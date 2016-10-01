Chris Coghlan | Outfielder | #8 Team: Philadelphia Phillies Age / DOB: (31) / 6/18/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 197 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: Mississippi Drafted: 2006 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / MIA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $4.8 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Phillies signed OF/INF Chris Coghlan to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. Coghlan got off to a miserable start with the Athletics last season before finishing strong (.779 OPS in 128 plate appearances) after making his return to the Cubs. The 31-year-old should have a decent chance to make the Opening Day roster as depth between the outfield and infield. Source: Todd Zolecki on Twitter

Chris Coghlan (ankle) went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in his return to the Cubs starting lineup on Friday. Coghlan sustained a mild left ankle sprain on Wednesday against the Pirates. The issue appears to have been minor though and shouldn't limit him heading into the postseason.

Chris Coghlan left Wednesday's game against the Pirates due to a mild left ankle sprain. Coghlan injured himself when he ran into the outfield wall while tracking a fly ball in the fifth inning. He was subsequently replaced in left field by Albert Almora, but looks like he has avoided major injury. Consider Coghlan day-to-day moving forward. Source: Carrie Muskat on Twitter