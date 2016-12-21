Welcome,
Albert Almora
(OF)
Luis Cruz
(S)
Ryan Kalish
(OF)
Felix Pena
(R)
Joe Smith
(R)
Jake Arrieta
(S)
Wade Davis
(R)
Munenori Kawasaki
(2B)
Anthony Rizzo
(1B)
Ali Solis
(C)
Javier Baez
(3B)
Brian Duensing
(R)
Tommy La Stella
(3B)
Fernando Rodriguez
(R)
Pedro Strop
(R)
Aaron Brooks
(S)
Carl Edwards Jr.
(R)
John Lackey
(S)
David Rollins
(R)
Matt Szczur
(OF)
Rex Brothers
(R)
Justin Grimm
(R)
Jack Leathersich
(R)
Hector Rondon
(R)
Taylor Teagarden
(C)
Kris Bryant
(3B)
Jesus Guzman
(1B)
Jon Lester
(S)
Jose Rosario
(R)
Koji Uehara
(R)
Jake Buchanan
(S)
Jason Hammel
(S)
James McDonald
(S)
David Ross
(C)
Duane Underwood
(S)
Trevor Cahill
(R)
Jacob Hannemann
(OF)
Miguel Montero
(C)
Zac Rosscup
(R)
Shane Victorino
(OF)
Victor Caratini
(C)
Kyle Hendricks
(S)
Mike Montgomery
(S)
Addison Russell
(SS)
Jemile Weeks
(2B)
Chris Coghlan
(OF)
Jason Heyward
(OF)
Daniel Moskos
(R)
Alex Sanabia
(S)
Travis Wood
(S)
Gerardo Concepcion
(R)
Tommy Hottovy
(R)
Conor Mullee
(R)
Kyle Schwarber
(OF)
Rob Zastryzny
(R)
Willson Contreras
(C)
Jon Jay
(OF)
David Patton
(R)
Caleb Smith
(S)
Ben Zobrist
(2B)
Trevor Cahill | Relief Pitcher | #53
Team:
Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 3/1/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 240
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 2 (0) / OAK
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $4.25 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the Padres are closing in on a deal with Trevor Cahill.
The terms of the deal aren't known. It's probably the best possible landing spot for Cahill, who has been used in relief the last few seasons but will get a real shot to compete for a spot in the Padres' rotation. The righty also happens to be from the San Diego area. Cahill flamed out in Arizona the last time he was used as a full-time starter, but he held a 2.61 ERA and 88/40 K/BB ratio across 82 2/3 frames the last year and a half with the Cubs while still getting plenty of groundballs.
Jan 13 - 8:40 AM
Source:
San Diego Union-Tribune
ESPN's Jerry Crasnick reports that free agent right-hander Trevor Cahill is drawing interest from six teams.
Crasnick notes that three teams view him as a starter while three others are looking at him as a reliever. The 28-year-old pitched almost exclusively out of the bullpen with the Cubs last season while putting up a 2.74 ERA and 66/35 K/BB ratio in 65 2/3 innings. He made just four starts in the majors over the past two seasons.
Wed, Dec 21, 2016 02:24:00 PM
Source:
Jerry Crasnick on Twitter
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that Trevor Cahill is marketing himself as a starter and has received offers from three teams.
In a weak market for starting pitching, it's not a bad way for his agent to frame things. Cahill, 28, pitched almost exclusively out of the bullpen with the Cubs in 2016 while posting a 2.74 ERA and 66/35 K/BB ratio over 65 2/3 innings.
Wed, Nov 30, 2016 11:16:00 AM
Source:
Bob Nightengale on Twitter
Trevor Cahill tossed five scoreless innings in a 4-0 victory over the Brewers in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader.
Cahill, who was making his return from right patellar tendinitis, did well in his first start in the majors in nearly 16 months. The veteran right-hander limited the Brewers to just two singles and two walks while striking out three batters. He also drove in a run on a safety squeeze. He'll likely go back to the bullpen from here, but the strong performance gives the Cubs an alternative if John Lackey's shoulder stiffness lingers.
Tue, Aug 16, 2016 05:11:00 PM
Padres nearing contract with Trevor Cahill
Jan 13 - 8:40 AM
Cahill drawing interest from six teams
Wed, Dec 21, 2016 02:24:00 PM
Cahill has received offers from three teams
Wed, Nov 30, 2016 11:16:00 AM
Cahill tosses five scoreless frames in win
Tue, Aug 16, 2016 05:11:00 PM
More Trevor Cahill Player News
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
CHC
50
1
4
4
0
4
65.2
49
22
20
35
66
0
0
2.74
1.28
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Iowa(PCL)
AAA
6
6
0
3
0
19.2
25
12
10
12
25
0
0
4.576
1.881
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Willson Contreras
2
Miguel Montero
3
Victor Caratini
4
Ali Solis
1B
1
Anthony Rizzo
2B
1
Ben Zobrist
2
Javier Baez
3
Tommy La Stella
4
Jemile Weeks
SS
1
Addison Russell
3B
1
Kris Bryant
LF
1
Kyle Schwarber
CF
1
Jon Jay
2
Albert Almora
3
Jacob Hannemann
RF
1
Jason Heyward
2
Matt Szczur
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Lester
2
Jake Arrieta
3
Kyle Hendricks
4
John Lackey
5
Mike Montgomery
6
Aaron Brooks
7
Duane Underwood
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Wade Davis
2
Hector Rondon
3
Pedro Strop
4
Koji Uehara
5
Carl Edwards Jr.
6
Justin Grimm
7
Rob Zastryzny
8
Felix Pena
9
Jose Rosario
10
Jake Buchanan
11
Brian Duensing
12
Jack Leathersich
13
Caleb Smith
14
David Rollins
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
