Aoki went 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBI on Sunday afternoon, but it was just his seventh start in a Blue Jays uniform. Toronto acquired the 35-year-old outfielder from the Astros at the July 31 trade deadline as part of the Francisco Liriano trade.

Aoki accounted for all of Toronto's scoring in this one with his RBI single in the bottom of the second inning and his solo homer in the bottom of the fourth. The veteran outfielder now has three home runs in 12 games with Toronto, after tallying just two in 71 games with Houston.