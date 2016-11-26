Dellin Betances | Relief Pitcher | #68

Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
D'Backs sign Iannetta to one-year, $1.5M deal
Dellin Betances and Yankees $2 million apart
Padres sign Solarte to two-year extension
Blackmon and Rockies agree at $7.3 million
Diamondbacks to sign catcher Chris Iannetta
Cubs, Jake Arrieta settle at $15.6375 million
Rangers to sign Tyson Ross to one-year deal
Pineda reaches $7.4M deal with Yankees
Jacob deGrom, Mets settle at $4.05 million
Pads, Myers nearing six-year, $80+M extension
Chris Tillman settles with Orioles at $10.05M
Anthony Rendon, Nationals settle at $5.8M
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Broncos officially bring back Mike McCoy
Start time of KC/PIT moved back to 8:20 PM ET
McDermott noncommittal on Tyrod's future
Rivers now embracing Chargers move to LA
Ladarius (concussion) doubtful for Sunday
Packers CB Sam Shields popped for marijuana
Jordy Nelson ruled out for Divisional Round
Schefter: Rams snag Phillips to coordinate D
Chargers still want to retain Ken Whisenhunt
Report: Chargers to target Gus Bradley for DC
Malcolm Mitchell to be inactive against HOU?
Bills hire Frazier as defensive coordinator
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
TTP: Embiid scores 24, 76ers win 3 in a row
Allen Crabbe will start for Harkless (calf)
Moe Harkless (calf) will not play on Friday
Aron Baynes will start vs. the Jazz
Serge Ibaka (shoulder) will start against POR
Lucas Nogueira getting the start at PF
Giannis Antetokounmpo is a 'full go' Friday
Zach LaVine (hip) will be inactive on Friday
Amir Johnson will start on Friday night
Harris, Bojan, Booker & Lopez are starting
Spencer Dinwiddie starting, Whitehead out
Patrick Patterson (knee) will not play Friday
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
James van Riemsdyk extends point streak to 6
Zach Bogosian to play in 500th game on Friday
Flyers take Mark Streit (shoulder) off LTIR
Roman Josi (UBI) has been put on the IR list
Mark Streit (shoulder) is ready to return
Jets put Patrik Laine (concussion) on IR
Predators acquire Cody McLeod from Avs
Connor McDavid first to hit the 50-point mark
Jake Muzzin scores Kings past Blues
John Gibson picks up 17th win
Henrik Zetterberg scores 2 pts in loss to DAL
John Klingberg nets game-winner vs. DET
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Todd Gilliland on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson on Truck Series watch list
Kaz Grala on Truck Series watch list
Justin Haley on Truck Series watch list
Harrison Burton on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson leads Friday afternoon ARCA test
Tyler Reddick on XFINITY Series watch list
Spencer Gallagher on XFINITY watch list
Daniel Hemric on XFINITY Series watch list
Cole Custer on XFINITY Series watch list
William Byron on XFINITY Series watch list
Sieg plans another full XFINITY Series season
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Thomas taking no prisoners at the Sony Open
Spieth (65-67) nine back at halfway point
Woodland five off the pace thru 36 @ the Sony
OQer Sawada makes cut w/ bogey-free 66
Bogey-free 61 rockets Z. Johnson up the board
Rose joins clubhouse mark w/ 6-under 64
Bogey-free 61 for Molder in R2; career low
Swafford sets the early pace at Sony midpoint
Van Zyl wins BMW with ace; 10th after R2 65
Rollercoaster for Rory in SA Open; 3 behind
Storm matches course record; leads at SA Open
Hudson Swafford lurking after career-low 62
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: Playoff committee adds OSU AD
Tim Lester replaces Fleck at Western Michigan
Reports: Nebraska hires Diaco as DC
LSU loses WR Malachi Dupre to 2017 Draft
Zona loses four-star QB Burmeister to Ducks
Washington announces that DL Vea will return
Alabama QB Cornwell transfers to Nevada
UK loses leading receiver Badet to transfer
Ex-starting Clemson RT Fruhmorgen to tranfer
Report: Cal offers HC job to Justin Wilcox
6'5'' 4-star WR Harris commits to Ohio State
Bama WR Stewart heads to NFL with Rd. 2 grade
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Costa dropped after clashing with Conte
Hull City sign Evandro Goebel from Porto
Rangers snap up USMNT youngster on loan
Hull tie up deal with Everton for Niasse loan
United extend Marouane Fellaini's contract
Pogba shining thanks to Mou's confidence
United reject approach for Memphis Depay
Clement makes 1st signing in winger Narsingh
Schneiderlin in contention to start v. City
Everton gets major injury boost with trio fit
Kompany passed fit for Man City
De Bruyne, Sane cleared for return
Roster
Dustin Ackley
(1B)
Colin Curtis
(OF)
Chad Green
(S)
Zack Littell
(S)
Luis Severino
(S)
Miguel Andujar
(3B)
Matt Daley
(R)
Didi Gregorius
(SS)
Jorge Mateo
(SS)
Chasen Shreve
(R)
Tyler Austin
(1B)
Kyle Davies
(R)
Chase Headley
(3B)
Bryan Mitchell
(S)
Anthony Swarzak
(R)
Dellin Betances
(R)
Ike Davis
(1B)
Ben Heller
(R)
Vinnie Pestano
(R)
Nick Swisher
(1B)
Greg Bird
(1B)
Jacoby Ellsbury
(OF)
Ronald Herrera
(S)
Michael Pineda
(S)
Masahiro Tanaka
(S)
Richard Bleier
(R)
Dietrich Enns
(S)
Aaron Hicks
(OF)
Yefrey Ramirez
(S)
Ruben Tejada
(3B)
Billy Butler
(DH)
Nathan Eovaldi
(S)
Kyle Higashioka
(C)
Rob Refsnyder
(OF)
Ronald Torreyes
(3B)
Starlin Castro
(2B)
Giovanny Gallegos
(S)
Jonathan Holder
(R)
Deibinson Romero
(3B)
Adam Warren
(S)
Luis Cessa
(S)
Mat Gamel
(1B)
Matt Holliday
(OF)
Austin Romine
(C)
Mason Williams
(OF)
Aroldis Chapman
(R)
Brett Gardner
(OF)
Aaron Judge
(OF)
CC Sabathia
(S)
Eric Young Jr.
(DH)
Tyler Clippard
(R)
Domingo German
(S)
Tommy Layne
(R)
Gary Sanchez
(C)
Dellin Betances | Relief Pitcher | #68
Team:
New York Yankees
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 3/23/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'8" / 265
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 8 (0) / NYY
Contract:
view contract details
2016: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2017-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Dellin Betances requested $5 million and was offered $3 million by the Yankees when arbitration figures were exchanged on Friday.
It's a sizeable gap, but leaves plenty of room for negotiation between the two sides. The 28-year-old fire-baller, who is arbitration-eligible for the first time, owns a ridiculous 2.16 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 14.3 K/9 over 254 2/3 innings in his MLB career. He earned just $507,500 in 2016 and is projected by MLBTradeRumors.com to bring home $3.4 million in arbitration.
Jan 13 - 10:13 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Dellin Betances announced Saturday that he'll pitch for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic.
Betances was eligible to pitch for either the Dominican squad or the United States and opted for the Dominican Republic because that's where his family is from and he wanted to make them proud. He's currently penciled in as the Yankees' closer for the upcoming season, though plans could change if they sign Aroldis Chapman back via free agency.
Sat, Nov 26, 2016 12:16:00 PM
Source:
New York Post
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Wednesday that he expects Dellin Betances to be the closer next season "unless we do something different."
That "something different" could be bringing back Aroldis Chapman. While the hard-throwing left-hander is currently pitching for the Cubs, he had a good experience in New York and could be open to a reunion. Betances wasn't nearly as effective after moving into the closer gig down the stretch, but there's no question that he's capable of being top option with a full year in the role. Stay tuned.
Wed, Oct 5, 2016 12:49:00 PM
Source:
Jack Curry on Twitter
Dellin Betances was pulled from an appearance Monday without recording an out.
Betances walked a couple batters and committed an error to load the bases with no one out. He was then pulled in favor of Tommy Layne, who allowed a couple of inherited runners to score but eventually closed out the victory. Betances has really struggled of late, allowing eight runs over his last four appearances and 11 runs over his last eight. He's not in danger of losing his closer job, but it's obviously not the way he wants to pitch down the stretch.
Mon, Sep 26, 2016 10:44:00 PM
Dellin Betances and Yankees $2 million apart
Jan 13 - 10:13 PM
Dellin Betances to pitch for Dominican in WBC
Sat, Nov 26, 2016 12:16:00 PM
Cashman expects Betances to be closer
Wed, Oct 5, 2016 12:49:00 PM
Dellin Betances struggles again Monday
Mon, Sep 26, 2016 10:44:00 PM
More Dellin Betances Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
T. Plouffe
MIN
(2741)
2
B. Phillips
CIN
(2520)
3
B. Dozier
MIN
(2386)
4
M. Trumbo
BAL
(2350)
5
J. Dyson
SEA
(2313)
6
J. Hammel
CHC
(2191)
7
B. Moss
STL
(2026)
8
J. Quintana
CWS
(2024)
9
B. League
KC
(1898)
10
Y. Gallardo
SEA
(1881)
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
NYY
73
0
3
6
12
28
73
54
31
25
28
126
0
0
3.08
1.12
Dellin Betances's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Dellin Betances's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Dellin Betances's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Dellin Betances's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Gary Sanchez
2
Austin Romine
3
Kyle Higashioka
1B
1
Greg Bird
2
Tyler Austin
3
Rob Refsnyder
2B
1
Starlin Castro
SS
1
Didi Gregorius
3B
1
Chase Headley
2
Ronald Torreyes
LF
1
Brett Gardner
CF
1
Jacoby Ellsbury
2
Mason Williams
RF
1
Aaron Judge
2
Aaron Hicks
DH
1
Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Masahiro Tanaka
2
Michael Pineda
3
CC Sabathia
4
Luis Severino
5
Adam Warren
6
Chad Green
Sidelined
Yankees activated RHP Chad Green from the 60-day disabled list.
Green's spot on the 40-man roster has been restored. His season ended early due to a sprained UCL, although the hope is that he can avoid Tommy John surgery.
Nov 4
7
Luis Cessa
8
Bryan Mitchell
9
Domingo German
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Aroldis Chapman
2
Dellin Betances
3
Tyler Clippard
4
Tommy Layne
5
Chasen Shreve
6
Ben Heller
7
Richard Bleier
8
Jonathan Holder
9
Giovanny Gallegos
Headlines
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
Nate Grimm analyzes the Drew Smyly-Mallex Smith trade and discusses Santiago Casilla's impact on the A's bullpen in Friday's Offseason Lowdown.
More MLB Columns
»
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
»
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
»
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
»
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
»
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
»
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
»
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
»
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
MLB Headlines
»
D'Backs sign Iannetta to one-year, $1.5M deal
»
Dellin Betances and Yankees $2 million apart
»
Padres sign Solarte to two-year extension
»
Blackmon and Rockies agree at $7.3 million
»
Diamondbacks to sign catcher Chris Iannetta
»
Cubs, Jake Arrieta settle at $15.6375 million
»
Rangers to sign Tyson Ross to one-year deal
»
Pineda reaches $7.4M deal with Yankees
»
Jacob deGrom, Mets settle at $4.05 million
»
Pads, Myers nearing six-year, $80+M extension
»
Chris Tillman settles with Orioles at $10.05M
»
Anthony Rendon, Nationals settle at $5.8M
