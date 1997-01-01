Melky Cabrera | Outfielder | #53 Team: Chicago White Sox Age / DOB: (32) / 8/11/1984 Ht / Wt: 5'10" / 210 Bats / Throws: Switch / Left College: None Drafted: 2001 / UDFA / NYY Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $15 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Melky Cabrera's bat stayed red-hot Monday, as he ripped a three-run homer and had an RBI single in a win over the Red Sox. David Price got through his first two innings of 2017 in scoreless fashion, but he issued a pair of one-out walks in the third and Cabrera made him pay with a blast over the left field wall. Cabrera then plated the winning run in the seventh inning with an infield single. The veteran outfielder got off to a rotten start this season but is now batting .327 with four dingers and 14 RBI over his last 13 games.

Melky Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Tigers. Cabrera mashed a solo homer off Jordan Zimmermann with one out in the third inning, his fifth home run of the season. In addition, the veteran outfielder is slashing .354/.308/.370 and has driven in 26 runs across 181 at-bats.

Melky Cabrera blasted a three-run homer on Friday, powering the White Sox to an 8-2 victory over the visiting Tigers. Cabrera's three-run shot in the eighth inning capped off the scoring in the ballgame. He also added an RBI single in the sixth inning, finishing the night 3-for-5 with a pair of runs scored and four RBI. For the season, the veteran outfielder is hitting .251/.301/.357 with four homers and 25 RBI.