Giants to sign veteran catcher Nick Hundley
Report: Blanton, Blevins on Dodgers' radar
Brett Anderson agrees to terms with Cubs
Dodgers get Forsythe from Rays for De Leon
Rangers, Rays 'in the mix' for Chris Carter
Report: Jae-gyun Hwang to sign with Giants
Yordano Ventura dies in car accident in D.R.
Darvish and Rangers have had extension talks
Report: Tim Lincecum has no plans to retire
Braves have deal in place with Kurt Suzuki
Rangers sign James Loney to minor league deal
Padres sign Trevor Cahill to one-year deal
Nick Hundley | Catcher | #4
Team:
San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 9/8/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Arizona
Drafted:
2005 / Rd. 2 (0) / SD
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $3.15 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Giants signed C Nick Hundley to a one-year, $2 million contract.
Andrew Baggarly first reported details of the agreement. Hundley has logged significant playing time over the past two seasons in Colorado, but he'll shift into a backup role behind Buster Posey with his new club. If all goes according to plan for the Giants this season, he won't play enough to deliver fantasy value.
Jan 24 - 2:17 PM
Andrew Baggarly reports that the Giants have signed catcher Nick Hundley.
Baggarly reports that Hundley has passed his physical, but we're still waiting on an official announcement from the team. It's expected to be a major league deal worth $2 million. The 33-year-old batted .260/.320/.439 with 10 homers in 83 games for the Rockies last season and will serve as Buster Posey's backup in San Francisco.
Jan 24 - 1:34 PM
Source:
Andrew Baggarly on Twitter
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal was told by one source that Nick Hundley is the Orioles' "Plan A" as they look for a catcher.
He says Hundley is "Plan B" for "several clubs," but Baltimore is apparently higher on the backstop. Dan Connolly of BaltimoreBaseball.com reported earlier Monday that the O's had interest in Hundley, who played for the Orioles for half of the 2014 season. He batted .260/.320/.439 with 10 homers for the Rockies last season.
Mon, Nov 21, 2016 04:27:00 PM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
According to Dan Connolly of BaltimoreBaseball.com, the Orioles have shown interest in reuniting with free agent backstop Nick Hundley.
The Orioles have a glaring need behind the plate with Matt Wieters expected to leave as a free agent this winter and Caleb Joseph coming off of an extremely disappointing 2016 season. With top prospect Chance Sisco penciled in as the catcher of the future, the O's are looking for a short-term fix and Hundley, who spent the 2014 season in Baltimore, could be their man.
Mon, Nov 21, 2016 09:13:00 AM
Source:
BaltimoreBaseball.com
Giants sign C Nick Hundley to one-year deal
Jan 24 - 2:17 PM
Giants to sign veteran catcher Nick Hundley
Jan 24 - 1:34 PM
Catcher Nick Hundley the Orioles' 'Plan A?'
Mon, Nov 21, 2016 04:27:00 PM
Orioles interested in reuniting with Hundley
Mon, Nov 21, 2016 09:13:00 AM
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
83
289
75
20
1
10
48
30
25
65
0
0
.260
.320
.439
.759
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
79
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Albuquerque(PCL)
AAA
4
11
2
1
0
0
3
0
2
6
0
0
.182
.308
.273
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Buster Posey
2
Trevor Brown
1B
1
Brandon Belt
2
Michael Morse
2B
1
Joe Panik
2
Kelby Tomlinson
SS
1
Brandon Crawford
2
Ehire Adrianza
3
Jimmy Rollins
4
Orlando Calixte
3B
1
Eduardo Nunez
2
Conor Gillaspie
LF
1
Jarrett Parker
2
Mac Williamson
3
Justin Ruggiano
CF
1
Denard Span
RF
1
Hunter Pence
2
Gorkys Hernandez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Madison Bumgarner
2
Johnny Cueto
3
Jeff Samardzija
4
Matt Moore
5
Matt Cain
6
Albert Suarez
7
Ty Blach
8
Chase Johnson
9
Daniel Slania
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Mark Melancon
2
Hunter Strickland
3
Will Smith
4
Derek Law
5
Steven Okert
6
Cory Gearrin
7
George Kontos
8
Josh Osich
9
Ray Black
10
Ian Gardeck
11
Reyes Moronta
12
Matt Reynolds
13
Michael Roth
14
Jose Dominguez
