Pedro Alvarez | Designated Hitter | #24

Team: Baltimore Orioles
Age / DOB:  (30) / 2/6/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 235
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Vanderbilt
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (2) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports the Twins have "talked about" free agent Pedro Alvarez.
Minnesota wants to add a power bat before spring training and there are several options still out there. Adam Lind, Billy Butler, Ryan Howard, and Justin Morneau are some of the others beyond Alvarez. This high number of available DH/1B types will likely translate to low-dollar one-year contracts for these guys. Or perhaps even non-guaranteed minor league deals. Alvarez, 30, put up an .826 OPS with 22 home runs in 109 games last season for the Orioles. Feb 9 - 1:55 PM
Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
10933784200224943379710.249.322.504.826
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000012087
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
