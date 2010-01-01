Rick Porcello | Starting Pitcher | #22

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Standard Mock Draft
Mar 15
ST Daily: Rock Slide
Mar 15
Podcast: Marlins Check-In
Mar 14
2017 Breakdowns: Outfielders
Mar 14
ST Daily: Max Makes Promise
Mar 14
ST Daily: Rocky Start
Mar 13
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 13
Strasburg vs. Verlander
Mar 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Perez to miss a week with hyperextended elbow
Red Sox name Porcello as Opening Day starter
Jansen to pitch for NED in next WBC round
Nationals release catcher Derek Norris
Tillman (shoulder) to get cortisone injection
Japan advances to championship round in WBC
Molina stars as PR downs Dominican Republic
Rays, Kiermaier near six-year, $50M+ deal
Olney: Rays considering catcher Derek Norris
Haniger singles, doubles, triples on Tuesday
Carrasco to miss start with swollen elbow
Eric Thames slugs first homer of the spring
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Second Wave
Mar 14
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 14
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Vikings re-sign 38-year-old CB Terence Newman
Burkhead highest-paid Pats RB since 2010
Steelers ink former 2nd-rounder Justin Hunter
Ravens dump starting C Zuttah, saving $2.39M
Rams' McVay excited about 2nd-year TE Higbee
FA Connor Barwin visiting Rams on Wednesday
Dont'a Hightower expected to decide Wednesday
RFA Malcolm Butler 'warmed to idea' of Saints
Jets making 'all-out blitz' for LB Hightower
Veteran tackle Andre Smith returning to Cincy
Report: Browns won't make run at Kirk Cousins
Jared Cook expected to meet with the Raiders
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NCAA West Region Top Players
Mar 15
Dose: Westbrook tracking Big O
Mar 15
NCAA East Region Top Players
Mar 14
Manifest Destiny Mixup
Mar 14
Dose: Zubac is Zu-back, baby!
Mar 14
Mar. 13 NBA Season Long Pod
Mar 13
NBA Power Rankings: Week 21
Mar 13
Dose: The Final Stretch
Mar 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Cameron Payne (foot) out Wednesday vs. MEM
Rajon Rondo will make another start Wednesday
Tony Parker (back) questionable Wednesday
LaMarcus Aldridge (heart) available to play
Spoelstra confirms Dragic will play Wednesday
Wesley Matthews (calf) a game-time decision
Nerlens Noel (knee) expected to play vs. WAS
Nicolas Batum (migraine) out Wednesday
Ivica Zubac will start final 15 games for LAL
Report: Lakers will shut down Luol Deng
Klay Thompson scores 28 w/ five triples
Draymond: 20 pts, 8 dimes, 6 blocks, 4 steals
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Passing Over Rushers
Mar 15
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 15
Patrick Kane Catches McDavid
Mar 15
Line Changes: Bobby's Back
Mar 14
Marchand and Slavin get three
Mar 14
Eichel leads Sabres' hot PP
Mar 13
Crawford Leads Hawks Over Wild
Mar 13
Waiver Wired: Get Guentzel
Mar 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Artem Anisimov (LBI) heading back to Chicago
Anton Khudobin will start Wednesday
L. Domingue had a busy night in win vs. Kings
Joe Pavelski scores twice in win over Sabres
McDavid takes team goal lead in win vs. Stars
Thomas Vanek picks up 4 assists against TOR
Patrick Kane nets 1G, 2A in win over Montreal
Victor Hedman scores OT winner vs. OTT
Artem Anisimov injured against Canadiens
Alex Ovechkin ends 10-game goalless drought
John Tavares' OT goal lifts Isles past 'Canes
Justin Faulk will suit up on Tuesday night
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Las Vegas
Mar 14
Wrapup: Las Vegas
Mar 12
Update: Las Vegas
Mar 11
Kobalt 400 Stats
Mar 10
DFS: Las Vegas
Mar 9
Chasing Las Vegas
Mar 8
Caps After Atlanta
Mar 7
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Mar 5
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Cole Custer: Phoenix notes of interest
Michael Annett: DC Solar 200 advance
Elliott Sadler: DC Solar 200 advance
William Byron: DC Solar 200 advance
Justin Allgaier: DC Solar 200 advance
Natalie Decker joins Venturini Motorsports
Ryan Newman earns place-differential at PIR
Kurt Busch has 5-race, Phoenix top-10 streak
Paul Menard seeks 1st consecutive PIR top-10
Michael McDowell wants a better homecoming
Gray Gaulding to make 3rd start on type
Brendan Gaughan: DC Solar 200 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 14
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
Hadwin breaks thru at Valspar
Mar 13
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Koepka slumping ahead of API appearance
Jason Day back in Orlando for API defense
Curtis Luck making PGA TOUR debut at API
Rookie Bozzelli career-best T3 at the Valspar
Sponsor invite Cantlay career-best solo 2nd
Hadwin breaks through w/ 1-shot win @ Valspar
Rookie Bryan bags his third straight top 10
Finau (-11) w/ bogey-free 64; ties career low
OQer Mitchell vying for top 10 in TOUR debut
Stellar Chawrasia defense of Hero Indian Open
Chawrasia gains 54 hole Indian Open advantage
Herman chases 62 with second straight 71
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Mock Draft III
Mar 14
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Cam Robinson reveals future Jaguars visit
O.J. Howard set to visit the Bucs & Titans
Corey Davis won't work out at WMU pro day
Chris Godwin scheduled to visit the Steelers
Derwin James could see work as punt returner
Brandon Harris set for UNC if visit impresses
Joey Counts hits 44-inch pro day vertical
Report: WR VandeBerg (foot) to miss spring
Coach predicts Lawrence is future No. 1 pick
Del Rio undergoes surgery on right shoulder
UGA QB/P Ramsey announces transfer
Scouts pan Kizer; one compares him to Cutler
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 29
Mar 14
Team News - Week 28
Mar 11
DFS Soccer: Week 28
Mar 10
Late Fitness Check GW28
Mar 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW28
Mar 10
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 28
Mar 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 28
Mar 8
AM's Perfect XI - Week 28
Mar 8
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Scans reveal ligament damage for Harry Kane
Adam hoping for Stoke extension
Foxes stun Sevilla to reach UCL last eight
Oxlade-Chamberlain hamstrung in the cup
Arter injury tempers Bournemouth joy
Mendy ruled out for UCL, in doubt for week
Pulis, West Brom keen on move for John Terry
United's negative football punished by Blues
Niasse confident he can fire Hull to survival
Herrera to miss two games following dismissal
Barkley set for Everton contract talks
Henderson out until after int'l break
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Fernando Abad
(R)
Heath Hembree
(R)
Juan Carlos Linares
(OF)
Carlos Quentin
(OF)
Steve Selsky
(OF)
Matt Barnes
(R)
Marco Hernandez
(2B)
Carlos Marmol
(R)
Hanley Ramirez
(1B)
Carson Smith
(R)
Andrew Benintendi
(OF)
Matt Hoffman
(R)
Deven Marrero
(2B)
Noe Ramirez
(R)
Blake Swihart
(OF)
Mookie Betts
(OF)
Brock Holt
(OF)
Kyle Martin
(S)
Mike Rivera
(C)
Tyler Thornburg
(R)
Xander Bogaerts
(SS)
Casey Janssen
(R)
Justin Maxwell
(OF)
Eduardo Rodriguez
(S)
Andres Torres
(OF)
Brian Bogusevic
(OF)
Joe Kelly
(R)
Luke Montz
(C)
Henry Rodriguez
(2B)
Christian Vazquez
(C)
Jackie Bradley
(OF)
Kyle Kendrick
(S)
Mitch Moreland
(1B)
Robbie Ross
(R)
Hector Velazquez
(S)
Jesse Carlson
(R)
Craig Kimbrel
(R)
Dustin Pedroia
(2B)
Josh Rutledge
(3B)
Steven Wright
(S)
Matt Dominguez
(3B)
Dan Kolb
(R)
Drew Pomeranz
(S)
Chris Sale
(S)
Chris Young
(OF)
Roenis Elias
(S)
Bryan LaHair
(1B)
Rick Porcello
(S)
Pablo Sandoval
(3B)
Luis Ysla
(S)
Ryan Harvey
(R)
Sandy Leon
(C)
David Price
(S)
Robby Scott
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Rick Porcello | Starting Pitcher | #22
Team:
Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 12/27/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 1 (27) / DET
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $20 million, 2017: $20 million, 2018: $21 million, 2019: $21 million, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Red Sox manager John Farrell announced Wednesday that Rick Porcello will be the Opening Day starter.
Yes, the Red Sox have Chris Sale, but it's a reward for Porcello's Cy Young Award-winning campaign. Farrell said he informed Porcello of his decision way back on the first day of camp.
Mar 15 - 11:51 AM
Source:
Brian MacPherson on Twitter
X-rays on Rick Porcello's right thumb turned up negative.
Porcello was struck in the hand by a grounder during his Grapefruit League start Wednesday against the Mets and still had some swelling Thursday morning. He's in line to pitch in an intrasquad game Monday, but the Red Sox could push that back as a precautionary measure.
Mar 9 - 10:23 AM
Source:
ESPN Boston
Rick Porcello gave up four runs in three-plus innings Wednesday against the Mets.
This is more the spring training Porcello we've come to expect, not the one who pitched three scoreless innings in his debut last Friday. Porcello had a 9.77 ERA in four starts last spring before his Cy Young campaign.
Mar 8 - 5:09 PM
Rick Porcello fanned four while working three scoreless innings Friday against the Braves.
Porcello was making his first official outing of the spring today. He's had really poor results in two of the last three Grapefruit League campaigns, including last year, when he had a 9.77 ERA in four starts before having a pretty good year for Boston.
Mar 3 - 5:16 PM
Red Sox name Porcello as Opening Day starter
Mar 15 - 11:51 AM
X-rays on Porcello's thumb negative
Mar 9 - 10:23 AM
Rick Porcello gives up four runs to Mets
Mar 8 - 5:09 PM
Rick Porcello strikes out four in win
Mar 3 - 5:16 PM
More Rick Porcello Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
I. Desmond
COL
(2386)
2
D. Price
BOS
(2020)
3
C. Seager
LA
(1908)
4
A. Pujols
LAA
(1901)
5
S. Perez
KC
(1883)
6
A. Pollock
ARZ
(1856)
7
M. Scherzer
WAS
(1759)
8
A. DeSclafani
CIN
(1755)
9
J. Kipnis
CLE
(1682)
10
C. Carrasco
CLE
(1612)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Boston Red Sox Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
BOS
33
33
22
4
0
0
223
193
85
78
32
189
3
0
3.15
1.01
Rick Porcello's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Rick Porcello's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Rick Porcello's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Rick Porcello's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Sandy Leon
2
Blake Swihart
3
Christian Vazquez
1B
1
Mitch Moreland
2B
1
Dustin Pedroia
2
Josh Rutledge
3
Marco Hernandez
SS
1
Xander Bogaerts
2
Deven Marrero
3B
1
Pablo Sandoval
Sidelined
Pablo Sandoval went 2-for-4 and hit his first homer of the spring Sunday against the Phillies.
The two-run homer came off Aaron Nola. Sandoval is batting .370 with three extra-base hits through 26 at-bats, and there haven't been any complaints about his defense thus far. The Red Sox couldn't have hoped for anything more.
Mar 12
2
Brock Holt
3
Matt Dominguez
LF
1
Andrew Benintendi
2
Chris Young
3
Steve Selsky
4
Carlos Quentin
CF
1
Jackie Bradley
RF
1
Mookie Betts
Sidelined
Mookie Betts went 2-for-3 and hit his first homer Tuesday as the Red Sox topped the Nationals 5-3.
Betts and Hanley Ramirez hit back-to-back homers off Joe Ross in the first inning. Betts would have been starting alongisde Mike Trout and Bryce Harper in Team USA's ideal outfield this month, but like the others, he opted to skip the WBC. He's 8-for-16 in Red Sox camp.
Mar 7
2
Junior Lake
DH
1
Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Sale
2
David Price
Sidelined
Red Sox manager John Farrell said that David Price (elbow) will probably play catch from a distance of 60 feet on Thursday.
Farrell confirmed the obvious on Tuesday when he said that Price will begin the season on the disabled list, but the southpaw is at least doing some light throwing. The real test will be throwing with more intensity and eventually throwing off a mound. It's unclear when that will happen.
Mar 15
3
Rick Porcello
4
Drew Pomeranz
Sidelined
Drew Pomeranz gave up two runs in two innings Tuesday against the Blue Jays in his spring debut.
Pomeranz's stuff wasn't quite up to par, but he seemed happy with where he was physically after the outing today. The Red Sox had held him back after he underwent a step cell injection for his troublesome elbow. Barring any setbacks, he figures to open up in the team's rotation.
Mar 14
5
Steven Wright
Sidelined
Steven Wright made his spring debut Monday with two hitless innings against the Blue Jays.
The only hitter to reach against him did so on a Brock Holt error. Wright, coming off a shoulder injury, should be a part of the Opening Day rotation, barring a setback. The 2016 All-Star isn't being taken very seriously as a fantasy starter this year, but don't write him off.
Mar 13
6
Eduardo Rodriguez
7
Henry Owens
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Craig Kimbrel
2
Tyler Thornburg
Sidelined
Tyler Thornburg (arm) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Wednesday.
Thornburg is working through a dead arm phase and hasn't thrown off a mound since March 1. He still has time to get properly prepared for the start of the 2017 regular season, but Wednesday's mound workout will have to go smoothly. The right-handed setup man put up a dominant 2.15 ERA with 90 strikeouts in 67 innings last season for Milwaukee.
Mar 13
3
Joe Kelly
4
Robbie Ross
5
Fernando Abad
6
Matt Barnes
7
Carson Smith
Sidelined
Carson Smith (elbow) threw a light bullpen session Monday in Red Sox camp.
It was Smith's first time throwing off a mound since his Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery last May. He tossed 15-18 pitches and felt good. The young setup man should be a contributor for the Red Sox by midseason.
Mar 13
8
Heath Hembree
9
Robby Scott
10
Noe Ramirez
11
Brandon Workman
12
Kyle Martin
13
Luis Ysla
Headlines
Standard Mock Draft
Mar 15
Drew Silva analyzes the results of a standard 12-team mock draft, inside the 2017 Rotoworld Online Baseball Draft Guide.
More MLB Columns
»
Standard Mock Draft
Mar 15
»
ST Daily: Rock Slide
Mar 15
»
Podcast: Marlins Check-In
Mar 14
»
2017 Breakdowns: Outfielders
Mar 14
»
ST Daily: Max Makes Promise
Mar 14
»
ST Daily: Rocky Start
Mar 13
»
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 13
»
Strasburg vs. Verlander
Mar 11
MLB Headlines
»
Perez to miss a week with hyperextended elbow
»
Red Sox name Porcello as Opening Day starter
»
Jansen to pitch for NED in next WBC round
»
Nationals release catcher Derek Norris
»
Tillman (shoulder) to get cortisone injection
»
Japan advances to championship round in WBC
»
Molina stars as PR downs Dominican Republic
»
Rays, Kiermaier near six-year, $50M+ deal
»
Olney: Rays considering catcher Derek Norris
»
Haniger singles, doubles, triples on Tuesday
»
Carrasco to miss start with swollen elbow
»
Eric Thames slugs first homer of the spring
MLB Links
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved