Player Page

Weather | Roster

Chris Coghlan | Outfielder | #8

Team: Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:  (31) / 6/18/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 197
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Mississippi
Drafted: 2006 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Phillies signed OF/INF Chris Coghlan to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Coghlan got off to a miserable start with the Athletics last season before finishing strong (.779 OPS in 128 plate appearances) after making his return to the Cubs. The 31-year-old should have a decent chance to make the Opening Day roster as depth between the outfield and infield. Feb 2 - 6:55 PM
Source: Todd Zolecki on Twitter
More Chris Coghlan Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
992614912263035357321.188.290.318.608
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160620018462
Chris Coghlan's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Chris Coghlan's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Chris Coghlan's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Chris Coghlan's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Iowa(PCL)AAA5178300130200.471.471.647
Tennessee(SOU)AA5168400635100.500.619.750
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Cameron Rupp
2Andrew Knapp
3Bryan Holaday
4Jorge Alfaro
1B1Tommy Joseph
2B1Cesar Hernandez
2Jesmuel Valentin
3Hector Gomez
SS1Freddy Galvis
2Pedro Florimon
3B1Maikel Franco
2Andres Blanco
LF1Howie Kendrick
2Roman Quinn
3Nick Williams
4Daniel Nava
CF1Odubel Herrera
RF1Michael Saunders
2Aaron Altherr
3Tyler Goeddel
4Dylan Cozens
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jeremy Hellickson
2Aaron Nola
3Jerad Eickhoff
4Clay Buchholz
5Vincent Velasquez
6Jake Thompson
7Zach Eflin
8Adam Morgan
9Alec Asher
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Joaquin Benoit
2Hector Neris
3Jeanmar Gomez
4Pat Neshek
5Edubray Ramos
6Joely Rodriguez
7Sean Burnett
8Alberto Tirado
9Victor Arano
10Dalier Hinojosa
11Michael Mariot
12Colton Murray
 

 