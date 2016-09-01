Player Page

Joe Smith | Relief Pitcher | #30

Team: Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:  (32) / 3/22/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 205
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Wright State
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 3 (0) / NYM
Contract: view contract details
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that the Blue Jays and reliever Joe Smith have agreed to a one-year deal.
Terms aren't yet available. Smith is the second veteran reliever to sign with the Blue Jays in recent days, joining lefty J.P. Howell. The 32-year-old side-armer gave up a career-high eight homers in 52 innings last season while putting up a 3.46 ERA in 54 appearances. While the Cubs acquired him from the Angels at the trade deadline, he was left off the team's postseason roster. Still, his ground ball rate was right around 50 percent and he's a decent candidate for a return to form. Feb 5 - 1:14 AM
Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
CHC5402567524720201840003.461.25
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Inland Empire(CAL)A2100020000200.000.000
Iowa(PCL)AAA2000021000200.000.500
