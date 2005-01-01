Player Page

Jaime Garcia | Starting Pitcher | #54

Team: Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:  (31) / 7/8/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 213
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 22 (0) / STL
Contract: view contract details
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Royals have interest in Jaime Garcia "and other rental pitchers."
Garcia has had an up-and-down 2017 with a 4.55 ERA and 74/37 K/BB ratio over 99 innings, but he makes sense for Kansas City as they look to stabilize the back end of their rotation. Adding a pitcher such as Garcia would allow the Royals to move Travis Wood back to the bullpen. Garcia will be a free agent this winter and shouldn't cost too much in a trade. Jul 14 - 10:16 AM
Source: FanRagSports.com
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
ATL1616270099.09754503774004.551.35
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jul 5HOU110106.0105505007.501.67
Jun 29@ SD110106.076636009.001.67
Jun 22SF110004.1766330012.462.31
Jun 17MIA110005.276627009.531.59
Jun 11NYM110107.072229002.571.29
Jun 6PHI110107.283304003.521.04
May 31@ LAA110007.05103200.001.14
May 26@ SF111006.24002500.00.90
May 21WAS110108.073108001.13.88
