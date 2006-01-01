Chris Davis | First Baseman | #19 Team: Baltimore Orioles Age / DOB: (31) / 3/17/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 230 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: Navarro (TX) JC Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 5 (0) / TEX Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $23 million, 2018: $23 million, 2019: $23 million, 2020: $23 million, 2021: $23 million, 2022: $23 million, 2023: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Chris Davis was scratched from Sunday's lineup with a sore right elbow. Davis' elbow is still a little tender after he was hit by a pitch on Saturday. He still wanted to play Sunday, so it's probably safe to assume he'll be back in there Monday. Trey Mancini has moved from right field to first base and Craig Gentry entered the lineup in right. Source: Rich Dubroff on Twitter

Chris Davis blasted one of four Orioles' home runs on Friday in a 6-4 victory over the Blue Jays. Jonathan Schoop was first to act with a solo shot in the fifth inning, followed shortly by a two-run blast off the bat of J.J. Hardy. Davis added a solo shot of his own off of Aaron Sanchez in the sixth and Seth Smith finished off the power display with a solo blast of his own in the ninth. Davis also doubled and drew a walk in the ballgame, finishing the night 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored. He's off to an impressive .364/.432/.727 start to the season with three long balls and four RBI.

Chris Davis went 3-for-5 with a homer and a double Wednesday against the Red Sox. Over the thumb injury that hampered him last year, Davis is hitting .385 with two homers in 26 at-bats through seven games. He's not going to be very consistent, but he should prove more productive than he was in 2016.