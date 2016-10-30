Jason Heyward | Outfielder | #22

Welcome,
[X]
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Heyward gets on the board with HR, three RBI
Jake Arrieta shaky in Cactus League debut
Erceg hits two HR, drives in five vs. Indians
Corey Kluber hit hard in spring debut vs. MIL
Zunino homers, drives in three runs vs. TEX
Adrian Gonzalez (elbow) to play 1B Tuesday
Ryan Schimpf scratched with tight oblique
Michael Brantley (shoulder) hits in sim game
Andrus (hernia) making Cactus debut this week
Dahl diagnosed with a stress reaction in rib
Reds designate Jumbo Diaz for assignment
Matt Carpenter (back) took BP on Monday
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
DAL in 'no rush' to resolve Romo situation
Bills give RB Gillislee original-round tender
Report: AD would 'consider' discount for Pats
Saga Over: Julio Jones undergoes surgery
Report: Garcon requested trade during season
Report: Raiders plug Las Vegas financing gap
Snead hopeful for raise on $615,000 salary
Bad romance: 49ers cut FA bust Torrey Smith
Kawann Short expected to sign franchise tag
Haloti Ngata intends to return for '17 season
Trumaine Johnson signs $16.7M franchise tag
Report: Steelers also interested in Pryor
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Willy Hernangomez looks great in 18 minutes
Avery Bradley (hamstring) will play Monday
Al Horford (elbow sprain) won't play Monday
Nikola Jokic ruled out, Plumlee to start
Report: Bogut suffers a fractured tibia
Blazers and Wolves will not play Monday
Andrew Bogut (left leg) out for game
Harrison and Brandan Wright starting Monday
Dante Exum starting at point guard Monday
Joe Ingles starting, Rodney Hood to bench
Jokic (illness) still questionable Monday
Popovich: No Spurs resting Monday vs. Rockets
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Alexander Radulov 'doubtful' vs. Canucks
Dion Phaneuf (ill) expected to play on Monday
Aaron Dell will start vs. Jets on Monday
Nikita Kucherov claims first star of the week
Antti Raanta will start Monday vs. Lightning
Reid Duke signs ELC with Vegas Golden Knights
Ondrej Pavelec (knee) out for 2-4 weeks
Eichel has been outstanding since late start
Jake Allen shuts out Avs to snap losing skid
Sergei Bobrovsky records second straight SO
Monahan pops pair of points in win over NYI
Elliott extends winning streak to six games
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Joe Nemechek: Active Pest Control 200 results
Daniel Hemric: Rinnai 250 results
McMurray snaps 10-race top-10-less streak
Kevin Harvick lets QuikTrip 500 slip away
Martin Truex Jr. finishes 8th at Atlanta
Kurt Busch gets 8th straight Atlanta top-15
Joey Logano recovers for 6th at Atlanta
4th-place Kahne was one of several rebounders
3rd-place Matt Kenseth overcomes lost lap
Kyle Larson gives up lead late, finishes 2nd
Brad Keselowski charges to ATL Victory Lane
Matt Crafton: Active Pest Control 200 recap
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
L. McCoy makes first start since car accident
Overnight leader Thomas backs up with 72
Rahm T3 in WGC debut; third top 5 of season
Fleetwood career-TOUR-best 2nd in Mexico
World No. 1 D. Johnson wins WGC-Mexico by 1
Ross Fisher clubhouse leader w/ 9-birdie 65
Burmester powers to first European Tour win
Mickelson 2 back after all-over-the-yard 68
McIlroy two back; gives up lead w/ 70 in R3
Dustin Johnson 1 back; chasing 4th WGC title
Ace buoys Thomas to 1-shot lead at WGC-Mexico
Spieth, bogey-free 63 on Moving Day at WGC
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Foster's agent issues apology for incident
NFL pans McDowell's interviews at Combine
CB McFadden (labrum) to miss spring football
Lattimore injured hip flexor, not hamstring
Fabian Moreau runs second-fastest DB 40
CB Myrick breaks B1G record with 4.29 40
Report: Teams say Mixon is top-75, maybe R2
Fisher: FSU S Derwin James is a 'full-go'
CB Lattimore hurts hamstring at Combine
CB Tabor slogs to a 4.63 forty at NFL Combine
UConn's Melifonwu posts 11'9 broad, 44'' vert
Breer suggests Davis Webb has chance at rd 1
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Stoke first-team players struggling for Wed
Hammers fall to PL leaders at home
Hazard, Costa fire Chelsea to clinical win
Mings faces ban for violent conduct charge
Ibrahimovic charged with violent conduct
Zlatan could face a violent conduct charge
Aguero grabs goal to start double gameweek
Rangel on standby after Naughton limps off
Sunderland loses ground in race for survival
Kane brace keeps Spurs hot at home, 3-2
Lukaku finds the net again but Toffees tumble
Full-back injured as Palace win on the road
Andury Acevedo
(S)
Taylor Davis
(C)
Jon Jay
(OF)
Conor Mullee
(R)
Ali Solis
(C)
Albert Almora
(OF)
Wade Davis
(R)
Eloy Jimenez
(OF)
Manny Parra
(R)
Pedro Strop
(R)
Brett Anderson
(S)
Brian Duensing
(R)
Ryan Kalish
(OF)
David Patton
(R)
Matt Szczur
(OF)
John Andreoli
(OF)
Carl Edwards Jr.
(R)
Munenori Kawasaki
(2B)
Felix Pena
(R)
Taylor Teagarden
(C)
Jake Arrieta
(S)
Dylan Floro
(R)
Casey Kelly
(S)
Anthony Rizzo
(1B)
Koji Uehara
(R)
Javier Baez
(3B)
Justin Grimm
(R)
Tommy La Stella
(3B)
Fernando Rodriguez
(R)
Duane Underwood
(S)
Aaron Brooks
(S)
Jesus Guzman
(1B)
John Lackey
(S)
Hector Rondon
(R)
Shane Victorino
(OF)
Kris Bryant
(3B)
Jacob Hannemann
(OF)
Jack Leathersich
(R)
Jose Rosario
(R)
Jemile Weeks
(2B)
Jake Buchanan
(S)
Ian Happ
(2B)
Jon Lester
(S)
Zac Rosscup
(R)
Ryan Williams
(S)
Eddie Butler
(S)
Jim Henderson
(R)
James McDonald
(S)
Addison Russell
(SS)
Chesny Young
(2B)
Victor Caratini
(C)
Kyle Hendricks
(S)
Miguel Montero
(C)
Alex Sanabia
(S)
Mark Zagunis
(OF)
Gerardo Concepcion
(R)
Jason Heyward
(OF)
Mike Montgomery
(S)
Kyle Schwarber
(OF)
Rob Zastryzny
(R)
Willson Contreras
(C)
Tommy Hottovy
(R)
Daniel Moskos
(R)
Caleb Smith
(S)
Ben Zobrist
(2B)
Luis Cruz
(S)
Jason Heyward | Outfielder | #22
Team:
Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 8/9/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 240
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 1 (14) / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $15 million, 2017: $21.5 million, 2018: $21.5 million, 2019: $20 million, 2020: $21 million, 2021: $21 million, 2022: $22 million, 2023: $22 million, 2024: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Jason Heyward showed off his revamped swing by going 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, and two runs scored in Monday’s 13-10 victory over the Angels in Cactus League action.
Heyward began the spring 0-for-15, but he snapped out of it in a big way by launching a solo blast off Jesse Chavez in the second inning. He later poked a two-run double to left field. It was just one day, but it was an encouraging showing as Heyward attempts to bounce back from a rough first year in Chicago where he posted a career-worst .631 OPS over 142 games. His revamped swing will be a story to track all spring. He remains a wait-and-see option in mixed fantasy leagues.
Mar 6 - 8:43 PM
Jason Heyward will play two out of every three games this spring and will continue to work on his swing during his days off.
Heyward been retooling his swing this offseason following last year's disastrous campaign that saw him hit .230/.306/.325 in the regular season and .104/.140/.167 in the postseason. Results during spring training games are often a lot of fluff, but it will be worth tracking how Heyward does in Cactus League play.
Feb 26 - 12:45 PM
Source:
Carrie Muskat on Twitter
Jason Heyward has spent the offseason trying to recapture the swing he used in 2012.
2012 was Heyward's high-water mark offensively as he clubbed a career-high 27 home runs while adding 82 RBI. "He’s trying to mirror the swing he had then," said hitting coach John Mallee, who has worked extensively with Heyward this offseason. "Right now the path is not the same it was then. It’s not making a change. It’s getting him back to who he was." The 27-year-old bottomed out last season, hitting just .230 with seven homers and 49 RBI. He's entering the second year of an eight-year, $184 million contract.
Jan 14 - 11:24 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Jason Heyward is starting in right field and batting sixth for the Cubs on Sunday in Game 5 of the World Series.
Heyward was on the bench for four playoff games in a row but is receiving a second straight start after picking up a couple singles in Game 4. David Ross is also getting a start, as he's serving as Jon Lester's catcher as usual. The full Cubs' lineup looks like this: Dexter Fowler CF, Kris Bryant 3B, Anthony Rizzo 1B, Ben Zobrist LF, Addison Russell SS, Heyward RF, Javier Baez 2B, David Ross C, Lester P.
Sun, Oct 30, 2016 03:18:00 PM
Source:
Rotoworld Daily Lineups
Heyward gets on the board with HR, three RBI
Mar 6 - 8:43 PM
Heyward to play two of every three in ST
Feb 26 - 12:45 PM
Heyward trying to recapture swing from 2012
Jan 14 - 11:24 PM
Jason Heyward getting another start in Game 5
Sun, Oct 30, 2016 03:18:00 PM
More Jason Heyward Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Price
BOS
(2465)
2
B. Lawrie
CWS
(2348)
3
D. Wright
NYM
(2155)
4
D. Dahl
COL
(2118)
5
M. Carpenter
STL
(1956)
6
A. Beltre
TEX
(1786)
7
H. Street
LAA
(1776)
8
J. Donaldson
TOR
(1684)
9
H. Ryu
LA
(1573)
10
A. Pujols
LAA
(1550)
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
142
530
122
27
1
7
49
61
54
93
11
4
.230
.306
.325
.631
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
141
0
Jason Heyward's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Jason Heyward's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jason Heyward's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Jason Heyward's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Willson Contreras
2
Miguel Montero
3
Victor Caratini
4
Ali Solis
1B
1
Anthony Rizzo
2B
1
Ben Zobrist
2
Javier Baez
3
Tommy La Stella
4
Jemile Weeks
SS
1
Addison Russell
3B
1
Kris Bryant
LF
1
Kyle Schwarber
CF
1
Jon Jay
2
Albert Almora
3
Jacob Hannemann
RF
1
Jason Heyward
2
Matt Szczur
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Lester
2
Jake Arrieta
3
Kyle Hendricks
4
John Lackey
5
Mike Montgomery
6
Brett Anderson
7
Aaron Brooks
8
Duane Underwood
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Wade Davis
2
Hector Rondon
3
Pedro Strop
4
Koji Uehara
5
Carl Edwards Jr.
6
Justin Grimm
7
Rob Zastryzny
8
Felix Pena
9
Jose Rosario
10
Eddie Butler
11
Jake Buchanan
12
Alec Mills
13
Brian Duensing
14
Jack Leathersich
15
Caleb Smith
16
David Rollins
»
Heyward gets on the board with HR, three RBI
»
Jake Arrieta shaky in Cactus League debut
»
Erceg hits two HR, drives in five vs. Indians
»
Corey Kluber hit hard in spring debut vs. MIL
»
Zunino homers, drives in three runs vs. TEX
»
Adrian Gonzalez (elbow) to play 1B Tuesday
»
Ryan Schimpf scratched with tight oblique
»
Michael Brantley (shoulder) hits in sim game
»
Andrus (hernia) making Cactus debut this week
»
Dahl diagnosed with a stress reaction in rib
»
Reds designate Jumbo Diaz for assignment
»
Matt Carpenter (back) took BP on Monday
