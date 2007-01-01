Welcome,
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Scott Bittle
(R)
Kendry Flores
(S)
Tyler Lyons
(R)
Stephen Piscotty
(OF)
Robert Stock
(R)
Matt Bowman
(R)
Dexter Fowler
(OF)
Victor Marte
(R)
Alex Reyes
(S)
Sam Tuivailala
(R)
John Brebbia
(R)
Eric Fryer
(C)
Carlos Martinez
(S)
Mikey Reynolds
(2B)
Luke Voit
(1B)
Jonathan Broxton
(R)
Greg Garcia
(2B)
Jose Martinez
(OF)
Trevor Rosenthal
(R)
Michael Wacha
(S)
Matt Carpenter
(1B)
Randal Grichuk
(OF)
Yadier Molina
(C)
Kevin Siegrist
(R)
Adam Wainwright
(S)
Brett Cecil
(R)
Jedd Gyorko
(3B)
Scott Moore
(1B)
Magneuris Sierra
(OF)
Jerome Williams
(R)
Paul DeJong
(2B)
Mike Leake
(S)
Seung Hwan Oh
(R)
Cody Stanley
(C)
Kolten Wong
(2B)
Zach Duke
(R)
Lance Lynn
(S)
Tommy Pham
(OF)
Brett Cecil | Relief Pitcher | #27
Team:
St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 7/2/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 235
Bats / Throws:
Right / Left
College:
Maryland
Drafted:
2007 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / TOR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $7.5 million, 2018: $7.5 million, 2019: $7.5 million, 2020: $7 million, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Brett Cecil earned his first save of the season Monday night against the Mets.
Kevin Siegrist actually started the ninth inning for the Cardinals, but he was lifted after issuing a leadoff walk to Curtis Granderson. Cecil then gave up a two-out single to Asdrubal Cabrera to bring up Yoenis Cespedes as the tying run, but Cespedes promptly grounded into a game-ending double play. It looks like Cecil is the guy to own right now in the St. Louis bullpen, though he did just blow a save Sunday in Pittsburgh.
Jul 17 - 10:55 PM
Brett Cecil surrendered two earned runs in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday as the Cardinals fell to the Pirates.
It was the first true ninth-inning save opportunity of the season for Cecil and he couldn't get the job done. Francisco Cervelli hit a leadoff single, Jordy Mercer smacked a game-tying RBI double, and then with two outs Adam Frazier drove a walkoff RBI single into right-center field. Trevor Rosenthal will probably get the next save chance for St. Louis.
Jul 16 - 5:41 PM
Brett Cecil could see some save opportunities for the Cardinals.
Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch writes that manager Mike Matheny has eyed Cecil "as the team’s likely closer for the day" a few times in recent weeks and "that could be happening more often in the near future." The left-hander hasn't seen any save chances yet, but he's unscored upon over his last 15 appearances and has been scored upon only once over his last 23 games. Cecil and Trevor Rosenthal look like the best bets for saves at the moment for St. Louis, with the struggling Seung Hwan Oh moving into a lesser role.
Jul 16 - 9:24 AM
Source:
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Brett Cecil gave up four runs without retiring a batter and took a loss Thursday in relief against the Cubs.
Cecil's outing started with what might go down as the most bizarre sight of the season; his strike three to Matt Szczur bounced up and stuck to Yadier Molina's chest protector. Molina couldn't find the ball, and Szczur reached first on what was termed a wild pitch. A walk, a homer, another walk and a single followed. One imagines things might have gone a lot differently had Cecil's initially strikeout turned into an out, but who knows for sure?
Apr 6 - 5:32 PM
Cecil earns first save Monday against Mets
Jul 17 - 10:55 PM
Cecil blows save as Cardinals fall to Bucs
Jul 16 - 5:41 PM
Brett Cecil could see some save chances
Jul 16 - 9:24 AM
Brett Cecil gives up four runs in relief
Apr 6 - 5:32 PM
More Brett Cecil Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
St Louis Cardinals Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
0
1.0
0
0
1
.00
1.000
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
STL
45
0
1
3
0
12
37.0
36
17
15
12
35
0
0
3.65
1.30
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jul 17
@ NYM
1
0
0
0
1
1.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
1.00
Jul 16
@ PIT
1
0
0
1
0
.2
3
2
2
1
0
0
0
27.00
6.00
Jul 14
@ PIT
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
1.00
Jul 8
NYM
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
.00
Jul 6
MIA
1
0
0
0
0
1.2
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
1.80
Jul 5
MIA
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Jul 1
WAS
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Jun 28
@ ARZ
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
.00
Jun 27
@ ARZ
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
.00
1.00
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yadier Molina
2
Eric Fryer
1B
1
Matt Carpenter
2B
1
Kolten Wong
2
Greg Garcia
SS
1
Paul DeJong
3B
1
Jedd Gyorko
LF
1
Tommy Pham
2
Randal Grichuk
10-Day DL
Randal Grichuk (back) will increase his activity level Monday and hopes to begin a rehab assignment Wednesday.
It was reported previously that Grichuk is expected back when first eligible on Thursday, so it will apparently be a one-game rehab stint. He's hit a disappointing .215/.270/.408 with nine homers for the Cardinals this season.
Jul 17
CF
1
Dexter Fowler
RF
1
Stephen Piscotty
10-Day DL
Stephen Piscotty (groin) is expected to return from the disabled list when first eligible on July 25.
Piscotty's right groin strain is considered mild, as he's expected to head out on a rehab assignment later this week. Jose Martinez and Mags Sierra will see time in right field over the next few days before Randal Grichuk (back) returns on Thursday.
Jul 16
2
Jose Martinez
3
Magneuris Sierra
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Carlos Martinez
2
Adam Wainwright
3
Lance Lynn
4
Mike Leake
5
Michael Wacha
6
Alex Reyes
60-Day DL
Cardinals transferred RHP Alex Reyes to the 60-day disabled list.
Reyes will not play this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in February. He could start into a throw program soon, but there is still a long road ahead of him before he is ready to contribute.
Jun 28
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Seung Hwan Oh
2
Trevor Rosenthal
3
Kevin Siegrist
4
Matt Bowman
5
Brett Cecil
6
Tyler Lyons
7
John Brebbia
8
Sam Tuivailala
9
Zach Duke
60-Day DL
Zach Duke (elbow) is advancing his minor league rehab assignment to Triple-A Memphis.
Duke has made three scoreless rehab appearances between the Gulf Coast League and High-A Palm Beach, racking up four strikeouts with zero walks in three innings. The lefty reliever continues his miraculously swift recovery from Tommy John surgery and looks poised to rejoin the Cardinals around the start of the second half. He underwent the reconstructive elbow procedure last October.
Jul 6
