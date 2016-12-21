Player Page

Chris Carter | First Baseman | #33

Team: Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:  (30) / 12/18/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 245
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 15 (0) / CWS
Contract: view contract details
ESPN's Jerry Crasnick reports that the Marlins are interested in adding a right-handed hitting first baseman and have discussed Chris Carter and Mark Reynolds, among others.
The Marlins have Justin Bour to start at first base against right-handers, but they'd like to add a bat to platoon with him. It seems likely that Carter will be seeking a full-time job following a 41-homer season, although his market has been very quiet to this point. Reynolds had a nice season in Colorado in 2016 (.282/.356/.450) but would surely be more receptive to a platoon role. Jan 20 - 2:27 PM
Source: Jerry Crasnick on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1605491222714194847620631.222.321.499.821
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016015500002
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Career Trajectory
 

 