[X]
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Chase Anderson
(S)
Chris Carter
(1B)
Junior Guerra
(S)
Boanerges Nova
(S)
Forrest Snow
(S)
Orlando Arcia
(SS)
Shawn Clowers
(S)
Josh Hader
(S)
Andy Oliver
(S)
Eric Sogard
(2B)
Eric Arnett
(S)
Ryan Cordell
(OF)
Nick Hagadone
(R)
Wily Peralta
(S)
Andrew Susac
(C)
Jett Bandy
(C)
Tyler Cravy
(S)
Taylor Jungmann
(S)
Hernan Perez
(3B)
Brent Suter
(S)
Andrew Barbosa
(S)
Zach Davies
(S)
Michael Kirkman
(R)
Brett Phillips
(OF)
Eric Thames
(OF)
Jacob Barnes
(R)
Ivan DeJesus Jr.
(SS)
Corey Knebel
(R)
Manny Pina
(C)
Carlos Torres
(R)
Michael Blazek
(R)
Jake Elmore
(OF)
Stephen Kohlscheen
(S)
Michael Reed
(OF)
Miguel Velazquez
(OF)
Ryan Braun
(OF)
Paolo Espino
(S)
Damien Magnifico
(R)
Yadiel Rivera
(3B)
Jonathan Villar
(SS)
Lewis Brinson
(OF)
Neftali Feliz
(R)
Jhan Marinez
(R)
Domingo Santana
(OF)
Ryan Webb
(R)
Keon Broxton
(OF)
Omar Garcia
(OF)
Tommy Milone
(S)
Rob Scahill
(R)
Will West
(S)
Nicholas Bucci
(S)
Matt Garza
(S)
Jimmy Nelson
(S)
Alan Sharkey
(1B)
Taylor Williams
(S)
Hiram Burgos
(S)
Scooter Gennett
(2B)
Kirk Nieuwenhuis
(OF)
Travis Shaw
(3B)
Miguel Yan
(R)
Chris Capuano
(R)
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Chris Carter | First Baseman | #33
Team:
Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 12/18/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 245
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2005 / Rd. 15 (0) / CWS
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $2.5 million, 2017-18: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN's Jerry Crasnick reports that the Marlins are interested in adding a right-handed hitting first baseman and have discussed Chris Carter and Mark Reynolds, among others.
The Marlins have Justin Bour to start at first base against right-handers, but they'd like to add a bat to platoon with him. It seems likely that Carter will be seeking a full-time job following a 41-homer season, although his market has been very quiet to this point. Reynolds had a nice season in Colorado in 2016 (.282/.356/.450) but would surely be more receptive to a platoon role.
Jan 20 - 2:27 PM
Source:
Jerry Crasnick on Twitter
Chris Carter's agent, Dave Stewart, said in an interview on MLB Network Radio on Sunday that he's discussed his client with the Orioles and Rangers.
The A's have been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Carter, but Stewart said he hasn't had any talks with them. The Rangers might no longer be a fit, either, if they're able to complete a contract with Mike Napoli as expected. Baltimore does make sense as a landing spot for Carter, although the Orioles still would like to re-sign Mark Trumbo. Stewart noted that he doesn't expect Carter to sign with any club anytime soon.
Jan 15 - 12:15 PM
Source:
Jim Bowden on Twitter
Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports that four teams remain engaged on free agent slugger Chris Carter.
Carter's agent, Dave Stewart, said just prior to the holidays that he expected things to heat up with his client once Edwin Encarnacion signed. That hasn't happened and now the belief is that the market is waiting on Mark Trumbo and Jose Bautista. Carter tied Colorado's Nolan Arenado for first in the NL with 41 homers in 2016, but he became a free agent last month after being non-tendered by the Brewers.
Jan 10 - 2:29 PM
Source:
Chris Cotillo on Twitter
Chris Carter's agent, Dave Stewart, told Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com that he expects things to heat up with his client once Edwin Encarnacion signs.
Yes, Dave Stewart is working as an agent again after being fired as Diamondbacks general manager. Encarnacion is the big fish in the market with a lot of dominoes among first base/designated hitter/outfielder-types. Stewart says that he's received calls from multiple teams on Carter, but there's been "no real commitment." The veteran slugger was surprisingly non-tendered earlier this month after tying for the National League lead with 41 homers this past season.
Wed, Dec 21, 2016 01:28:00 PM
Source:
Jerry Crasnick on Twitter
Miami considering Chris Carter, Mark Reynolds
Jan 20 - 2:27 PM
Carter's agent has talked to Orioles, Rangers
Jan 15 - 12:15 PM
Report: Four teams engaged on Chris Carter
Jan 10 - 2:29 PM
Stewart: Chris Carter's market waiting on EE
Wed, Dec 21, 2016 01:28:00 PM
More Chris Carter Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Milwaukee Brewers Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
160
549
122
27
1
41
94
84
76
206
3
1
.222
.321
.499
.821
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
155
0
0
0
0
2
Chris Carter's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Chris Carter's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Chris Carter's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Chris Carter's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jett Bandy
2
Manny Pina
3
Andrew Susac
1B
1
Eric Thames
2B
1
Jonathan Villar
2
Scooter Gennett
3
Yadiel Rivera
4
Eric Sogard
SS
1
Orlando Arcia
2
Ivan DeJesus Jr.
3B
1
Travis Shaw
2
Hernan Perez
LF
1
Ryan Braun
CF
1
Keon Broxton
2
Kirk Nieuwenhuis
3
Lewis Brinson
4
Brett Phillips
RF
1
Domingo Santana
2
Michael Reed
3
Ryan Cordell
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Junior Guerra
2
Zach Davies
3
Jimmy Nelson
4
Matt Garza
5
Chase Anderson
6
Wily Peralta
7
Tommy Milone
8
Taylor Jungmann
9
Brent Suter
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Neftali Feliz
2
Corey Knebel
3
Jacob Barnes
4
Jhan Marinez
5
Rob Scahill
6
Carlos Torres
7
Ryan Webb
8
Michael Blazek
9
Tyler Cravy
10
Damien Magnifico
11
Hiram Burgos
12
Forrest Snow
13
Stephen Kohlscheen
14
Andy Oliver
Lowdown: Marlins Reel in Straily
Jan 20
Jesse Pantuosco breaks down the trade that brought Dan Straily to Miami and Mark Trumbo's new deal with Baltimore in Friday's Lowdown.
