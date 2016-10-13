George Kontos | Relief Pitcher | #70

Suspended

Pirates GM Neal Huntington said you can "pretty much eliminate the thought" of Jung Ho Kang returning this season.

Kang is still waiting to obtain a visa following a third DUI arrest in South Korea. There's no timetable for his return and Huntington acknowledged that his career with the Pirates may be over. "As far as 2018, we still remain optimistic that we'll go through the process again this offseason, and perhaps the thought process or the environment will change," he said. "But we have to face the reality that it might not." The 30-year-old has hit .273/.355/.483 with 36 home runs and 120 RBI across 229 major league games.