FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jarrod Dyson (legs) remains out of action
Jose Quintana to start opener for White Sox
Khris Davis is nursing minor quad injury
Estrada expected to start Opening Day for TOR
OF Hamilton (Achilles) to play this weekend
Adrian Gonzalez (elbow) back in lineup Friday
Carlos Rodon to undergo MRI on tight biceps
Cardinals expected to go with Peralta at 3B
McHugh (arm) unlikely to be ready by opener
Astros name Keuchel Opening Day starter
Berrios not expected to make Twins' rotation
Report: Jung Ho Kang denied work visa
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
David Aardsma
(R)
Matt Dermody
(R)
Clinton Hollon
(S)
Dioner Navarro
(C)
Joe Smith
(R)
Anthony Alford
(OF)
Josh Donaldson
(3B)
T.J. House
(S)
Brett Oberholtzer
(S)
Justin Smoak
(1B)
Danny Barnes
(R)
Jake Elmore
(OF)
J.P. Howell
(R)
Michael Ohlman
(C)
Glenn Sparkman
(S)
Darwin Barney
(2B)
Marco Estrada
(S)
Mat Latos
(S)
Juan Oramas
(S)
Marcus Stroman
(S)
Jose Bautista
(OF)
Gavin Floyd
(R)
Casey Lawrence
(S)
Roberto Osuna
(R)
Jose Tabata
(OF)
Jeff Beliveau
(R)
Ryan Goins
(2B)
Arnold Leon
(R)
Steve Pearce
(1B)
Ryan Tepera
(R)
Joe Biagini
(R)
Juan Graterol
(C)
Dominic Leone
(R)
Gregorio Petit
(2B)
Devon Travis
(2B)
Mike Bolsinger
(S)
Jason Grilli
(R)
Francisco Liriano
(S)
Kevin Pillar
(OF)
Troy Tulowitzki
(SS)
Mark Buehrle
(S)
Jarrett Grube
(S)
Aaron Loup
(R)
Dalton Pompey
(OF)
Melvin Upton
(OF)
Ezequiel Carrera
(OF)
Lourdes Gurriel
(2B)
Russell Martin
(C)
Jarrod Saltalamacchia
(C)
Richard Urena
(SS)
Brett Carroll
(OF)
J.A. Happ
(S)
Franklin Morales
(R)
Aaron Sanchez
(S)
Lance Zawadzki
(2B)
Darrell Ceciliani
(OF)
Lucas Harrell
(S)
Kendrys Morales
(DH)
Ramon Santiago
(SS)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Marco Estrada | Starting Pitcher | #25
Team:
Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 7/5/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Long Beach State
Drafted:
2005 / Rd. 6 (0) / WAS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $11 million, 2017: $14 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Sportsnet's Arash Madani reports that Marco Estrada is expected to be the Blue Jays' Opening Day starter.
He'll be followed by J.A. Happ, Marcus Stroman, Francisco Liriano and Aaron Sanchez. Estrada has earned the Opening Day assignment after putting up a 3.30 ERA across 63 appearances -- 57 starts -- for the Blue Jays over the last two seasons.
Mar 24 - 1:19 PM
Source:
Arash Madani on Twitter
Marco Estrada limited the Tigers to one run over five innings and struck out five in the Blue Jays' 5-4 win Wednesday.
Estrada, who opted to stay with the Jays rather than pitch for Mexico in the WBC, has a 3.46 ERA through 13 innings this spring. He remains interesting as a fifth or sixth starter in mixed leagues.
Mar 22 - 4:25 PM
Marco Estrada gave up two runs on two hits and a walk in his 2 1/3 inning start versus the Phillies on Saturday.
Estrada has been battling a sore back and skipped an opportunity to pitch for Mexico in the World Baseball Classic. If healthy he is likely to be the Blue Jays' Opening Day starter. He made 29 starts last season, registering a 9-9 record and 3.48 ERA in 176 innings.
Mar 11 - 5:18 PM
Marco Estrada said that due to a back injury, he is unlikely to play for Team Mexico in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.
Estrada did leave the door open for potentially joining Team Mexico in the second round, depending on how his back is feeling. He was hampered by a herniated disc over the summer. While he might not want to push the injury in exhibition play, the 23-year-old right-hander should be ready to roll for spring training and Opening Day barring a setback.
Jan 4 - 4:33 PM
Source:
MLB Network Radio on Twitter
Estrada expected to start Opening Day for TOR
Mar 24 - 1:19 PM
Marco Estrada strikes out five Tigers
Mar 22 - 4:25 PM
Estrada gives up two runs in 2 1/3 innings
Mar 11 - 5:18 PM
Estrada questionable for WBC w/ back injury
Jan 4 - 4:33 PM
More Marco Estrada Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Toronto Blue Jays Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
TOR
29
29
9
9
0
0
176
132
73
68
65
165
0
0
3.48
1.12
Marco Estrada's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Marco Estrada's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Marco Estrada's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Marco Estrada's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Russell Martin
2
Jarrod Saltalamacchia
3
Juan Graterol
4
Michael Ohlman
1B
1
Justin Smoak
2
Steve Pearce
2B
1
Devon Travis
Sidelined
Devon Travis (knee) is slated to make his Grapefruit League debut on Friday.
Travis, who is coming back from knee surgery, is slated to play five innings at second base. It's the natural next step for him after he has been playing in minor league games this week. Travis progressed a little slower than originally expected, but he's rounding into shape just in time for Opening Day.
Mar 22
2
Ryan Goins
3
Gregorio Petit
SS
1
Troy Tulowitzki
2
Darwin Barney
3
Lourdes Gurriel
4
Richard Urena
5
Jake Elmore
3B
1
Josh Donaldson
Sidelined
Josh Donaldson (calf) plans to make his first Grapefruit League start at third base on Wednesday.
Donaldson felt strong after making three plate appearances as the Jays' designated hitter Monday in his Grapefruit League debut. He suffered a right calf strain in mid-February, but it looks like the star third baseman is going to be 100 percent for Opening Day. Donaldson has remained a safe first-round pick.
Mar 20
LF
1
Melvin Upton
2
Ezequiel Carrera
Sidelined
Ezequiel Carrera was scratched from the Blue Jays' Grapefruit League lineup on Saturday due to a sore left pinky finger.
Carrera said he bent his finger back while sliding back into second base during Thursday's game. The injury sounds minor, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit another day or two to be on the safe side.
Mar 18
3
Jose Tabata
CF
1
Kevin Pillar
2
Dalton Pompey
3
Anthony Alford
RF
1
Jose Bautista
Sidelined
Jose Bautista is set to return to Grapefruit League action on Friday.
Bautista dealt with some back stiffness coming out of the World Baseball Classic, so the Blue Jays didn't want to push things. He should be back in action following Thursday's off-day.
Mar 22
2
Darrell Ceciliani
DH
1
Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Marco Estrada
2
Aaron Sanchez
3
Marcus Stroman
4
J.A. Happ
5
Francisco Liriano
6
Mat Latos
7
T.J. House
8
Casey Lawrence
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Roberto Osuna
2
Jason Grilli
3
Joe Smith
4
Joe Biagini
5
Aaron Loup
6
Ryan Tepera
7
J.P. Howell
8
Glenn Sparkman
Sidelined
Glenn Sparkman broke a bone in his right thumb during pitchers fielding practice Thursday.
He's a right-handed pitcher, so this is probably going to be a lengthy absence. Sparkman was plucked away from the Royals with the 13th overall pick in December's Rule 5 Draft and had been competing for a spot in the Blue Jays' bullpen this spring. He'll probably open 2017 on the disabled list.
Mar 2
9
Brett Oberholtzer
10
Danny Barnes
11
Gavin Floyd
12
Dominic Leone
13
Lucas Harrell
14
Matt Dermody
All About Steals: AL Edition
Mar 24
Brad Johnson does a team-by-team break down of the stolen base threats in the American League. Find your fantasy bargains and targets here.
