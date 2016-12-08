Neftali Feliz | Relief Pitcher | #30 Team: Pittsburgh Pirates Age / DOB: (28) / 5/2/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 225 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2005 / UDFA / ATL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $3.9 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Brewers are nearing a deal with Neftali Feliz. Feliz rebuilt his value by having a nice season with the Pirates in 2016 in which he posted a 3.52 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 61/21 K/BB ratio across 53 2/3 innings. Given the current state of the Brewers' bullpen, it wouldn't be surprising to see Feliz get a real shot at the closer's role. The 28-year-old owns 99 career saves, including seasons of 40 and 32 saves with the Rangers in 2010 and 2011. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that Neftali Feliz is among the relievers the Dodgers are considering. Feliz had a nice bounce-back season in Pittsburgh last year, posting a 3.52 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 61/21 K/BB ratio across 53 2/3 relief innings. He'll turn just 29 in May and might be able to land a multi-year contract this offseason. Feliz would help set up for Kenley Jansen in Los Angeles. Source: Jon Morosi on Twitter

According to MLB.com's Joe Frisaro, free agent Neftali Feliz is a "candidate" for the Marlins. That might be the fallback plan if the Marlins aren't able to wrangle in Kenley Jansen. Feliz posted a nice 3.52 ERA, 1.137 WHIP, and 61/21 K/BB ratio in 53 2/3 innings this summer out of the Pirates' bullpen. He's also said to be drawing open-market interest from the Nationals, Blue Jays, and Padres. Source: Joe Frisaro on Twitter