Melky Cabrera | Outfielder | #53

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 29
Top 10 Prospects: May 29
May 29
Daily Dose: Trouble for Trout
May 29
Yonder, Smoak and Joseph
May 28
Daily Dose: Oh, Danny Boy
May 28
Week That Was: Glover Fits
May 27
Dose: Take it to the Max
May 27
The Week Ahead: Yes Way, Jose
May 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
X-rays on Byron Buxton's finger are negative
Diaz works dominant ninth for save Monday
Blackmon hits 13th homer Monday vs. SEA
Harper ejected after benches-clearing brawl
Adrian Beltre activated from disabled list
Trout (thumb) out Monday; MRI results TBD
Melky Cabrera stays hot with four-RBI day
Astros plate 11 runs in eighth to beat Twins
Dustin Pedroia (wrist) set to undergo MRI
Gregory Polanco carted off with ankle injury
Bellinger cranks 11th homer in Dodgers' win
Liriano (shoulder) to return this weekend
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Breakout Candidates
May 29
Bust a Move
May 24
Podcast: Silva's Top 150
May 22
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
Long Live Jay Cutler
May 11
Post-Draft Losers
May 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
'Nothing imminent' with Kaepernick, Seahawks
60 catches 'not a stretch' for C.J. Prosise
McCoy looking forward to passing-game role
Cousins wants Pryor to be heavily involved
Bucs K Aguayo's struggles continue into OTAs
Dion Lewis expected to play reduced 2017 role
Cousins: Extension talks w/ Skins 'positive'
Rob Gronkowski (back) a 'full-go' at OTAs
Browns hoping to 'fast-track' DeShone Kizer
RT Zach Strief agrees to restructured deal
Broncos ink Carlos Henderson to 4-year deal
Marrone: Fournette impressing as a receiver
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Mailbag: LeBron's Proper Place
May 29
Stats: Cavs Finals Preview
May 28
Dose: Finals Facts and Stats
May 28
Risers & Fallers: PF Edition
May 27
Dose: Week in Review
May 27
Dose: LeBron, Cavs crush BOS
May 26
Dose: ECF Game 5 Preview
May 25
NBA Podcast for May 24
May 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
David Lee (left knee) doesn't need surgery
LeBron James scores 35 points in blowout win
Kyrie Irving scores 24 points in win vs. BOS
Jaylen Brown (hip) is good to go for Game 5
Zaza Pachulia (heel) goes through practice
Report: Bulls expect Dwyane Wade to opt in
Lonzo Ball won't work out for Celtics?
Hamidou Diallo withdraws from NBA Draft
Jaylen Brown (hip) questionable for Game 5
Jae Crowder strains thigh, says he's fine
LeBron James bounces back w/ 34 points
Kyrie Irving drops 42 points in Game 4 win
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Rotoworld's Stanley Cup Picks
May 27
Pod: Stanley Cup Final Preview
May 26
Stanley Cup Final Preview
May 26
Penguins Going Back to SCF
May 26
Game 7 Preview
May 25
Craig Anderson Strikes Back
May 24
Dose: Music City Miracle Two
May 23
Bryan shakes off the Rust
May 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Patric Hornqvist will play in Game 1 of SCF
Mike Fisher should be able to play in Game 1
Patric Hornqvist will be a game-time decision
T.J. Oshie deal likely completed with Caps
Caps-Leafs to play outdoor game in March
Karlsson to deal with injured foot next week
Rieder out 8-12 weeks after ankle surgery
Nicholle Anderson scans are clear of cancer
Laviolette almost named head coach of Pens
Canucks would like to bring back Ryan Miller
Should Sens expose Ryan to expansion draft?
Erik Karlsson picks up 2 assists in GM 7 loss
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Charlotte
May 29
Update: Charlotte (Spring)
May 27
Coke 600 Stats
May 26
DFS: Kansas (Spring)
May 25
Wrapup: CMS All-Star, Trucks
May 21
Chasing Charlotte (Spring)
May 19
Caps After Kansas (Spring)
May 17
Wrapup: Kansas Speedway
May 15
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Top-10 in Hisense 4K TV 300 for Custer
Dakoda Armstrong: Hisense 4K TV 300 results
Dale Earnhardt Jr. earns second top-10 of ‘17
Ryan Newman rebounds to 9th at Charlotte
Kevin Harvick finishes 8th at Charlotte
Kurt Busch gets 4th top-10 in past 6 races
Denny Hamlin finishes 5th at Charlotte
Matt Kenseth earns 3rd top-5 of the season
Truex dominates, finishes 3rd in Coke 600
Kyle Busch finishes 2nd in Coke 600
Austin Dillon win Coke 600 on fumes
Chris Buescher should earn place diff points
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Kisner wins DEAN & DELUCA
May 29
Nordea Masters Preview
May 29
Expert Picks: DEAN & DELUCA
May 23
Dean & Deluca: Power Ranking
May 22
Horschel wins Nelson playoff
May 22
BMW PGA Championship preview
May 22
FanDuel Focus: Byron Nelson
May 17
AT&T Byron Nelson: Power Ranks
May 16
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
O'Hair season-best T2; second straight top 5
Rahm closes in 66; T2 in Colonial CC debut
Kisner fires 66 to win DEAN & DELUCA by one
Defender Spieth finishes T2 w/ bogey-free 65
Magnificent Noren wins BMW PGA Championship
Danny Lee two shy at DDI with third-round 69
Casey two back at Colonial CC after 68 in R3
Simpson heads to DDI finale with 2-shot lead
Defender Spieth 68 in R3 with fill-in caddie
Weather forecast adjusts R4 tee times at DDI
Dodt new leader at Wentworth after R3 surge
Dufner among notable MCs at DEAN & DELUCA
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Houston nabs ASU grad transfer WR Jefferson
Alleged victim of Vols WR Smith seeks $875k
Brown qualifies for 100-meter dash title race
Zaire picks UF, waiting on SEC rule change?
Texas DT Jordan Elliott moving on to Missouri
FSU nets pledge from four-star LB Gainer
Morgan MJ charge changed to misdemeanor
LSU staff set to discuss Arden Key's future
Return ace Vault has lower-body surgery
4-star Williams doesn't qualify academically
Tar Heels extend HC Fedora through 2022
Vanderbilt lands four-star LB Alston Orji
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 19
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW38
May 19
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 38
May 18
Sean's Super Subs - GW38
May 18
AM's Perfect XI - Week 38
May 18
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Newcastle plotting swoop for Leicester winger
Man City leave Joe Hart hanging
Grosicki attracts interest from PL new boys
Rooney has 'more or less' decided on future
Pep: Aguero, Kompany to stay at City
Carrick signs on for another year at Man Utd
United tie up Antonio Valencia with new deal
Jordan could have his Pick of clubs
Varela slams Frankfurt over disciplinary
Offers flooding in for Zlatan
Arsenal win their record 13th FA Cup title
Watford taps Marco Silva as next manager
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jose Abreu
(1B)
Avisail Garcia
(OF)
Andy LaRoche
(3B)
David Purcey
(R)
Blake Smith
(R)
Tim Anderson
(SS)
Leury Garcia
(OF)
Brett Lawrie
(2B)
Zach Putnam
(R)
Corey Smith
(1B)
Jairo Asencio
(R)
Willy Garcia
(OF)
Matt Lindstrom
(R)
Jose Quintana
(S)
Kevan Smith
(C)
Chris Beck
(R)
Miguel Gonzalez
(S)
J.D. Martin
(S)
David Robertson
(R)
Geovany Soto
(C)
Dan Black
(DH)
Scott Hairston
(OF)
Juan Minaya
(R)
Carlos Rodon
(S)
Anthony Swarzak
(R)
Melky Cabrera
(OF)
Derek Holland
(S)
Justin Morneau
(DH)
Tyler Saladino
(2B)
Charlie Tilson
(OF)
Dylan Covey
(S)
David Holmberg
(R)
Omar Narvaez
(C)
Yolmer Sanchez
(2B)
Keenyn Walker
(OF)
Jesse Crain
(R)
Gregory Infante
(R)
Brian Omogrosso
(R)
Jerry Sands
(DH)
Josh Wall
(R)
Matt Davidson
(DH)
Dan Jennings
(R)
Eric Patterson
(2B)
James Shields
(S)
Daniel Webb
(R)
Adam Engel
(OF)
Nate Jones
(R)
Mike Pelfrey
(S)
Charlie Shirek
(S)
Michael Ynoa
(R)
Todd Frazier
(3B)
Tommy Kahnle
(R)
Jake Petricka
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Melky Cabrera | Outfielder | #53
Team:
Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 8/11/1984
Ht / Wt:
5'10" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2001 / UDFA / NYY
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $15 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Melky Cabrera's bat stayed red-hot Monday, as he ripped a three-run homer and had an RBI single in a win over the Red Sox.
David Price got through his first two innings of 2017 in scoreless fashion, but he issued a pair of one-out walks in the third and Cabrera made him pay with a blast over the left field wall. Cabrera then plated the winning run in the seventh inning with an infield single. The veteran outfielder got off to a rotten start this season but is now batting .327 with four dingers and 14 RBI over his last 13 games.
May 29 - 6:17 PM
Melky Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Tigers.
Cabrera mashed a solo homer off Jordan Zimmermann with one out in the third inning, his fifth home run of the season. In addition, the veteran outfielder is slashing .354/.308/.370 and has driven in 26 runs across 181 at-bats.
May 28 - 5:44 PM
Melky Cabrera blasted a three-run homer on Friday, powering the White Sox to an 8-2 victory over the visiting Tigers.
Cabrera's three-run shot in the eighth inning capped off the scoring in the ballgame. He also added an RBI single in the sixth inning, finishing the night 3-for-5 with a pair of runs scored and four RBI. For the season, the veteran outfielder is hitting .251/.301/.357 with four homers and 25 RBI.
May 27 - 2:58 AM
Melky Cabrera went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Monday as the White Sox lost to the Diamondbacks.
The 32-year-old outfielder is now batting just .234/.285/.310 in 40 games this season for Chicago. Melky batted .296/.345/.455 in 151 games last season.
May 23 - 12:21 AM
Melky Cabrera stays hot with four-RBI day
May 29 - 6:17 PM
Melky Cabrera hits solo homer in win over DET
May 28 - 5:44 PM
Melky Cabrera blasts three-run homer in win
May 27 - 2:58 AM
Melky Cabrera goes 0-for-4 in loss Monday
May 23 - 12:21 AM
More Melky Cabrera Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
Y. Cespedes
NYM
(2682)
2
J. Donaldson
TOR
(2411)
3
D. Lamet
SD
(2243)
4
J. Happ
TOR
(2179)
5
M. Trout
LAA
(2068)
6
A. Beltre
TEX
(2054)
7
R. Braun
MLW
(2029)
8
Y. Alonso
OAK
(1997)
9
D. Price
BOS
(1985)
10
S. Matz
NYM
(1979)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago White Sox Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
2
.500
1
4
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
46
181
46
6
0
5
26
26
15
23
0
0
.254
.308
.370
.678
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
43
3
2016
0
0
0
0
0
147
4
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 29
BOS
1
4
2
0
0
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
1.250
May 28
DET
1
4
2
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
1.250
May 27
DET
2
6
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
.167
.375
.167
May 26
DET
1
5
3
0
0
1
4
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
.600
.600
1.200
May 24
@ ARZ
1
4
1
0
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.400
.250
May 23
@ ARZ
1
4
2
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
1.250
May 22
@ ARZ
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Geovany Soto
10-Day DL
White Sox transferred C Geovany Soto from the 10-day disabled list to 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot for Gregory Infante on the 40-man roster. Soto is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow on Tuesday and is expected to miss a minimum of 12 weeks.
May 15
2
Omar Narvaez
3
Kevan Smith
1B
1
Jose Abreu
2B
1
Tyler Saladino
10-Day DL
White Sox placed INF Tyler Saladino on the 10-day disabled list with back spasms.
It's an injury that developed during the week and has already caused Saladino to miss a few games. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined, but it could be longer than the minimum 10 days.
May 27
2
Yolmer Sanchez
SS
1
Tim Anderson
3B
1
Todd Frazier
LF
1
Melky Cabrera
CF
1
Charlie Tilson
60-Day DL
White Sox transferred OF Charlie Tilson from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
Nothing has changed with the prognosis on the speedy outfielder, this was merely done as a procedural move to create a spot on the 40-man roster for Mike Pelfrey. Tilson has recently shed his walking boot as he continues to recover from a stress reaction in his right foot.
Apr 21
2
Leury Garcia
RF
1
Avisail Garcia
DH
1
Matt Davidson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jose Quintana
2
James Shields
10-Day DL
James Shields (lat) will begin a minor league rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Charlotte.
Shields made it through a simulated game Monday with no issues. It's unclear if he'll need more than one start in the minors before rejoining the White Sox. Shields had a 1.62 ERA through three starts before hitting the DL with a lat strain last month.
May 29
3
Carlos Rodon
60-Day DL
Carlos Rodon (biceps) threw another simulated game at extended spring training Monday.
Rodon threw 60 pitches in 15-pitch intervals, getting up and down four times. It's his fourth since he began ramping up his throwing program after going down with bursitis in his left biceps. Rodon admitted Monday that the rehab process has been "frustrating" for him, but it does appear he's making real progress. As far as what that might mean for a potential rehab assignment, it's not clear at this point.
May 22
4
Miguel Gonzalez
5
Derek Holland
6
Dylan Covey
10-Day DL
White Sox placed RHP Dylan Covey on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 24, with a left oblique strain.
Covey suffered the injury during Tuesday's start. It's unclear at this point how much time he might miss, but oblique injuries almost always require a longer than minimum DL stay. Tyler Danish is making a start during Friday's doubleheader and it's possible he'll stay around to fill Covey's rotation spot.
May 26
7
Mike Pelfrey
8
David Holmberg
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
David Robertson
2
Nate Jones
10-Day DL
Nate Jones (elbow) threw another bullpen session Monday.
Jones threw 25 pitches and mixed in some sliders along the way. The southpaw has been out for nearly a month with left elbow neuritis, but he's getting closer to rejoining Chicago's bullpen. It's unclear if the White Sox want him to go on a rehab assignment first.
May 29
3
Zach Putnam
10-Day DL
Zach Putnam (elbow) has been cleared to resume playing catch.
Putnam has been sidelined since April 25 due to inflammation in his right elbow. Now that the setup man has been cleared to resume throwing, a concrete timetable for his return should become more clear. Prior to going down injured, the 29-year-old right-hander held a strong 1.04 ERA in 8 2/3 innings.
May 10
4
Tommy Kahnle
5
Michael Ynoa
6
Jake Petricka
10-Day DL
Jake Petricka (lat) threw live batting practice at extended spring training Monday.
It's the first time he's faced hitters since he went down with a strained lat in his first appearance of the season. Petricka is starting a throwing program over from scratch, so it will be a while.
May 22
7
Dan Jennings
8
Anthony Swarzak
9
Chris Beck
10
Juan Minaya
11
Gregory Infante
Headlines
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 29
Ryan Boyer highlights and analyzes the hottest hitters over the past week using Rotoworld's Season Pass Player Rater.
More MLB Columns
»
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 29
»
Top 10 Prospects: May 29
May 29
»
Daily Dose: Trouble for Trout
May 29
»
Yonder, Smoak and Joseph
May 28
»
Daily Dose: Oh, Danny Boy
May 28
»
Week That Was: Glover Fits
May 27
»
Dose: Take it to the Max
May 27
»
The Week Ahead: Yes Way, Jose
May 26
MLB Headlines
»
X-rays on Byron Buxton's finger are negative
»
Diaz works dominant ninth for save Monday
»
Blackmon hits 13th homer Monday vs. SEA
»
Harper ejected after benches-clearing brawl
»
Adrian Beltre activated from disabled list
»
Trout (thumb) out Monday; MRI results TBD
»
Melky Cabrera stays hot with four-RBI day
»
Astros plate 11 runs in eighth to beat Twins
»
Dustin Pedroia (wrist) set to undergo MRI
»
Gregory Polanco carted off with ankle injury
»
Bellinger cranks 11th homer in Dodgers' win
»
Liriano (shoulder) to return this weekend
MLB Links
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved