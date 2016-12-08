Player Page

Neftali Feliz | Relief Pitcher | #30

Team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:  (28) / 5/2/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 225
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2005 / UDFA / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Brewers are nearing a deal with Neftali Feliz.
Feliz rebuilt his value by having a nice season with the Pirates in 2016 in which he posted a 3.52 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 61/21 K/BB ratio across 53 2/3 innings. Given the current state of the Brewers' bullpen, it wouldn't be surprising to see Feliz get a real shot at the closer's role. The 28-year-old owns 99 career saves, including seasons of 40 and 32 saves with the Rangers in 2010 and 2011. Jan 14 - 1:16 PM
Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
PIT6204223053.24021212161003.521.14
