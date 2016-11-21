Player Page

Nick Hundley | Catcher | #4

Team: San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:  (33) / 9/8/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 205
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Arizona
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 2 (0) / SD
Contract: view contract details
Giants signed C Nick Hundley to a one-year, $2 million contract.
Andrew Baggarly first reported details of the agreement. Hundley has logged significant playing time over the past two seasons in Colorado, but he'll shift into a backup role behind Buster Posey with his new club. If all goes according to plan for the Giants this season, he won't play enough to deliver fantasy value. Jan 24 - 2:17 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
8328975201104830256500.260.320.439.759
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201679000000
Nick Hundley's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Albuquerque(PCL)AAA4112100302600.182.308.273
