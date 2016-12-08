Welcome,
[X]
Player Results
Article Results
Weather
Weather |
Roster
Albert Almora
(OF)
Luis Cruz
(S)
Ryan Kalish
(OF)
Felix Pena
(R)
Joe Smith
(R)
Jake Arrieta
(S)
Wade Davis
(R)
Munenori Kawasaki
(2B)
Anthony Rizzo
(1B)
Ali Solis
(C)
Javier Baez
(3B)
Brian Duensing
(R)
Tommy La Stella
(3B)
Fernando Rodriguez
(R)
Pedro Strop
(R)
Aaron Brooks
(S)
Carl Edwards Jr.
(R)
John Lackey
(S)
David Rollins
(R)
Matt Szczur
(OF)
Rex Brothers
(R)
Justin Grimm
(R)
Jack Leathersich
(R)
Hector Rondon
(R)
Taylor Teagarden
(C)
Kris Bryant
(3B)
Jesus Guzman
(1B)
Jon Lester
(S)
Jose Rosario
(R)
Koji Uehara
(R)
Jake Buchanan
(S)
Jason Hammel
(S)
James McDonald
(S)
David Ross
(C)
Duane Underwood
(S)
Trevor Cahill
(R)
Jacob Hannemann
(OF)
Miguel Montero
(C)
Zac Rosscup
(R)
Shane Victorino
(OF)
Victor Caratini
(C)
Kyle Hendricks
(S)
Mike Montgomery
(S)
Addison Russell
(SS)
Jemile Weeks
(2B)
Chris Coghlan
(OF)
Jason Heyward
(OF)
Daniel Moskos
(R)
Alex Sanabia
(S)
Travis Wood
(S)
Gerardo Concepcion
(R)
Tommy Hottovy
(R)
Conor Mullee
(R)
Kyle Schwarber
(OF)
Rob Zastryzny
(R)
Willson Contreras
(C)
Jon Jay
(OF)
David Patton
(R)
Caleb Smith
(S)
Ben Zobrist
(2B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jake Arrieta | Starting Pitcher | #49
Team:
Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 3/6/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
TCU
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 5 (0) / BAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $15.6375 million, 2018: Free agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Cubs and RHP Jake Arrieta avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $15.6375 million contract.
The right-hander earned the hefty price tag in what is his final year of arbitration eligibility. Arrieta wasn't as dominant in 2016 as he was in his Cy Young-winning 2015 campaign, but he was still awfully good with a 3.15 ERA and 190/76 K/BB ratio over 197 1/3 innings. He'll no doubt be looking to cut down on his free passes in what will be his walk year.
Jan 13 - 5:16 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Jake Arrieta's agent Scott Boras said he plans to discuss a contract extension with the Cubs in January.
The two sides will meet at that point to sort out Arrieta's salary for 2017, his final year of arbitration. It's possible (though probably not likely) that they go ahead and work out something long term instead. Arrieta, 30, posted a 3.10 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and 190/76 K/BB ratio in 197 1/3 regular-season innings this summer for the Cubs before helping the franchise to its first World Series title since 1908. He's due a big raise from the $10.7 million he made in 2016.
Thu, Dec 8, 2016 01:11:00 PM
Source:
Jesse Rogers on Twitter
Jake Arrieta limited the Indians to two runs over 5 2/3 innings Tuesday in the Cubs' World Series Game 6 victory.
Arrieta was working on a no-hitter until Jason Kipnis doubled off the left-center field wall in the bottom of the fourth. Kipnis scored moments later on a Mike Napoli RBI single and then cranked a solo homer off Arrieta in the bottom of the fifth, but the game was basically out of reach by then. Arrieta finishes the 2016 postseason with a 3.63 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and 25/7 K/BB ratio in 22 1/3 innings. It'll be Kyle Hendricks starting for the Cubs in Game 7, with Jon Lester and John Lackey backing him.
Tue, Nov 1, 2016 11:53:00 PM
Jake Arrieta kept the Indians at bay in Wednesday's 5-1 win in Game 2 of the World Series, yielding one run on two hits over 5 2/3 innings.
The Indians were unable to pick up a hit against Arrieta until the sixth inning, when Jason Kipnis secured a hustle double with one out. Kipnis would move to third on a ground out by Francisco Lindor and score on a wild pitch. Mike Napoli would follow with a single to force Arrieta from the game. He finished his outing having walked three and struck out six. In three postseason starts covering 16 2/3 innings, the 30-year-old right-hander has surrendered seven runs on 14 hits while putting up a 16/4 K/BB ratio. With the series now tied up at 1-1, proceedings shift to Chicago for Games 3-5. Kyle Hendricks will start for the Cubs on Friday, with Josh Tomlin set to roll for the Indians.
Wed, Oct 26, 2016 11:16:00 PM
Cubs, Jake Arrieta settle at $15.6375 million
Jan 13 - 5:16 PM
Boras, Cubs to talk Arrieta extension in Jan.
Thu, Dec 8, 2016 01:11:00 PM
Arrieta pitches into sixth in Game 6 win
Tue, Nov 1, 2016 11:53:00 PM
Arrieta shuts down Tribe to even World Series
Wed, Oct 26, 2016 11:16:00 PM
More Jake Arrieta Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Cubs Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
CHC
31
31
18
8
0
0
197.1
138
72
68
76
190
1
1
3.10
1.08
Jake Arrieta's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Jake Arrieta's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jake Arrieta's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Jake Arrieta's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Willson Contreras
2
Miguel Montero
3
Victor Caratini
4
Ali Solis
1B
1
Anthony Rizzo
2B
1
Ben Zobrist
2
Javier Baez
3
Tommy La Stella
4
Jemile Weeks
SS
1
Addison Russell
3B
1
Kris Bryant
LF
1
Kyle Schwarber
CF
1
Jon Jay
2
Albert Almora
3
Jacob Hannemann
RF
1
Jason Heyward
2
Matt Szczur
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Lester
2
Jake Arrieta
3
Kyle Hendricks
4
John Lackey
5
Mike Montgomery
6
Aaron Brooks
7
Duane Underwood
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Wade Davis
2
Hector Rondon
3
Pedro Strop
4
Koji Uehara
5
Carl Edwards Jr.
6
Justin Grimm
7
Rob Zastryzny
8
Felix Pena
9
Jose Rosario
10
Jake Buchanan
11
Brian Duensing
12
Jack Leathersich
13
Caleb Smith
14
David Rollins
