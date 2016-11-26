Dellin Betances | Relief Pitcher | #68 Team: New York Yankees Age / DOB: (28) / 3/23/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'8" / 265 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 8 (0) / NYY Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2017-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Dellin Betances requested $5 million and was offered $3 million by the Yankees when arbitration figures were exchanged on Friday. It's a sizeable gap, but leaves plenty of room for negotiation between the two sides. The 28-year-old fire-baller, who is arbitration-eligible for the first time, owns a ridiculous 2.16 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 14.3 K/9 over 254 2/3 innings in his MLB career. He earned just $507,500 in 2016 and is projected by MLBTradeRumors.com to bring home $3.4 million in arbitration. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

Dellin Betances announced Saturday that he'll pitch for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. Betances was eligible to pitch for either the Dominican squad or the United States and opted for the Dominican Republic because that's where his family is from and he wanted to make them proud. He's currently penciled in as the Yankees' closer for the upcoming season, though plans could change if they sign Aroldis Chapman back via free agency. Source: New York Post

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Wednesday that he expects Dellin Betances to be the closer next season "unless we do something different." That "something different" could be bringing back Aroldis Chapman. While the hard-throwing left-hander is currently pitching for the Cubs, he had a good experience in New York and could be open to a reunion. Betances wasn't nearly as effective after moving into the closer gig down the stretch, but there's no question that he's capable of being top option with a full year in the role. Stay tuned. Source: Jack Curry on Twitter