Justin Smoak | First Baseman | #14

Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:  (30) / 12/5/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 220
Bats / Throws: Switch / Left
College: South Carolina
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (11) / TEX
Contract: view contract details
Justin Smoak went 3-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Mariners.
Smoak beat up on his former team, plating a run with an RBI single in the first inning before driving in two more with a bases-loaded single in the fifth. He then put an exclamation point on his evening with a solo homer, his sixth of the year, in the seventh inning. The 30-year-old has 21 RBI and 14 runs scored to go with a .274/.314/.496 line as an everyday player for the Jays this year. May 11 - 10:37 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final331.000140200010050
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
3411028515171262600.255.291.455.745
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201703100000
2016011100001
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 11SEA133001421000001.0001.0002.000
May 10CLE14110001110000.250.400.500
May 9CLE13000000020000.000.000.000
May 8CLE13100020110000.333.500.333
May 7@ TB14000000010000.000.000.000
May 6@ TB13000000010000.000.000.000
May 5@ TB14200121000000.500.5001.250
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Russell Martin
2Luke Maile
3Michael Ohlman
1B1Justin Smoak
2B1Devon Travis
2Ryan Goins
SS1Troy Tulowitzki
2Darwin Barney
3B1Josh Donaldson
LF1Steve Pearce
2Ezequiel Carrera
CF1Kevin Pillar
2Dalton Pompey
RF1Jose Bautista
DH1Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Marco Estrada
2Aaron Sanchez
3Marcus Stroman
4J.A. Happ
5Francisco Liriano
6Joe Biagini
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Roberto Osuna
2Jason Grilli
3Joe Smith
4J.P. Howell
5Aaron Loup
6Ryan Tepera
7Glenn Sparkman
8Bo Schultz
9Dominic Leone
10Danny Barnes
11Leonel Campos
 

 