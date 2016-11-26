Player Page

Dellin Betances | Relief Pitcher | #68

Team: New York Yankees
Age / DOB:  (28) / 3/23/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'8" / 265
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 8 (0) / NYY
Contract: view contract details
Dellin Betances requested $5 million and was offered $3 million by the Yankees when arbitration figures were exchanged on Friday.
It's a sizeable gap, but leaves plenty of room for negotiation between the two sides. The 28-year-old fire-baller, who is arbitration-eligible for the first time, owns a ridiculous 2.16 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 14.3 K/9 over 254 2/3 innings in his MLB career. He earned just $507,500 in 2016 and is projected by MLBTradeRumors.com to bring home $3.4 million in arbitration. Jan 13 - 10:13 PM
Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
NYY7303612287354312528126003.081.12
Dellin Betances's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
