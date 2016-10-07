Welcome,
Arfield a major doubt, Gudmundsson less so
Hanser Alberto
(3B)
Shin-Soo Choo
(OF)
A.J. Griffin
(S)
Kyle Lohse
(S)
Jurickson Profar
(3B)
Dario Alvarez
(R)
Alex Claudio
(R)
Ronald Guzman
(1B)
James Loney
(1B)
Cesar Puello
(OF)
Elvis Andrus
(SS)
Scott Cousins
(OF)
Cole Hamels
(S)
Jonathan Lucroy
(C)
Drew Robinson
(2B)
Burke Badenhop
(R)
Jordan Danks
(OF)
Josh Hamilton
(OF)
Nick Martinez
(S)
Tyson Ross
(S)
Tony Barnette
(R)
Yu Darvish
(S)
Lucas Harrell
(S)
Kevin Matthews
(S)
Ryan Rua
(OF)
Adrian Beltre
(3B)
Delino DeShields
(OF)
Mike Hauschild
(S)
Nomar Mazara
(OF)
Tanner Scheppers
(R)
Doug Bernier
(3B)
Jake Diekman
(R)
Jared Hoying
(OF)
Yohander Mendez
(S)
Travis Snider
(OF)
Craig Breslow
(R)
Sam Dyson
(R)
Jeremy Jeffress
(R)
Will Middlebrooks
(3B)
Brad Snyder
(1B)
Jordan Brown
(OF)
Andrew Faulkner
(R)
Keone Kela
(R)
Brett Nicholas
(C)
Kensuke Tanaka
(OF)
Jared Burton
(R)
Joey Gallo
(3B)
Jose Leclerc
(R)
Rougned Odor
(2B)
Shawn Tolleson
(R)
Matt Bush
(R)
Dillon Gee
(S)
Steven Lerud
(C)
Juan Carlos Oviedo
(R)
Donnie Veal
(R)
Andrew Cashner
(S)
Carlos Gomez
(OF)
Colby Lewis
(S)
Martin Perez
(S)
Allen Webster
(S)
Robinson Chirinos
(C)
Sean Green
(R)
Yu Darvish | Starting Pitcher | #11
Team:
Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 8/16/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2012 / UDFA / TEX
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $10 million, 2017: $11 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Rangers GM Jon Daniels said the team has opened extension talks with Yu Darvish.
Per MLB.com's T.R. Sullivan, the sides have had "a couple of conversations" but nothing serious. Darvish is entering the last year of a six-year, $56 million deal but is more focused on pitching than his contract negotiations. "It's not about my contract," said Darvish. "I want to see how my body reacts and how I do." Darvish went 7-5 with a 3.41 ERA last year in his return from Tommy John surgery.
Jan 21 - 11:26 PM
Source:
rangers.mlb.com
Yu Darvish confirmed Friday that he will not participate in the World Baseball Classic.
Darvish was limited to just 100 1/3 innings in 2016, after missing the entire 2015 season while rehabbing after Tommy John surgery. The right-hander noted that it's too risky for him to be pitching in key games so early in the season. The 30-year-old is entering the final season of his contract with the Rangers.
Jan 20 - 7:47 PM
Source:
Jeff Wilson on Twitter
Yu Darvish served up a career-high four home runs and gave up five runs over five frames in Friday's loss to the Blue Jays.
Darvish essentially made only one mistake through the first four frames, allowing a two-run homer to Troy Tulowitzki. The wheels came off in the fifth, however, as Kevin Pillar, Ezequiel Carrera and Edwin Encarnacion all ripped solo home runs. Darvish will need the Rangers to climb out of a 0-2 hole if he wants to make another start this postseason.
Fri, Oct 7, 2016 05:17:00 PM
Yu Darvish was in dominant form in Friday's victory over the Rays, punching out 12 over six innings of one-run baseball.
He allowed just three hits and a walk in the impressive outing. The only blemish on his night was Evan Longoria's RBI double in the sixth inning. Darvish finishes the regular season with a 7-5 record, 3.41 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 132/31 K/BB ratio over 100 1/3 innings. With Darvish and Cole Hamels atop the Rangers' rotation, they look like a team that no one will want to tangle with come playoff time.
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 11:34:00 PM
Darvish and Rangers have had extension talks
Jan 21 - 11:26 PM
Jan 21 - 11:26 PM
Darvish confirms he won't participate in WBC
Jan 20 - 7:47 PM
Jan 20 - 7:47 PM
Yu Darvish allows four homers in Game 2 loss
Fri, Oct 7, 2016 05:17:00 PM
Darvish punches out 12 in victory over Rays
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 11:34:00 PM
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
TEX
17
17
7
5
0
0
100.1
81
43
38
31
132
0
0
3.41
1.12
Yu Darvish's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Yu Darvish's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Yu Darvish's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Yu Darvish's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Frisco(TEX)
AA
5
5
1
1
0
20
14
7
5
7
24
0
0
2.250
1.050
Round Rock(PCL)
AAA
2
2
0
1
0
7
3
3
2
3
7
0
0
2.571
.857
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jonathan Lucroy
2
Robinson Chirinos
3
Brett Nicholas
4
Steven Lerud
1B
1
Jurickson Profar
2
Ronald Guzman
3
Josh Hamilton
2B
1
Rougned Odor
2
Drew Robinson
3
Doug Bernier
SS
1
Elvis Andrus
2
Hanser Alberto
3B
1
Adrian Beltre
2
Will Middlebrooks
LF
1
Ryan Rua
2
Travis Snider
CF
1
Carlos Gomez
2
Delino DeShields
3
Jared Hoying
RF
1
Nomar Mazara
2
Cesar Puello
DH
1
Shin-Soo Choo
2
Joey Gallo
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Yu Darvish
2
Cole Hamels
3
Martin Perez
4
Andrew Cashner
5
A.J. Griffin
6
Tyson Ross
Sidelined
Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram was told by a Rangers official that the club expects Tyson Ross (thoracic outlet surgery) to make his season debut in May or June.
General manager Jon Daniels didn't provide a timetable on when he thinks Ross might return from last October's thoracic outlet surgery, but the goal is to have the righty healthy down the stretch next season. In other words, fantasy owners would be wise not to expect much, if anything, from Ross in the first half of 2017. Given the shaky history of thoracic outlet surgery patients and uncertain timetable, Ross makes for a high-upside but risky fantasy proposition in the upcoming season.
Jan 20
7
Mike Hauschild
8
Dillon Gee
9
Allen Webster
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Sam Dyson
2
Jeremy Jeffress
3
Matt Bush
4
Jake Diekman
Sidelined
Jake Diekman will have surgery on January 25 to help alleviate ulcerative colitis and is expected to miss at least half of the season.
That's too bad. Diekman has been open about his fight with the illness and will hopefully get some relief from the procedure. He turns 30 next week and posted a 3.40 ERA and 59/26 K/BB ratio over 53 innings last season. He'll be a nice weapon for the Rangers' bullpen once he's back to full health. The Rangers and Diekman agreed to a one-year, $2.55 million deal last week to avoid arbitration.
Jan 17
5
Tony Barnette
6
Keone Kela
7
Alex Claudio
8
Tanner Scheppers
9
Dario Alvarez
10
Nick Martinez
11
Jose Leclerc
12
Andrew Faulkner
