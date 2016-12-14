Brandon Crawford | Shortstop | #35 Team: San Francisco Giants Age / DOB: (30) / 1/21/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 215 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: UCLA Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 4 (0) / SF Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $5.8 million, 2017: $8 million, 2018: $15 million, 2019: $15 million, 2020: $15 million, 2021: $15 million, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Updating an earlier report, Brandon Crawford is away from the team due to a family emergency. Crawford's sister-in-law passed away this week. It's horrible news and our prayers are with Crawford and his family during this difficult time. Eduardo Nunez will fill in at shortstop during Crawford's absence. Source: Henry Schulman on Twitter

Brandon Crawford is not in the Giants' lineup Thursday against the Rockies. Crawford didn't start Tuesday's game either, though he did make a pinch-hitting appearance later on. Tuesday the Giants sat Crawford against a left-hander (Arizona's Robbie Ray) but that won't be the case Thursday with right-hander Jon Gray throwing for Colorado. Eduardo Nunez will handle shortstop and bat sixth. Source: Henry Schulman on Twitter

Brandon Crawford is out of the Giants' starting lineup Tuesday versus the Diamondbacks. It's the first day off this season for Crawford. Eduardo Nunez will play shortstop and Aaron Hill will cover third base Tuesday night against Arizona. Denard Span is also on the bench for San Francisco, with Gorkys Hernandez patrolling center field. Source: Andrew Baggarly on Twitter