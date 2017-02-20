Justin Masterson | Starting Pitcher

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Masterson signs minors deal with Dodgers
Frazier doubles, homers in win over Dodgers
Roberts: Hyun-Jin Ryu is in Dodgers rotation
Soler diagnosed with Grade 1 oblique strain
Carrasco (elbow) to pitch second game for CLE
Bumgarner strikes out nine over 7 IP vs. Reds
Molina, Cards making progress on extension
Dyson (hamstring) hopes for Cactus game Wed.
Orioles release veteran OF Michael Bourn
Gibbons optimistic on Travis (knee) for OD
Royals option Peter O'Brien to AAA Omaha
Kazmir (hip) will open 2017 on disabled list
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Irsay hints Luck may not be ready for camp
Elway: Denver has no 'intent' to pursue Romo
RapSheet: Romo saga not over 'any time soon'
Tomlin unconcerned by Ben's retirement talk
Elway: 'Plan is to stay the course' with QBs
Kraft: Tom Brady thinks he has 6-7 years left
Kraft likens Cooks' potential impact to Moss
Kraft: Pats don't want to move Malcolm Butler
NFL approves Raiders' move to Las Vegas 31-1
Report: Giants interested in Nick Mangold
Browns to 'make another run' at Garoppolo?
Bears & Packers CBs arrested together in Iowa
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ryan Acosta
(R)
Grant Dayton
(R)
Anthony Jackson
(OF)
Yasiel Puig
(OF)
Chris Taylor
(3B)
Alfredo Amezaga
(2B)
Andre Ethier
(OF)
Kenley Jansen
(R)
Josh Ravin
(R)
Trayce Thompson
(OF)
Luis Avilan
(R)
Josh Fields
(R)
Scott Kazmir
(S)
C.J. Retherford
(C)
Andrew Toles
(OF)
Pedro Baez
(R)
Logan Forsythe
(2B)
Clayton Kershaw
(S)
Antoan Richardson
(OF)
Chin-Hui Tsao
(R)
James Baldwin
(OF)
Yimi Garcia
(R)
Adam Liberatore
(R)
Sergio Romo
(R)
Justin Turner
(3B)
Austin Barnes
(C)
Robbie Garvey
(OF)
Nook Logan
(OF)
Hyun-Jin Ryu
(S)
Julio Urias
(S)
Brandon Beachy
(S)
Adrian Gonzalez
(1B)
Kenta Maeda
(S)
Adrian Salcedo
(S)
Chase Utley
(2B)
Brooks Brown
(R)
Yasmani Grandal
(C)
Brandon McCarthy
(S)
Corey Seager
(SS)
Scott Van Slyke
(OF)
Alberto Callaspo
(3B)
Franklin Gutierrez
(OF)
Brandon Morrow
(R)
Rob Segedin
(OF)
Matt West
(R)
Alberto Castillo
(R)
Chris Hatcher
(R)
Fu-Te Ni
(R)
Brock Stewart
(S)
Bobby Wilson
(C)
Ramon Castro
(C)
Enrique Hernandez
(OF)
Rudy Owens
(S)
Ross Stripling
(S)
Brian Wilson
(R)
Carl Crawford
(OF)
Rich Hill
(S)
Joc Pederson
(OF)
Eric Stults
(S)
Alex Wood
(S)
Ike Davis
(1B)
Tyler Holt
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Justin Masterson | Starting Pitcher
Team:
Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 3/22/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'6" / 260
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Dodgers signed RHP Justin Masterson to a minor league contract.
Masterson first started auditioning for clubs well over a month ago and has finally caught on somewhere. The big right-hander failed to make it up to the majors last season, posting a 4.97 ERA and 32/26 K/BB ratio in 54 1/3 innings with the Triple-A affiliate of the Pirates. Masterson is 32 now and hasn't had any success at the big league level since 2013. He's strictly a no-risk flier.
Mar 27 - 7:43 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Justin Masterson worked out privately for the Reds on Thursday.
Masterson did not receive an offer after his mid-February showcase in Phoenix, but the rebuilding Reds might as well bring him into camp on a non-guaranteed minor league deal and see what happens. The veteran right-hander did not pitch at the MLB level in 2016 following shoulder surgery and he put up an ugly 4.97 ERA and 32/26 K/BB ratio in 54 1/3 innings with the Triple-A affiliate of the Pirates. He turns 32 years old later this month.
Mar 2 - 3:42 PM
Source:
Cincinnati Enquirer
The Rangers held a tryout for free agent pitchers Justin Masterson, Kameron Loe, Blake Beavan and Kyle Drabek on Monday.
It's unclear whether the Rangers liked enough of what they saw to sign any of the hurlers. Masterson, who will turn 32 next month, has seen his velocity plummet in recent years and hasn't had any success in the majors since 2013.
Feb 20 - 4:25 PM
Source:
Dallas Morning News
Justin Masterson held a showcase for eight MLB clubs on Tuesday in Phoenix, Arizona.
And he will throw again for interested clubs this Friday. Masterson did not pitch at the major league level in 2016 following shoulder surgery and he put up a rough 4.97 ERA and 32/26 K/BB ratio in 54 1/3 innings with the Triple-A affiliate of the Pirates. The veteran right-hander is going to have to settle for a non-guaranteed minor league contract wherever he lands.
Feb 14 - 8:27 PM
Source:
Jerry Crasnick on Twitter
Masterson signs minors deal with Dodgers
Mar 27 - 7:43 PM
Masterson worked out for Reds on Thursday
Mar 2 - 3:42 PM
Rangers have tryout for free agent pitchers
Feb 20 - 4:25 PM
Masterson holds showcase for eight teams
Feb 14 - 8:27 PM
More Justin Masterson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Dodgers Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Justin Masterson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Justin Masterson's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Justin Masterson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Justin Masterson's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Indianapolis(INT)
AAA
25
5
2
2
0
54.1
62
30
30
26
32
0
0
4.969
1.620
Bradenton(FSL)
A
1
1
1
0
0
5
2
2
2
3
8
0
0
3.600
1.000
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yasmani Grandal
2
Austin Barnes
3
Bobby Wilson
1B
1
Adrian Gonzalez
2
Ike Davis
2B
1
Logan Forsythe
SS
1
Corey Seager
Sidelined
Corey Seager (oblique) is aiming to join the Dodgers for Saturday's exhibition game in Los Angeles.
Seager will stay back in Dodgers camp to work on his swing in minor league games while the majority of the major league roster heads to Anaheim later this week for two exhibition contests. Once the Freeway Series shifts to Dodger Stadium on Saturday, the star shortstop should be active. He is in no danger of missing the club's first regular-season game April 3 against the Padres.
Mar 27
2
Chris Taylor
3B
1
Justin Turner
2
Rob Segedin
LF
1
Andrew Toles
2
Franklin Gutierrez
3
Scott Van Slyke
CF
1
Joc Pederson
2
Trayce Thompson
Sidelined
Trayce Thompson (back) will play in back-to-back Cactus League games soon.
The Dodgers have been slow-playing Thompson all spring after he suffered stress fractures in his back last season. He's surely not going to be available on Opening Day.
Mar 21
3
Enrique Hernandez
4
Tyler Holt
RF
1
Yasiel Puig
Sidelined
Yasiel Puig (calf) is back in the Dodgers' Cactus League lineup on Thursday.
Puig has been held out of action this week after feeling a tweak in his left calf Sunday while trying to steal a base. It sounds like this is minor, but we all know about Puig's long history of leg issues. He remains a high-risk, high-reward type of fantasy outfielder leading into the 2017 regular season.
Mar 23
2
Andre Ethier
Sidelined
Andre Ethier (back) won't resume baseball activities until the first week of April.
The decision was made after Ethier met with a back specialist on Saturday. Ethier will obviously open the year on the disabled list but manager Dave Roberts said he doesn't anticipate the injury being a "6-8 week thing." The injury-prone Ethier was limited to just 16 games last season and is now facing another extended absence.
Mar 25
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Clayton Kershaw
2
Rich Hill
3
Kenta Maeda
4
Hyun-Jin Ryu
5
Brandon McCarthy
6
Scott Kazmir
Sidelined
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed Monday that Scott Kazmir (hip) will open the season on the disabled list.
Kazmir again struggled with velocity and effectiveness in his return to Cactus League play Sunday versus the Rangers, yielding three earned runs on five walks and three hits over just three innings. "It's something with the hip," Roberts told the media on Monday morning. There is no timetable for Kazmir's 2017 debut.
Mar 27
7
Julio Urias
8
Alex Wood
9
Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kenley Jansen
2
Sergio Romo
Sidelined
Sergio Romo (back) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Tuesday.
Romo has been dealing with some stiffness in his back since returning from the World Baseball Classic, but it's not believed to be serious. Barring any setbacks, he should be fine for the start of the regular season.
Mar 21
3
Pedro Baez
Sidelined
Pedro Baez (thumb) will face hitters on Monday.
It will be a nice step, but Baez still hasn't pitched in a game this spring due to a nagging right thumb injury. He's probably going to begin the season on the disabled list.
Mar 26
4
Grant Dayton
5
Luis Avilan
6
Adam Liberatore
Sidelined
Adam Liberatore said he's fully recovered from elbow surgery.
Liberatore enjoyed a marvelous first half last season but wore down late in the year and eventually required surgery. He's aiming to throw off a mound next week. Left-handers hit just .171 with 18 strikeouts in 82 at-bats against Liberatore in 2016.
Jan 28
7
Chris Hatcher
8
Josh Ravin
Sidelined
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Josh Ravin aggravated his right groin strain and will be sidelined for the next several weeks.
Ravin had hoped to return to the mound on Sunday. He had been a candidate to win one of the final spots in the club's Opening Day bullpen, but instead he'll now open the year on the 10-day disabled list.
Mar 24
9
Josh Fields
10
Yimi Garcia
60-Day DL
Yimi Garcia played catch Monday for the first time since Tommy John surgery.
Garcia had the reconstructive elbow procedure last October and will miss the entire 2017 season. The reliever should be 100 percent for Opening Day in 2018.
Mar 20
11
Brandon Morrow
Headlines
2017 Breakdowns: Relievers
Mar 27
Matthew Pouliot goes around the league to look at the iffier closing situations and suggests some sleeper relievers to target.
More MLB Columns
»
2017 Breakdowns: Relievers
Mar 27
»
Final Standard Mock
Mar 27
»
ST Daily: Critical Matz
Mar 27
»
Dominate Your Draft
Mar 25
»
Podcast: Braves Check-In
Mar 25
»
Abusing the Default Rankings
Mar 24
»
All About Steals: AL Edition
Mar 24
»
ST Daily: Quintana Rolls Reds
Mar 24
MLB Headlines
»
Masterson signs minors deal with Dodgers
»
Frazier doubles, homers in win over Dodgers
»
Roberts: Hyun-Jin Ryu is in Dodgers rotation
»
Soler diagnosed with Grade 1 oblique strain
»
Carrasco (elbow) to pitch second game for CLE
»
Bumgarner strikes out nine over 7 IP vs. Reds
»
Molina, Cards making progress on extension
»
Dyson (hamstring) hopes for Cactus game Wed.
»
Orioles release veteran OF Michael Bourn
»
Gibbons optimistic on Travis (knee) for OD
»
Royals option Peter O'Brien to AAA Omaha
»
Kazmir (hip) will open 2017 on disabled list
