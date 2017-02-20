Player Page

Justin Masterson | Starting Pitcher

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:  (32) / 3/22/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'6" / 260
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Dodgers signed RHP Justin Masterson to a minor league contract.
Masterson first started auditioning for clubs well over a month ago and has finally caught on somewhere. The big right-hander failed to make it up to the majors last season, posting a 4.97 ERA and 32/26 K/BB ratio in 54 1/3 innings with the Triple-A affiliate of the Pirates. Masterson is 32 now and hasn't had any success at the big league level since 2013. He's strictly a no-risk flier. Mar 27 - 7:43 PM
Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Indianapolis(INT)AAA25522054.16230302632004.9691.620
Bradenton(FSL)A11100522238003.6001.000
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yasmani Grandal
2Austin Barnes
3Bobby Wilson
1B1Adrian Gonzalez
2Ike Davis
2B1Logan Forsythe
SS1Corey Seager
2Chris Taylor
3B1Justin Turner
2Rob Segedin
LF1Andrew Toles
2Franklin Gutierrez
3Scott Van Slyke
CF1Joc Pederson
2Trayce Thompson
3Enrique Hernandez
4Tyler Holt
RF1Yasiel Puig
2Andre Ethier
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Clayton Kershaw
2Rich Hill
3Kenta Maeda
4Hyun-Jin Ryu
5Brandon McCarthy
6Scott Kazmir
7Julio Urias
8Alex Wood
9Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kenley Jansen
2Sergio Romo
3Pedro Baez
4Grant Dayton
5Luis Avilan
6Adam Liberatore
7Chris Hatcher
8Josh Ravin
9Josh Fields
10Yimi Garcia
11Brandon Morrow
 

 