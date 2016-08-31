Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Willy Adames
(SS)
Jason Coats
(OF)
Casey Gillaspie
(1B)
Diego Moreno
(R)
Enny Romero
(R)
Jose Alvarado
(S)
Alex Cobb
(S)
Chih-Wei Hu
(S)
Logan Morrison
(1B)
Josh Sale
(OF)
Matt Andriese
(S)
Alex Colome
(R)
Will Inman
(S)
Jeff Niemann
(R)
Jaime Schultz
(S)
Juan Apodaca
(C)
Jose De Leon
(S)
Desmond Jennings
(OF)
Jordan Norberto
(R)
Grady Sizemore
(OF)
Chris Archer
(S)
Corey Dickerson
(OF)
Kevin Jepsen
(R)
Jake Odorizzi
(S)
Mallex Smith
(OF)
Nick Barnese
(S)
Matt Duffy
(3B)
Kevin Kiermaier
(OF)
Shane Peterson
(OF)
Blake Snell
(S)
Tim Beckham
(SS)
Allan Dykstra
(1B)
Evan Longoria
(3B)
Austin Pruitt
(S)
Steven Souza
(OF)
Wilson Betemit
(3B)
Dana Eveland
(R)
Luke Maile
(C)
Alexei Ramirez
(SS)
Ryne Stanek
(S)
Brad Boxberger
(R)
Danny Farquhar
(R)
Justin Marks
(R)
Erasmo Ramirez
(S)
Shawn Tolleson
(R)
Ryan Brett
(2B)
Nick Franklin
(OF)
Michael McKenry
(C)
Wilson Ramos
(C)
Eugenio Velez
(OF)
David Carpenter
(R)
Kevin Gadea
(S)
Brad Miller
(SS)
Colby Rasmus
(OF)
Chase Whitley
(S)
Curt Casali
(C)
Eddie Gamboa
(S)
Jose Molina
(C)
Daniel Robertson
(SS)
Hunter Wood
(S)
Xavier Cedeno
(R)
Ryan Garton
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Desmond Jennings | Outfielder | #8
Team:
Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 10/30/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Itawamba (MS) CC
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 10 (0) / TB
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $3.3 million, 2017: Arb. Eligible, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Free agent outfielder Desmond Jennings is reportedly close to finding a new team.
It's been a very quiet winter for Jennings, who missed large swaths of the 2015-2016 seasons due to leg injuries. He was released by the Rays last August and still remains without a home here in early February, but that will apparently change soon. "DJ is healthy and could be signing with a team by the end of the week," said Mike Fiore, VP of The Boras Corporation, which represents Jennings. "He wants to play and is looking forward to having a good year." Jennings is only 30 years old. It's probably worth the gamble on a low-base-salary one-year deal.
Feb 2 - 10:53 AM
Source:
Tampa Bay Times
One National League scout told Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe that free agent Desmond Jennings is still "worth the gamble."
Jennings has been met by crickets on the open market following another injury-plagued season in 2016. "He’s only 30 and if he’s OK physically, which I’m told he is, this could be a find for a team," said the scout. "You can probably get him on a minor league deal, get him to camp, and see what happens." Jennings offered an intriguing speed/power combo early in his career but injuries and ineffectiveness have limited him to just 93 appearances over the last two seasons.
Jan 7 - 6:45 PM
Source:
Boston Globe
Mike Fiore, the agent for Desmond Jennings, told Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times that his client is currently "unable to play due to his knee injury."
Jennings was placed on the disabled list August 3 and officially released by the Rays on August 28, before being activated. "If the knee gets strong enough to play then I believe he will have interest from several teams," Fiore said. "So we shall see what the future holds." The 29-year-old outfielder was batting just .200/.281/.350 with seven home runs and two stolen bases in 65 games this season with the Rays. He could just wait until the winter to go searching for a new organization.
Wed, Aug 31, 2016 08:54:00 AM
Source:
Tampa Bay Times
Rays released OF Desmond Jennings.
Jennings was placed on release waivers Sunday and is now officially a free agent. The 29-year-old outfielder batted just .200/.281/.350 with seven home runs and two stolen bases in 65 games this season with Tampa Bay, but he should be able to latch on with a new organization rather quickly because of his past success.
Tue, Aug 30, 2016 09:23:00 PM
Desmond Jennings close to finding a team?
Feb 2 - 10:53 AM
Scout says Jennings is worth the gamble
Jan 7 - 6:45 PM
Jennings 'unable to play' due to knee injury
Wed, Aug 31, 2016 08:54:00 AM
Rays officially release OF Desmond Jennings
Tue, Aug 30, 2016 09:23:00 PM
More Desmond Jennings Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Tampa Bay Rays Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
65
200
40
7
1
7
20
22
21
58
2
0
.200
.281
.350
.631
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
62
2
Desmond Jennings's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Desmond Jennings's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Desmond Jennings's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Desmond Jennings's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Charlotte(FSL)
A
4
15
4
1
0
1
2
2
1
1
1
0
.267
.313
.533
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Wilson Ramos
Sidelined
Wilson Ramos (knee) said Monday that he thinks he could be ready to serve as a designated hitter by early May before being eased in at catcher.
Ramos said he's a month ahead of schedule in his recovery from ACL and meniscus surgeries. "The pace of my rehab, at the very least, I expect to be available for the team, getting at-bats, DHing, really from the beginning of May," Ramos said. "The people doing my therapy (in South Florida) have been really impressed." While it's admirable that Ramos is aiming for an accelerated timetable, the Rays aren't counting on him until June or July and that remains the likelier scenario for his return. Curt Casali and Luke Maile will handle the catching duties for the Rays until Ramos is ready.
Dec 12
2
Curt Casali
3
Luke Maile
4
Michael McKenry
1B
1
Nick Franklin
2
Casey Gillaspie
2B
1
Brad Miller
2
Ryan Brett
SS
1
Matt Duffy
2
Tim Beckham
3
Willy Adames
4
Daniel Robertson
3B
1
Evan Longoria
LF
1
Colby Rasmus
2
Shane Peterson
CF
1
Kevin Kiermaier
2
Mallex Smith
RF
1
Steven Souza
2
Jason Coats
DH
1
Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Archer
2
Alex Cobb
3
Jake Odorizzi
4
Blake Snell
5
Matt Andriese
6
Jose De Leon
7
Chase Whitley
8
Hunter Wood
9
Austin Pruitt
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Alex Colome
2
Brad Boxberger
3
Danny Farquhar
4
Xavier Cedeno
5
Erasmo Ramirez
6
Enny Romero
7
Shawn Tolleson
8
Kevin Gadea
9
Eddie Gamboa
10
Ryne Stanek
11
Jose Alvarado
12
Ryan Garton
13
Diego Moreno
14
Dana Eveland
2017 All Bullpen Review
Feb 2
Saves and Steals returns to Rotoworld with the 2017 All Bullpen Review.
