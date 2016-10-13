Player Page

Weather | Roster

George Kontos | Relief Pitcher | #70

Team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:  (32) / 6/12/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 215
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Northwestern
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 5 (0) / NYY
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Pirates claimed RHP George Kontos off of waivers from the Giants.
Rather than attempt to work out a deal, the Giants let Kontos go and the Pirates will assume the remainder of his salary. The 32-year-old hurler registered a 3.83 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 55/17 K/BB ratio across 51 2/3 innings with the Giants. He'll function in middle relief for the Pirates. Aug 5 - 3:13 PM
More George Kontos Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
SF500050551.25224221755003.831.34
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Aug 2OAK100001.00000100.00.00
Jul 31@ OAK100001.121121006.753.00
Jul 28@ LA10010.1111000027.003.00
Jul 24PIT100001.00000100.00.00
Jul 21SD10010.1333100081.0012.00
Jul 20SD100001.021101009.002.00
Jul 19CLE100001.01000200.001.00
Jul 17CLE10000.2211110013.504.50
Jul 14@ SD100002.00000100.00.00
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Francisco Cervelli
2Chris Stewart
1B1Josh Bell
2John Jaso
2B1Josh Harrison
2Max Moroff
3Sean Rodriguez
SS1Jordy Mercer
3B1Jung Ho Kang
2David Freese
LF1Starling Marte
2Adam Frazier
3Jose Osuna
CF1Andrew McCutchen
RF1Gregory Polanco
2Jordan Luplow
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Gerrit Cole
2Jameson Taillon
3Ivan Nova
4Chad Kuhl
5Trevor Williams
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Felipe Rivero
2Joaquin Benoit
3Juan Nicasio
4Daniel Hudson
5George Kontos
6Wade LeBlanc
7Jhan Marinez
8A.J. Schugel
 

 