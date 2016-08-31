Player Page

Desmond Jennings | Outfielder | #8

Team: Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:  (30) / 10/30/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 210
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Itawamba (MS) CC
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 10 (0) / TB
Contract: view contract details
Free agent outfielder Desmond Jennings is reportedly close to finding a new team.
It's been a very quiet winter for Jennings, who missed large swaths of the 2015-2016 seasons due to leg injuries. He was released by the Rays last August and still remains without a home here in early February, but that will apparently change soon. "DJ is healthy and could be signing with a team by the end of the week," said Mike Fiore, VP of The Boras Corporation, which represents Jennings. "He wants to play and is looking forward to having a good year." Jennings is only 30 years old. It's probably worth the gamble on a low-base-salary one-year deal. Feb 2 - 10:53 AM
Source: Tampa Bay Times
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
65200407172022215820.200.281.350.631
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600000622
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Charlotte(FSL)A4154101221110.267.313.533
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Wilson Ramos
2Curt Casali
3Luke Maile
4Michael McKenry
1B1Nick Franklin
2Casey Gillaspie
2B1Brad Miller
2Ryan Brett
SS1Matt Duffy
2Tim Beckham
3Willy Adames
4Daniel Robertson
3B1Evan Longoria
LF1Colby Rasmus
2Shane Peterson
CF1Kevin Kiermaier
2Mallex Smith
RF1Steven Souza
2Jason Coats
DH1Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Archer
2Alex Cobb
3Jake Odorizzi
4Blake Snell
5Matt Andriese
6Jose De Leon
7Chase Whitley
8Hunter Wood
9Austin Pruitt
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Alex Colome
2Brad Boxberger
3Danny Farquhar
4Xavier Cedeno
5Erasmo Ramirez
6Enny Romero
7Shawn Tolleson
8Kevin Gadea
9Eddie Gamboa
10Ryne Stanek
11Jose Alvarado
12Ryan Garton
13Diego Moreno
14Dana Eveland
 

 