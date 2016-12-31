Welcome,
Pedro Alvarez | Designated Hitter | #24
Team:
Baltimore Orioles
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 2/6/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 235
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Vanderbilt
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 1 (2) / PIT
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $5.75 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports the Twins have "talked about" free agent Pedro Alvarez.
Minnesota wants to add a power bat before spring training and there are several options still out there. Adam Lind, Billy Butler, Ryan Howard, and Justin Morneau are some of the others beyond Alvarez. This high number of available DH/1B types will likely translate to low-dollar one-year contracts for these guys. Or perhaps even non-guaranteed minor league deals. Alvarez, 30, put up an .826 OPS with 22 home runs in 109 games last season for the Orioles.
Feb 9 - 1:55 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
According to Jerry Crasnick of ESPN, agent Scott Boras is "trying to engage" the Rangers on free agent slugger Pedro Alvarez.
Their level of interest is unclear. Crasnick notes that Mike Napoli still appears to be the Rangers' primary target for first base, but nothing is imminent on that front. Alvarez hit .249/.322/.504 with 22 homers over 109 games with the Orioles last season. This included an .848 OPS against right-handers. The downside is that he's mostly limited to DH duties.
Jan 31 - 11:07 AM
Source:
Jerry Crasnick on Twitter
Free agent Pedro Alvarez could be on the Royals' radar, according to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe.
Alvarez would be a logical replacement for DH Kendrys Morales, who left Kansas City to sign a three-year deal with Toronto last month. Of course, the Royals aren't alone in their pursuit of Alvarez. He's also drawn interest from the Rays and Red Sox and could be a fallback option for Baltimore if the Orioles can't retain Mark Trumbo.
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 05:31:00 PM
Source:
Boston Globe
Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports that the Orioles remain interested in bringing Pedro Alvarez back at the right price.
The Orioles are no strangers to making moves late in the winter and they could do it again depending on how the market plays out with Alvarez and Mark Trumbo. Alvarez has his limitations, but he hit .249/.322/.504 with 22 homers over 109 games this past season. This included an .848 OPS against right-handers. He's a useful bat out of the DH spot.
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 07:40:00 PM
Source:
MASN Sports
Twins have 'talked about' 1B/DH Pedro Alvarez
Feb 9 - 1:55 PM
Report: Boras pitching Alvarez to Rangers
Jan 31 - 11:07 AM
Royals in the mix for Pedro Alvarez?
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 05:31:00 PM
O's remain interested in re-signing Alvarez
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 07:40:00 PM
More Pedro Alvarez Player News
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
109
337
84
20
0
22
49
43
37
97
1
0
.249
.322
.504
.826
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
12
0
87
Pedro Alvarez's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Pedro Alvarez's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Pedro Alvarez's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Pedro Alvarez's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Welington Castillo
2
Caleb Joseph
3
Francisco Peña
1B
1
Chris Davis
2B
1
Jonathan Schoop
2
Johnny Giavotella
SS
1
J.J. Hardy
3B
1
Manny Machado
2
Ryan Flaherty
LF
1
Hyun Soo Kim
2
Joey Rickard
3
Aneury Tavarez
CF
1
Adam Jones
2
Logan Schafer
RF
1
Seth Smith
2
Anthony Santander
DH
1
Mark Trumbo
2
Trey Mancini
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Tillman
2
Kevin Gausman
3
Dylan Bundy
4
Ubaldo Jimenez
5
Wade Miley
6
Chris Lee
7
Joe Gunkel
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Zach Britton
2
Darren O'Day
3
Brad Brach
4
Mychal Givens
5
Donnie Hart
6
Oliver Drake
7
Mike Wright
8
Logan Verrett
9
Tyler Wilson
10
Logan Ondrusek
11
Jayson Aquino
12
Jesus Liranzo
