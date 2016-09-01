Joe Smith | Relief Pitcher | #30 Team: Chicago Cubs Age / DOB: (32) / 3/22/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 205 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Wright State Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 3 (0) / NYM Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $5.25 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that the Blue Jays and reliever Joe Smith have agreed to a one-year deal. Terms aren't yet available. Smith is the second veteran reliever to sign with the Blue Jays in recent days, joining lefty J.P. Howell. The 32-year-old side-armer gave up a career-high eight homers in 52 innings last season while putting up a 3.46 ERA in 54 appearances. While the Cubs acquired him from the Angels at the trade deadline, he was left off the team's postseason roster. Still, his ground ball rate was right around 50 percent and he's a decent candidate for a return to form. Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter

Cubs activated RHP Joe Smith from the 15-day disabled list. Smith missed the last couple weeks of action with a hamstring strain. He's struggled since joining the Cubs, allowing three runs on six hits and four walks over 3 2/3 innings.

Joe Smith (hamstring) will begin a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Saturday. The veteran right-hander has struggled in his limited time with the Cubs, allowing three runs on six hits and four walks over his 3 2/3 innings. He has been on the shelf since August 17 due to a strained hamstring. Source: Gordon Wittenmyer on Twitter