[X]
Jaime Garcia | Starting Pitcher | #54
Team:
Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 7/8/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 213
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2005 / Rd. 22 (0) / STL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $12 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Royals have interest in Jaime Garcia "and other rental pitchers."
Garcia has had an up-and-down 2017 with a 4.55 ERA and 74/37 K/BB ratio over 99 innings, but he makes sense for Kansas City as they look to stabilize the back end of their rotation. Adding a pitcher such as Garcia would allow the Royals to move Travis Wood back to the bullpen. Garcia will be a free agent this winter and shouldn't cost too much in a trade.
Jul 14 - 10:16 AM
Source:
FanRagSports.com
Jaime Garcia let in five runs in six-plus innings and was charged with a loss to the Astros on Wednesday.
He struck out five batters without walking anybody, but he gave up 10 base hits in the dud outing. He helped himself at the plate by driving in two runs but it wasn't enough to avert his seventh loss in nine decisions. He has a 4.55 ERA and 1.35 WHIP after 16 starts.
Jul 6 - 12:45 AM
Jaime Garcia surrendered six runs on seven hits over six-plus innings in Thursday's loss to the Padres.
Garcia kept the Padres at bay through the first two innings before they broke through for three runs in the third, with two of those coming on a two-run homer by Wil Myers. Hunter Renfroe would add a second two-run shot in the fifth. The veteran southpaw fanned six and walked three in the outing. He will carry a 4.35 ERA and 1.33 WHIP into a potentially troublesome road showdown with the Nationals next time he takes the ball.
Jun 29 - 11:52 PM
Jaime Garcia allowed six runs on seven hits over 4 1/3 innings in a no-decision Thursday against the Giants.
In a battle to see which starter could be worse, Garcia actually had the upper hand on Giants starter Matt Cain for much of the night. The southpaw gave up two homers on the evening, and the Giants also clubbed four doubles off Garcia before he exited. The only saving grace was the fact that the Braves racked up 12 runs, and then held on late, to earn the win and leave Garcia's disastrous outing as a footnote. Through 14 starts, the 30-year-old is 2-5 with a decent 4.03 ERA that was almost a full run better before his last two turns in the rotation. A date with the Padres in San Diego on Wednesday should cure what ails for the lefty.
Jun 23 - 1:21 AM
Royals showing interest in Jaime Garcia
Jul 14 - 10:16 AM
Garcia coughs up five runs in six innings Wed
Jul 6 - 12:45 AM
Jaime Garcia knocked for six runs in loss
Jun 29 - 11:52 PM
Garcia gives up six runs against Giants
Jun 23 - 1:21 AM
More Jaime Garcia Player News
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
ATL
16
16
2
7
0
0
99.0
97
54
50
37
74
0
0
4.55
1.35
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jul 5
HOU
1
1
0
1
0
6.0
10
5
5
0
5
0
0
7.50
1.67
Jun 29
@ SD
1
1
0
1
0
6.0
7
6
6
3
6
0
0
9.00
1.67
Jun 22
SF
1
1
0
0
0
4.1
7
6
6
3
3
0
0
12.46
2.31
Jun 17
MIA
1
1
0
0
0
5.2
7
6
6
2
7
0
0
9.53
1.59
Jun 11
NYM
1
1
0
1
0
7.0
7
2
2
2
9
0
0
2.57
1.29
Jun 6
PHI
1
1
0
1
0
7.2
8
3
3
0
4
0
0
3.52
1.04
May 31
@ LAA
1
1
0
0
0
7.0
5
1
0
3
2
0
0
.00
1.14
May 26
@ SF
1
1
1
0
0
6.2
4
0
0
2
5
0
0
.00
.90
May 21
WAS
1
1
0
1
0
8.0
7
3
1
0
8
0
0
1.13
.88
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tyler Flowers
2
Kurt Suzuki
1B
1
Matt Adams
2B
1
Brandon Phillips
2
Sean Rodriguez
60-Day DL
Sean Rodriguez (shoulder) could move his rehab assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett this weekend.
That would put him on track to return shortly after the All-Star break. Rodriguez was expected to miss all of 2017 after injuring his shoulder in an offseason car accident but has made a remarkable recovery. A jack-of-all-trades, the 32-year-old utility man hit .270 with a career-high 18 homers in 140 games for Pittsburgh last season.
Jul 6
3
Micah Johnson
60-Day DL
Micah Johnson (wrist) has increased the intensity of his batting-cage sessions and is nearing a rehab assignment.
"I watched him in the cage and he was turning it loose," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. Johnson, who is coming back from March wrist surgery, will soon take live batting practice and play in intrasquad games at the team's spring training complex. He hopes to contribute in the second half.
Jun 20
SS
1
Dansby Swanson
2
Johan Camargo
3B
1
Freddie Freeman
2
Adonis Garcia
10-Day DL
Adonis Garcia is expected to miss two months following surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left ring finger.
It's been a frustrating season for the 32-year-old third baseman, who just missed a couple of weeks with an Achilles injury and now figures to be out until mid-to-late August. Garcia has also produced a weak .247/.282/.351 batting line in the time he has not been on the disabled list. Rio Ruiz is currently serving as the Braves' primary starter at third base.
Jun 14
LF
1
Matt Kemp
2
Jace Peterson
CF
1
Ender Inciarte
2
Danny Santana
10-Day DL
Braves placed INF/OF Danny Santana on the 10-day disabled list with a bacterial infection.
He should be back shortly after the All-Star break. Jace Peterson has replaced Jace Peterson on the roster.
Jul 7
RF
1
Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Julio Teheran
2
Jaime Garcia
3
R.A. Dickey
4
Michael Foltynewicz
5
Sean Newcomb
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jim Johnson
2
Arodys Vizcaino
10-Day DL
Braves placed RHP Arodys Vizcaino on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to July 3, with a right finger strain.
Prior to sustaining the finger injury, Vizcaino had been a dependable reliever for the Braves, having appeared in 37 games (34 innings). He holds a 2.38 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 39/12 K/BB ratio. There is no current timetable for his return. Matt Wisler has been called up for bullpen fortification in Vizcaino's absence.
Jul 5
3
Jose Ramirez
4
Ian Krol
5
Eric O'Flaherty
10-Day DL
Braves placed LHP Eric O'Flaherty on the 10-day disabled list with left rotator cuff tendinitis.
O'Flaherty was blasted for four runs in an appearance Saturday but apparently was pitching at less than 100 percent. He just returned from the DL earlier this month after missing time with a back strain.
Jun 11
6
Daniel Winkler
10-Day DL
Braves transferred RHP Daniel Winkler from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
This opens a 40-man roster spot for lefty reliever Sam Freeman, who was summoned from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday afternoon. Winkler is still working his way back from a right elbow fracture. It's not clear when he might be ready.
May 4
7
Jason Motte
8
Akeel Morris
9
Jacob Lindgren
60-Day DL
Braves placed LHP Jacob Lindgren on the 60-day disabled list with a left elbow injury.
Lindgren, who turns 24 on Sunday, underwent Tommy John surgery last August and is expected to miss the entire 2017 season. The Braves signed him over the winter after he was non-tendered by the Yankees. They are willing to wait on his potential.
Mar 8
10
Armando Rivero
10-Day DL
Braves placed RHP Armando Rivero on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to March 30, with right shoulder inflammation.
The Rule 5 pick never got going this spring. He doesn't have any structural damage, though, so hopefully it won't be a long-term issue.
Apr 2
11
Sam Freeman
12
Luke Jackson
13
Rex Brothers
