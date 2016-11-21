Matt Wieters | Catcher | #32 Team: Baltimore Orioles Age / DOB: (30) / 5/21/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 230 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right College: Georgia Tech Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (5) / BAL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $15.8 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Jim Bowden of ESPN and SiriusXM reports that Matt Wieters remains on the Braves' "target list." The Braves were connected to Wieters earlier this offseason, although FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal said last month that Atlanta was "lukewarm" on the veteran catcher. It's possible Wieters' asking price might be different now than it was a month ago, however. He's from South Carolina and attended college at Georgia Tech, so Atlanta would seem to make sense for Wieters from a geography perspective. The club might also consider him a notable upgrade over Tyler Flowers. Source: ESPN.com

According to Buster Olney of ESPN, there is "rampant speculation" throughout the industry that Matt Wieters will wind up with the Nationals. Wieters has spent his entire career in Baltimore, so the move to Washington wouldn't be a big change for him geographically. He would take over as the team's primary catcher while Derek Norris would move to a backup role. Also of note, Wieters' agent Scott Boras is close with both Nats owner Ted Lerner and general manager Mike Rizzo, which could help to fuel negotiations. Source: ESPN.com

Agent Scott Boras said Wednesday that his client Matt Wieters might not sign until January. Wieters' market has been rather quiet after he put up an underwhelming .711 OPS (87 OPS+) in 2016 while also taking a step back behind the plate. The Orioles didn't make him a qualifying offer this time, so at least he doesn't have draft pick compensation attached. Boras said he has talked to several teams, but he appears content with waiting out the market. Source: Rich Dubroff on Twitter