Marco Estrada | Starting Pitcher | #25

Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:  (33) / 7/5/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 200
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Long Beach State
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 6 (0) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Sportsnet's Arash Madani reports that Marco Estrada is expected to be the Blue Jays' Opening Day starter.
He'll be followed by J.A. Happ, Marcus Stroman, Francisco Liriano and Aaron Sanchez. Estrada has earned the Opening Day assignment after putting up a 3.30 ERA across 63 appearances -- 57 starts -- for the Blue Jays over the last two seasons. Mar 24 - 1:19 PM
Source: Arash Madani on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
TOR29299900176132736865165003.481.12
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Russell Martin
2Jarrod Saltalamacchia
3Juan Graterol
4Michael Ohlman
1B1Justin Smoak
2Steve Pearce
2B1Devon Travis
2Ryan Goins
3Gregorio Petit
SS1Troy Tulowitzki
2Darwin Barney
3Lourdes Gurriel
4Richard Urena
5Jake Elmore
3B1Josh Donaldson
LF1Melvin Upton
2Ezequiel Carrera
3Jose Tabata
CF1Kevin Pillar
2Dalton Pompey
3Anthony Alford
RF1Jose Bautista
2Darrell Ceciliani
DH1Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Marco Estrada
2Aaron Sanchez
3Marcus Stroman
4J.A. Happ
5Francisco Liriano
6Mat Latos
7T.J. House
8Casey Lawrence
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Roberto Osuna
2Jason Grilli
3Joe Smith
4Joe Biagini
5Aaron Loup
6Ryan Tepera
7J.P. Howell
8Glenn Sparkman
9Brett Oberholtzer
10Danny Barnes
11Gavin Floyd
12Dominic Leone
13Lucas Harrell
14Matt Dermody
 

 