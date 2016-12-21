Trevor Cahill | Relief Pitcher | #53 Team: Chicago Cubs Age / DOB: (28) / 3/1/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 240 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 2 (0) / OAK Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $4.25 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the Padres are closing in on a deal with Trevor Cahill. The terms of the deal aren't known. It's probably the best possible landing spot for Cahill, who has been used in relief the last few seasons but will get a real shot to compete for a spot in the Padres' rotation. The righty also happens to be from the San Diego area. Cahill flamed out in Arizona the last time he was used as a full-time starter, but he held a 2.61 ERA and 88/40 K/BB ratio across 82 2/3 frames the last year and a half with the Cubs while still getting plenty of groundballs. Source: San Diego Union-Tribune

ESPN's Jerry Crasnick reports that free agent right-hander Trevor Cahill is drawing interest from six teams. Crasnick notes that three teams view him as a starter while three others are looking at him as a reliever. The 28-year-old pitched almost exclusively out of the bullpen with the Cubs last season while putting up a 2.74 ERA and 66/35 K/BB ratio in 65 2/3 innings. He made just four starts in the majors over the past two seasons. Source: Jerry Crasnick on Twitter

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that Trevor Cahill is marketing himself as a starter and has received offers from three teams. In a weak market for starting pitching, it's not a bad way for his agent to frame things. Cahill, 28, pitched almost exclusively out of the bullpen with the Cubs in 2016 while posting a 2.74 ERA and 66/35 K/BB ratio over 65 2/3 innings. Source: Bob Nightengale on Twitter