David Price | Starting Pitcher | #24 Team: Boston Red Sox Age / DOB: (31) / 8/26/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 215 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: Vanderbilt Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (1) / TB Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $30 million, 2017: $30 million, 2018: $30 million, 2019: $31 million, 2020: $32 million, 2021: $32 million, 2022: $32 million, 2023: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

David Price underwent an MRI after experiencing considerable soreness in his left elbow. Price has been scratched from his scheduled Grapefruit League debut on Sunday and Red Sox manager John Farrell admitted that there is real concern among the club's medical staff. The high-priced left-hander will get a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews at the NFL Combine before anything is announced officially. None of this sounds good. Source: Jim Bowden on Twitter

David Price will make his Grapefruit League debut on Sunday. Price tested himself in a simulated game on Tuesday, throwing 39 pitchers while facing nine batters. The $217 million man will look for improvement after posting a 3.99 ERA over 35 starts during his first season in Boston. Source: Peter Abraham on Twitter

David Price was hammered for five runs on six hits over just 3 2/3 innings in a losing effort against the Indians in Game 2 of the ALDS on Friday. Price also issued a pair of walks while striking out three on the afternoon. Most of the damage came during a four-run uprising in the second inning, highlighted by a three-run blast off the bat of left-handed hitting Lonnie Chisenhall. The Red Sox certainly didn't anticipate heading back home in an 0-2 hole after rolling out Rick Porcello and Price in the first two games against the Tribe, but that's precisely the place they find themselves in now.