Justin Masterson | Starting Pitcher

Batters

Pos Role Name

C 1 Yasmani Grandal

2 Austin Barnes

3 Bobby Wilson

1B 1 Adrian Gonzalez

2 Ike Davis

2B 1 Logan Forsythe

SS 1 Corey Seager Sidelined

Corey Seager (oblique) is aiming to join the Dodgers for Saturday's exhibition game in Los Angeles. Seager will stay back in Dodgers camp to work on his swing in minor league games while the majority of the major league roster heads to Anaheim later this week for two exhibition contests. Once the Freeway Series shifts to Dodger Stadium on Saturday, the star shortstop should be active. He is in no danger of missing the club's first regular-season game April 3 against the Padres.

2 Chris Taylor

3B 1 Justin Turner

2 Rob Segedin

LF 1 Andrew Toles

2 Franklin Gutierrez

3 Scott Van Slyke

CF 1 Joc Pederson

2 Trayce Thompson Sidelined

Trayce Thompson (back) will play in back-to-back Cactus League games soon. The Dodgers have been slow-playing Thompson all spring after he suffered stress fractures in his back last season. He's surely not going to be available on Opening Day.

3 Enrique Hernandez

4 Tyler Holt

RF 1 Yasiel Puig Sidelined

Yasiel Puig (calf) is back in the Dodgers' Cactus League lineup on Thursday. Puig has been held out of action this week after feeling a tweak in his left calf Sunday while trying to steal a base. It sounds like this is minor, but we all know about Puig's long history of leg issues. He remains a high-risk, high-reward type of fantasy outfielder leading into the 2017 regular season.

2 Andre Ethier Sidelined

Andre Ethier (back) won't resume baseball activities until the first week of April. The decision was made after Ethier met with a back specialist on Saturday. Ethier will obviously open the year on the disabled list but manager Dave Roberts said he doesn't anticipate the injury being a "6-8 week thing." The injury-prone Ethier was limited to just 16 games last season and is now facing another extended absence.

Starting Pitcher

Pos Role Name

S 1 Clayton Kershaw

2 Rich Hill

3 Kenta Maeda

5 Brandon McCarthy

6 Scott Kazmir Sidelined

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed Monday that Scott Kazmir (hip) will open the season on the disabled list. Kazmir again struggled with velocity and effectiveness in his return to Cactus League play Sunday versus the Rangers, yielding three earned runs on five walks and three hits over just three innings. "It's something with the hip," Roberts told the media on Monday morning. There is no timetable for Kazmir's 2017 debut.

7 Julio Urias

8 Alex Wood

9 Ross Stripling

Relief Pitcher

Pos Role Name

R 1 Kenley Jansen

2 Sergio Romo Sidelined

Sergio Romo (back) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Tuesday. Romo has been dealing with some stiffness in his back since returning from the World Baseball Classic, but it's not believed to be serious. Barring any setbacks, he should be fine for the start of the regular season.

3 Pedro Baez Sidelined

Pedro Baez (thumb) will face hitters on Monday. It will be a nice step, but Baez still hasn't pitched in a game this spring due to a nagging right thumb injury. He's probably going to begin the season on the disabled list.

4 Grant Dayton

5 Luis Avilan

6 Adam Liberatore Sidelined

Adam Liberatore said he's fully recovered from elbow surgery. Liberatore enjoyed a marvelous first half last season but wore down late in the year and eventually required surgery. He's aiming to throw off a mound next week. Left-handers hit just .171 with 18 strikeouts in 82 at-bats against Liberatore in 2016.

7 Chris Hatcher

8 Josh Ravin Sidelined

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Josh Ravin aggravated his right groin strain and will be sidelined for the next several weeks. Ravin had hoped to return to the mound on Sunday. He had been a candidate to win one of the final spots in the club's Opening Day bullpen, but instead he'll now open the year on the 10-day disabled list.

9 Josh Fields

10 Yimi Garcia 60-Day DL

Yimi Garcia played catch Monday for the first time since Tommy John surgery. Garcia had the reconstructive elbow procedure last October and will miss the entire 2017 season. The reliever should be 100 percent for Opening Day in 2018.