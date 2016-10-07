Player Page

Yu Darvish | Starting Pitcher | #11

Team: Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:  (30) / 8/16/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 220
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2012 / UDFA / TEX
Contract: view contract details
Rangers GM Jon Daniels said the team has opened extension talks with Yu Darvish.
Per MLB.com's T.R. Sullivan, the sides have had "a couple of conversations" but nothing serious. Darvish is entering the last year of a six-year, $56 million deal but is more focused on pitching than his contract negotiations. "It's not about my contract," said Darvish. "I want to see how my body reacts and how I do." Darvish went 7-5 with a 3.41 ERA last year in his return from Tommy John surgery. Jan 21 - 11:26 PM
Source: rangers.mlb.com
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
TEX17177500100.181433831132003.411.12
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Frisco(TEX)AA55110201475724002.2501.050
Round Rock(PCL)AAA22010733237002.571.857
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Lucroy
2Robinson Chirinos
3Brett Nicholas
4Steven Lerud
1B1Jurickson Profar
2Ronald Guzman
3Josh Hamilton
2B1Rougned Odor
2Drew Robinson
3Doug Bernier
SS1Elvis Andrus
2Hanser Alberto
3B1Adrian Beltre
2Will Middlebrooks
LF1Ryan Rua
2Travis Snider
CF1Carlos Gomez
2Delino DeShields
3Jared Hoying
RF1Nomar Mazara
2Cesar Puello
DH1Shin-Soo Choo
2Joey Gallo
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Yu Darvish
2Cole Hamels
3Martin Perez
4Andrew Cashner
5A.J. Griffin
6Tyson Ross
7Mike Hauschild
8Dillon Gee
9Allen Webster
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Sam Dyson
2Jeremy Jeffress
3Matt Bush
4Jake Diekman
5Tony Barnette
6Keone Kela
7Alex Claudio
8Tanner Scheppers
9Dario Alvarez
10Nick Martinez
11Jose Leclerc
12Andrew Faulkner
 

 