Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Roster
David Aardsma
(R)
Chris Coghlan
(3B)
Arnold Leon
(R)
Kendrys Morales
(DH)
Ramon Santiago
(SS)
Danny Barnes
(R)
Matt Dermody
(R)
Dominic Leone
(R)
Dioner Navarro
(C)
Bo Schultz
(R)
Darwin Barney
(2B)
Josh Donaldson
(3B)
Rafael Lopez
(C)
Juan Oramas
(S)
Justin Smoak
(1B)
Jose Bautista
(OF)
Marco Estrada
(S)
Aaron Loup
(R)
Roberto Osuna
(R)
Marcus Stroman
(S)
Joe Biagini
(R)
Gavin Floyd
(R)
Luke Maile
(C)
Steve Pearce
(OF)
Ryan Tepera
(R)
Mark Buehrle
(S)
Ryan Goins
(SS)
Russell Martin
(C)
Kevin Pillar
(OF)
Devon Travis
(2B)
Leonel Campos
(R)
J.A. Happ
(S)
Tim Mayza
(R)
Dalton Pompey
(OF)
Troy Tulowitzki
(SS)
Ezequiel Carrera
(OF)
Clinton Hollon
(S)
Miguel Montero
(C)
Rob Refsnyder
(2B)
Cesar Valdez
(R)
Brett Carroll
(OF)
Tom Koehler
(S)
Franklin Morales
(R)
Aaron Sanchez
(S)
Lance Zawadzki
(2B)
Darrell Ceciliani
(OF)
Mat Latos
(S)
Nori Aoki | Outfielder | #23
Team:
Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:
(
35
) / 1/5/1982
Ht / Wt:
5'7" / 176
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Waseda University
Drafted:
2012 / UDFA / MLW
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $5.5 million, 2018: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Blue Jays designated OF Nori Aoki for assignment.
Aoki went 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBI on Sunday afternoon, but it was just his seventh start in a Blue Jays uniform. Toronto acquired the 35-year-old outfielder from the Astros at the July 31 trade deadline as part of the Francisco Liriano trade.
Aug 28 - 3:38 PM
Nori Aoki finished 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBI in the Blue Jays' loss to the Twins on Sunday.
Aoki accounted for all of Toronto's scoring in this one with his RBI single in the bottom of the second inning and his solo homer in the bottom of the fourth. The veteran outfielder now has three home runs in 12 games with Toronto, after tallying just two in 71 games with Houston.
Aug 27 - 4:52 PM
Nori Aoki went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's loss to the Astros.
Aoki uncoiled for a two-run home run off Mike Fiers in the seventh inning, his first dinger since being traded over to Toronto from these same Astros at the deadline. The light-hitting outfielder is working to a .271/.320/.382 triple-slash with three homers, 21 RBI and five steals for the campaign as a whole.
Aug 6 - 5:53 PM
Blue Jays acquired OFs Nori Aoki and Teoscar Hernandez from the Astros for LHP Francisco Liriano.
Aoki has batted .272/.323/.371 over 71 games in a part-time role with the Astros this season. The 35-year-old is under team control for another year, but he's looking like an early non-tender candidate.
Jul 31 - 5:11 PM
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
83
234
64
13
1
5
27
32
16
34
5
2
.274
.319
.402
.721
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
77
1
2016
0
0
0
0
0
113
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Aug 27
MIN
1
4
3
0
0
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.750
.750
1.500
Aug 25
MIN
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Aug 22
@ TB
1
3
1
0
0
1
2
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.333
.250
1.333
Aug 20
@ CHC
1
4
1
1
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.400
.500
Aug 19
@ CHC
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Aug 18
@ CHC
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Aug 17
TB
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Russell Martin
10-Day DL
Blue Jays placed C Russell Martin on the 10-day disabled list with a left oblique strain.
The veteran backstop sustained the injury during Friday's game against the Pirates. The Jays will lean on the duo of Raffy Lopez and Michael Ohlman behind the dish until Miguel Montero is ready to return.
Aug 12
2
Miguel Montero
3
Luke Maile
10-Day DL
Luke Maile (knee) is expected to return until late August or early September.
It will probably be September since the Blue Jays would only need him as a third catcher. Maile has been out nearly all of July with right knee irritation.
Jul 24
4
Rafael Lopez
1B
1
Justin Smoak
2B
1
Devon Travis
60-Day DL
Devon Travis (knee) fielded grounders and took batting practice on Tuesday afternoon in Toronto.
Travis has also been cleared for light jogging and told reporters after Tuesday's workout that he is "getting closer and closer every single day." The second baseman has been on the disabled list since early June following surgery to clear up cartilage damage in his right knee. He could be ready for major league action in a couple weeks if he's able to avoid setbacks.
Aug 8
2
Darwin Barney
3
Rob Refsnyder
SS
1
Troy Tulowitzki
60-Day DL
Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said that Troy Tulowitzki (ankle) should be healthy come spring training in 2018.
Tulowitzki sustained ligament damage in his right ankle near the end of July. He is expected to miss the remainder of the 2017 season, but barring offseason complications, it sounds like he should be a full-go for next spring.
Aug 9
2
Ryan Goins
3B
1
Josh Donaldson
LF
1
Steve Pearce
2
Ezequiel Carrera
CF
1
Kevin Pillar
2
Dalton Pompey
60-Day DL
Dalton Pompey (concussion, leg) has been pulled off his minor league rehab assignment.
Pompey batted .143/.172/.250 in eight rehab games between High-A Dunedin and Triple-A Buffalo just before the MLB All-Star break. He hasn't played anywhere in the last 10 days, and there is no clear timetable for his return to live action. The 24-year-old outfielder has been on the major league disabled list all season after suffering a serious head injury in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.
Jul 19
RF
1
Jose Bautista
DH
1
Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Marco Estrada
2
Aaron Sanchez
10-Day DL
Aaron Sanchez (finger) threw off of flat ground without issue on Saturday.
The club remains hopeful that they'll get the right-hander back in some capacity at some point in September. It's looking like it's a lost season for him from a fantasy perspective however.
Aug 19
3
Marcus Stroman
4
J.A. Happ
5
Cesar Valdez
10-Day DL
Blue Jays placed RHP Cesar Valdez on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder impingement.
Valdez had allowed 13 runs -- 12 earned -- over his last two starts covering just 5 1/3 total innings. The 32-year-old right-hander could be on the shelf for a while.
Aug 8
6
Tom Koehler
7
Joe Biagini
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Roberto Osuna
2
Ryan Tepera
3
Aaron Loup
4
Dominic Leone
5
Danny Barnes
6
Matt Dermody
7
Bo Schultz
60-Day DL
Bo Schultz (elbow) began a throwing program Monday.
It's the beginning of a long progression as he works his way back from April Tommy John surgery. Schultz might get a late start to 2018.
Jul 31
8
Tim Mayza
9
Leonel Campos
Daily Dose: Thrice is Nice
Aug 28
Dave Shovein recaps Byron Buxton's three-homer day and the continued power outbursts from Giancarlo Stanton and Rhys Hoskins in Monday's Dose.
