Pedro Alvarez | Designated Hitter | #24 Team: Baltimore Orioles Age / DOB: (30) / 2/6/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 235 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: Vanderbilt Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (2) / PIT Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $5.75 million, 2017: Free Agent

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports the Twins have "talked about" free agent Pedro Alvarez. Minnesota wants to add a power bat before spring training and there are several options still out there. Adam Lind, Billy Butler, Ryan Howard, and Justin Morneau are some of the others beyond Alvarez. This high number of available DH/1B types will likely translate to low-dollar one-year contracts for these guys. Or perhaps even non-guaranteed minor league deals. Alvarez, 30, put up an .826 OPS with 22 home runs in 109 games last season for the Orioles. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

According to Jerry Crasnick of ESPN, agent Scott Boras is "trying to engage" the Rangers on free agent slugger Pedro Alvarez. Their level of interest is unclear. Crasnick notes that Mike Napoli still appears to be the Rangers' primary target for first base, but nothing is imminent on that front. Alvarez hit .249/.322/.504 with 22 homers over 109 games with the Orioles last season. This included an .848 OPS against right-handers. The downside is that he's mostly limited to DH duties. Source: Jerry Crasnick on Twitter

Free agent Pedro Alvarez could be on the Royals' radar, according to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe. Alvarez would be a logical replacement for DH Kendrys Morales, who left Kansas City to sign a three-year deal with Toronto last month. Of course, the Royals aren't alone in their pursuit of Alvarez. He's also drawn interest from the Rays and Red Sox and could be a fallback option for Baltimore if the Orioles can't retain Mark Trumbo. Source: Boston Globe