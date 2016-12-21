Trevor Cahill | Relief Pitcher | #53

Player Page

Team: Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:  (28) / 3/1/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 240
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 2 (0) / OAK
Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the Padres are closing in on a deal with Trevor Cahill.
The terms of the deal aren't known. It's probably the best possible landing spot for Cahill, who has been used in relief the last few seasons but will get a real shot to compete for a spot in the Padres' rotation. The righty also happens to be from the San Diego area. Cahill flamed out in Arizona the last time he was used as a full-time starter, but he held a 2.61 ERA and 88/40 K/BB ratio across 82 2/3 frames the last year and a half with the Cubs while still getting plenty of groundballs. Jan 13 - 8:40 AM
Source: San Diego Union-Tribune
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
CHC501440465.24922203566002.741.28
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Iowa(PCL)AAA6603019.22512101225004.5761.881
