Brandon Crawford | Shortstop | #35

Team: San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:  (30) / 1/21/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 215
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: UCLA
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 4 (0) / SF
Contract: view contract details
Updating an earlier report, Brandon Crawford is away from the team due to a family emergency.
Crawford's sister-in-law passed away this week. It's horrible news and our prayers are with Crawford and his family during this difficult time. Eduardo Nunez will fill in at shortstop during Crawford's absence. Apr 13 - 7:08 PM
Source: Henry Schulman on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
103511301573500.314.350.486.836
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170009000
2016000155000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 12ARZ14000001120000.000.200.000
Apr 11ARZ11000000010000.000.000.000
Apr 10ARZ13110011010000.333.250.667
Apr 9@ SD14200001000000.500.500.500
Apr 8@ SD14100010000000.250.250.250
Apr 7@ SD13100000100000.333.500.333
Apr 6@ ARZ13100010100000.333.500.333
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Buster Posey
2Nick Hundley
3Trevor Brown
4Tim Federowicz
1B1Brandon Belt
2B1Joe Panik
2Aaron Hill
SS1Brandon Crawford
3B1Eduardo Nunez
2Conor Gillaspie
LF1Chris Marrero
2Mac Williamson
CF1Denard Span
2Gorkys Hernandez
RF1Hunter Pence
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Madison Bumgarner
2Johnny Cueto
3Jeff Samardzija
4Matt Moore
5Matt Cain
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Mark Melancon
2Hunter Strickland
3Derek Law
4Cory Gearrin
5George Kontos
6Ty Blach
7Neil Ramirez
8Will Smith
 

 