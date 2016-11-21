Nick Hundley | Catcher | #4 Team: San Francisco Giants Age / DOB: (33) / 9/8/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 205 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Arizona Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 2 (0) / SD Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $3.15 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Giants signed C Nick Hundley to a one-year, $2 million contract. Andrew Baggarly first reported details of the agreement. Hundley has logged significant playing time over the past two seasons in Colorado, but he'll shift into a backup role behind Buster Posey with his new club. If all goes according to plan for the Giants this season, he won't play enough to deliver fantasy value.

Andrew Baggarly reports that the Giants have signed catcher Nick Hundley. Baggarly reports that Hundley has passed his physical, but we're still waiting on an official announcement from the team. It's expected to be a major league deal worth $2 million. The 33-year-old batted .260/.320/.439 with 10 homers in 83 games for the Rockies last season and will serve as Buster Posey's backup in San Francisco. Source: Andrew Baggarly on Twitter

FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal was told by one source that Nick Hundley is the Orioles' "Plan A" as they look for a catcher. He says Hundley is "Plan B" for "several clubs," but Baltimore is apparently higher on the backstop. Dan Connolly of BaltimoreBaseball.com reported earlier Monday that the O's had interest in Hundley, who played for the Orioles for half of the 2014 season. He batted .260/.320/.439 with 10 homers for the Rockies last season. Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter