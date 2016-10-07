Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Fernando Abad
(R)
Matt Hoffman
(R)
Carlos Marmol
(R)
Carlos Quentin
(OF)
Steve Selsky
(OF)
Matt Barnes
(R)
Brock Holt
(OF)
Deven Marrero
(2B)
Hanley Ramirez
(1B)
Carson Smith
(R)
Andrew Benintendi
(OF)
Casey Janssen
(R)
Kyle Martin
(S)
Noe Ramirez
(R)
Blake Swihart
(OF)
Mookie Betts
(OF)
Brian Johnson
(S)
Justin Maxwell
(OF)
Mike Rivera
(C)
Tyler Thornburg
(R)
Xander Bogaerts
(SS)
Joe Kelly
(R)
Luke Montz
(C)
Eduardo Rodriguez
(S)
Andres Torres
(OF)
Brian Bogusevic
(OF)
Kyle Kendrick
(S)
Mitch Moreland
(1B)
Henry Rodriguez
(2B)
Christian Vazquez
(C)
Jackie Bradley
(OF)
Craig Kimbrel
(R)
Henry Owens
(S)
Robbie Ross
(R)
Hector Velazquez
(S)
Jesse Carlson
(R)
Dan Kolb
(R)
Dustin Pedroia
(2B)
Josh Rutledge
(3B)
Brandon Workman
(R)
Matt Dominguez
(3B)
Bryan LaHair
(1B)
Drew Pomeranz
(S)
Chris Sale
(S)
Steven Wright
(S)
Ryan Harvey
(R)
Junior Lake
(OF)
Rick Porcello
(S)
Pablo Sandoval
(3B)
Chris Young
(OF)
Heath Hembree
(R)
Sandy Leon
(C)
David Price
(S)
Robby Scott
(R)
Luis Ysla
(S)
Marco Hernandez
(2B)
Juan Carlos Linares
(OF)
David Price | Starting Pitcher | #24
Team:
Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 8/26/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Vanderbilt
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 1 (1) / TB
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $30 million, 2017: $30 million, 2018: $30 million, 2019: $31 million, 2020: $32 million, 2021: $32 million, 2022: $32 million, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
David Price underwent an MRI after experiencing considerable soreness in his left elbow.
Price has been scratched from his scheduled Grapefruit League debut on Sunday and Red Sox manager John Farrell admitted that there is real concern among the club's medical staff. The high-priced left-hander will get a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews at the NFL Combine before anything is announced officially. None of this sounds good.
Mar 2 - 9:48 AM
Source:
Jim Bowden on Twitter
David Price will make his Grapefruit League debut on Sunday.
Price tested himself in a simulated game on Tuesday, throwing 39 pitchers while facing nine batters. The $217 million man will look for improvement after posting a 3.99 ERA over 35 starts during his first season in Boston.
Feb 28 - 12:01 PM
Source:
Peter Abraham on Twitter
David Price was hammered for five runs on six hits over just 3 2/3 innings in a losing effort against the Indians in Game 2 of the ALDS on Friday.
Price also issued a pair of walks while striking out three on the afternoon. Most of the damage came during a four-run uprising in the second inning, highlighted by a three-run blast off the bat of left-handed hitting Lonnie Chisenhall. The Red Sox certainly didn't anticipate heading back home in an 0-2 hole after rolling out Rick Porcello and Price in the first two games against the Tribe, but that's precisely the place they find themselves in now.
Fri, Oct 7, 2016 08:01:00 PM
Red Sox manager John Farrell declined to name his starting pitching for a potential fifth game in the ALDS.
Rick Porcello and David Price are both in play, here, but Farrell has yet to settle on which one would take the ball if the series with the Indians reaches Game 5. Porcello is set to start Game 1 of the ALDS, opposed by Trevor Bauer, while Price is ticketed for a Game 2 showdown with Corey Kluber.
Wed, Oct 5, 2016 04:11:00 PM
Source:
Tim Britton on Twitter
David Price undergoing MRI on sore left elbow
Mar 2 - 9:48 AM
Price to make spring debut on Sunday
Feb 28 - 12:01 PM
David Price gets hammered in Game 2 loss
Fri, Oct 7, 2016 08:01:00 PM
Farrell undecided on potential Game 5 starter
Wed, Oct 5, 2016 04:11:00 PM
More David Price Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
BOS
35
35
17
9
0
0
230
227
106
102
50
228
2
0
3.99
1.20
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Sandy Leon
2
Blake Swihart
3
Christian Vazquez
1B
1
Mitch Moreland
2B
1
Dustin Pedroia
2
Josh Rutledge
3
Marco Hernandez
SS
1
Xander Bogaerts
2
Deven Marrero
3B
1
Pablo Sandoval
Sidelined
Pablo Sandoval went 2-for-3 with a double Tuesday against the Yankees.
Everyone around Red Sox camp is watching Sandoval very closely this spring. That he's in better shape is obvious, but that won't count for much if his shoulder isn't back at 100 percent, allowing him to swing the bat with authority. It'd certainly be nice to see some power from his prior to Opening Day.
Feb 28
2
Brock Holt
3
Matt Dominguez
LF
1
Andrew Benintendi
2
Chris Young
3
Steve Selsky
4
Carlos Quentin
CF
1
Jackie Bradley
RF
1
Mookie Betts
Sidelined
Mookie Betts went 2-for-3 and scored a pair of runs to lead the Red Sox over the Twins 8-7 on Saturday.
One of the hits was a double. The superstar hit third in the lineup and played right field. He put up a monster fantasy line of .318/.363/.534 with 31 home runs, 122 runs scored, 113 RBI and 26 stolen bases last year. He is worth a first-round draft pick in all fantasy formats.
Feb 25
2
Junior Lake
DH
1
Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Sale
2
David Price
Sidelined
David Price underwent an MRI after experiencing considerable soreness in his left elbow.
Price has been scratched from his scheduled Grapefruit League debut on Sunday and Red Sox manager John Farrell admitted that there is real concern among the club's medical staff. The high-priced left-hander will get a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews at the NFL Combine before anything is announced officially. None of this sounds good.
Mar 2
3
Rick Porcello
4
Drew Pomeranz
Sidelined
Drew Pomeranz (elbow) threw his first bullpen session of Red Sox camp on Monday.
And it apparently went smoothly. Pomeranz finished last season with elbow problems, but he's had no issues so far this spring and he should have a place in the Red Sox rotation if the story remains the same. Steven Wright and Eduardo Rodriguez are also in the running for the final two spots.
Feb 20
5
Steven Wright
Sidelined
Steven Wright (shoulder) is scheduled to throw live batting practice on Friday.
Wright had no issues in a side session on Tuesday. The knuckleballer missed the final month of the 2016 season due to bursitis and rotator cuff irritation in his left shoulder, but he said he feels 100 percent now. He's in the mix with Drew Pomeranz and Eduardo Rodriguez for one of the final two rotation spots this spring.
Feb 28
6
Eduardo Rodriguez
7
Henry Owens
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Craig Kimbrel
2
Tyler Thornburg
3
Joe Kelly
4
Robbie Ross
5
Fernando Abad
6
Matt Barnes
7
Robby Scott
8
Heath Hembree
9
Noe Ramirez
10
Brandon Workman
Sidelined
Brandon Workman (elbow) threw to hitters Monday.
Workman hasn't appeared in a major league game since 2014 due to elbow troubles, but he apparently looked sharp during Monday's workout in Red Sox camp. "I was excited. It was good to be back out there and have batters in the box and just be part of the regular stuff," Workman said. "I felt like it got there." The 28-year-old right-hander is trying to win a spot in the Boston bullpen.
Feb 20
11
Carson Smith
Sidelined
Carson Smith (elbow) is expected to begin throwing off the mound around March 10.
Smith is on the comeback trail from his Tommy John surgery last May. All is going according to plan in his recovery and the Red Sox hope to have him in their bullpen at some point in May. The 27-year-old put up a 2.31 ERA and 92/22 K/BB ratio over 70 innings with the Mariners in 2015, so he has the potential to be a huge addition.
Feb 14
12
Kyle Martin
13
Luis Ysla
