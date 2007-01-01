Player Page

Weather | Roster

Brett Cecil | Relief Pitcher | #27

Team: St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (31) / 7/2/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 235
Bats / Throws: Right / Left
College: Maryland
Drafted: 2007 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / TOR
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Brett Cecil earned his first save of the season Monday night against the Mets.
Kevin Siegrist actually started the ninth inning for the Cardinals, but he was lifted after issuing a leadoff walk to Curtis Granderson. Cecil then gave up a two-out single to Asdrubal Cabrera to bring up Yoenis Cespedes as the tying run, but Cespedes promptly grounded into a game-ending double play. It looks like Cecil is the guy to own right now in the St. Louis bullpen, though he did just blow a save Sunday in Pittsburgh. Jul 17 - 10:55 PM
More Brett Cecil Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final01.0001.001.0000010000000
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
STL4501301237.03617151235003.651.30
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jul 17@ NYM100011.01000000.001.00
Jul 16@ PIT10010.2322100027.006.00
Jul 14@ PIT100001.01000100.001.00
Jul 8NYM100001.00000200.00.00
Jul 6MIA100001.23000000.001.80
Jul 5MIA100001.00000100.00.00
Jul 1WAS100001.00000100.00.00
Jun 28@ ARZ100001.00000200.00.00
Jun 27@ ARZ100001.00001100.001.00
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yadier Molina
2Eric Fryer
1B1Matt Carpenter
2B1Kolten Wong
2Greg Garcia
SS1Paul DeJong
3B1Jedd Gyorko
LF1Tommy Pham
2Randal Grichuk
CF1Dexter Fowler
RF1Stephen Piscotty
2Jose Martinez
3Magneuris Sierra
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Carlos Martinez
2Adam Wainwright
3Lance Lynn
4Mike Leake
5Michael Wacha
6Alex Reyes
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Seung Hwan Oh
2Trevor Rosenthal
3Kevin Siegrist
4Matt Bowman
5Brett Cecil
6Tyler Lyons
7John Brebbia
8Sam Tuivailala
9Zach Duke
 

 