Justin Smoak | First Baseman | #14

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Keuchel fans nine Yankees in dazzling victory
Smoak's homer, four RBI lead Jays past M's
Buster Posey getting the night off Thursday
Adrian Beltre (calf) took BP on Thursday
Orioles and Nationals rained out on Thursday
Denard Span (shoulder) officially activated
Brandon Crawford activated from 10-day DL
Tigers get Ian Kinsler back on Thursday night
Hamstring tightness sends Maeda to 10-day DL
Rockies place Trevor Story on 10-day DL
Mike Trout (hamstring) returns as DH Thursday
Ryan Braun expected to go on disabled list
Pats extend C David Andrews through 2020
Denard Robinson trying out for the Bears
Report: Browns would welcome Josh Gordon back
First-rounder Taco Charlton signs rookie deal
Eagles sign every pick but first-rounder
Bolts avoid drama, sign 1st-rounder Williams
Redskins get 9-of-10 picks under contract
Redskins get 1st-rounder Allen under contract
Victor Cruz visiting the Bears on Monday
Bears cut Royal for extreme ineffectiveness
Damien Williams officially signs RFA tender
Cards cut Washington following reinstatement
Juiced: Jonathon Simmons thrives in start
Mainstream Dejounte: Murray shines in win
James Harden scores 10 in ugly blowout loss
Jonathon Simmons will start for Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) is a game-time call
Avery Bradley scores 29 pts on 12-of-19 FGs
Al Horford helps Celtics win Game 5, 123-101
Confirmed: Avery Bradley (hip) starts Game 5
Tyler Ulis has minor right ankle surgery
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) listed as questionable
Kelly Oubre will play in Game 5 on Wednesday
Kawhi Leonard says he will play in Game 6
Richard Panik agrees to two-year extension
Jason Botterill is the new GM for the Sabres
Nick Ritchie nets GWG as Ducks advance to WCF
Marc-Andre Fleury leads Penguins to ECF
Tyson Barrie suffers LBI at IIHF Worlds
Matt Murray set to return as backup goalie
Mika Zibanejad nets 2 pts, but NYR going home
Erik Karlsson scores GWG, Sens eliminate NYR
Rangers to host 2018 Winter Classic vs. BUF
Tanner Pearson inks 4-year deal with Kings
Tuukka Rask undergoes groin surgery
Patrice Bergeron has sports hernia surgery
Travis Miller: Toyota Tundra 250 advance
Bell fastest in last Kansas truck practice
Haley leads Kansas City Truck Practice 1
Newman 3rd-best at Charlotte, 5th at Kansas
Rogelio Lopez: Red Cola 120 advance
Will Rodgers: Spokane County Raceway advance
Michael Self: Spokane County Raceway advance
Landauer: Spokane County Raceway advance
Derek Kraus: Spokane County Raceway advance
Gilliland: Spokane County Raceway advance
Eggleston: Spokane County Raceway advance
Eric Goodale: Langley 150 advance
Mackenzie Hughes co-leading in PLAYERS debut
Ace salvages mediocre round for Masters champ
Jon Rahm blemish-free in PLAYERS debut
Alex Noren blemish-free in PLAYERS debut
Pair of eagles moves McGirt to the top in R1
Holmes hangs an early target at THE PLAYERS
Rutherford 67 then thunder halts in Portugal
David Toms (back) WDs from THE PLAYERS
Kevin Na (illness) WDs from THE PLAYERS
Wallace fires 10-under opener; leads Portugal
McIlroy tackles TPC Sawgrass with new sticks
Garcia contests THE PLAYERS w/ fill-in caddie
Lincoln Riley's contract extended through '19
CSU S Scott arrested on burglary charges
Kirk checks in at No. 5 on Kiper's big board
Bama DB Fitzpatrick is Kiper's No. 2 prospect
WKU RB Ferby (shoulder) is projected to start
Brooks likens James to a mix of Adams/Foster
HC Bohl on QB Allen: 'He's a Favre-type guy'
Alabama RB Emmons up 27 lbs as a sophomore
McElwain denies he's naked man in shark photo
Temple, FCS teams, JUCOs contact QB Jones
Jackson charged in 2nd sexual battery case
LB Bush Jr. stars in Michigan spring game
Antonio inks new four-year deal with WHU
Noble ruled out for the rest of the season
Valdes, Ramirez still in the treatment room
United eke through to Europa League final
Maguire's contract talks on hold for now
Drinkwater expected to miss final run-in
Markovic ruled out for the rest of the season
Morgan out, Huth in doubt for Etihad clash
London calling for Southampton's Shane Long
Jagielka hoping for Everton stay
Valdes to leave in the wake of relegation
Celtic interested in signing Dominic Solanke
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
David Aardsma
(R)
Chris Coghlan
(3B)
Arnold Leon
(R)
Michael Ohlman
(C)
Bo Schultz
(R)
Danny Barnes
(R)
Josh Donaldson
(3B)
Dominic Leone
(R)
Juan Oramas
(S)
Joe Smith
(R)
Darwin Barney
(3B)
Marco Estrada
(S)
Francisco Liriano
(S)
Roberto Osuna
(R)
Justin Smoak
(1B)
Jose Bautista
(OF)
Gavin Floyd
(R)
Aaron Loup
(R)
Steve Pearce
(OF)
Glenn Sparkman
(S)
Joe Biagini
(R)
Ryan Goins
(SS)
Luke Maile
(C)
Kevin Pillar
(OF)
Marcus Stroman
(S)
Mike Bolsinger
(S)
Jason Grilli
(R)
Russell Martin
(C)
Dalton Pompey
(OF)
Ryan Tepera
(R)
Mark Buehrle
(S)
J.A. Happ
(S)
Franklin Morales
(R)
Jarrod Saltalamacchia
(C)
Devon Travis
(2B)
Leonel Campos
(R)
Clinton Hollon
(S)
Kendrys Morales
(DH)
Aaron Sanchez
(S)
Troy Tulowitzki
(SS)
Ezequiel Carrera
(OF)
J.P. Howell
(R)
Dioner Navarro
(C)
Ramon Santiago
(SS)
Lance Zawadzki
(2B)
Brett Carroll
(OF)
Justin Smoak | First Baseman | #14
Team:
Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 12/5/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Left
College:
South Carolina
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 1 (11) / TEX
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $4.125 million, 2018: $4.125 million, 2019: $6 million club option ($250,000 buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Justin Smoak went 3-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Mariners.
Smoak beat up on his former team, plating a run with an RBI single in the first inning before driving in two more with a bases-loaded single in the fifth. He then put an exclamation point on his evening with a solo homer, his sixth of the year, in the seventh inning. The 30-year-old has 21 RBI and 14 runs scored to go with a .274/.314/.496 line as an everyday player for the Jays this year.
May 11 - 10:37 PM
Justin Smoak went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in the loss to the Indians on Tuesday.
Smoak was one of the Blue Jays' few pleasant surprises in April, but he's opened May with a .214 average and one extra-base hit in eight games, dropping his OPS from .811 to .739. On the plus side, that OPS is still nearly 40 points better than his career mark.
May 9 - 10:20 PM
Justin Smoak clobbered his fifth home run of the year as the Blue Jays dispatched of the Rays on Friday night in Tampa Bay.
Smoak went back-to-back with teammate Kendrys Morales during a five-run rally to take the lead in the eighth inning. Smoak also singled in the ballgame, finishing his night 2-for-4. He has been a bright spot in the middle of the Jays' lineup so far, hitting .280/.306/.505 with five homers and 15 RBI.
May 5 - 10:49 PM
Justin Smoak went 3-for-3 and drilled a two-run homer in a win over the Rays on Saturday.
His two-run shot off Rays' starter Matt Andriese put the Jays ahead by three and gave them some breathing space in what had been a pitchers' duel up to that point. Smoak has been getting everyday playing time in Toronto this year and has been a pleasant surprise to his fantasy owners. He is batting .271/.308/.521 with four home runs and 12 RBI in 78 plate appearances.
Apr 29 - 4:39 PM
Smoak's homer, four RBI lead Jays past M's
May 11 - 10:37 PM
Justin Smoak goes 0-for-3 in loss
May 9 - 10:20 PM
Justin Smoak leaves the yard in win over Rays
May 5 - 10:49 PM
Smoak goes 3-for-3 with a two-run bomb Sat.
Apr 29 - 4:39 PM
More Justin Smoak Player News
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
3
3
1.000
1
4
0
2
0
0
0
1
0
0
5
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
34
110
28
5
1
5
17
12
6
26
0
0
.255
.291
.455
.745
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
31
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
111
0
0
0
0
1
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 11
SEA
1
3
3
0
0
1
4
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
1.000
1.000
2.000
May 10
CLE
1
4
1
1
0
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.400
.500
May 9
CLE
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 8
CLE
1
3
1
0
0
0
2
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
.333
.500
.333
May 7
@ TB
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 6
@ TB
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 5
@ TB
1
4
2
0
0
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
1.250
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Russell Martin
10-Day DL
Blue Jays placed C Russell Martin on the 10-day disabled list with left shoulder irritation.
Martin said it's an ailment that's bugged him since spring training and got worse following a recent collision. It's a bummer for Martin's fantasy owners that can no longer make roster moves for this week. Luke Maile should see the bulk of the catching duties in Martin's absence, and Mike Ohlman has been recalled.
May 8
2
Luke Maile
3
Michael Ohlman
1B
1
Justin Smoak
2B
1
Devon Travis
2
Ryan Goins
SS
1
Troy Tulowitzki
10-Day DL
The Blue Jays' tentative plan is to have Troy Tulowitzki (hamstring) start in on a minor league rehab assignment on Saturday.
Tulowitzki looks like he could start the assignment on Saturday, receive an off day on Sunday and then play in minor league games on both Monday and Tuesday. Should all of this go off without a hitch, the veteran shortstop would rejoin the Jays when they travel to Atlanta to take on the Braves next Wednesday. Tulo has been out of commission since April 22 due to a strained right hamstring.
May 10
2
Darwin Barney
3B
1
Josh Donaldson
10-Day DL
Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said Thursday that he's hoping to have Josh Donaldson (calf) and Troy Tulowitzki (hamstring) back from the disabled list on Monday.
The Jays will be hosting the Indians on Monday in an ALCS rematch. Both Donaldson and Tulowitzki are at Toronto's spring training complex in Florida continuing to increase their level of baseball activities and it appears they will avoid rehab assignments.
May 5
LF
1
Steve Pearce
2
Ezequiel Carrera
CF
1
Kevin Pillar
2
Dalton Pompey
60-Day DL
Blue Jays transferred OF Dalton Pompey from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move was made over the weekend and cleared a spot for Leonel Campos on the 40-man roster. Pompey suffered a concussion on a slide during the recent World Baseball Classic and still isn't back to 100 percent. He'll now be eligible to return in June.
Apr 24
RF
1
Jose Bautista
DH
1
Kendrys Morales
Sidelined
Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said Kendrys Morales (hamstring) could be available to pinch-hit Friday against the Mariners.
Morales is sitting out for the second night in a row but his injured hamstring is already feeling better and the Blue Jays are confident he'll avoid the disabled list. Jose Bautista will serve as the DH for Thursday night's series opener.
May 11
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Marco Estrada
2
Aaron Sanchez
10-Day DL
Aaron Sanchez (finger) threw 60 pitches in an extended bullpen session Tuesday.
If he feels no abnormal discomfort on Wednesday, the right-hander should be cleared to return to the Blue Jays' starting rotation Sunday versus the Mariners. Sanchez has been on the disabled list since May 1 because of a split nail on his right middle finger.
May 9
3
Marcus Stroman
4
J.A. Happ
10-Day DL
J.A. Happ (elbow) will not be ready to return when the Blue Jays need a fifth starter on May 11.
The Blue Jays have an opening after Aaron Sanchez (finger) was forced to return to the disabled list, but Happ was only long-tossing over the weekend and isn't close to game action. Casey Lawrence appears to be the most likely fill-in for Sanchez.
May 2
5
Francisco Liriano
10-Day DL
Blue Jays placed LHP Francisco Liriano on the 10-day disabled list with left shoulder inflammation.
Liriano's fastball velocity is way down in 2017 and he was hammered for seven runs over just two innings last time out against the Indians on Wednesday night. The Jays are confident he'll be back after the minimum 10 days. Liriano's spot in the rotation will be filled by Mike Bolsinger.
May 11
6
Joe Biagini
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Roberto Osuna
2
Jason Grilli
3
Joe Smith
4
J.P. Howell
5
Aaron Loup
6
Ryan Tepera
7
Glenn Sparkman
60-Day DL
Blue Jays transferred RHP Glenn Sparkman from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Ty Kelly. Sparkman is sidelined with a fractured right thumb.
Apr 10
8
Bo Schultz
60-Day DL
Blue Jays transferred RHP Bo Schultz from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move frees up a 40-man roster spot. Schultz is out for the season following Tommy John surgery.
Apr 9
9
Dominic Leone
10
Danny Barnes
11
Leonel Campos
Headlines
Waiver Wired: Keen on Keon
May 11
In this week's Waiver Wired, D.J. Short encourages fantasy owners to give Keon Broxton another chance while looking at Jayson Werth's hot start.
More MLB Columns
»
Waiver Wired: Keen on Keon
May 11
»
Dose: For Whom the Bell Toles
May 11
»
Notes: Buying Byron
May 10
»
It All Falls Down
May 10
»
Daily Dose: Closer Crisis
May 10
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 6
May 9
»
MLB Live Chat
May 9
»
Daily Dose: K-hill
May 9
MLB Headlines
»
Keuchel fans nine Yankees in dazzling victory
»
Smoak's homer, four RBI lead Jays past M's
»
Buster Posey getting the night off Thursday
»
Adrian Beltre (calf) took BP on Thursday
»
Orioles and Nationals rained out on Thursday
»
Denard Span (shoulder) officially activated
»
Brandon Crawford activated from 10-day DL
»
Tigers get Ian Kinsler back on Thursday night
»
Hamstring tightness sends Maeda to 10-day DL
»
Rockies place Trevor Story on 10-day DL
»
Mike Trout (hamstring) returns as DH Thursday
»
Ryan Braun expected to go on disabled list
