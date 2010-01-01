Player Page

Rick Porcello | Starting Pitcher | #22

Team: Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:  (28) / 12/27/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 205
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (27) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Red Sox manager John Farrell announced Wednesday that Rick Porcello will be the Opening Day starter.
Yes, the Red Sox have Chris Sale, but it's a reward for Porcello's Cy Young Award-winning campaign. Farrell said he informed Porcello of his decision way back on the first day of camp. Mar 15 - 11:51 AM
Source: Brian MacPherson on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
BOS333322400223193857832189303.151.01
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Sandy Leon
2Blake Swihart
3Christian Vazquez
1B1Mitch Moreland
2B1Dustin Pedroia
2Josh Rutledge
3Marco Hernandez
SS1Xander Bogaerts
2Deven Marrero
3B1Pablo Sandoval
2Brock Holt
3Matt Dominguez
LF1Andrew Benintendi
2Chris Young
3Steve Selsky
4Carlos Quentin
CF1Jackie Bradley
RF1Mookie Betts
2Junior Lake
DH1Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Sale
2David Price
3Rick Porcello
4Drew Pomeranz
5Steven Wright
6Eduardo Rodriguez
7Henry Owens
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Craig Kimbrel
2Tyler Thornburg
3Joe Kelly
4Robbie Ross
5Fernando Abad
6Matt Barnes
7Carson Smith
8Heath Hembree
9Robby Scott
10Noe Ramirez
11Brandon Workman
12Kyle Martin
13Luis Ysla
 

 