Brett Cecil | Relief Pitcher | #27 Team: St Louis Cardinals Age / DOB: (31) / 7/2/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 235 Bats / Throws: Right / Left College: Maryland Drafted: 2007 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / TOR Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $7.5 million, 2018: $7.5 million, 2019: $7.5 million, 2020: $7 million, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Brett Cecil earned his first save of the season Monday night against the Mets. Kevin Siegrist actually started the ninth inning for the Cardinals, but he was lifted after issuing a leadoff walk to Curtis Granderson. Cecil then gave up a two-out single to Asdrubal Cabrera to bring up Yoenis Cespedes as the tying run, but Cespedes promptly grounded into a game-ending double play. It looks like Cecil is the guy to own right now in the St. Louis bullpen, though he did just blow a save Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Brett Cecil surrendered two earned runs in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday as the Cardinals fell to the Pirates. It was the first true ninth-inning save opportunity of the season for Cecil and he couldn't get the job done. Francisco Cervelli hit a leadoff single, Jordy Mercer smacked a game-tying RBI double, and then with two outs Adam Frazier drove a walkoff RBI single into right-center field. Trevor Rosenthal will probably get the next save chance for St. Louis.

Brett Cecil could see some save opportunities for the Cardinals. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch writes that manager Mike Matheny has eyed Cecil "as the team’s likely closer for the day" a few times in recent weeks and "that could be happening more often in the near future." The left-hander hasn't seen any save chances yet, but he's unscored upon over his last 15 appearances and has been scored upon only once over his last 23 games. Cecil and Trevor Rosenthal look like the best bets for saves at the moment for St. Louis, with the struggling Seung Hwan Oh moving into a lesser role. Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch