Peter Bourjos | Outfielder | #17 Team: Philadelphia Phillies Age / DOB: (29) / 3/31/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 185 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 10 (0) / LAA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $2 million, 2017: Free Agent

Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports that the Tigers have been "in touch" with free agent outfielders Peter Bourjos and Gregor Blanco. The Tigers traded Cameron Maybin at the start of the offseason and currently project to go into camp with in-house options for center field which includes the likes of Tyler Collins, Anthony Gose, and JaCoby Jones, so it makes sense that they aren't satisfied. Bourjos, who turns 30 in March, batted .251/.292/.389 with five home runs, 23 RBI, and six steals over 123 games with the Phillies last season. Blanco, 33, hit .224/.309/.311 with one home run, 11 RBI, and six steals in 106 games with the Giants in 2016. Source: Anthony Fenech on Twitter

Peter Bourjos hit his fifth home run of the year in Thursday's win over the Nationals. Bourjos connected with an A.J. Cole pitch in the third inning for the solo blast. The homer was his first since July 5. Through 114 games, the speedy 29-year-old is hitting .252/.295/.396 overall.

Peter Bourjos enjoyed a nice day at the plate Monday against the Marlins by going 3-for-4 with an RBI, two runs, and a stolen base. Bourjos tripled and scored in a three-run fifth inning before delivering an RBI single in the seventh. This was just his second multi-hit game since returning from the disabled list last month. The speedy outfielder is batting just .255/.298/.391 over 111 games this season. He doesn’t do enough to warrant attention in most fantasy leagues and the Phillies would be better-served looking at younger players for the final month.