Sergio Romo | Relief Pitcher | #54

Team: San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:  (33) / 3/4/1983
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 185
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Colorado Mesa
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 28 (0) / SF
Contract: view contract details
According to FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal, the Mets are showing interest in free agent reliever Sergio Romo.
They've also been tracking the markets for Joe Smith and Jerry Blevins as they look to make one final upgrade to their bullpen group. Romo has struggled to attract significant interest this winter despite posting a respectable 2.64 ERA over 40 appearances in 2016 with the Giants. There are obviously concerns about his right elbow, and the overall mileage on his soon-to-be 34-year-old frame. Jan 26 - 9:47 AM
Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
SF4001041430.22699733002.641.08
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Sacramento(PCL)AAA701106.1844011005.6841.263
San Jose(CAL)A4000052001800.000.600
