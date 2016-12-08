Neftali Feliz | Relief Pitcher | #30

Welcome,
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Brewers closing in on deal with Neftali Feliz
Tyson Ross deal with Rangers is $6 million
D'Backs sign Iannetta to one-year, $1.5M deal
Dellin Betances and Yankees $2 million apart
Padres sign Solarte to two-year extension
Blackmon and Rockies agree at $7.3 million
Diamondbacks to sign catcher Chris Iannetta
Cubs, Jake Arrieta settle at $15.6375 million
Rangers to sign Tyson Ross to one-year deal
Pineda reaches $7.4M deal with Yankees
Jacob deGrom, Mets settle at $4.05 million
Pads, Myers nearing six-year, $80+M extension
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
'Count on' Dion Lewis leading the backfield?
Rams could allow 'Fisher guys' to walk in FA
Schefter: Colts attempted to hire Jon Gruden
Jaguars announce Todd Wash will stay on as DC
Bill O'Brien confirms he is staying w/Texans
Raiders filing paperwork for Las Vegas move
Report: Malcolm Mitchell won't play Saturday
Broncos officially bring back Mike McCoy
LeGarrette Blount (illness) taken off injury report
Start time of KC/PIT moved back to 8:20 PM ET
McDermott noncommittal on Tyrod's future
Rivers now embracing Chargers move to LA
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Andrew Bogut (hamstring) out indefinitely
Joel Embiid (rest) will not play Saturday
John Wall (wrist/pinky) will play Saturday
LeBron James hands out 15 assists in win
Kyle Korver scores 18 points vs. Kings
Rodney Hood scores 27 w/ seven triples
Kelly Olynyk gets hot, scores 26 points
Nikola Vucevic scores season-high 30 points
Serge Ibaka (shoulder) scores 13 w/ 10 boards
Karl-Anthony Towns scores 29 with 17 boards
Russell Westbrook drops 19th triple-double
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 19 w/ 6 dimes
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Predators get James Neal back from IR
Maroon on fire for Oilers
Andrew Shaw will return vs. NYR on Saturday
Alex Galchenyuk set to return to Habs lineup
Holtby white hot and Vezina worthy
Dubinsky removed from PP unit
Nick Foligno scores GWG vs. Lightning
Jeff Skinner nets 3 pts in win over Sabres
John Tavares scores hat trick in win over FLA
Braden Holtby blanks 'Hawks on Friday night
Tom Wilson scores 1G, 2A in win over CHI
James van Riemsdyk extends point streak to 6
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Todd Gilliland on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson on Truck Series watch list
Kaz Grala on Truck Series watch list
Justin Haley on Truck Series watch list
Harrison Burton on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson leads Friday afternoon ARCA test
Tyler Reddick on XFINITY Series watch list
Spencer Gallagher on XFINITY watch list
Daniel Hemric on XFINITY Series watch list
Cole Custer on XFINITY Series watch list
William Byron on XFINITY Series watch list
Sieg plans another full XFINITY Series season
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Walker among notable MCs at Sony; MDF looms
Thomas taking no prisoners at the Sony Open
Spieth (65-67) nine back at halfway point
Woodland five off the pace thru 36 @ the Sony
OQer Sawada makes cut w/ bogey-free 66
Bogey-free 61 rockets Z. Johnson up the board
Rose joins clubhouse mark w/ 6-under 64
Bogey-free 61 for Molder in R2; career low
Swafford sets the early pace at Sony midpoint
Van Zyl wins BMW with ace; 10th after R2 65
Rollercoaster for Rory in SA Open; 3 behind
Storm matches course record; leads at SA Open
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
WVU hires Cal's Spavital as o-coordinator
Reports: Cal reaches agreement with Wilcox
Report: Playoff committee adds OSU AD
Tim Lester replaces Fleck at Western Michigan
Nebraska hires ex-Uconn HC Diaco as DC
LSU loses WR Malachi Dupre to 2017 Draft
Zona loses four-star QB Burmeister to Ducks
Washington announces that DL Vea will return
Alabama QB Cornwell transfers to Nevada
UK loses leading receiver Badet to transfer
Ex-starting Clemson RT Fruhmorgen to tranfer
Report: Cal offers HC job to Justin Wilcox
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Valdes earns clean sheet in return vs. WAT
Hernandez inspires Hull to victory with brace
Arsenal too much for the Swans, win 0-4
Barton steals headlines without controversy
Swans defense unCorked by Arsenal in 0-4 loss
Carroll bicycle kick goal highlights win
Arnautovic leads Stoke charge with double
Defoe scores again, Sunderland loses again
Kane trick highlights dominant 4-0 Spurs win
Baggies get manhandled by Spurs in 4-0 loss
Costa dropped after clashing with Conte
Hull City sign Evandro Goebel from Porto
Antonio Bastardo
(R)
Neftali Feliz
(R)
John Jaso
(1B)
Dovydas Neverauskas
(S)
Doug Slaten
(R)
Josh Bell
(1B)
Adam Frazier
(OF)
Jung Ho Kang
(3B)
Juan Nicasio
(R)
Chris Stewart
(C)
Lisalverto Bonilla
(S)
David Freese
(3B)
Chad Kuhl
(S)
Ivan Nova
(S)
Jason Stoffel
(S)
Chris Bostick
(2B)
Tyler Glasnow
(S)
Wade LeBlanc
(S)
Nefi Ogando
(R)
Jameson Taillon
(S)
John Bowker
(OF)
Alen Hanson
(2B)
Brad Lincoln
(R)
Jose Osuna
(1B)
Wyatt Toregas
(C)
Steven Brault
(S)
Josh Harrison
(2B)
Josh Lindblom
(S)
Eury Perez
(OF)
Phillippe Valiquette
(R)
Francisco Cervelli
(C)
Corey Hart
(OF)
Radhames Liz
(R)
Gregory Polanco
(OF)
Tony Watson
(R)
Phil Coke
(R)
Clay Holmes
(S)
Starling Marte
(OF)
Felipe Rivero
(R)
Tyler Webb
(S)
Gerrit Cole
(S)
Daniel Hudson
(R)
Justin Masterson
(S)
Dan Runzler
(R)
Duke Welker
(R)
Elias Diaz
(C)
Jared Hughes
(R)
Andrew McCutchen
(OF)
A.J. Schugel
(R)
Trevor Williams
(S)
Cody Eppley
(R)
Drew Hutchison
(S)
Jordy Mercer
(SS)
Neftali Feliz | Relief Pitcher | #30
Team:
Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 5/2/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2005 / UDFA / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $3.9 million, 2017: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Brewers are nearing a deal with Neftali Feliz.
Feliz rebuilt his value by having a nice season with the Pirates in 2016 in which he posted a 3.52 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 61/21 K/BB ratio across 53 2/3 innings. Given the current state of the Brewers' bullpen, it wouldn't be surprising to see Feliz get a real shot at the closer's role. The 28-year-old owns 99 career saves, including seasons of 40 and 32 saves with the Rangers in 2010 and 2011.
Jan 14 - 1:16 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that Neftali Feliz is among the relievers the Dodgers are considering.
Feliz had a nice bounce-back season in Pittsburgh last year, posting a 3.52 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 61/21 K/BB ratio across 53 2/3 relief innings. He'll turn just 29 in May and might be able to land a multi-year contract this offseason. Feliz would help set up for Kenley Jansen in Los Angeles.
Jan 6 - 5:52 PM
Source:
Jon Morosi on Twitter
According to MLB.com's Joe Frisaro, free agent Neftali Feliz is a "candidate" for the Marlins.
That might be the fallback plan if the Marlins aren't able to wrangle in Kenley Jansen. Feliz posted a nice 3.52 ERA, 1.137 WHIP, and 61/21 K/BB ratio in 53 2/3 innings this summer out of the Pirates' bullpen. He's also said to be drawing open-market interest from the Nationals, Blue Jays, and Padres.
Thu, Dec 8, 2016 01:36:00 PM
Source:
Joe Frisaro on Twitter
MLB Network's Jon Morosi reports that the Blue Jays and Padres are among the teams that have checked in on Neftali Feliz.
He's also drawn interest from the Nationals. Feliz had a nice bounce-back season for the Pirates in 2016, putting up a 3.52 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 61/21 K/BB ratio across 53 2/3 innings. He could potentially be in the mix to close in San Diego.
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 06:20:00 PM
Source:
Jon Morosi on Twitter
Brewers closing in on deal with Neftali Feliz
Jan 14 - 1:16 PM
Dodgers interested in reliever Neftali Feliz
Jan 6 - 5:52 PM
Marlins may target FA reliever Neftali Feliz
Thu, Dec 8, 2016 01:36:00 PM
Blue Jays, Padres in on Neftali Feliz
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 06:20:00 PM
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
PIT
62
0
4
2
2
30
53.2
40
21
21
21
61
0
0
3.52
1.14
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Francisco Cervelli
2
Chris Stewart
3
Elias Diaz
1B
1
Josh Bell
2
John Jaso
3
Jose Osuna
2B
1
Josh Harrison
2
Alen Hanson
3
Chris Bostick
SS
1
Jordy Mercer
3B
1
Jung Ho Kang
2
David Freese
LF
1
Starling Marte
CF
1
Andrew McCutchen
2
Eury Perez
RF
1
Gregory Polanco
2
Adam Frazier
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Gerrit Cole
2
Jameson Taillon
3
Ivan Nova
4
Tyler Glasnow
5
Chad Kuhl
6
Steven Brault
7
Drew Hutchison
8
Clay Holmes
9
Josh Lindblom
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Tony Watson
2
Daniel Hudson
3
Felipe Rivero
4
Jared Hughes
5
Juan Nicasio
6
Antonio Bastardo
7
Trevor Williams
8
A.J. Schugel
9
Wade LeBlanc
10
Dovydas Neverauskas
11
Lisalverto Bonilla
12
Nefi Ogando
13
Dan Runzler
14
Tyler Webb
