Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Chris Davis (elbow) scratched from lineup
Rajai Davis (hamstring) to return Tuesday
Adam Eaton (knee) likely to miss 6-9 months
Sean Manaea (shoulder) lands on disabled list
Gary Sanchez (biceps) expected back this week
Aaron Sanchez activated for Sunday start
Justin Turner extends hit streak to 15 games
Carlos Gomez hits for cycle in Saturday's win
Three company: Kemp, Braves thump Brewers
Nova goes the distance, shuts out Marlins
Triggs fans career-high nine against Astros
Davis fans the side, closes out Red Sox
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Winston Abreu
(R)
Terry Doyle
(S)
Donnie Hart
(R)
Trey Mancini
(OF)
Billy Rowell
(OF)
Alec Asher
(R)
Ryan Flaherty
(SS)
Matthew Hauser
(S)
Wade Miley
(S)
Anthony Santander
(OF)
Richard Bleier
(R)
Lew Ford
(OF)
Anthony Hewitt
(OF)
Darren O'Day
(R)
Cody Satterwhite
(S)
Brad Brach
(R)
Eric Fornataro
(R)
L.J. Hoes
(OF)
Tomo Ohka
(R)
Jonathan Schoop
(2B)
Zach Britton
(R)
Steve Garrison
(R)
Ubaldo Jimenez
(S)
Felix Perez
(OF)
Seth Smith
(OF)
Dylan Bundy
(S)
Kevin Gausman
(S)
Adam Jones
(OF)
Chris Pettit
(OF)
Chris Tillman
(S)
Welington Castillo
(C)
Craig Gentry
(OF)
Caleb Joseph
(C)
Nolan Reimold
(OF)
Mark Trumbo
(DH)
Zach Clark
(R)
Mychal Givens
(R)
Hyun Soo Kim
(OF)
Joey Rickard
(OF)
Logan Verrett
(S)
Chris Davis
(1B)
Trey Haley
(R)
Manny Machado
(3B)
Wandy Rodriguez
(S)
Delmon Young
(OF)
Julio DePaula
(R)
J.J. Hardy
(SS)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Chris Davis | First Baseman | #19
Team:
Baltimore Orioles
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 3/17/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 230
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Navarro (TX) JC
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 5 (0) / TEX
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $23 million, 2018: $23 million, 2019: $23 million, 2020: $23 million, 2021: $23 million, 2022: $23 million, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Chris Davis was scratched from Sunday's lineup with a sore right elbow.
Davis' elbow is still a little tender after he was hit by a pitch on Saturday. He still wanted to play Sunday, so it's probably safe to assume he'll be back in there Monday. Trey Mancini has moved from right field to first base and Craig Gentry entered the lineup in right.
Apr 30 - 12:02 PM
Source:
Rich Dubroff on Twitter
Chris Davis blasted one of four Orioles' home runs on Friday in a 6-4 victory over the Blue Jays.
Jonathan Schoop was first to act with a solo shot in the fifth inning, followed shortly by a two-run blast off the bat of J.J. Hardy. Davis added a solo shot of his own off of Aaron Sanchez in the sixth and Seth Smith finished off the power display with a solo blast of his own in the ninth. Davis also doubled and drew a walk in the ballgame, finishing the night 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored. He's off to an impressive .364/.432/.727 start to the season with three long balls and four RBI.
Apr 14 - 10:31 PM
Chris Davis went 3-for-5 with a homer and a double Wednesday against the Red Sox.
Over the thumb injury that hampered him last year, Davis is hitting .385 with two homers in 26 at-bats through seven games. He's not going to be very consistent, but he should prove more productive than he was in 2016.
Apr 12 - 11:23 PM
Chris Davis drilled a solo home run for his only hit in three chances against the Blue Jays on Wednesday.
He circled the bases in the fourth inning after taking J.A. Happ deep to left-center. It was his first bomb of the season. Davis hit .221/.332/.459 with 38 homers, 99 runs and 84 RBI a year ago.
Apr 5 - 9:58 PM
Chris Davis (elbow) scratched from lineup
Apr 30 - 12:02 PM
Orioles use four home runs to beat Blue Jays
Apr 14 - 10:31 PM
Chris Davis hits second homer
Apr 12 - 11:23 PM
Davis drills solo shot in win over Blue Jays
Apr 5 - 9:58 PM
More Chris Davis Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Baltimore Orioles Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
PreGame
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
22
80
19
5
0
3
5
11
11
33
0
0
.238
.337
.413
.749
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
21
0
0
0
0
1
2016
0
152
0
0
0
3
2
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 29
@ NYY
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 28
@ NYY
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
3
0
0
1
0
.000
.167
.000
Apr 26
TB
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
.333
.600
.333
Apr 25
TB
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
.333
.500
.333
Apr 24
TB
1
3
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.250
.000
Apr 23
BOS
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.750
.500
Apr 22
BOS
1
4
1
1
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.500
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Welington Castillo
2
Caleb Joseph
1B
1
Chris Davis
Sidelined
Chris Davis was scratched from Sunday's lineup with a sore right elbow.
Davis' elbow is still a little tender after he was hit by a pitch on Saturday. He still wanted to play Sunday, so it's probably safe to assume he'll be back in there Monday. Trey Mancini has moved from right field to first base and Craig Gentry entered the lineup in right.
Apr 30
2B
1
Jonathan Schoop
SS
1
J.J. Hardy
3B
1
Manny Machado
2
Ryan Flaherty
LF
1
Hyun Soo Kim
2
Joey Rickard
CF
1
Adam Jones
RF
1
Seth Smith
2
Craig Gentry
3
Anthony Santander
10-Day DL
Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Saturday of Anthony Santander (forearm) that "we're hoping we’re getting closer to him playing."
By "playing," he means extended spring training games initially, followed by a rehab assignment and hopefully eventually major league contests. The Rule 5 pick missed much of spring training after recovering from shoulder surgery and then suffering a strained forearm. "He’s a good one," Showalter said. "I’m going to tell you, it’s going to be a tough year to get him through and get the 90 days, but we would really like to keep him."
Apr 23
DH
1
Mark Trumbo
2
Trey Mancini
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Tillman
10-Day DL
Chris Tillman is scheduled to start for Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.
There had been speculation that he could forego his last rehab start and pitch for the Orioles on Tuesday, but he'll get one final tune-up in the minors first. Look for him to rejoin the O's rotation next weekend.
Apr 29
2
Kevin Gausman
3
Dylan Bundy
4
Ubaldo Jimenez
5
Wade Miley
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Zach Britton
10-Day DL
Zach Britton (forearm) is scheduled to make another minor league rehab appearance with Double-A Bowie on Sunday.
The O's had been hopeful that he could return to the big league bullpen on Sunday, but after struggling in Friday's rehab appearance they wanted to get him one more outing. If all goes well, he'll return to the O's on Tuesday.
Apr 29
2
Darren O'Day
3
Brad Brach
4
Mychal Givens
5
Donnie Hart
6
Richard Bleier
7
Logan Verrett
Daily Dose: Eaton Down
Apr 30
Nate Grimm talks Adam Eaton's season-ending injury, a possible return date for Ian Desmond and Shelby Miller's Tommy John decision in Sunday's Dose.
