Player Page

Nori Aoki | Outfielder | #23

Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:  (35) / 1/5/1982
Ht / Wt:  5'7" / 176
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Waseda University
Drafted: 2012 / UDFA / MLW
Contract: view contract details
Blue Jays designated OF Nori Aoki for assignment.
Aoki went 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBI on Sunday afternoon, but it was just his seventh start in a Blue Jays uniform. Toronto acquired the 35-year-old outfielder from the Astros at the July 31 trade deadline as part of the Francisco Liriano trade. Aug 28 - 3:38 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
832346413152732163452.274.319.402.721
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700000771
2016000001130
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Aug 27MIN14300121000000.750.7501.500
Aug 25MIN14100000000000.250.250.250
Aug 22@ TB13100121010000.333.2501.333
Aug 20@ CHC14110011100000.250.400.500
Aug 19@ CHC11000000000000.000.000.000
Aug 18@ CHC11000000000000.000.000.000
Aug 17TB14100000000000.250.250.250
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Russell Martin
2Miguel Montero
3Luke Maile
4Rafael Lopez
1B1Justin Smoak
2B1Devon Travis
2Darwin Barney
3Rob Refsnyder
SS1Troy Tulowitzki
2Ryan Goins
3B1Josh Donaldson
LF1Steve Pearce
2Ezequiel Carrera
CF1Kevin Pillar
2Dalton Pompey
RF1Jose Bautista
DH1Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Marco Estrada
2Aaron Sanchez
3Marcus Stroman
4J.A. Happ
5Cesar Valdez
6Tom Koehler
7Joe Biagini
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Roberto Osuna
2Ryan Tepera
3Aaron Loup
4Dominic Leone
5Danny Barnes
6Matt Dermody
7Bo Schultz
8Tim Mayza
9Leonel Campos
 

 