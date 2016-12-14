Brandon Crawford | Shortstop | #35

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Brandon Crawford out due to family emergency
Brandon Crawford sitting again Thursday
Sonny Gray to throw simulated game Monday
Gardner (neck, jaw) out of NYY lineup Thurs.
Bird (flu, ankle) in Yankees lineup Thursday
Realmuto taking night off Thursday vs. NYM
Todd Frazier (flu) remains sidelined Thursday
Chisenhall starting in CF for Tribe on Thurs.
Tribe ship CF Tyler Naquin to AAA Columbus
Hector Rondon undergoes MRI on left knee
Rich Hill (blister) could return this Sunday
Lucroy getting the day off Thursday vs. LAA
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
NFL releases list of players attending draft
Steelers chairman Dan Rooney dead at 84
Titans release McCourty after eight seasons
Peterson not expected to sign before draft
Lynch's deal expected to be incentive-based
Colts snag DT Hankins with 3-year, $30M deal
Report: Lynch likely to be traded to Raiders
Free agent Cutler contemplating retirement
Giants offer DT Hankins 4 years, $28 million
Report: Hankins unlikely to sign with Colts
Rams to pass on Greg Robinson's 2018 option
Rams likely to make Donald richest DEF player
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jamal Murray played through a sports hernia
Tony Allen (calf strain) out indefinitely
Dirk Nowitzki will return for 20th season
Woj: Orlando fires GM Rob Hennigan
James Harden drops 22nd triple-double
Clint Capela scores 22 points vs. MIN
Aaron Gordon scores 32 points w/ 12 rebounds
Karl-Anthony Towns scores 28 with 21 boards
Boban Marjanovic double-doubles w/ 3 blocks
Kris Dunn hands out 16 dimes in loss
Paul George, Pacers secure No. 7 seed on Wed
Jamal Murray scores 27 points w/ six dimes
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Matt Murray (LBI) isn't available for Game 2
Marc-Andre Fleury will start again in Game 2
Marc Methot a game-time decision for Game 2
Dallas names Ken Hitchcock as head coach
Las Vegas' first head coach is Gerard Gallant
David Krejci day-to-day with UBI
Melker Karlsson nets OT winner in Game 1
Jake Allen makes 51 saves in win over Wild
Phil Kessel nets 1G, 1A in Game 1 W over CBJ
Henrik Lundqvist shuts out Habs in Game 1
Tuukka Rask leads Bruins to GM 1 win over OTT
Sharks missing Joe Thornton (LBI) in Game 1
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Eckes top SCOTT Rookie at Nashville
Gragson returns to Super Late Model Roots
Stenhouse Jr. team issued penalty at Texas
Joey Gase pulling 'Dega double duty
Lupton joins JGL Racing 'Young Guns' program
Solomito 2nd at Thompson, retains points lead
Zachem: Third at Thompson, third in points
Justin Bonsignore: Icebreaker 150 results
Vinny Miller: Music City 200 results
Pitkat: 8th at Thompson, gains in NWMT points
Matt Swanson: Icebreaker 150 results
Weatherman rocks Special Awards at Nashville
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
DeLaet blemish-free in opening lap at RBC
Cauley cruises to the top of RBC leaderboard
Bjerregaard heads the four-way Hassan II lead
Luke Donald contending again at RBC Heritage
Henley stays hot with bogey-free 66 in RBC R1
Stone back on home continent for Morocco bid
Morgan Hoffmann hopeful on Hilton Head Island
Grace gears up for RBC Heritage title defense
Rose closes w/ 69, loses Masters in playoff
Garcia wins 81st Masters; first major title
STM Thomas Pieters T4 in his Masters debut
Past champ Schwartzel bags solo 3rd w/ 68
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Sooners CB Cobb arrested for armed robbery
Takk continues busy pre-Draft visit schedule
Bucs to host RB Cook for a pre-Draft visit
UW WR Ross adds Bengals to visit list
Steelers hosting Obi for a Thursday visit
AFC HC on Kizer: There are diva qualities
Breer: NFL has questioned Fournette's passion
Chris Godwin visited the Jets Wednesday
Noles EDGE/DL Walker visits NE, CAR & JAX
Booger: Both sides want Dalvin Cook to Bucs
Titans have done 'extensive work' on Williams
SF GM Lynch on No. 2: I'm open for business
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Cork fails to recover from injury
United draw away in Belgium but get away goal
Injury ends Antonio's season early
Foxes need heroics after first-leg defeat
Galloway returns from West Brom loan
Rooney trains but won't play in Belgium
Mane successfully undergoes knee surgery
Hull hope to hold on to prodigal Marco Silva
Noble suspended for two games
Morgan out for UCL clash says Shakespeare
Palace winger confident of a swift recovery
Pied back playing for Southampton's reserves
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Brandon Belt
(1B)
Edgmer Escalona
(R)
Nick Hundley
(C)
Matt Moore
(S)
Buster Posey
(C)
Ty Blach
(R)
Wendell Fairley
(OF)
George Kontos
(R)
Eduardo Nunez
(3B)
Neil Ramirez
(R)
Brett Bochy
(R)
Tim Federowicz
(C)
Derek Law
(R)
Angel Pagan
(OF)
Jeff Samardzija
(S)
Trevor Brown
(C)
Kevin Frandsen
(OF)
Hak-Ju Lee
(SS)
Joe Panik
(2B)
Will Smith
(R)
Madison Bumgarner
(S)
Cory Gearrin
(R)
Chris Marrero
(OF)
Jarrett Parker
(OF)
Denard Span
(OF)
Matt Cain
(S)
Conor Gillaspie
(3B)
Mark Melancon
(R)
Jake Peavy
(S)
Hunter Strickland
(R)
Brandon Crawford
(SS)
Gorkys Hernandez
(OF)
Nestor Molina
(S)
Hunter Pence
(OF)
Mac Williamson
(OF)
Johnny Cueto
(S)
Aaron Hill
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Brandon Crawford | Shortstop | #35
Team:
San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 1/21/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
UCLA
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 4 (0) / SF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $5.8 million, 2017: $8 million, 2018: $15 million, 2019: $15 million, 2020: $15 million, 2021: $15 million, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Updating an earlier report, Brandon Crawford is away from the team due to a family emergency.
Crawford's sister-in-law passed away this week. It's horrible news and our prayers are with Crawford and his family during this difficult time. Eduardo Nunez will fill in at shortstop during Crawford's absence.
Apr 13 - 7:08 PM
Source:
Henry Schulman on Twitter
Brandon Crawford is not in the Giants' lineup Thursday against the Rockies.
Crawford didn't start Tuesday's game either, though he did make a pinch-hitting appearance later on. Tuesday the Giants sat Crawford against a left-hander (Arizona's Robbie Ray) but that won't be the case Thursday with right-hander Jon Gray throwing for Colorado. Eduardo Nunez will handle shortstop and bat sixth.
Apr 13 - 6:49 PM
Source:
Henry Schulman on Twitter
Brandon Crawford is out of the Giants' starting lineup Tuesday versus the Diamondbacks.
It's the first day off this season for Crawford. Eduardo Nunez will play shortstop and Aaron Hill will cover third base Tuesday night against Arizona. Denard Span is also on the bench for San Francisco, with Gorkys Hernandez patrolling center field.
Apr 11 - 6:56 PM
Source:
Andrew Baggarly on Twitter
Brandon Crawford is expected to play for Team USA in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.
This according to Team USA manager Jim Leyland, who said, "[Crawford]'s fired up about it, and so am I. I'm just thrilled about it, that he's accepted the invitation." This past season, the 29-year-old shortstop hit .275/.342/.430 with 11 triples, 12 homers and 84 RBI across 553 at-bats.
Wed, Dec 14, 2016 08:00:00 PM
Source:
MLB.com
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Beltre
TEX
(2955)
2
M. Kemp
ATL
(2423)
3
B. Posey
SF
(2378)
4
A. Garrett
CIN
(2358)
5
T. Turner
WAS
(2327)
6
G. Sanchez
NYY
(2301)
7
J. Ross
WAS
(2143)
8
G. Bird
NYY
(2092)
9
D. Price
BOS
(2091)
10
D. Pomeranz
BOS
(2065)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Francisco Giants Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
10
35
11
3
0
1
5
7
3
5
0
0
.314
.350
.486
.836
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
9
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
155
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 12
ARZ
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.200
.000
Apr 11
ARZ
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 10
ARZ
1
3
1
1
0
0
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.333
.250
.667
Apr 9
@ SD
1
4
2
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.500
Apr 8
@ SD
1
4
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Apr 7
@ SD
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.333
.500
.333
Apr 6
@ ARZ
1
3
1
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.333
.500
.333
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Buster Posey
7-Day DL
Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Wednesday that Buster Posey (concussion) is already feeling better.
Posey was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list on Tuesday after taking a Taijuan Walker fastball to the helmet during Monday's game against the Diamondbacks. While Posey reported improvement on Wednesday, Bochy said that his All-Star backstop will be shut down for the next few days for precautionary reasons. A timetable for his return figures to clarify once he begins taking part in baseball activities. In the meantime, Nick Hundley figures to draw the bulk of starts behind the plate for the Giants.
Apr 12
2
Nick Hundley
3
Trevor Brown
10-Day DL
Trevor Brown is dealing with a hip injury in addition to his ankle injury.
Brown's timetable is uncertain, and when he is able to return it's expected he'll be sent down to Triple-A Sacramento. Look for Brown only to be summoned in the event of a long-term injury at the big-league level.
Apr 4
4
Tim Federowicz
1B
1
Brandon Belt
2B
1
Joe Panik
2
Aaron Hill
SS
1
Brandon Crawford
3B
1
Eduardo Nunez
2
Conor Gillaspie
LF
1
Chris Marrero
2
Mac Williamson
10-Day DL
Mac Williamson (quadriceps) is not yet ready to playing in extended spring training games, manager Bruce Bochy said Tuesday.
With Williamson on the shelf and making very slow progress it will be up to Chris Marrero and Jarrett Parker to hold down the fort in left field. Parker will be his biggest competition for at-bats when he is healthy enough to return to the big club.
Apr 4
CF
1
Denard Span
2
Gorkys Hernandez
RF
1
Hunter Pence
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Madison Bumgarner
2
Johnny Cueto
3
Jeff Samardzija
4
Matt Moore
5
Matt Cain
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Mark Melancon
2
Hunter Strickland
3
Derek Law
4
Cory Gearrin
5
George Kontos
6
Ty Blach
7
Neil Ramirez
8
Will Smith
60-Day DL
Giants placed LHP Will Smith on the 60-day disabled list with a torn ulnar collateral ligament.
Smith underwent Tommy John surgery last week. He's hoping to be ready to pitch for the Giants next May.
Apr 2
Headlines
Waiver Wired: You Be the Judge
Apr 13
In this week's Waiver Wired, D.J. Short discusses Aaron Judge's power potential and wonders why Asdrubal Cabrera isn't getting more respect.
More MLB Columns
»
Waiver Wired: You Be the Judge
Apr 13
»
Dose: Go Get Garrett
Apr 13
»
Notes: Saves Up For Grabs
Apr 12
»
Jeanmar Gone-mez
Apr 12
»
Dose: Bad News Beltre
Apr 12
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 2
Apr 11
»
MLB Live Chat
Apr 11
»
Daily Dose: Hamstrung
Apr 11
MLB Headlines
»
Brandon Crawford out due to family emergency
»
Brandon Crawford sitting again Thursday
»
Sonny Gray to throw simulated game Monday
»
Gardner (neck, jaw) out of NYY lineup Thurs.
»
Bird (flu, ankle) in Yankees lineup Thursday
»
Realmuto taking night off Thursday vs. NYM
»
Todd Frazier (flu) remains sidelined Thursday
»
Chisenhall starting in CF for Tribe on Thurs.
»
Tribe ship CF Tyler Naquin to AAA Columbus
»
Hector Rondon undergoes MRI on left knee
»
Rich Hill (blister) could return this Sunday
»
Lucroy getting the day off Thursday vs. LAA
MLB Links
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
