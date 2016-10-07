Yu Darvish | Starting Pitcher | #11 Team: Texas Rangers Age / DOB: (30) / 8/16/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 220 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2012 / UDFA / TEX Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $10 million, 2017: $11 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Rangers GM Jon Daniels said the team has opened extension talks with Yu Darvish. Per MLB.com's T.R. Sullivan, the sides have had "a couple of conversations" but nothing serious. Darvish is entering the last year of a six-year, $56 million deal but is more focused on pitching than his contract negotiations. "It's not about my contract," said Darvish. "I want to see how my body reacts and how I do." Darvish went 7-5 with a 3.41 ERA last year in his return from Tommy John surgery. Source: rangers.mlb.com

Yu Darvish confirmed Friday that he will not participate in the World Baseball Classic. Darvish was limited to just 100 1/3 innings in 2016, after missing the entire 2015 season while rehabbing after Tommy John surgery. The right-hander noted that it's too risky for him to be pitching in key games so early in the season. The 30-year-old is entering the final season of his contract with the Rangers. Source: Jeff Wilson on Twitter

Yu Darvish served up a career-high four home runs and gave up five runs over five frames in Friday's loss to the Blue Jays. Darvish essentially made only one mistake through the first four frames, allowing a two-run homer to Troy Tulowitzki. The wheels came off in the fifth, however, as Kevin Pillar, Ezequiel Carrera and Edwin Encarnacion all ripped solo home runs. Darvish will need the Rangers to climb out of a 0-2 hole if he wants to make another start this postseason.