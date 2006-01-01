Player Page

Chris Davis | First Baseman | #19

Team: Baltimore Orioles
Age / DOB:  (31) / 3/17/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 230
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Navarro (TX) JC
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 5 (0) / TEX
Contract: view contract details
Chris Davis was scratched from Sunday's lineup with a sore right elbow.
Davis' elbow is still a little tender after he was hit by a pitch on Saturday. He still wanted to play Sunday, so it's probably safe to assume he'll be back in there Monday. Trey Mancini has moved from right field to first base and Craig Gentry entered the lineup in right. Apr 30 - 12:02 PM
Source: Rich Dubroff on Twitter
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
PreGame00.000000000000000
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
228019503511113300.238.337.413.749
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201702100001
2016015200032
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 29@ NYY13000000020000.000.000.000
Apr 28@ NYY15000001030010.000.167.000
Apr 26TB13100001210000.333.600.333
Apr 25TB13100000110000.333.500.333
Apr 24TB13000010120000.000.250.000
Apr 23BOS12100000210000.500.750.500
Apr 22BOS14110001010000.250.250.500
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Welington Castillo
2Caleb Joseph
1B1Chris Davis
2B1Jonathan Schoop
SS1J.J. Hardy
3B1Manny Machado
2Ryan Flaherty
LF1Hyun Soo Kim
2Joey Rickard
CF1Adam Jones
RF1Seth Smith
2Craig Gentry
3Anthony Santander
DH1Mark Trumbo
2Trey Mancini
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Tillman
2Kevin Gausman
3Dylan Bundy
4Ubaldo Jimenez
5Wade Miley
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Zach Britton
2Darren O'Day
3Brad Brach
4Mychal Givens
5Donnie Hart
6Richard Bleier
7Logan Verrett
 

 