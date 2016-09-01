Welcome,
Andury Acevedo
(S)
Taylor Davis
(C)
Jon Jay
(OF)
Manny Parra
(R)
Ali Solis
(C)
Albert Almora
(OF)
Wade Davis
(R)
Eloy Jimenez
(OF)
David Patton
(R)
Pedro Strop
(R)
Brett Anderson
(S)
Brian Duensing
(R)
Ryan Kalish
(OF)
Felix Pena
(R)
Matt Szczur
(OF)
John Andreoli
(OF)
Carl Edwards Jr.
(R)
Munenori Kawasaki
(2B)
Anthony Rizzo
(1B)
Taylor Teagarden
(C)
Jake Arrieta
(S)
Dylan Floro
(R)
Casey Kelly
(S)
Fernando Rodriguez
(R)
Koji Uehara
(R)
Javier Baez
(3B)
Justin Grimm
(R)
Tommy La Stella
(3B)
David Rollins
(R)
Duane Underwood
(S)
Aaron Brooks
(S)
Jesus Guzman
(1B)
John Lackey
(S)
Hector Rondon
(R)
Shane Victorino
(OF)
Kris Bryant
(3B)
Jason Hammel
(S)
Jack Leathersich
(R)
Jose Rosario
(R)
Jemile Weeks
(2B)
Jake Buchanan
(S)
Jacob Hannemann
(OF)
Jon Lester
(S)
Zac Rosscup
(R)
Ryan Williams
(S)
Eddie Butler
(S)
Ian Happ
(2B)
James McDonald
(S)
Addison Russell
(SS)
Travis Wood
(S)
Victor Caratini
(C)
Jim Henderson
(R)
Miguel Montero
(C)
Alex Sanabia
(S)
Chesny Young
(2B)
Gerardo Concepcion
(R)
Kyle Hendricks
(S)
Mike Montgomery
(S)
Kyle Schwarber
(OF)
Mark Zagunis
(OF)
Willson Contreras
(C)
Jason Heyward
(OF)
Daniel Moskos
(R)
Caleb Smith
(S)
Rob Zastryzny
(R)
Luis Cruz
(S)
Tommy Hottovy
(R)
Conor Mullee
(R)
Joe Smith
(R)
Ben Zobrist
(2B)
Joe Smith | Relief Pitcher | #30
Team:
Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 3/22/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Wright State
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 3 (0) / NYM
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $5.25 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that the Blue Jays and reliever Joe Smith have agreed to a one-year deal.
Terms aren't yet available. Smith is the second veteran reliever to sign with the Blue Jays in recent days, joining lefty J.P. Howell. The 32-year-old side-armer gave up a career-high eight homers in 52 innings last season while putting up a 3.46 ERA in 54 appearances. While the Cubs acquired him from the Angels at the trade deadline, he was left off the team's postseason roster. Still, his ground ball rate was right around 50 percent and he's a decent candidate for a return to form.
Feb 5 - 1:14 AM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Cubs activated RHP Joe Smith from the 15-day disabled list.
Smith missed the last couple weeks of action with a hamstring strain. He's struggled since joining the Cubs, allowing three runs on six hits and four walks over 3 2/3 innings.
Thu, Sep 1, 2016 04:29:00 PM
Joe Smith (hamstring) will begin a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Saturday.
The veteran right-hander has struggled in his limited time with the Cubs, allowing three runs on six hits and four walks over his 3 2/3 innings. He has been on the shelf since August 17 due to a strained hamstring.
Sat, Aug 27, 2016 12:10:00 AM
Source:
Gordon Wittenmyer on Twitter
Cubs placed RHP Joe Smith on the 15-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain.
Smith has been a bust so far with the Cubs, yielding three earned runs on four walks and six hits over just 3 2/3 innings of work. He has a 4.14 ERA in 41 1/3 total innings this year. The veteran setup man will likely go on a lengthy minor league rehab assignment before returning to the Chicago bullpen.
Wed, Aug 17, 2016 03:33:00 PM
Report: Jays, Joe Smith agree to 1-yr deal
Feb 5 - 1:14 AM
Joe Smith activated from disabled list
Thu, Sep 1, 2016 04:29:00 PM
Joe Smith to begin rehab assignment Saturday
Sat, Aug 27, 2016 12:10:00 AM
Cubs place Joe Smith on 15-day disabled list
Wed, Aug 17, 2016 03:33:00 PM
More Joe Smith Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
S. Romo
SF
(2736)
2
C. Carter
MLW
(2353)
3
B. Moss
KC
(1931)
4
J. Blevins
NYM
(1722)
5
M. Wieters
BAL
(1497)
6
W. Peña
CLE
(1460)
7
R. Weeks
TB
(1447)
8
C. Martinez
STL
(1444)
9
J. Quintana
CWS
(1370)
10
D. Jennings
TB
(1370)
Chicago Cubs Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
CHC
54
0
2
5
6
7
52
47
20
20
18
40
0
0
3.46
1.25
Joe Smith's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Joe Smith's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Joe Smith's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Joe Smith's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Inland Empire(CAL)
A
2
1
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
.000
.000
Iowa(PCL)
AAA
2
0
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
2
0
0
.000
.500
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Willson Contreras
2
Miguel Montero
3
Victor Caratini
4
Ali Solis
1B
1
Anthony Rizzo
2B
1
Ben Zobrist
2
Javier Baez
3
Tommy La Stella
4
Jemile Weeks
SS
1
Addison Russell
3B
1
Kris Bryant
LF
1
Kyle Schwarber
CF
1
Jon Jay
2
Albert Almora
3
Jacob Hannemann
RF
1
Jason Heyward
2
Matt Szczur
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Lester
2
Jake Arrieta
3
Kyle Hendricks
4
John Lackey
5
Mike Montgomery
6
Brett Anderson
7
Aaron Brooks
8
Duane Underwood
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Wade Davis
2
Hector Rondon
3
Pedro Strop
4
Koji Uehara
5
Carl Edwards Jr.
6
Justin Grimm
7
Rob Zastryzny
8
Felix Pena
9
Jose Rosario
10
Eddie Butler
11
Jake Buchanan
12
Brian Duensing
13
Jack Leathersich
14
Caleb Smith
15
David Rollins
Podcast: Rays Check-In
Feb 4
Drew Silva continues the Team Check-In Series by talking Tampa Bay Rays in the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast.
