.79 K/9) but owns a disappointing 1-4 record to go with an equally lackluster 4.05 ERA.
May 6
5
Brandon McCarthy
Sidelined
Brandon McCarthy's (shoulder) turn in the Dodgers' rotation will be skipped.
McCarthy was pushed back from Saturday to Sunday after hurting his left (non-throwing) shoulder in the weight room, and then Sunday's game was rained out. Rather than have him take the ball Monday, the Dodgers have decided to just keep everyone else on turn and let McCarthy heal. For what it's worth the righty his shoulder is fine and he'll throw a simulated game in a day or two. He could be placed on the disabled list but would be eligible to return later this week. Alex Wood will face the Pirates on Monday.
May 8
6
Julio Urias
7
Alex Wood
8
Scott Kazmir
10-Day DL
Scott Kazmir (hip) has been sent back to extended spring training to continue building arm strength.
Kazmir will be there for at least two weeks before hopefully embarking on a minor league rehab assignment. The veteran left-hander has been on the disabled list all season because of a hip injury and his rehab continues to stall. We wouldn't be counting on him to produce meaningful fantasy value in 2017.
May 4
9
Brock Stewart
10-Day DL
Brock Stewart (shoulder) has been playing catching from around 75 feet out this week.
Stewart was shut down with right shoulder tendinitis in mid-March. The 25-year-old right-hander still has a fair bit of work ahead of him before he regains full health. There is no current timetable for his recovery.
Apr 5
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kenley Jansen
2
Sergio Romo
3
Pedro Baez
4
Grant Dayton
5
Luis Avilan
6
Chris Hatcher
7
Ross Stripling
8
Josh Ravin
10-Day DL
Josh Ravin (groin) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Monday.
Ravin has been out all season with a strained right groin. He should need a handful of rehab appearances before being activated and isn't a given to join the big league bullpen once ready.
May 1
9
Yimi Garcia
60-Day DL
Yimi Garcia played catch Monday for the first time since Tommy John surgery.
Garcia had the reconstructive elbow procedure last October and will miss the entire 2017 season. The reliever should be 100 percent for Opening Day in 2018.
Mar 20
10
Josh Fields
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 8
Ryan Boyer highlights and analyzes the hottest hitters over the past week using Rotoworld's Season Pass Player Rater.
