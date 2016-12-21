Chris Carter | First Baseman | #33 Team: Milwaukee Brewers Age / DOB: (30) / 12/18/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 245 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 15 (0) / CWS Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $2.5 million, 2017-18: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

ESPN's Jerry Crasnick reports that the Marlins are interested in adding a right-handed hitting first baseman and have discussed Chris Carter and Mark Reynolds, among others. The Marlins have Justin Bour to start at first base against right-handers, but they'd like to add a bat to platoon with him. It seems likely that Carter will be seeking a full-time job following a 41-homer season, although his market has been very quiet to this point. Reynolds had a nice season in Colorado in 2016 (.282/.356/.450) but would surely be more receptive to a platoon role. Source: Jerry Crasnick on Twitter

Chris Carter's agent, Dave Stewart, said in an interview on MLB Network Radio on Sunday that he's discussed his client with the Orioles and Rangers. The A's have been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Carter, but Stewart said he hasn't had any talks with them. The Rangers might no longer be a fit, either, if they're able to complete a contract with Mike Napoli as expected. Baltimore does make sense as a landing spot for Carter, although the Orioles still would like to re-sign Mark Trumbo. Stewart noted that he doesn't expect Carter to sign with any club anytime soon. Source: Jim Bowden on Twitter

Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports that four teams remain engaged on free agent slugger Chris Carter. Carter's agent, Dave Stewart, said just prior to the holidays that he expected things to heat up with his client once Edwin Encarnacion signed. That hasn't happened and now the belief is that the market is waiting on Mark Trumbo and Jose Bautista. Carter tied Colorado's Nolan Arenado for first in the NL with 41 homers in 2016, but he became a free agent last month after being non-tendered by the Brewers. Source: Chris Cotillo on Twitter