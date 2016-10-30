Jason Heyward | Outfielder | #22 Team: Chicago Cubs Age / DOB: (27) / 8/9/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 240 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (14) / ATL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $15 million, 2017: $21.5 million, 2018: $21.5 million, 2019: $20 million, 2020: $21 million, 2021: $21 million, 2022: $22 million, 2023: $22 million, 2024: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jason Heyward showed off his revamped swing by going 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, and two runs scored in Monday’s 13-10 victory over the Angels in Cactus League action. Heyward began the spring 0-for-15, but he snapped out of it in a big way by launching a solo blast off Jesse Chavez in the second inning. He later poked a two-run double to left field. It was just one day, but it was an encouraging showing as Heyward attempts to bounce back from a rough first year in Chicago where he posted a career-worst .631 OPS over 142 games. His revamped swing will be a story to track all spring. He remains a wait-and-see option in mixed fantasy leagues.

Jason Heyward will play two out of every three games this spring and will continue to work on his swing during his days off. Heyward been retooling his swing this offseason following last year's disastrous campaign that saw him hit .230/.306/.325 in the regular season and .104/.140/.167 in the postseason. Results during spring training games are often a lot of fluff, but it will be worth tracking how Heyward does in Cactus League play. Source: Carrie Muskat on Twitter

Jason Heyward has spent the offseason trying to recapture the swing he used in 2012. 2012 was Heyward's high-water mark offensively as he clubbed a career-high 27 home runs while adding 82 RBI. "He’s trying to mirror the swing he had then," said hitting coach John Mallee, who has worked extensively with Heyward this offseason. "Right now the path is not the same it was then. It’s not making a change. It’s getting him back to who he was." The 27-year-old bottomed out last season, hitting just .230 with seven homers and 49 RBI. He's entering the second year of an eight-year, $184 million contract. Source: ESPN.com