Jake Arrieta | Starting Pitcher | #49 Team: Chicago Cubs Age / DOB: (30) / 3/6/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 225 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: TCU Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 5 (0) / BAL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $15.6375 million, 2018: Free agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Cubs and RHP Jake Arrieta avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $15.6375 million contract. The right-hander earned the hefty price tag in what is his final year of arbitration eligibility. Arrieta wasn't as dominant in 2016 as he was in his Cy Young-winning 2015 campaign, but he was still awfully good with a 3.15 ERA and 190/76 K/BB ratio over 197 1/3 innings. He'll no doubt be looking to cut down on his free passes in what will be his walk year. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

Jake Arrieta's agent Scott Boras said he plans to discuss a contract extension with the Cubs in January. The two sides will meet at that point to sort out Arrieta's salary for 2017, his final year of arbitration. It's possible (though probably not likely) that they go ahead and work out something long term instead. Arrieta, 30, posted a 3.10 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and 190/76 K/BB ratio in 197 1/3 regular-season innings this summer for the Cubs before helping the franchise to its first World Series title since 1908. He's due a big raise from the $10.7 million he made in 2016. Source: Jesse Rogers on Twitter

Jake Arrieta limited the Indians to two runs over 5 2/3 innings Tuesday in the Cubs' World Series Game 6 victory. Arrieta was working on a no-hitter until Jason Kipnis doubled off the left-center field wall in the bottom of the fourth. Kipnis scored moments later on a Mike Napoli RBI single and then cranked a solo homer off Arrieta in the bottom of the fifth, but the game was basically out of reach by then. Arrieta finishes the 2016 postseason with a 3.63 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and 25/7 K/BB ratio in 22 1/3 innings. It'll be Kyle Hendricks starting for the Cubs in Game 7, with Jon Lester and John Lackey backing him.