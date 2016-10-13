Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Antonio Bastardo
(R)
Adam Frazier
(OF)
Chad Kuhl
(S)
Max Moroff
(2B)
A.J. Schugel
(R)
Josh Bell
(1B)
David Freese
(3B)
Wade LeBlanc
(R)
Dovydas Neverauskas
(R)
Doug Slaten
(R)
Joaquin Benoit
(R)
Josh Harrison
(2B)
Brad Lincoln
(R)
Juan Nicasio
(R)
Chris Stewart
(C)
John Bowker
(OF)
Corey Hart
(OF)
Radhames Liz
(R)
Ivan Nova
(S)
Jameson Taillon
(S)
Francisco Cervelli
(C)
Daniel Hudson
(R)
Jhan Marinez
(R)
Jose Osuna
(OF)
Wyatt Toregas
(C)
Phil Coke
(R)
John Jaso
(OF)
Starling Marte
(OF)
Gregory Polanco
(OF)
Phillippe Valiquette
(R)
Gerrit Cole
(S)
Jung Ho Kang
(3B)
Andrew McCutchen
(OF)
Felipe Rivero
(R)
Duke Welker
(R)
Cody Eppley
(R)
George Kontos
(R)
Jordy Mercer
(SS)
Sean Rodriguez
(3B)
Trevor Williams
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
George Kontos | Relief Pitcher | #70
Team:
Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 6/12/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Northwestern
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 5 (0) / NYY
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $1.75 million, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Pirates claimed RHP George Kontos off of waivers from the Giants.
Rather than attempt to work out a deal, the Giants let Kontos go and the Pirates will assume the remainder of his salary. The 32-year-old hurler registered a 3.83 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 55/17 K/BB ratio across 51 2/3 innings with the Giants. He'll function in middle relief for the Pirates.
Aug 5 - 3:13 PM
Giants and RHP George Kontos avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1.75 million contract.
Kontos was arbitration-eligible for the second time. The reliever boasts a 2.90 ERA over the last five seasons out of the Giants' bullpen.
Jan 13 - 3:10 PM
Giants GM Bobby Evans suggested Thursday that the club will tender a contract to George Kontos.
Evans said in his season-closing press conference at AT&T Park that the arbitration-eligible reliever "is in our mix for 2017." Kontos posted an impressive 2.53 ERA in 53 1/3 innings during the 2016 regular season while earning $1.15 million. He should get a bump near $3 million.
Thu, Oct 13, 2016 02:43:00 PM
Source:
Andrew Baggarly on Twitter
Giants activated RHP George Kontos from the 15-day disabled list.
Kontos missed a month with a strained flexor tendon. He had registered a 1.59 ERA over his first eight appearances this season out of the Giants' bullpen. The right-hander had a 2.33 ERA in 73 appearances last year.
Tue, May 17, 2016 03:50:00 PM
Pirates claim George Kontos off of waivers
Aug 5 - 3:13 PM
George Kontos avoids arbitration with Giants
Jan 13 - 3:10 PM
Giants to tender contract to Kontos
Thu, Oct 13, 2016 02:43:00 PM
Giants activate George Kontos (elbow) off DL
Tue, May 17, 2016 03:50:00 PM
More George Kontos Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Pittsburgh Pirates Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
SF
50
0
0
5
0
5
51.2
52
24
22
17
55
0
0
3.83
1.34
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Aug 2
OAK
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Jul 31
@ OAK
1
0
0
0
0
1.1
2
1
1
2
1
0
0
6.75
3.00
Jul 28
@ LA
1
0
0
1
0
.1
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
27.00
3.00
Jul 24
PIT
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Jul 21
SD
1
0
0
1
0
.1
3
3
3
1
0
0
0
81.00
12.00
Jul 20
SD
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
2
1
1
0
1
0
0
9.00
2.00
Jul 19
CLE
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
1.00
Jul 17
CLE
1
0
0
0
0
.2
2
1
1
1
1
0
0
13.50
4.50
Jul 14
@ SD
1
0
0
0
0
2.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Francisco Cervelli
2
Chris Stewart
1B
1
Josh Bell
2
John Jaso
2B
1
Josh Harrison
2
Max Moroff
3
Sean Rodriguez
SS
1
Jordy Mercer
3B
1
Jung Ho Kang
Suspended
Pirates GM Neal Huntington said you can "pretty much eliminate the thought" of Jung Ho Kang returning this season.
Kang is still waiting to obtain a visa following a third DUI arrest in South Korea. There's no timetable for his return and Huntington acknowledged that his career with the Pirates may be over. "As far as 2018, we still remain optimistic that we'll go through the process again this offseason, and perhaps the thought process or the environment will change," he said. "But we have to face the reality that it might not." The 30-year-old has hit .273/.355/.483 with 36 home runs and 120 RBI across 229 major league games.
Jul 13
2
David Freese
LF
1
Starling Marte
2
Adam Frazier
3
Jose Osuna
CF
1
Andrew McCutchen
RF
1
Gregory Polanco
2
Jordan Luplow
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Gerrit Cole
2
Jameson Taillon
3
Ivan Nova
4
Chad Kuhl
5
Trevor Williams
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Felipe Rivero
2
Joaquin Benoit
3
Juan Nicasio
4
Daniel Hudson
5
George Kontos
6
Wade LeBlanc
Bereaved
Pirates placed LHP Wade LeBlanc on the bereavement list.
There is an illness in LeBlanc's family which will require him to step away from the team for a few days. The Pirates are calling up reliever Dovydas Neverauskas to fill his spot until he is ready to return to the team.
Aug 2
7
Jhan Marinez
8
A.J. Schugel
