Matt Wieters | Catcher | #32

Team: Baltimore Orioles
Age / DOB:  (30) / 5/21/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 230
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: Georgia Tech
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (5) / BAL
Jim Bowden of ESPN and SiriusXM reports that Matt Wieters remains on the Braves' "target list."
The Braves were connected to Wieters earlier this offseason, although FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal said last month that Atlanta was "lukewarm" on the veteran catcher. It's possible Wieters' asking price might be different now than it was a month ago, however. He's from South Carolina and attended college at Georgia Tech, so Atlanta would seem to make sense for Wieters from a geography perspective. The club might also consider him a notable upgrade over Tyler Flowers. Dec 25 - 9:23 AM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
124423103171176648328510.243.302.409.711
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016117000003
