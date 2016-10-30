Player Page

Weather | Roster

Jason Heyward | Outfielder | #22

Team: Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:  (27) / 8/9/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 240
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (14) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jason Heyward showed off his revamped swing by going 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, and two runs scored in Monday’s 13-10 victory over the Angels in Cactus League action.
Heyward began the spring 0-for-15, but he snapped out of it in a big way by launching a solo blast off Jesse Chavez in the second inning. He later poked a two-run double to left field. It was just one day, but it was an encouraging showing as Heyward attempts to bounce back from a rough first year in Chicago where he posted a career-worst .631 OPS over 142 games. His revamped swing will be a story to track all spring. He remains a wait-and-see option in mixed fantasy leagues. Mar 6 - 8:43 PM
More Jason Heyward Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
142530122271749615493114.230.306.325.631
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000001410
Jason Heyward's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Jason Heyward's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jason Heyward's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Jason Heyward's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Career Trajectory
 

 