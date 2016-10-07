Player Page

Weather | Roster

David Price | Starting Pitcher | #24

Team: Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:  (31) / 8/26/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 215
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Vanderbilt
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (1) / TB
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

David Price underwent an MRI after experiencing considerable soreness in his left elbow.
Price has been scratched from his scheduled Grapefruit League debut on Sunday and Red Sox manager John Farrell admitted that there is real concern among the club's medical staff. The high-priced left-hander will get a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews at the NFL Combine before anything is announced officially. None of this sounds good. Mar 2 - 9:48 AM
Source: Jim Bowden on Twitter
More David Price Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
BOS35351790023022710610250228203.991.20
David Price's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View David Price's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View David Price's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to David Price's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Sandy Leon
2Blake Swihart
3Christian Vazquez
1B1Mitch Moreland
2B1Dustin Pedroia
2Josh Rutledge
3Marco Hernandez
SS1Xander Bogaerts
2Deven Marrero
3B1Pablo Sandoval
2Brock Holt
3Matt Dominguez
LF1Andrew Benintendi
2Chris Young
3Steve Selsky
4Carlos Quentin
CF1Jackie Bradley
RF1Mookie Betts
2Junior Lake
DH1Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Sale
2David Price
3Rick Porcello
4Drew Pomeranz
5Steven Wright
6Eduardo Rodriguez
7Henry Owens
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Craig Kimbrel
2Tyler Thornburg
3Joe Kelly
4Robbie Ross
5Fernando Abad
6Matt Barnes
7Robby Scott
8Heath Hembree
9Noe Ramirez
10Brandon Workman
11Carson Smith
12Kyle Martin
13Luis Ysla
 

 