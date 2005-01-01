Jaime Garcia | Starting Pitcher | #54 Team: Atlanta Braves Age / DOB: (31) / 7/8/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 213 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 22 (0) / STL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $12 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Royals have interest in Jaime Garcia "and other rental pitchers." Garcia has had an up-and-down 2017 with a 4.55 ERA and 74/37 K/BB ratio over 99 innings, but he makes sense for Kansas City as they look to stabilize the back end of their rotation. Adding a pitcher such as Garcia would allow the Royals to move Travis Wood back to the bullpen. Garcia will be a free agent this winter and shouldn't cost too much in a trade. Source: FanRagSports.com

Jaime Garcia let in five runs in six-plus innings and was charged with a loss to the Astros on Wednesday. He struck out five batters without walking anybody, but he gave up 10 base hits in the dud outing. He helped himself at the plate by driving in two runs but it wasn't enough to avert his seventh loss in nine decisions. He has a 4.55 ERA and 1.35 WHIP after 16 starts.

Jaime Garcia surrendered six runs on seven hits over six-plus innings in Thursday's loss to the Padres. Garcia kept the Padres at bay through the first two innings before they broke through for three runs in the third, with two of those coming on a two-run homer by Wil Myers. Hunter Renfroe would add a second two-run shot in the fifth. The veteran southpaw fanned six and walked three in the outing. He will carry a 4.35 ERA and 1.33 WHIP into a potentially troublesome road showdown with the Nationals next time he takes the ball.