Melky Cabrera | Outfielder | #53

Team: Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:  (32) / 8/11/1984
Ht / Wt:  5'10" / 210
Bats / Throws: Switch / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2001 / UDFA / NYY
Contract: view contract details
Melky Cabrera's bat stayed red-hot Monday, as he ripped a three-run homer and had an RBI single in a win over the Red Sox.
David Price got through his first two innings of 2017 in scoreless fashion, but he issued a pair of one-out walks in the third and Cabrera made him pay with a blast over the left field wall. Cabrera then plated the winning run in the seventh inning with an infield single. The veteran outfielder got off to a rotten start this season but is now batting .327 with four dingers and 14 RBI over his last 13 games. May 29 - 6:17 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final42.500140100000020
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
46181466052626152300.254.308.370.678
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700000433
2016000001474
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 29BOS14200141000000.500.5001.250
May 28DET14200111000000.500.5001.250
May 27DET26100000210000.167.375.167
May 26DET15300142010000.600.6001.200
May 24@ ARZ14100011100000.250.400.250
May 23@ ARZ14200111000000.500.5001.250
May 22@ ARZ14000000020000.000.000.000
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Geovany Soto
2Omar Narvaez
3Kevan Smith
1B1Jose Abreu
2B1Tyler Saladino
2Yolmer Sanchez
SS1Tim Anderson
3B1Todd Frazier
LF1Melky Cabrera
CF1Charlie Tilson
2Leury Garcia
RF1Avisail Garcia
DH1Matt Davidson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jose Quintana
2James Shields
3Carlos Rodon
4Miguel Gonzalez
5Derek Holland
6Dylan Covey
7Mike Pelfrey
8David Holmberg
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1David Robertson
2Nate Jones
3Zach Putnam
4Tommy Kahnle
5Michael Ynoa
6Jake Petricka
7Dan Jennings
8Anthony Swarzak
9Chris Beck
10Juan Minaya
11Gregory Infante
 

 