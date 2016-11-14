Jeremy Hellickson | Starting Pitcher | #58 Team: Philadelphia Phillies Age / DOB: (29) / 4/8/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 190 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 4 (0) / TB Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $17.2 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jeremy Hellickson was pummeled for eight runs -- five earned -- in five innings of work in a loss to the Pirates on Saturday. He gave up nine hits and a walk while fanning three. He is following through on his history of pitching poorly in the spring, now sitting on a 7.50 ERA after 18 innings. He was surprisingly effective in 32 starts for the Phillies last season, finishing with a solid 3.71 ERA and 154 strikeouts in 189 innings. His rotation slot is not in jeopardy despite the rough start.

Jeremy Hellickson surrendered five runs in four innings Monday in a loss to the Orioles. Hellickson has given up 10 runs and 17 hits in 13 innings this spring. He has a history of poor springs, so there's nothing very surprising about his slow start. He was better last March, though, finishing with a 3.31 ERA.

Jeremy Hellickson yielded two runs in four innings Wednesday in a no-decision versus the Braves. Hellickson has given up five runs over nine innings in his three starts this spring, but that's about par for the course for him; his career spring ERA stands at 5.47. He's expected to be the Phillies' Opening Day starter.