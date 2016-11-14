Player Page

Weather | Roster

Jeremy Hellickson | Starting Pitcher | #58

Team: Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:  (29) / 4/8/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 190
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 4 (0) / TB
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jeremy Hellickson was pummeled for eight runs -- five earned -- in five innings of work in a loss to the Pirates on Saturday.
He gave up nine hits and a walk while fanning three. He is following through on his history of pitching poorly in the spring, now sitting on a 7.50 ERA after 18 innings. He was surprisingly effective in 32 starts for the Phillies last season, finishing with a solid 3.71 ERA and 154 strikeouts in 189 innings. His rotation slot is not in jeopardy despite the rough start. Mar 18 - 5:16 PM
More Jeremy Hellickson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
PHI3232121000189173867845154113.711.15
Jeremy Hellickson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Jeremy Hellickson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jeremy Hellickson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Jeremy Hellickson's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Cameron Rupp
2Andrew Knapp
3Ryan Hanigan
4Bryan Holaday
5Jorge Alfaro
1B1Tommy Joseph
2B1Cesar Hernandez
2Jesmuel Valentin
3Hector Gomez
4Taylor Featherston
SS1Freddy Galvis
2Pedro Florimon
3B1Maikel Franco
2Andres Blanco
LF1Howie Kendrick
2Chris Coghlan
3Daniel Nava
4Nick Williams
CF1Odubel Herrera
2Roman Quinn
RF1Michael Saunders
2Aaron Altherr
3Tyler Goeddel
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jeremy Hellickson
2Aaron Nola
3Jerad Eickhoff
4Clay Buchholz
5Vincent Velasquez
6Jake Thompson
7Zach Eflin
8Adam Morgan
9Alec Asher
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Joaquin Benoit
2Hector Neris
3Jeanmar Gomez
4Pat Neshek
5Edubray Ramos
6Luis Garcia
7Joely Rodriguez
8Sean Burnett
9Dalier Hinojosa
10Michael Mariot
11Cesar Ramos
12Colton Murray
 

 