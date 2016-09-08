Player Page

Weather | Roster

Peter Bourjos | Outfielder | #17

Team: Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:  (29) / 3/31/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 185
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 10 (0) / LAA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports that the Tigers have been "in touch" with free agent outfielders Peter Bourjos and Gregor Blanco.
The Tigers traded Cameron Maybin at the start of the offseason and currently project to go into camp with in-house options for center field which includes the likes of Tyler Collins, Anthony Gose, and JaCoby Jones, so it makes sense that they aren't satisfied. Bourjos, who turns 30 in March, batted .251/.292/.389 with five home runs, 23 RBI, and six steals over 123 games with the Phillies last season. Blanco, 33, hit .224/.309/.311 with one home run, 11 RBI, and six steals in 106 games with the Giants in 2016. Jan 17 - 2:55 PM
Source: Anthony Fenech on Twitter
More Peter Bourjos Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1233558920752340179164.251.292.389.681
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000001190
Peter Bourjos's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Peter Bourjos's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Peter Bourjos's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Peter Bourjos's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Lehigh Valley(INT)AAA5185001221500.278.316.444
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Cameron Rupp
2Andrew Knapp
3Bryan Holaday
4Jorge Alfaro
1B1Tommy Joseph
2B1Cesar Hernandez
2Jesmuel Valentin
3Hector Gomez
SS1Freddy Galvis
2Pedro Florimon
3B1Maikel Franco
2Andres Blanco
LF1Howie Kendrick
2Roman Quinn
3Nick Williams
4Daniel Nava
CF1Odubel Herrera
RF1Aaron Altherr
2Tyler Goeddel
3Dylan Cozens
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jeremy Hellickson
2Aaron Nola
3Jerad Eickhoff
4Clay Buchholz
5Vincent Velasquez
6Jake Thompson
7Zach Eflin
8Adam Morgan
9Alec Asher
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Joaquin Benoit
2Hector Neris
3Jeanmar Gomez
4Pat Neshek
5Edubray Ramos
6Joely Rodriguez
7Severino Gonzalez
8Luis Garcia
9Alberto Tirado
10Sean Burnett
 

 