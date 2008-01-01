Justin Smoak | First Baseman | #14 Team: Toronto Blue Jays Age / DOB: (30) / 12/5/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 220 Bats / Throws: Switch / Left College: South Carolina Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (11) / TEX Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $4.125 million, 2018: $4.125 million, 2019: $6 million club option ($250,000 buyout) Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Justin Smoak went 3-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Mariners. Smoak beat up on his former team, plating a run with an RBI single in the first inning before driving in two more with a bases-loaded single in the fifth. He then put an exclamation point on his evening with a solo homer, his sixth of the year, in the seventh inning. The 30-year-old has 21 RBI and 14 runs scored to go with a .274/.314/.496 line as an everyday player for the Jays this year.

Justin Smoak went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in the loss to the Indians on Tuesday. Smoak was one of the Blue Jays' few pleasant surprises in April, but he's opened May with a .214 average and one extra-base hit in eight games, dropping his OPS from .811 to .739. On the plus side, that OPS is still nearly 40 points better than his career mark.

Justin Smoak clobbered his fifth home run of the year as the Blue Jays dispatched of the Rays on Friday night in Tampa Bay. Smoak went back-to-back with teammate Kendrys Morales during a five-run rally to take the lead in the eighth inning. Smoak also singled in the ballgame, finishing his night 2-for-4. He has been a bright spot in the middle of the Jays' lineup so far, hitting .280/.306/.505 with five homers and 15 RBI.