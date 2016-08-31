Desmond Jennings | Outfielder | #8 Team: Tampa Bay Rays Age / DOB: (30) / 10/30/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 210 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Itawamba (MS) CC Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 10 (0) / TB Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $3.3 million, 2017: Arb. Eligible, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Free agent outfielder Desmond Jennings is reportedly close to finding a new team. It's been a very quiet winter for Jennings, who missed large swaths of the 2015-2016 seasons due to leg injuries. He was released by the Rays last August and still remains without a home here in early February, but that will apparently change soon. "DJ is healthy and could be signing with a team by the end of the week," said Mike Fiore, VP of The Boras Corporation, which represents Jennings. "He wants to play and is looking forward to having a good year." Jennings is only 30 years old. It's probably worth the gamble on a low-base-salary one-year deal. Source: Tampa Bay Times

One National League scout told Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe that free agent Desmond Jennings is still "worth the gamble." Jennings has been met by crickets on the open market following another injury-plagued season in 2016. "He’s only 30 and if he’s OK physically, which I’m told he is, this could be a find for a team," said the scout. "You can probably get him on a minor league deal, get him to camp, and see what happens." Jennings offered an intriguing speed/power combo early in his career but injuries and ineffectiveness have limited him to just 93 appearances over the last two seasons. Source: Boston Globe

Mike Fiore, the agent for Desmond Jennings, told Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times that his client is currently "unable to play due to his knee injury." Jennings was placed on the disabled list August 3 and officially released by the Rays on August 28, before being activated. "If the knee gets strong enough to play then I believe he will have interest from several teams," Fiore said. "So we shall see what the future holds." The 29-year-old outfielder was batting just .200/.281/.350 with seven home runs and two stolen bases in 65 games this season with the Rays. He could just wait until the winter to go searching for a new organization. Source: Tampa Bay Times