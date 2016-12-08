Player Page

Jake Arrieta | Starting Pitcher | #49

Team: Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:  (30) / 3/6/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 225
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: TCU
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 5 (0) / BAL
Contract: view contract details
Cubs and RHP Jake Arrieta avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $15.6375 million contract.
The right-hander earned the hefty price tag in what is his final year of arbitration eligibility. Arrieta wasn't as dominant in 2016 as he was in his Cy Young-winning 2015 campaign, but he was still awfully good with a 3.15 ERA and 190/76 K/BB ratio over 197 1/3 innings. He'll no doubt be looking to cut down on his free passes in what will be his walk year. Jan 13 - 5:16 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
CHC313118800197.1138726876190113.101.08
Jake Arrieta's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Jake Arrieta's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jake Arrieta's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Jake Arrieta's player profile.
