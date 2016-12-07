Sergio Romo | Relief Pitcher | #54 Team: San Francisco Giants Age / DOB: (33) / 3/4/1983 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 185 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Colorado Mesa Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 28 (0) / SF Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $8 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

According to FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal, the Mets are showing interest in free agent reliever Sergio Romo. They've also been tracking the markets for Joe Smith and Jerry Blevins as they look to make one final upgrade to their bullpen group. Romo has struggled to attract significant interest this winter despite posting a respectable 2.64 ERA over 40 appearances in 2016 with the Giants. There are obviously concerns about his right elbow, and the overall mileage on his soon-to-be 34-year-old frame. Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter

Free agent Sergio Romo drew interest from the Brewers before they signed Neftali Feliz. That doesn't necessarily mean the Brewers are done pursuing him, though Romo wouldn't have a chance to close now that Feliz is on board. Romo has been met by crickets on the open market this winter. The Yankees were linked to him a month ago but obviously nothing came of that. The 33-year-old posted a respectable 2.64 ERA over 40 relief outings for the Giants last year. Source: San Jose Mercury News

According to John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Yankees have expressed interest in free agent reliever Sergio Romo. Shea says "several teams" have also made the call. Romo battled elbow problems in 2016 and only pitched 30 2/3 regular-season innings for the Giants, but he still managed a 2.64 ERA and boasts a career ERA of 2.58 with a career K/9 of 10.2. The veteran righty will turn 34 years old next March. Source: John Shea on Twitter