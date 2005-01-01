Marco Estrada | Starting Pitcher | #25 Team: Toronto Blue Jays Age / DOB: (33) / 7/5/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 200 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Long Beach State Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 6 (0) / WAS Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $11 million, 2017: $14 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Sportsnet's Arash Madani reports that Marco Estrada is expected to be the Blue Jays' Opening Day starter. He'll be followed by J.A. Happ, Marcus Stroman, Francisco Liriano and Aaron Sanchez. Estrada has earned the Opening Day assignment after putting up a 3.30 ERA across 63 appearances -- 57 starts -- for the Blue Jays over the last two seasons. Source: Arash Madani on Twitter

Marco Estrada limited the Tigers to one run over five innings and struck out five in the Blue Jays' 5-4 win Wednesday. Estrada, who opted to stay with the Jays rather than pitch for Mexico in the WBC, has a 3.46 ERA through 13 innings this spring. He remains interesting as a fifth or sixth starter in mixed leagues.

Marco Estrada gave up two runs on two hits and a walk in his 2 1/3 inning start versus the Phillies on Saturday. Estrada has been battling a sore back and skipped an opportunity to pitch for Mexico in the World Baseball Classic. If healthy he is likely to be the Blue Jays' Opening Day starter. He made 29 starts last season, registering a 9-9 record and 3.48 ERA in 176 innings.